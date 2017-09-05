Fantasy Football Week 1: What you missed, including Andrew Luck, Ezekiel Elliott updates, and a committee in KC?
Chris Towers catches up on the news Fantasy owners need to know from Monday around the league.
What's this? Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed:
First things first - our Week 1 rankings are live!
You can still find our preseason rankings, but Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings posted their first batch of in-season rankings Monday night. If you're starting to figure out your lineup for Week 1, this is your best resource.
Jamey Eisenberg also posted his first round of Waiver Wire targets for you ahead of Week 1, focusing on replacements for players we'll be discussing shortly.
Andrew Luck ruled out for Week 1
This comes as little surprise, and you likely heard about it already on Monday. Luck has seemed like a longshot for Week 1, though the fact the Indianapolis Colts didn't put him on the PUP list may have made you hopeful. The expectation remains that Luck will play at some point in the next month, but there remains no clear timetable for his return at this point.
Scott Tolzien will start in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams . He has two career touchdowns to seven interceptions, and is a one-man downgrade of the entire Colts' offense. Frank Gore and T.Y. Hilton are risky starts at best in this matchup.
NFL files suit against Ezekiel Elliott
The NFL filed a motion to dismiss the case Elliott brought against them last week. Elliott filed a pre-emptive restraining order against arbitrator Harold Henderson's forthcoming decision on Elliott's six-game suspension, but the league is arguing he can't seek a restraining order against a decision that has yet to be made.
This is all still posturing on the part of both sides, as we wait for Henderson's decision to come down. The Dallas Cowboys are proceeding as if Elliott will be available in Week 1, but they also have Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris with a year-plus under their belts in the system as backups. You should have a contingency plan as well.
Kansas City Chiefs to use committee at RB?
"These guys are all prepared. They're all prepared to play. They all know they're a big part of this game plan. That's the exciting part. We have a team of guys that we're not just loaded with one guy at one position. We have a group of guys that can all play well and we trust them at all positions.''Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy
This one got a lot of attention Monday, but I reckon it is much ado about nothing. Kareem Hunt is the starter, and maybe Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller will get some run as they relieve him. However, Hunt should get the majority of the work, and this hasn't caused me to rethink his status as the best of the rookie running backs.
In the second preseason game, it was Hunt who got all of the work with the first team, and he outsnapped West 16-5 after Ware's injury in Week 3. He should get the lion's share of the work.
Le'Veon Bell is ready for a "full load" in Week 1
Who needs training camp anyways? Bell got 23 touches in a Week 4 blowout over the Chiefs last season in his first game back from suspension. Expect that kind of role for him as he comes back from his holdout. There are no hard feelings here.
Corey Davis will be used in "specific situations" in Week 1
Mike Mularkey told reporters there won't be a specific snap count number for rookie Davis, but he will be used in specific situations as the No. 5 pick missed the preseason with a hamstring injury. It could take a while for Davis to get up to speed, but he remains worth stashing in the first half of the season. Remember, it took Odell Beckham a while to get his feet under him, but he was a superstar in the second half of his rookie season.
"Not necessarily" a featured back in Philadelphia
LeGarrette Blount was at risk of not making the team out of camp, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he didn't run away with the job. Darren Sproles will get his work in the passing game, and Wendell Smallwood simply looked like the most capable back as a runner in the preseason, so we should see plenty of all three backs early in the season. Sproles is probably the only one worth starting, and even that might be limited to PPR formats.
Tampa Bay-Miami could be moved to different week or city due to Hurricane Irma
This is one we'll be keeping a close eye on all week, as Irma threatens South Florida. The Bucs and Miami Dolphins both have the same bye week, but the NFL would likely prefer not to have them playing 16 games in a row. At this point, there just isn't much we know about where or when this might be played. A conference call will be held Tuesday to determine the fate of this game, so stay tuned.
Practice reports
- Odell Beckham not practicing Monday… Beckham rode the exercise bike for a while on the sidelined. The
New York Giants
remain "hopeful" he will play in Week 1, however as with Elliott's situation, you need a contingency plan more than they do.
-
Demaryius Thomas
not practicing Monday… Thomas has been nursing a groin injury, but he is expected to play in Week 1 against the
Los Angeles Chargers
. The Monday night kickoff helps.
-
Jordan Matthews
has yet to be cleared to play… though he is apparently making progress. He has been working out since suffering a chest injury, and expects to be ready for Sunday's game against the
New York Jets
. However, he could be limited, so don't be surprised if we see a lot of
Zay Jones
and
Charles Clay
this week.
-
D'Onta Foreman
and
Alfred Blue
are in doubt for Week 1… Foreman is dealing with a groin injury, while Blue has a high ankle sprain. Both looked solid in the preseason, and could help lighten the load for
Lamar Miller
eventually, but for now, Miller once again looks to be the workhorse.
-
Aaron Donald
did not report to practice Monday… his holdout continues to linger, but the Rams are still a fine play in Week 1 against Tolzien.
-
Playing the Waiver Wire for Week 1
Week 1 is here, but the team you drafted might not be the team you're starting this week. Jamey...
-
Carr, Bryant, Gurley are fantasy busts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Derek Carr and Dez Bryant...
-
SportsLine's top quarterback picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
Podcast: Over/unders, flex appeal
We’re catching you up on the latest news, determining which position you should use for your...
-
Week 1 Trade Chart
The season is here -- is your team ready? If you're overloaded at one position and undermanned...
-
Believe it: Zeke, Luck, Shady?
In the final preseason installment of Believe It or Not, Heath Cummings discusses Ezekiel Elliott,...
Add a Comment