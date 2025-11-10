In Week 10, several players jumped on the Fantasy Football radar. This could be the start of something special for some of these players, and you'll want to get well ahead of your Week 11 Fantasy Football waiver wire by putting these players on your radar. For more on every player we discuss below, you'll want to make sure to check out Jamey Eisenberg's in-depth waiver wire column on Monday afternoon.

With J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, the Vikings pass attack has a brand new look and feel. That hasn't meant good things for Justin Jefferson so far. Or Jordan Addison. But McCarthy has had no trouble getting to Nailor on those rail routes. Nailor was one of the most productive Fantasy Football wide receivers in Week 10. He racked up 124 receiving yards on five receptions and scored a touchdown. He also saw six targets. Keep an eye on McCarthy's developing rapport with Nailor as McCarthy is set to be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Nailor has flashed in the past on waiver wires but has not developed a consistency to stick.

Williams was a Beyond the Boxscore favorite for both Jacob Gibbs and me as we couldn't get enough of his college tape at Washington State. Williams was viewed by some NFL circles as a slot-only receiver option, causing him to fall slightly in the draft, but his 4.4 speed is real. He can threaten defenses vertically in addition to creating separation with plus route running, quickness, and lateral agility. Earlier this week, the Patriots coaching staff confirmed Williams would get more opportunities in Week 10 with Kayshon Boutte out. Williams saw just two targets but he turned one of them into a 72-yard touchdown on a deep over route crossing across the middle. He showed off speed and explosiveness that might make the Patriots coaching staff second guess taking him off the field in the second half of the 2025 season.

Luther Burden, WR, Bears

The Bears drafted Burden to be a playmaker in their offense and there were some Fantasy Football analysts who projected he might take the Amon-Ra St. Brown role in Ben Johnson's offense. He hasn't been able to find steady playing time just yet, but with another dropped pass from Olamide Zaccheaus, Burden might be inching closer to taking over his role in the Bears offense. Burden is an explosive weapon who turned his three targets in Week 10 into 51 yards receiving on three receptions.

Well that was unexpected! Shough found a rhythm in Week 10 and showed off an impressive ability to operate Kellen Moore's offense. He averaged over 10 yards per attempt (10.4) -- pheonemal for any quarterback let alone a rookie. He developed a rapport and found rhythm throwing to his No. 1 receiver that he struggled to get on the same page with last week in Chris Olave. Shough and Olave connected on five-of-eight targets for 104 yards and a touchdown. This included a beautiful 62-yard shot play to Olave. After losing Rashid Shaheeh (trade), Shough was able to lean on Olave and Juwan Johnson to the tune of 196 yards combine. Shough finished with 282 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

All Allgeier does is convert touchdowns, run hard and put together productive gains when given opportunities. At this point it's not an abberation -- it's a trend -- Allgeier is the red zone back. He continues to outtouch Bijan Robinson in red zone situations. And he converts. Allgeir is worth stashing on your bench in all leagues.

Mack Hollins, WR, Patriots

Hollins continues to play a larger role in the Patriots offense tahn just about anyone projected. In Week 10, he led all Patriots receivers with a whopping 10 targets. His size on the outside is a massive plus for New England in their run game so I expect he'll continue to earn the majority of snaps as one of the two boundary receivers in this scheme. Hollins turned his 10 targets into 106 receiving yards on six receptions. An 100-yard receiving game is nothing to overlook.