courtland-sutton-usatsi-broncos.jpg
USATSI

When it's all said and done, 2023 may be the year of the wide receiver duo. It's already the consensus view that Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith should all be top 15 wide receivers. I have Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley in my top 20. Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin (when healthy) are just outside that. And it wouldn't be that surprising to see duos from Pittsburgh or New Orleans emerge.

In contrast, three veteran duos have largely taken a step back, at least in terms of draft rankings. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Quentin Johnston were two of the responsible parties, Baker Mayfield was the third. Those draft rankings are not fully reflected in the Week 1 rankings thought. We don't expect Smith-Njigba to play after his wrist surgery while Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are boosted due to their projected shootout with the Vikings

I'm less sure whether to boost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this week. It's true that Quentin Johnston has not yet wrestled the WR3 role away from Josh Palmer, but that doesn't mean that the Chargers won't have four wide receivers involved. And the Dolphins bring a complicated defensive assignment to town, even if they won't have Jalen Ramsey. This is more of a "find out" week for me with the Chargers, than one where I take a firm stance. 

I will say that I will likely buy a strong performance from Allen and/or Williams. If the Tampa Bay receivers pop in Week 1 I'll be writing about them as sell-high options in Week 2.

Here is the rest of the Week 1 WR Preview:

Week 1 WR Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Van Jefferson is our favorite Rams wide receiver, but we don't love any of them.
player headshot
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Courtland Sutton is a solid No. 3 receiver and Marvin Mims is a sneaky flex if Jeudy is out.
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both top-15 WRs if JSN misses Week 1.
player headshot
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Luke Musgrave all benefit if Doubs is out.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 24.8 -- Cooper Kupp averaged nearly 25 FPPG last season. He could miss a month and still deliver Round 2 value if he returns and posts those numbers.
  • 17 -- Michael Thomas averaged 17 FPPG last year. As long as he stays healthy he's a starter.
  • 1,606 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 1,606 receiving yards in 2021. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were both on that team. The rookie could supplant DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett once he gets healthy.
  • 281.5 -- Calvin Ridley finished as WR5 with 281.5 PPR Fantasy points in his last full season, which was 2020.
  • 184 -- The Packers have 184 wide receiver targets to replace from last year. There's plenty of room for both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to hit.
  • 726 -- Tom Brady averaged 726 pass attempts the past two seasons. There is no way Tampa lets Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask air it out like that. It's hard to imagine Mike Evans or Chris Godwin can be more efficient either.
    89.1 -- Jaylen Waddle averaged 89.1 yards per game with Tua Tagovailoa, but just 57.4 without him. 
    21.6 -- DeAndre Hopkins scored 21.6 FPPG in four games with Kyler Murray last year. He may fall off a cliff because of his age, but he didn't show signs of it last year.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -6 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
12.3
WR RNK
23rd
2022 Stats
REC
104
TAR
142
REYDS
1023
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.9
player headshot
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
12.1
WR RNK
24th
2022 Stats
REC
35
TAR
61
REYDS
523
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.9
player headshot
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
14th
PROJ PTS
12.8
WR RNK
29th
2022 Stats
REC
64
TAR
109
REYDS
829
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.6
player headshot
DeVonta Smith WR
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE PHI -4 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
11.7
WR RNK
16th
2022 Stats
REC
95
TAR
136
REYDS
1196
TD
7
FPTS/G
15
player headshot
Tyler Lockett WR
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR SEA -5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
19th
PROJ PTS
11.2
WR RNK
18th
2022 Stats
REC
84
TAR
117
REYDS
1033
TD
9
FPTS/G
14.8
player headshot
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
8.1
WR RNK
32nd
2022 Stats
REC
48
TAR
93
REYDS
836
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.4
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 1 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Rashod Bateman WR
BAL Baltimore • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU BAL -10 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
2nd
WR RNK
47th
ROSTERED
61%
2022 Stats
REC
15
TAR
28
REYDS
285
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.9
Bateman played three healthy games with Jackson last year and scored more than 40 Fantasy points in those three games. Lamar Jackson said earlier this offseason that Bateman is his WR1. Todd Monken's offense should be more receiver friendly and the Texans defense should not provide much resistance.
player headshot
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -1 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
13th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
19%
2022 Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
If Romeo Doubs misses Week 1 then Reed would slot in as quite possibly the No. 2 target earner for Jordan Love. Reed profiles as an excellent short-area target to balance Christian Watson's big-play profile and could be in line for as many as seven or eight targets in Week 1.
player headshot
Van Jefferson WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
4th
WR RNK
41st
ROSTERED
22%
2022 Stats
REC
24
TAR
44
REYDS
369
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.2
Jefferson scored double-digit Fantasy points in four of his final nine contests last year and that was playing mostly without Matthew Stafford. With Stafford back and Cooper Kupp out, Jefferson should be the clear WR1 for an offense that is likely playing behind against the Seahawks. That makes him a boom/bust WR3 who is better served as a flex.
Stashes (WR Preview)
player headshot
Nathaniel Dell WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -10 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
24%
Dell won't start Week 1 and his size is a concern, but he has elite separation skills and the favor of his quarterback C.J. Stroud. Dell flashed those skills in the preseason and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he forces his way into the receiver rotation very early in the season. He's the only wide receiver on this roster that I could see producing truly elite target numbers.
player headshot
Justyn Ross WR
KC Kansas City • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET KC -5.5 O/U 53
OPP VS WR
26th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
9%
2022 Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
Ross is similar to Dell in that he was one of the stars of training camp and his QB raves about him. But Ross actually has NFL size as well and his quarterback is Patrick Mahomes. If Ross hits his upside, he's a top 12 wide receiver in the NFL. That's worth a stash for at least a month.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Ja'Marr Chase WR
CIN Cincinnati • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CIN -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
14.1
WR RNK
3rd
2022 Stats
REC
87
TAR
134
REYDS
1046
TD
9
FPTS/G
20.2
Chase is WR1 this week and he's worth the pay-up in DFS. He's averaged 20.6 FPPG over his last 17 games and he's at 23.98 in his last seven. Chase is still just 23 years old. His quarterback has only started 42 regular season games. This is an ascendent duo. Stack them before the pricing reflects that.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Christian Kirk WR
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND JAC -5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
8th
PROJ PTS
11.5
WR RNK
26th
2022 Stats
REC
84
TAR
133
REYDS
1108
TD
8
FPTS/G
14.2
I'm sure Calvin Ridley will get his chances in his debut, and no doubt he'll be more popular in DFS. I still expect Kirk to be a high-target earner in the slot. Last year he scored 38.6 PPR Fantasy points in two games against the Colts. Old friend Gus Bradley is still in Indianapolis running the defense and Kirk should still be a primary target in Week 1 for Trevor Lawrence.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 1 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 1. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.