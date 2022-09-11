Putting together rankings for Week 1 of the Fantasy Football season always requires some amount of assuming, but it feels like nearly the whole wide receiver position requires you to go out on a limb this season. Between high-end options switching teams this offseason -- Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown, Amari Cooper, among others -- and high-end options playing with new quarterbacks -- D.J. Moore, Michael Pittman, Diontae Johnson, DK Metcalf, Courtland Sutton/Jerry Jeudy, again, among others -- there are just a ton of question marks about the position.

But there's one player I don't have any question about for Week 1: I'm not starting Chris Godwin even if he plays. Godwin is one of the best receivers in the league, typically a must-start Fantasy option, but not for me this week. Even if he does make his return from a torn ACL in Week 1 against the Buccaneers Sunday night, we won't know until after lineups lock for most other games, and he'll be doing so despite not having been cleared for contact in practice prior to the game. Godwin remains a long-term high-upside play, but one I just can't bring myself to trust this week. Hopefully he looks good enough that you can lock him in for Week 2, but he's too risky tonight. 

There's still a ton of other talent at wide receiver, but the range of expectations for many of the higher-end options is just a lot wider than we're used to seeing. Adams, for instance, is dealing with a QB downgrade from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr. However, the Raiders offense should also pass more than the Packers did last season, and Adams has that whole college teammate connection with Carr, so it could be a smoother transition than you think. Or, he could be totally held back by a QB who has never been nearly as comfortable taking high-risk, high-reward chances as Rodgers. 

And then you've got Hill, who is dealing with an even more stark contrast, moving on from the massive-armed Patrick Mahomes to the ... uh, slightly-less-massive-armed Tua Tagovailoa. Hill is also in an offense coached by first-timer Mike McDaniels, and while I'm optimistic about what that combination could mean -- McDaniels comes from the Kyle Shanahan school of coaching -- it's certainly a pretty massive unknown for a guy who has been one of the most reliable big-play receivers we've ever seen.

Week 1 will provide us some answers to those and more questions, and it's possible I'm going back into my projections spreadsheet for Week 2 with some wildly different assumptions than the ones I have now. For now, this is the best I can do, given the situations we're dealing with. 

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. GB
  2. Davante Adams @LAC
  3. Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
  4. CeeDee Lamb vs. TB
  5. Tyreek Hill vs. NE
  6. Keenan Allen vs. LV
  7. D.J. Moore vs. CLE
  8. Tee Higgins vs. PIT
  9. Deebo Samuel @CHI
  10. Mike Evans @DAL
  11. Michael Pittman Jr. @HOU
  12. Brandin Cooks vs. IND
  13. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. PHI
  14. A.J. Brown @DET
  15. Marquise Brown vs. KC
  16. Mike Williams vs. LV
  17. Darnell Mooney vs. SF
  18. Elijah Moore vs. BAL
  19. Michael Thomas @ATL
  20. Diontae Johnson @CIN
  21. Jerry Jeudy @SEA
  22. Courtland Sutton @SEA
  23. JuJu Smith-Schuster @ARI
  24. Adam Thielen vs. GB
  25. Jaylen Waddle vs. NE
  26. Robert Woods vs. NYG
  27. D.K. Metcalf vs. DEN
  28. Terry McLaurin vs. JAX
  29. Hunter Renfrow @LAC
  30. Julio Jones @DAL
  31. Kadarius Toney @TEN
  32. Amari Cooper @CAR
  33. Christian Kirk @WAS
  34. Tyler Lockett vs. DEN
  35. Rashod Bateman @NYJ
  36. DeVante Parker @MIA
  37. Tyler Boyd vs. PIT
  38. DeVonta Smith @DET
  39. A.J. Green vs. KC
  40. Russell Gage @DAL
  41. Corey Davis vs. BAL
  42. Drake London vs. NO
  43. Sammy Watkins @MIN
  44. Chris Olave @ATL
  45. Curtis Samuel vs. JAX
  46. Chase Claypool @CIN
  47. Brandon Aiyuk @CHI
  48. Treylon Burks vs. NYG
  49. Chris Godwin @DAL
  50. Robbie Anderson vs. CLE
  51. Zay Jones @WAS
  52. Jarvis Landry @ATL
  53. Sterling Shepard @TEN
  54. George Pickens @CIN
  55. Nico Collins vs. IND
  56. Mecole Hardman @ARI