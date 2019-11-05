Fantasy Football Week 10 Cut List: Here's who to drop before waivers run
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
Player
10
12
14
Chase Edmonds, ARI
X
X
X
Kerryon Johnson, DET
X
X
X
Ty Johnson, DET
X
X
X
Chris Thompson, WAS
X
X
X
Mark Walton, MIA
X
X
X
Peyton Barber, TB
X
X
Tarik Cohen, CHI
X
X
Frank Gore, BUF
X
Duke Johnson, HOU
X
J.D. McKissic, DET
X
Wide receivers
Player
10
12
14
Nelson Agholor, PHI
X
X
X
Geronimo Allison, GB
X
X
X
Robby Anderson, NYJ
X
X
X
Antonio Brown, FA
X
X
X
Marquise Goodwin, SF
X
X
X
Mecole Hardman, KC
X
X
X
DeSean Jackson, PHI
X
X
X
Demaryius Thomas, NYJ
X
X
X
Will Fuller, HOU
X
Terry McLaurin, WAS
X
X
X
Demarcus Robinson, KC
X
X
X
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB
X
X
X
Danny Amendola, DET
X
X
Kenny Stills, HOU
X
X
X
Corey Davis, TEN
X
X
X
Phillip Dorsett, NE
X
X
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
X
X
Josh Gordon, SEA
X
X
Curtis Samuel, CAR
X
Tight ends
Player
10
12
14
O.J. Howard, TB
X
X
X
Kyle Rudolph, MIN
X
X
X
Delanie Walker, TEN
X
X
X
Noah Fant, DEN
X
X
Jimmy Graham, GB
X
Jason Witten, DAL
X
Quarterbacks
Player
10
12
14
Kyle Allen, CAR
X
X
X
Teddy Bridgewater, NO
X
X
X
Andy Dalton, CIN
X
X
X
Baker Mayfield, CLE
X
X
X
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
X
X
X
Daniel Jones, NYG
X
X
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Bye stashes, waiver adds
Issues with Kareem Hunt, Mark Andrews, David Johnson, bye-week waiver help and trade advice?...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Like Mike?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a...
-
Newton goes to IR: Fantasy fallout
Cam Newton won't finish the season for the Panthers. Dave Richard analyzes what his absence...
-
Week 10 WR preview: Look to Miami
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.