Fantasy Football Week 1: What you need to know about the postponed Dolphins-Buccaneers game

In the face of Hurricane Irma, which is set to affect the state of Florida this weekend, the NFL decided Wednesday to postpone the scheduled game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.

The game will be pushed back to Week 11, when both teams were set to have a bye, meaning Tampa Bay and Miami will both play 16 straight games this season.

What do we need to know in Fantasy?

What to know for Week 1

You won't have any of your Dolphins or Buccaneers players available this week. That means stalwarts Jameis Winston , Mike Evans , Jay Ajayi and Jarvis Landry have to be removed from your lineups, and possible starters like DeSean Jackson , DeVante Parker , Cameron Brate , Jacquizz Rodgers and Kenny Stills are also out of the question.



Jamey Eisenberg posted his Waiver Wire column earlier this week, and that is a good resource for replacements if you don't have a viable backup on your roster. Let's look through just a few more who are owned in 70 percent of leagues or less:

Winston replacement options: Tyrod Taylor (vs. N.Y. New York Jets ), Joe Flacco (vs. Cincinnati), Sam Bradford (vs. New Orleans)



), (vs. Cincinnati), (vs. New Orleans) Ajayi replacement options: Wendell Smallwood (vs. Washington), Jeremy Hill (vs. Baltimore), Matt Forte (vs. Buffalo), Alvin Kamara (vs. Minnesota)



(vs. Washington), (vs. Baltimore), (vs. Buffalo), (vs. Minnesota) Evans/Landry replacement options: Rishard Matthews (vs. Oakland), Sterling Shepard (vs. Dallas), Jordan Matthews/Zay Jones (vs. N.Y. Jets), Marvin Jones (vs. Arizona), Kendall Wright (vs. Atlanta)



What to know for Week 5

Doug Martin suspension won't end until Week 5 now. He will be eligible to play his first game against the New England Patriots Oct. 5, rather than the New York Giants Oct. 1.

What to know for Week 11

The Dolphins-Buccaneers game will count toward Week 11 scores. That was originally set to be a week with six teams on bye, but now only the Carolina Panthers , Indianapolis Colts , Jets and 49ers will be sitting out. Weeks 8 and 9 are the only weeks with six teams on bye now.