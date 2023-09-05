When it's all said and done, 2023 may be the year of the wide receiver duo. It's already the consensus view that Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith should all be top 15 wide receivers. I have Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley in my top 20. Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin (when healthy) are just outside that. And it wouldn't be that surprising to see duos from Pittsburgh or New Orleans emerge.
In contrast, three veteran duos have largely taken a step back, at least in terms of draft rankings. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Quentin Johnston were two of the responsible parties, Baker Mayfield was the third. Those draft rankings are not fully reflected in the Week 1 rankings thought. We don't expect Smith-Njigba to play after his wrist surgery while Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are boosted due to their projected shootout with the Vikings.
I'm less sure whether to boost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this week. It's true that Quentin Johnston has not yet wrestled the WR3 role away from Josh Palmer, but that doesn't mean that the Chargers won't have four wide receivers involved. And the Dolphins bring a complicated defensive assignment to town, even if they won't have Jalen Ramsey. This is more of a "find out" week for me with the Chargers, than one where I take a firm stance.
I will say that I will likely buy a strong performance from Allen and/or Williams. If the Tampa Bay receivers pop in Week 1 I'll be writing about them as sell-high options in Week 2.
Here is the rest of the Week 1 WR Preview:
Week 1 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Van Jefferson is our favorite Rams wide receiver, but we don't love any of them.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Courtland Sutton is a solid No. 3 receiver and Marvin Mims is a sneaky flex if Jeudy is out.
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both top-15 WRs if JSN misses Week 1.
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Luke Musgrave all benefit if Doubs is out.
Numbers to Know
- 24.8 -- Cooper Kupp averaged nearly 25 FPPG last season. He could miss a month and still deliver Round 2 value if he returns and posts those numbers.
- 17 -- Michael Thomas averaged 17 FPPG last year. As long as he stays healthy he's a starter.
- 1,606 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 1,606 receiving yards in 2021. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were both on that team. The rookie could supplant DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett once he gets healthy.
- 281.5 -- Calvin Ridley finished as WR5 with 281.5 PPR Fantasy points in his last full season, which was 2020.
- 184 -- The Packers have 184 wide receiver targets to replace from last year. There's plenty of room for both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to hit.
- 726 -- Tom Brady averaged 726 pass attempts the past two seasons. There is no way Tampa lets Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask air it out like that. It's hard to imagine Mike Evans or Chris Godwin can be more efficient either.
89.1 -- Jaylen Waddle averaged 89.1 yards per game with Tua Tagovailoa, but just 57.4 without him.
21.6 -- DeAndre Hopkins scored 21.6 FPPG in four games with Kyler Murray last year. He may fall off a cliff because of his age, but he didn't show signs of it last year.
Matchups that matter
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
BAL Baltimore • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Bateman played three healthy games with Jackson last year and scored more than 40 Fantasy points in those three games. Lamar Jackson said earlier this offseason that Bateman is his WR1. Todd Monken's offense should be more receiver friendly and the Texans defense should not provide much resistance.
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
If Romeo Doubs misses Week 1 then Reed would slot in as quite possibly the No. 2 target earner for Jordan Love. Reed profiles as an excellent short-area target to balance Christian Watson's big-play profile and could be in line for as many as seven or eight targets in Week 1.
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jefferson scored double-digit Fantasy points in four of his final nine contests last year and that was playing mostly without Matthew Stafford. With Stafford back and Cooper Kupp out, Jefferson should be the clear WR1 for an offense that is likely playing behind against the Seahawks. That makes him a boom/bust WR3 who is better served as a flex.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Dell won't start Week 1 and his size is a concern, but he has elite separation skills and the favor of his quarterback C.J. Stroud. Dell flashed those skills in the preseason and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he forces his way into the receiver rotation very early in the season. He's the only wide receiver on this roster that I could see producing truly elite target numbers.
Justyn Ross WR
KC Kansas City • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ross is similar to Dell in that he was one of the stars of training camp and his QB raves about him. But Ross actually has NFL size as well and his quarterback is Patrick Mahomes. If Ross hits his upside, he's a top 12 wide receiver in the NFL. That's worth a stash for at least a month.
DFS Plays
CIN Cincinnati • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Chase is WR1 this week and he's worth the pay-up in DFS. He's averaged 20.6 FPPG over his last 17 games and he's at 23.98 in his last seven. Chase is still just 23 years old. His quarterback has only started 42 regular season games. This is an ascendent duo. Stack them before the pricing reflects that.
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I'm sure Calvin Ridley will get his chances in his debut, and no doubt he'll be more popular in DFS. I still expect Kirk to be a high-target earner in the slot. Last year he scored 38.6 PPR Fantasy points in two games against the Colts. Old friend Gus Bradley is still in Indianapolis running the defense and Kirk should still be a primary target in Week 1 for Trevor Lawrence.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 1 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 1. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.