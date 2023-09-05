When it's all said and done, 2023 may be the year of the wide receiver duo. It's already the consensus view that Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith should all be top 15 wide receivers. I have Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley in my top 20. Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin (when healthy) are just outside that. And it wouldn't be that surprising to see duos from Pittsburgh or New Orleans emerge.

In contrast, three veteran duos have largely taken a step back, at least in terms of draft rankings. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Quentin Johnston were two of the responsible parties, Baker Mayfield was the third. Those draft rankings are not fully reflected in the Week 1 rankings thought. We don't expect Smith-Njigba to play after his wrist surgery while Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are boosted due to their projected shootout with the Vikings.

I'm less sure whether to boost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this week. It's true that Quentin Johnston has not yet wrestled the WR3 role away from Josh Palmer, but that doesn't mean that the Chargers won't have four wide receivers involved. And the Dolphins bring a complicated defensive assignment to town, even if they won't have Jalen Ramsey. This is more of a "find out" week for me with the Chargers, than one where I take a firm stance.

I will say that I will likely buy a strong performance from Allen and/or Williams. If the Tampa Bay receivers pop in Week 1 I'll be writing about them as sell-high options in Week 2.

Here is the rest of the Week 1 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Van Jefferson is our favorite Rams wide receiver, but we don't love any of them. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Courtland Sutton is a solid No. 3 receiver and Marvin Mims is a sneaky flex if Jeudy is out. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both top-15 WRs if JSN misses Week 1. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Luke Musgrave all benefit if Doubs is out.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 23rd 2022 Stats REC 104 TAR 142 REYDS 1023 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.9 Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 24th 2022 Stats REC 35 TAR 61 REYDS 523 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.9 Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 29th 2022 Stats REC 64 TAR 109 REYDS 829 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE PHI -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 16th 2022 Stats REC 95 TAR 136 REYDS 1196 TD 7 FPTS/G 15 Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 18th 2022 Stats REC 84 TAR 117 REYDS 1033 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.8 Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 8.1 WR RNK 32nd 2022 Stats REC 48 TAR 93 REYDS 836 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.4

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Adds (WR Preview) Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -10 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 61% 2022 Stats REC 15 TAR 28 REYDS 285 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Bateman played three healthy games with Jackson last year and scored more than 40 Fantasy points in those three games. Lamar Jackson said earlier this offseason that Bateman is his WR1. Todd Monken's offense should be more receiver friendly and the Texans defense should not provide much resistance. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 19% 2022 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 If Romeo Doubs misses Week 1 then Reed would slot in as quite possibly the No. 2 target earner for Jordan Love. Reed profiles as an excellent short-area target to balance Christian Watson's big-play profile and could be in line for as many as seven or eight targets in Week 1. Van Jefferson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 22% 2022 Stats REC 24 TAR 44 REYDS 369 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 Jefferson scored double-digit Fantasy points in four of his final nine contests last year and that was playing mostly without Matthew Stafford. With Stafford back and Cooper Kupp out, Jefferson should be the clear WR1 for an offense that is likely playing behind against the Seahawks. That makes him a boom/bust WR3 who is better served as a flex.

Stashes (WR Preview) Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -10 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 24% Dell won't start Week 1 and his size is a concern, but he has elite separation skills and the favor of his quarterback C.J. Stroud. Dell flashed those skills in the preseason and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he forces his way into the receiver rotation very early in the season. He's the only wide receiver on this roster that I could see producing truly elite target numbers. Justyn Ross WR KC Kansas City • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -5.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% 2022 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Ross is similar to Dell in that he was one of the stars of training camp and his QB raves about him. But Ross actually has NFL size as well and his quarterback is Patrick Mahomes. If Ross hits his upside, he's a top 12 wide receiver in the NFL. That's worth a stash for at least a month.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN Cincinnati • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CIN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 3rd 2022 Stats REC 87 TAR 134 REYDS 1046 TD 9 FPTS/G 20.2 Chase is WR1 this week and he's worth the pay-up in DFS. He's averaged 20.6 FPPG over his last 17 games and he's at 23.98 in his last seven. Chase is still just 23 years old. His quarterback has only started 42 regular season games. This is an ascendent duo. Stack them before the pricing reflects that.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 26th 2022 Stats REC 84 TAR 133 REYDS 1108 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.2 I'm sure Calvin Ridley will get his chances in his debut, and no doubt he'll be more popular in DFS. I still expect Kirk to be a high-target earner in the slot. Last year he scored 38.6 PPR Fantasy points in two games against the Colts. Old friend Gus Bradley is still in Indianapolis running the defense and Kirk should still be a primary target in Week 1 for Trevor Lawrence.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 1 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 1. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.