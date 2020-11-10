Watch Now: Week 10 Waiver Wire Priority List: Wide Receiver ( 5:55 )

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

The FFT crew breaks down Week 10 waiver wire options on the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Matt Breida, MIA X X X Tyler Ervin, GB X X X Frank Gore, NYJ X X X Nyheim Hines, IND X X X D'Ernest Johnson, CLE X X X Kerryon Johnson, DET X X X Joshua Kelley, LAC X X X LaMical Perine, NYJ X X X Jordan Howard, MIA X X

Carlos Hyde, SEA X X

James White, NE X X

Le'Veon Bell, KC X



JaMycal Hasty, SF X



Sony Michel, NE X



Boston Scott, PHI X



Devin Singletary, BUF X



Jamaal Williams, GB X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Odell Beckham, CLE X X X Julian Edelman, NE X X X Russell Gage, ATL X X X N'Keal Harry, NE X X X Rashard Higgins, CLE X X X T.Y. Hilton, IND X X X DeSean Jackson, PHI X X X Anthony Miller, CHI X X X Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB X X X Greg Ward, PHI X X X Keelan Cole, JAC X X

Scott Miller, TB X X

Hunter Renfrow, LV X X

Tre'Quan Smith, NO X X

Golden Tate, NYG X X

Nelson Agholor, LV X



Randall Cobb, HOU X



Mecole Hardman, KC X



Jalen Reagor, PHI X



Henry Ruggs, LV X



Curtis Samuel, CAR X



Deebo Samuel, SF X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Darren Fells, HOU X X X Anthony Firkser, TEN X X X Tyler Higbee, LAR X X X George Kittle, SF X X X Mike Gesicki, MIA X



Dalton Schultz, DAL X



Logan Thomas, WAS X



Robert Tonyan, GB X





Quarterbacks