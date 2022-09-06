Talking about regression in Fantasy Football is not exactly what you'd call a crowd pleaser. No one wants to hear that the guy who just did something great probably cannot repeat that great thing, even if they know it to be true. And just about everyone should know that Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel are due for some regression. How much regression is another question altogether.

For Kupp, it could be a lot and still not matter all that much. His 25.7 PPR FPPG was more than 15% better than WR2 Davante Adams. So even if he lost 15% of his production, we might expect him to be the WR1, worth a pick in Round 1. For what it's worth, if Kupp didn't regress at all, he's probably worth that No. 1 pick.

Adams is a good example to use, because he actually scored 25.6 PPR FPPG the year before. That was quite a leap from the 17.6 FPPG he'd scored in 2019. Adams finished that 2019 season one spot ahead of Kupp, who was within a point of the former Packer. That was Kupp's previous career-high as well.

The case for Samuel's pending regression is very easy to make, but hard to quantify for the same reason; We've not really seen anyone do what he did. He led the NFL at 18.2 yards per catch and scored eight times on 59 rush attempts. Simply astonishing. You can go looking for a comp, you won't find one. What's worse, is that Samuel's situation got flipped upside down by the team transitioning to Trey Lance.

We expect Lance to be a difference-maker in Fantasy, but that's mostly because of what he does with his legs. While he does bring more upside with his arm, it probably won't happen in Year 1. That makes projecting Samuel even more of a challenge.

The truth is that both of these players are superstars, so what we need to watch in Week 1 is not what they do, but what their team and teammates do. Does Sean McVay have another shift in philosophy? Does Matthew Stafford look 100%? Does Lance look competent? Where does Samuel rank in the passing game with Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle? Is Samuel still a part-time running back?

These are the things I'll be watching in Week 1 and they'll give us hints as to whether Kupp and Samuel will be league-winners again, or simply great Fantasy wide receivers.

Here is the rest of the Week 1 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Williams begins the year on IR and is one of the best stashes if you have an IR slot in your league. DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI Arizona • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Jalen Tolbert should get a chance to get off to a hot start as the team's No. 2 wide receiver.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

81 -- Darnell Mooney received the fourth-most targets in the league from Week 11-18.

-- Darnell Mooney received the fourth-most targets in the league from Week 11-18. 100.3 -- Elijah Moore scored the second-most Fantasy points by a wide receiver from Week 9-13.



-- Elijah Moore scored the second-most Fantasy points by a wide receiver from Week 9-13. 42.3 -- The Vikings surrendered the most PPR Fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers in 2021.

-- The Vikings surrendered the most PPR Fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers in 2021. 48.4% -- The Eagles had the second-lowest target rate directed toward wide receivers in 2021. This should change with A.J. Brown on the roster.

-- The Eagles had the second-lowest target rate directed toward wide receivers in 2021. This should change with A.J. Brown on the roster. 80.4% -- Hunter Renfrow caught 103 of 128 targets last season, the second-highest catch rate by a wide receiver with at least 100 targets since the stat was first tracked in 1992.



-- Hunter Renfrow caught 103 of 128 targets last season, the second-highest catch rate by a wide receiver with at least 100 targets since the stat was first tracked in 1992. 439.5 -- Cooper Kupp broke the WR single-season PPR Fantasy points record in 2021 with 439.5 points last year.



-- Cooper Kupp broke the WR single-season PPR Fantasy points record in 2021 with 439.5 points last year. 265 -- The Chiefs have 265 targets to replace at wide receiver in 2022, the most in the NFL.

-- The Chiefs have 265 targets to replace at wide receiver in 2022, the most in the NFL. 8 -- Deebo Samuel had eight rushing touchdowns last year. Regression and Trey Lance should halve that at least



-- Deebo Samuel had eight rushing touchdowns last year. Regression and Trey Lance should halve that at least 3,525 -- D.J. Moore has 3,525 receiving yards since the start of 2019. Only Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and Travis Kelce have more.

-- D.J. Moore has 3,525 receiving yards since the start of 2019. Only Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and Travis Kelce have more. 29% -- Targets per route run for Kadarius Toney in 2021, which ranked fifth at the position. If he can stay on the field, he's a breakout.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -8 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 15.8 WR RNK 8th 2021 Stats REC 88 TAR 129 REYDS 1082 TD 6 FPTS/G 14 Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 39th 2021 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 16.5 WR RNK 18th 2021 Stats REC 91 TAR 146 REYDS 1008 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CIN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 15th 2021 Stats REC 74 TAR 110 REYDS 1091 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.7 Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 22nd 2021 Stats REC 67 TAR 95 REYDS 726 TD 10 FPTS/G 15.4 Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 43rd

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Waivers Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 50% 2021 Stats REC 33 TAR 60 REYDS 446 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Collins was under-drafted all offseason, so it's no surprise that he's under-rostered in September. He's the clear No. 2 option for a Texans team that should be chasing the score in Week 1. He ranks as a borderline No. 3 wide receiver for me and a good flex in full PPR leagues where you start three wide receivers. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 13% We're expecting Robinson to play the slot role as Sterling Shepard continues to recover from the torn Achilles he suffered last year, assuming Shepard isn't cleared in Week 1. This is the position Daniel Jones has targeted most often, and with the way Kenny Golladay has looked this preseason, Robinson could be second on the team in targets behind Kadarius Toney. Even Toney isn't 100% healthy. Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 43% 2021 Stats REC 54 TAR 64 REYDS 435 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Moore is questionable at this time, but the coaching staff has signaled they want to use him a lot more this year, so I'd expect a decent role as long as he plays. The team is already without DeAndre Hopkins and Zach Ertz appears less likely to play than Moore. If Ertz and Moore are out, A.J. Green would step into the WR3 conversation.

Stashes Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 59% Wilson is one of many rookie wide receivers I wouldn't start in Week 1 but I absolutely want on my bench. He's at the top of the list, but it also includes Jahan Dotson, Romeo Doubs, Jalen Tolbert, Jameson Williams, and Christian Watson. Williams is the easiest to stash if you have an IR slot. Just add him, put him on the IR, then add another rookie pass catcher.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CAR -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 12th 2021 Stats REC 93 TAR 163 REYDS 1157 TD 4 FPTS/G 14 Did you expect anyone else? Not if you've been following me this offseason, you didn't. Moore is priced like a mid-range WR2 and I view him as one of the top eight options on the slate, regardless of price. I expect Moore to crush his career high in touchdown receptions with Baker Mayfield, and Week 1 against Mayfield's old squad is a great place to start.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 15.3 WR RNK 16th 2021 Stats REC 90 TAR 134 REYDS 1037 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.5 Cooks is a borderline No. 1 wide receiver who has been drafted in Round 5 or Round 6 on most sites, so I wouldn't expect his Week 1 roster rate to be very high at all. In the only game Davis Mills started and finished against the Colts last year, Cooks scored 17.9 PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown. He has massive upside chasing the score in this one.