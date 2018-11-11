Fantasy Football Week 10: Contrarian Plays for FanDuel and DraftKings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

It's Week 10 of the NFL season, we have four teams on a bye and some very legit chalk. You don't want to fade Melvin Gordon against the Raiders, and tight end looks like a two-man position with Travis Kelce and Jimmy Graham. But that doesn't mean we're getting soft. No, there are four players with a projected ownership below five percent that should be awesome in tournaments. They aren't safe, but how boring is safe? Let's start with a quarterback who apparently no one likes this week.

As always, I'm using ownership projections from @UFCollective. You can get their full projected ownership here.

QB

View Profile Mitchell Trubisky CHI • QB • 10 Projected FD Ownership .96% Projected DK Ownership 1.05%

Boy, it didn't take long for you guys to fall out of love with Mitchell Trubisky. After a four-week stretch where Trubisky scored at least 21.9 FanDuel points every week and flashed 40-point upside, he had a dud last week against the Bills. But this was at Buffalo in a game where he only threw it 20 times and ran just once.

The previous four weeks he had at least 51 yards on the ground every week. I expect the Bears will beat the Lions this week. I don't think they'll beat them so easily that they go uber-conservative again. Trubisky has a nice floor and huge upside against a bad defense. You can play him in cash games or tournaments at his price.

RB

View Profile Mike Davis SEA • RB • 27 Projected FD Ownership 2.45% Projected DK Ownership 2.94%

I wouldn't say Mike Davis is safe. But since when was that a requirement for a contrarian play?

With a late game and a questionable Chris Carson we may not know Davis' status as the starter until halfway through the early games. But if Carson sits, Davis should be an enormous value. Davis has touched the ball at least 12 times in three games this season. Here are his FanDuel and DraftKings scores in those weeks:

Week 4: 26.4/28.4

Week 5: 14.5/15.5

Week 9: 14.2/17.7

That's pretty outstanding for a back at his price. More impressive, Carson played at least a half in two of those games. Davis should see 20 touches, top 100 yards and reach the end zone against a suspect Rams run defense. If we knew Carson was out, Davis would be the chalk play.

View Profile Nick Chubb CLE • RB • 24 Projected FD Ownership 3.29% Projected DK Ownership 3.26%

The Browns are terrible. Nick Chubb isn't involved in the passing game. The new offensive coordinator is getting Duke Johnson involved again. These are the arguments against playing Chubb this week. The weird part? They're all seemingly true and irrelevant.

Chubb has been the starting running back for three weeks. The Browns have lost all three games by an average of 11 points. He has 15 receiving yards combined in those three games. That sounds like an absolute disaster for any other running back, but the Browns just keep running him. Despite negative game scripts, he has at least 18 carries in every game.

An 18-carry back with Chubb's talent against the Falcons? I'd pay far more than his price on either site for that. The low-ownership is just a bonus.

WR

View Profile Kenny Golladay DET • WR • 19 Projected FD Ownership 4.53% Projected DK Ownership 4.45%

The first three plays this week were pretty easy. It wasn't even hard to defend them. You can't say the same for Kenny Golladay. He's been awful in Fantasy the last month. He has seven targets since Week 5. But this should be a high-volume passing game for Matthew Stafford and I would expect him to get Golladay more involved. The young receiver's price has (deservedly) fallen to the point where one big play could justify him as a good option.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 9? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.