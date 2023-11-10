Trey McBride has the chance for a big game in Week 10 against Atlanta, especially with Kyler Murray making his 2023 debut. McBride is going to be my favorite DFS play given his upside and price.



He's $3,500 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel, and I'm excited to see what he can do with Murray. I'm also hopeful that Murray continues to lean on his tight end like Joshua Dobbs did for much of this season.



The Cardinals are No. 4 in total tight end targets for the season between Zach Ertz and McBride with 88. Ertz (quadriceps) is on injured reserve, and McBride will hopefully get plenty of chances from Murray this week.



We've seen two games from McBride since Ertz went down. In the first game with Dobbs starting in Week 8 against Baltimore, McBride had 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. Then, in Week 9 at Cleveland with Clayton Tune, McBride had three catches for 22 yards on five targets.



I'm hopeful that Murray will provide better quarterback play for McBride and help him exploit this Falcons defense in Week 10. And it's a great matchup.



There have been five tight ends with at least seven targets against Atlanta, and all five (Hayden Hurst, Sam LaPorta, Evan Engram, Dalton Schultz and T.J. Hockenson) have scored at least 12.9 PPR points, with three touchdowns. I'm looking forward to seeing McBride with Murray, and I'll be using McBride in plenty of DFS lineups in Week 10.

