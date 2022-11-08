jared-goff-lions.jpg
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
James Cook, BUFXXX
Justice Hill, BALXXX
Dontrell Hilliard, TENXXX
Caleb Huntley, ATLXXX
Mark Ingram, NOXXX
J.D. McKissic, WASXXX
Eno Benjamin, ARIXX
Chase Edmonds, DENXX
Nyheim Hines, BUFXX
Kenneth Gainwell, PHIX

Melvin Gordon, DENX

Damien Harris, NEX

Deon Jackson, INDX

Isiah Pacheco, KCX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Robbie Anderson, ARIXXX
Rashod Bateman, BALXXX
Damiere Byrd, ATLXXX
Parris Campbell, INDXXX
Nico Collins, HOUXXX
Devin Duvernay, BALXXX
Russell Gage, TBXXX
Marquise Goodwin, SEAXXX
Julio Jones, TBXXX
Jarvis Landry, NOXXX
Isaiah McKenzie, BUFXXX
Elijah Moore, NYJXXX
DeVante Parker, NEXXX
Alec Pierce, INDXXX
Michael Thomas, NOXXX
Robert Woods, TENXXX
Treylon Burks, TENXX
Corey Davis, NYJXX
Romeo Doubs, GBXX
Michael Gallup, DALXX
Drake London, ATLXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXX
Josh Reynolds, DETXX
Allen Robinson, LARXX
Chase Claypool, CHIX

Brandin Cooks, HOUX

Marvin Jones, JACX

Zay Jones, JACX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KCX

Christian Watson, GBX

Tight ends

Player101214
Tyler Conklin, NYJXXX
Noah Fant, SEAXXX
Hunter Henry, NEXXX
Hayden Hurtst, CINXXX
Irv Smith, MINXXX
Logan Thomas, WASXXX
Dawson Knox, BUFXX
Isaiah Likely, BALXX
Robert Tonyan, GBXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAX

Tyler Higbee, LARX

Taysom Hill, NOX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Jacoby Brissett, CLEXXX
Andy Dalton, NOXXX
Sam Ehlinger, INDXXX
Mac Jones, NEXXX
Davis Mills, HOUXXX
Kenny Pickett, PITXXX
Matt Ryan, INDXXX
Ryan Tannehill, TENXXX
P.J. Walker, CARXXX
Carson Wentz, WASXXX
Zach Wilson, NYJXXX
Jameis Winston, NOXXX
Jared Goff, DETXX
Taylor Heinicke, WASXX
Matthew Stafford, LARXX
Daniel Jones, NYGX

Marcus Mariota, ATLX