What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 James Cook, BUF X X X Justice Hill, BAL X X X Dontrell Hilliard, TEN X X X Caleb Huntley, ATL X X X Mark Ingram, NO X X X J.D. McKissic, WAS X X X Eno Benjamin, ARI X X

Chase Edmonds, DEN X X

Nyheim Hines, BUF X X

Kenneth Gainwell, PHI X



Melvin Gordon, DEN X



Damien Harris, NE X



Deon Jackson, IND X



Isiah Pacheco, KC X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Robbie Anderson, ARI X X X Rashod Bateman, BAL X X X Damiere Byrd, ATL X X X Parris Campbell, IND X X X Nico Collins, HOU X X X Devin Duvernay, BAL X X X Russell Gage, TB X X X Marquise Goodwin, SEA X X X Julio Jones, TB X X X Jarvis Landry, NO X X X Isaiah McKenzie, BUF X X X Elijah Moore, NYJ X X X DeVante Parker, NE X X X Alec Pierce, IND X X X Michael Thomas, NO X X X Robert Woods, TEN X X X Treylon Burks, TEN X X

Corey Davis, NYJ X X

Romeo Doubs, GB X X

Michael Gallup, DAL X X

Drake London, ATL X X

Hunter Renfrow, LV X X

Josh Reynolds, DET X X

Allen Robinson, LAR X X

Chase Claypool, CHI X



Brandin Cooks, HOU X



Marvin Jones, JAC X



Zay Jones, JAC X



Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC X



Christian Watson, GB X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Tyler Conklin, NYJ X X X Noah Fant, SEA X X X Hunter Henry, NE X X X Hayden Hurtst, CIN X X X Irv Smith, MIN X X X Logan Thomas, WAS X X X Dawson Knox, BUF X X

Isaiah Likely, BAL X X

Robert Tonyan, GB X X

Mike Gesicki, MIA X



Tyler Higbee, LAR X



Taysom Hill, NO X





Quarterbacks