Going into the 2025 NFL Draft the story was that the running back class was awesome and the wide receiver class was below average. While I still agree that the running backs are the pride of this class, it has been a pretty great summer for some of the wide receivers as well. Tetairoa McMillan has already established himself as the clear WR1 for the Panthers, Matthew Golden appears to be doing the same, Travis Hunter looks like he will play at least as much at wide receiver as cornerback and Emeka Egbuka has been the talk of Tampa all summer.

For Week 1 all four of these rookies rank between WR24 and WR38 in my projections. In practice, that means they are all best viewed as high upside WR3s in Week 1, though McMillan could easily be a top-20 option. Hunter is definitely the most interesting, because he has just as much upside as McMillan but significantly more risk due to questions about his playing time. Egbuka is the one I will really be watching.

Coming into the draft Egbuka was the receiver I viewed as the most polished and ready for the NFL. Nothing we have heard this summer dispels that. What has changed is the fact that Chris Godwin won't be ready for Week 1 and Jalen McMillan and Cade Otton both got hurt as well. There is a real opportunity for Egbuka to see eight-plus targets in Week 1. If he handles them as well as the summer suggests, we could view even his elevated August ADP as a discount.

Here is the rest of the Week 1 WR Preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Adds (WR Preview) Christian Kirk WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 62% 2024 Stats REC 27 TAR 47 REYDS 379 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Kirk isn't particularly exciting, but he opens the season as the pretty clear second target for C.J. Stroud. Stefon Diggs got off to a very good start last year operating in the same slot role for Stroud and the Texans. I wouldn't want to start Kirk as more than a flex, but he could be a high floor WR3 in a pinch. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 32% 2024 Stats REC 46 TAR 72 REYDS 601 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.2 Jayden Reed is trying to play on a broken foot, Matthew Golden is a rookie, and Christian Watson won't be ready early in the season. While Doubs isn't exciting, there is an underrated chance that he could lead the Packers in targets, like he often did last year. He had three different games with more than 17 PPR Fantasy points last year, so there may be more upside than you think there is. Hunter Renfrow WR CAR Carolina • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% With Jalen Coker on Injured Reserve, Renfrow is set to operate in the same slot role that both Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker have feasted in the past two seasons. That role won't be as prominent with Tetairoa McMillan giving the team a true number one wide receiver, but in deeper leagues I do think Renfrow has a chance to score double digit points per week until Coker gets back.

Stashes (WR Preview) Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 42% 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Burden is pretty clearly behind Olamide Zaccheaus to start the year. So you shouldn't start him in Week 1. But there is a well established history of rookie wide receivers starting slow then turning into league winners in the second half. If I was going to bet on one rookie doing that this year, it would be Burden, who was the first wide receiver Ben Johnson drafted after taking over as head coach of the Bears.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Malik Nabers WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 19.3 WR RNK 3rd 2024 Stats REC 109 TAR 170 REYDS 1204 TD 7 FPTS/G 18.3 Whatever you think of Russell Wilson, he is an enormous upgrade over Daniel Jones. Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito. After the rookie year Nabers had in 2024 with that trio, I could not be more excited to see what Nabers does with real quarterback play. He is underpriced this week against a Commanders defense that he scored 21.8 PPR FPPG against last year.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 32nd 2024 Stats REC 51 TAR 81 REYDS 670 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Kliff Kingsbury admired Deebo Samuel when they were going against each other in the NFC West. I expect him to show Samuel off in their first game together against the Giants. It could be a slow start for Terry McLaurin, due to his hold-in and I expect Samuel to have at least a small role in the running game as well. I mostly blame Samuel's poor 2024 on injuries and pneumonia. Expect him to be an upside WR3 at worst as long as he stays healthy.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

