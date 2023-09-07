jaxon-smith-njigba-1400-us.jpg
At the beginning of this week we thought Seattle would be without Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 1 due to the fact he had wrist surgery last month. On Wednesday we learned that's not true, which means the ranking of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for Week 1 is going to be closer to their draft ranking than we suspected.

Smith-Njigba was a surprise selection for Seattle because they already had one of the best receiver duos in the league. But make no mistake about it, he's a truly elite wide receiver who could snatch the No. 1 WR role in Seattle as soon as this season. For Week 1, we're being more cautious, ranking the rookie as a No. 4 wide receiver. Even the best rookie receivers often get off to slow starts. 

  • Week 1 position previews: QB | RB | TE

A slow start for one Seahawk could mean more volume for Metcalf and Lockett early in the year. That's why you'll see them both ranked inside my top 24 at the position this week even though they weren't top-24 options for me in draft season. Lockett seems like the most likely to take a step back, as he's on the wrong side of 30, but it's hard to be too down on him considering he's exceeded expectations for half a decade. Statistically, there's been very little separation for the Seahawks top-two wide receivers since Metcalf joined the team.

So start Lockett and Metcalf this week, but watch Smith-Njigba too. If he gets off to a good start we may be starting all three by next week. If he struggles early, he'll be one of our buy-low targets.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Van Jefferson is our favorite Rams wide receiver, but we don't love any of them.
player headshot
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Courtland Sutton is a solid No. 3 receiver and Marvin Mims is a sneaky flex if Jeudy is out.
player headshot
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Luke Musgrave all benefit if Doubs is out.
Numbers to Know
  • 24.8 -- Cooper Kupp averaged nearly 25 FPPG last season. He could miss a month and still deliver Round 2 value if he returns and posts those numbers.
  • 17 -- Michael Thomas averaged 17 FPPG last year. As long as he stays healthy he's a starter.
  • 1,606 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 1,606 receiving yards in 2021. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were both on that team. The rookie could supplant DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett by midseason.
  • 281.5 -- Calvin Ridley finished as WR5 with 281.5 PPR Fantasy points in his last full season, which was 2020.
  • 184 -- The Packers have 184 wide receiver targets to replace from last year. There's plenty of room for both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to hit.
  • 726 -- Tom Brady averaged 726 pass attempts the past two seasons. There is no way Tampa lets Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask air it out like that. It's hard to imagine Mike Evans or Chris Godwin can be more efficient either.
    89.1 -- Jaylen Waddle averaged 89.1 yards per game with Tua Tagovailoa, but just 57.4 without him. 
    21.6 -- DeAndre Hopkins scored 21.6 FPPG in four games with Kyler Murray last year. He may fall off a cliff because of his age, but he didn't show signs of it last year.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -6 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
12.3
WR RNK
23rd
2022 Stats
REC
104
TAR
142
REYDS
1023
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.9
player headshot
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
12.1
WR RNK
24th
2022 Stats
REC
35
TAR
61
REYDS
523
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.9
player headshot
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
14th
PROJ PTS
12.8
WR RNK
29th
2022 Stats
REC
64
TAR
109
REYDS
829
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.6
player headshot
DeVonta Smith WR
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE PHI -4 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
11.7
WR RNK
16th
2022 Stats
REC
95
TAR
136
REYDS
1196
TD
7
FPTS/G
15
player headshot
Tyler Lockett WR
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR SEA -5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
19th
PROJ PTS
11.2
WR RNK
18th
2022 Stats
REC
84
TAR
117
REYDS
1033
TD
9
FPTS/G
14.8
player headshot
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
8.1
WR RNK
32nd
2022 Stats
REC
48
TAR
93
REYDS
836
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 1 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Rashod Bateman WR
BAL Baltimore • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU BAL -10 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
NR
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
65%
2022 Stats
REC
15
TAR
28
REYDS
285
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.9
Bateman played three healthy games with Jackson last year and scored more than 40 Fantasy points in those three games. Lamar Jackson said earlier this offseason that Bateman is his WR1. Todd Monken's offense should be more receiver friendly and the Texans defense should not provide much resistance.
player headshot
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -1 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
NR
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
21%
2022 Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
If Romeo Doubs misses Week 1 then Reed would slot in as quite possibly the No. 2 target earner for Jordan Love. Reed profiles as an excellent short-area target to balance Christian Watson's big-play profile and could be in line for as many as seven or eight targets in Week 1.
player headshot
Van Jefferson WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
NR
WR RNK
39th
ROSTERED
34%
2022 Stats
REC
24
TAR
44
REYDS
369
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.2
Jefferson scored double-digit Fantasy points in four of his final nine contests last year and that was playing mostly without Matthew Stafford. With Stafford back and Cooper Kupp out, Jefferson should be the clear WR1 for an offense that is likely playing behind against the Seahawks. That makes him a boom/bust WR3 who is better served as a flex.
Stashes (WR Preview)
player headshot
Nathaniel Dell WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -10 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
NR
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
26%
Dell won't start Week 1 and his size is a concern, but he has elite separation skills and the favor of his quarterback C.J. Stroud. Dell flashed those skills in the preseason and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he forces his way into the receiver rotation very early in the season. He's the only wide receiver on this roster that I could see producing truly elite target numbers.
player headshot
Justyn Ross WR
KC Kansas City • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET KC -4.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS WR
NR
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
10%
2022 Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
Ross is similar to Dell in that he was one of the stars of training camp and his QB raves about him. But Ross actually has NFL size as well and his quarterback is Patrick Mahomes. If Ross hits his upside, he's a top 12 wide receiver in the NFL. That's worth a stash for at least a month.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Ja'Marr Chase WR
CIN Cincinnati • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CIN -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
14.1
WR RNK
3rd
2022 Stats
REC
87
TAR
134
REYDS
1046
TD
9
FPTS/G
20.2
Chase is WR1 this week and he's worth the pay-up in DFS. He's averaged 20.6 FPPG over his last 17 games and he's at 23.98 in his last seven. Chase is still just 23 years old. His quarterback has only started 42 regular season games. This is an ascendant duo. Stack them before the pricing reflects that.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Christian Kirk WR
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND JAC -5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
8th
PROJ PTS
11.5
WR RNK
26th
2022 Stats
REC
84
TAR
133
REYDS
1108
TD
8
FPTS/G
14.2
I'm sure Calvin Ridley will get his chances in his debut, and no doubt he'll be more popular in DFS. I still expect Kirk to be a high-target earner in the slot. Last year he scored 38.6 PPR Fantasy points in two games against the Colts. Old friend Gus Bradley is still in Indianapolis running the defense and Kirk should still be a primary target in Week 1 for Trevor Lawrence.
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 1 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 1. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.