Fantasy Football Believe it or Not: Devin Singletary arrives, Damien Williams reclaims his role

Week 9 was as wild as any other, but it started with a whimper. The London game was a dud as Gardner Minshew fell flat and sunk D.J. Chark with him. It got a little more interesting later in the day with a trio of running backs delivering surprisingly good performances right about the time many were considering giving up on them — and one of them may have cemented himself as the top waiver wire target for Week 10.

Speaking of giving up on someone, when can we bench Odell Beckham?

We'll answer that question and more in this week's Believe It or Not.

Devin Singletary has arrived in Buffalo and will be a second half breakout.

On Sunday afternoon Singletary may have done what Kenyan Drake was never able to, take a job from Frank Gore. The Bills gave their rookie back 23 touches and he exploded for 140 yards and a score. This continues a season-long trend of Singletary being the best offensive player for the Bills when they let him touch the ball.

His yards per carry average actually went down to 6.7 for the season with his 95 yards on 20 carries performance Sunday. He won't be that good moving forward, but Gore has averaged better than four yards per carry so I would expect Singletary to be a very efficient back. Given 15 carries a game he'll be a must-start Fantasy running back with his usage in the passing game as well.

Verdict: Believe it.

They say you can't put the genie back in the bottle and there's not a more apt metaphor for this situation. Singletary granted one of your wishes on Sunday and a run to the Fantasy playoffs may be wish No. 2. After that it could get dicey. He faces the Ravens, Steelers and Patriots in the Fantasy playoffs. Singletary is still going to share with Frank Gore, but he's earned the lion's share of the work and it's going to be a blast to see what he does with it.

Damien Williams has taken his job back for good.

The Chiefs running back situation has been as frustrating as any this season, but it looks like we're back where we started. Williams ripped off a 91-yard touchdown run in the Chiefs win over the Vikings. His teammate LeSean McCoy touched the ball just four times for nine yards.

It's been a rocky year for anyone who drafted Williams but if he's still on your roster he's about to deliver what we've come to expect from an Andy Reid running back; Fantasy gold. Wondering just how good that could be? Take a look at the last month of 2018.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

Williams had 14 touches in this game. His other 13 went for a combined 37 yards. He can't produce what he did at the end of last season because this situation isn't the same. The offensive line hasn't been nearly as good and the competition for touches is much tougher. McCoy and Darrel Williams will cut into Damien Williams' production just enough to keep him outside the top-20 running backs most weeks. He's a fine flex but I'd be looking to sell off of one long run.

Ronald Jones is finally a startable Fantasy running back.

Jones' situation this season has been even more frustrating than Singletary's. That's because Jones already had this breakout, it just didn't matter. In Week 3 he totaled 121 yards on 15 touches. In Week 4 he had 82 yards and a score. He touches the ball 16 times combined over the next two weeks. It made absolutely no sense, but it was nice to see Tampa Bay go back to him on Sunday.

Jones' earned the start, out-touched Peyton Barber, and outplayed him once again with 82 yards and a touchdown. It took longer than it should have, but Jones finally looks like a reliable Fantasy starter.

Verdict: Believe it.

Jones isn't exactly a must-start because Tampa Bay's offensive line is still not very good and their defense puts them in a lot of pass-heavy game scripts. But over the next six weeks they face the Cardinals, Saints, Falcons, Jaguars, Colts and Lions. He's a surefire starter in four of those six matchups and the game against the Saints is the only one that's definitely a negative. Add him and ride him to the playoffs if he's available.

Gardner Minshew and D.J. Chark are no longer reliable Fantasy starters.

Jacksonville is supposed to be more comfortable in London because they play there every year. It sure didn't rub off on Minshew and Chark. Minshew turned the ball over four times and failed to lead a touchdown drive against a bad Texans secondary. Chark hauled in just four of his nine targets for 32 yards.

They're on a bye in Week 10 and then the expectation is that Nick Foles will take over as the starting quarterback. By that time Dede Westbrook (shoulder) should be back as well and his game fits better with Foles than Chark's does. You can't really count on Minshew or Chark rest of season.

Verdict: Believe it.

This is almost certainly true for Minshew, as he probably lost his job on Sunday. Chark is more complicated, but he hasn't exactly set the league on fire as of late. He has one game with more than 53 yards in the last month. If Foles is the starting quarterback and Westbrook is back as well, Chark is best viewed as a No. 3 receiver with big upside each week, not a reliable starter.

Odell Beckham is no longer a must-start wide receiver.

We knew it was a tough matchup against Chris Harris and the Broncos but that doesn't excuse yet another game from Beckham with single-digit targets, double-digit yards and no touchdowns. He's scored just once this season and the offense (Baker Mayfield) is showing no signs of life. It's understandable if you need to start Beckham in Week 10 with all of the byes, but he's not a must-start by any stretch.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

Catching five passes for 87 yards against the Denver Broncos is a good day no matter who you are. Beckham's terribly difficult schedule continues in Week 10 against the Bills but it's going to be really hard to sit him. We're without DeAndre Hopkins, Julian Edelman, Alshon Jeffery, Chark, Courtland Sutton and many more wide receivers this week. Just reaching double digits in Fantasy points will make you a fine start and Beckham has now done that in six of eight games this season including against he Broncos and Patriots. He can reach that low bar against the Bills as well.