Fantasy Football Week 10 Cut List: Here's who to drop before waivers run

Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player

10

12

14

Chase Edmonds, ARI

X

X

X

Kerryon Johnson, DET

X

X

X

Ty Johnson, DET

X

X

X

Chris Thompson, WAS

X

X

X

Mark Walton, MIA

X

X

X

Peyton Barber, TB

X

X


Tarik Cohen, CHI

X

X


Frank Gore, BUF

X



Duke Johnson, HOU

X



J.D. McKissic, DET

X



Wide receivers

Player

10

12

14

Nelson Agholor, PHI

X

X

X

Geronimo Allison, GB

X

X

X

Robby Anderson, NYJ

X

X

X

Antonio Brown, FA

X

X

X

Marquise Goodwin, SF

X

X

X

Mecole Hardman, KC

X

X

X

DeSean Jackson, PHI

X

X

X

Demaryius Thomas, NYJ

X

X

X

Will Fuller, HOU

X



Terry McLaurin, WAS

X

X

X

Demarcus Robinson, KC

X

X

X

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB

X

X

X

Danny Amendola, DET

X

X


Kenny Stills, HOU

X

X

X

Corey Davis, TEN

X

X

X

Phillip Dorsett, NE

X

X


Larry Fitzgerald, ARI

X

X


Josh Gordon, SEA

X

X


Curtis Samuel, CAR

X



Tight ends

Player

10

12

14

O.J. Howard, TB

X

X

X

Kyle Rudolph, MIN

X

X

X

Delanie Walker, TEN

X

X

X

Noah Fant, DEN

X

X


Jimmy Graham, GB

X



Jason Witten, DAL

X



Quarterbacks

Player

10

12

14

Kyle Allen, CAR

X

X

X

Teddy Bridgewater, NO

X

X

X

Andy Dalton, CIN

X

X

X

Baker Mayfield, CLE

X

X

X

Mitchell Trubisky, CHI

X

X

X

Daniel Jones, NYG

X

X


