Fantasy Football Week 1: What you missed, including Andrew Luck, Ezekiel Elliott updates, and a committee in KC?

Andrew Luck ruled out for Week 1

This comes as little surprise, and you likely heard about it already on Monday. Luck has seemed like a longshot for Week 1, though the fact the Indianapolis Colts didn't put him on the PUP list may have made you hopeful. The expectation remains that Luck will play at some point in the next month, but there remains no clear timetable for his return at this point.

Scott Tolzien will start in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams . He has two career touchdowns to seven interceptions, and is a one-man downgrade of the entire Colts' offense. Frank Gore and T.Y. Hilton are risky starts at best in this matchup.

NFL files suit against Ezekiel Elliott

The NFL filed a motion to dismiss the case Elliott brought against them last week. Elliott filed a pre-emptive restraining order against arbitrator Harold Henderson's forthcoming decision on Elliott's six-game suspension, but the league is arguing he can't seek a restraining order against a decision that has yet to be made.

This is all still posturing on the part of both sides, as we wait for Henderson's decision to come down. The Dallas Cowboys are proceeding as if Elliott will be available in Week 1, but they also have Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris with a year-plus under their belts in the system as backups. You should have a contingency plan as well.

Kansas City Chiefs to use committee at RB?

"These guys are all prepared. They're all prepared to play. They all know they're a big part of this game plan. That's the exciting part. We have a team of guys that we're not just loaded with one guy at one position. We have a group of guys that can all play well and we trust them at all positions.'' Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy

This one got a lot of attention Monday, but I reckon it is much ado about nothing. Kareem Hunt is the starter, and maybe Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller will get some run as they relieve him. However, Hunt should get the majority of the work, and this hasn't caused me to rethink his status as the best of the rookie running backs.

In the second preseason game, it was Hunt who got all of the work with the first team, and he outsnapped West 16-5 after Ware's injury in Week 3. He should get the lion's share of the work.

Le'Veon Bell is ready for a "full load" in Week 1

Who needs training camp anyways? Bell got 23 touches in a Week 4 blowout over the Chiefs last season in his first game back from suspension. Expect that kind of role for him as he comes back from his holdout. There are no hard feelings here.

Corey Davis will be used in "specific situations" in Week 1

Mike Mularkey told reporters there won't be a specific snap count number for rookie Davis, but he will be used in specific situations as the No. 5 pick missed the preseason with a hamstring injury. It could take a while for Davis to get up to speed, but he remains worth stashing in the first half of the season. Remember, it took Odell Beckham a while to get his feet under him, but he was a superstar in the second half of his rookie season.

"Not necessarily" a featured back in Philadelphia

LeGarrette Blount was at risk of not making the team out of camp, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he didn't run away with the job. Darren Sproles will get his work in the passing game, and Wendell Smallwood simply looked like the most capable back as a runner in the preseason, so we should see plenty of all three backs early in the season. Sproles is probably the only one worth starting, and even that might be limited to PPR formats.

Tampa Bay-Miami could be moved to different week or city due to Hurricane Irma

This is one we'll be keeping a close eye on all week, as Irma threatens South Florida. The Bucs and Miami Dolphins both have the same bye week, but the NFL would likely prefer not to have them playing 16 games in a row. At this point, there just isn't much we know about where or when this might be played. A conference call will be held Tuesday to determine the fate of this game, so stay tuned.

