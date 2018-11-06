Fantasy Football: Week 10 Cut List rankings to help you prepare for waiver-wire adds
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
What is the Cut List?
The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. Players owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues are typically not included on the list.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Javorius Allen, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|LeGarrette Blount, DET
|X
|X
|X
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|X
|X
|X
|Nyheim Hines, IND
|X
|X
|X
|Carlos Hyde, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|Rashaad Penny, SEA
|X
|X
|X
|Corey Clement, PHI
|X
|X
|
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|X
|X
|
|Theo Riddick, DET
|X
|
|
Wide receivers
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Nelson Agholor, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Geronimo Allison, GB
|X
|X
|X
|Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
|X
|X
|X
|Keelan Cole, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Jamison Crowder, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Chris Hogan, NE
|X
|X
|X
|Willie Snead, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Robby Anderson, NYJ
|X
|X
|
|Randall Cobb, GB
|X
|X
|
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|X
|X
|
|Taylor Gabriel, CHI
|X
|X
|
|Jordy Nelson, OAK
|X
|X
|
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|X
|X
|
|Mike Williams, LAC
|X
|X
|
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|X
|
|
|Keke Coutee, HOU
|X
|
|
|DeVante Parker, MIA
|X
|
|
|Mohamed Sanu, ATL
|X
|
|
Tight ends
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Cameron Brate, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Charles Clay, BUF
|X
|X
|X
|Ed Dickson, SEA
|X
|X
|X
|Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
|X
|X
|X
|Geoff Swaim, DAL
|X
|X
|X
|Austin Hooper, ATL
|X
|X
|
|Benjamin Watson, NO
|X
|
|
Quarterbacks
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Blake Bortles, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Derek Carr, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|X
|X
|X
|Sam Darnold, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Joe Flacco, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Case Keenum, DEN
|X
|X
|X
|Eli Manning, NYG
|X
|X
|X
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|X
|X
|X
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|X
|X
|X
|Ryan Tannehill, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Jameis Winston, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Alex Smith, WAS
|X
|
|
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 10 Waiver Wire
Even at this point in the season, there are plenty of impact names to target on the waiver...
-
MNF Reactions: Cooper's debut
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on the game and anything else you...
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...