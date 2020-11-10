Watch Now: Week 10 Waiver Wire Priority List: Wide Receiver (5:55)

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Matt Breida, MIAXXX
Tyler Ervin, GBXXX
Frank Gore, NYJXXX
Nyheim Hines, INDXXX
D'Ernest Johnson, CLEXXX
Kerryon Johnson, DETXXX
Joshua Kelley, LACXXX
LaMical Perine, NYJXXX
Jordan Howard, MIAXX
Carlos Hyde, SEAXX
James White, NEXX
Le'Veon Bell, KCX

JaMycal Hasty, SFX

Sony Michel, NEX

Boston Scott, PHIX

Devin Singletary, BUFX

Jamaal Williams, GBX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Odell Beckham, CLEXXX
Julian Edelman, NEXXX
Russell Gage, ATLXXX
N'Keal Harry, NEXXX
Rashard Higgins, CLEXXX
T.Y. Hilton, INDXXX
DeSean Jackson, PHIXXX
Anthony Miller, CHIXXX
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GBXXX
Greg Ward, PHIXXX
Keelan Cole, JACXX
Scott Miller, TBXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXX
Tre'Quan Smith, NOXX
Golden Tate, NYGXX
Nelson Agholor, LVX

Randall Cobb, HOUX

Mecole Hardman, KCX

Jalen Reagor, PHIX

Henry Ruggs, LVX

Curtis Samuel, CARX

Deebo Samuel, SFX

Tight ends

Player101214
Darren Fells, HOUXXX
Anthony Firkser, TENXXX
Tyler Higbee, LARXXX
George Kittle, SFXXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAX

Dalton Schultz, DALX

Logan Thomas, WASX

Robert Tonyan, GBX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
