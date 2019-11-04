Fantasy Football Week 10 Early Waiver Wire: Is Ronald Jones ready to be a star?

If you have the top waiver priority heading into Week 10, you might be in luck, because we might have the most valuable resource in Fantasy available this week: A number one running back in a good offense, as Ronald Jones finally appeared to have his breakout game in Week 9.

The Buccaneers have spent most of the season stubbornly insisting on giving Peyton Barber the majority of the touches at running back, despite his 3.3 yards per carry average, and despite Jones consistently looking like the better player. And, even when Jones has gotten the majority of the work in previous games, it has usually come in the second half of games, when he was already running well — it was almost always Barber getting the first opportunities.

Things were different Sunday, however, as Jones got the start and rushed four times for 28 yards and a touchdown on the very first drive. Barber, on the other hand, didn't touch the ball until the fourth drive of the game, and was clearly just a role player in the game, with all four of his carries coming on that drive. While Dare Ogunbowale still saw time in obvious passing downs — and scored a touchdown of his own in a hurry-up situation late in the game — this was the first time we really saw the team commit to Jones from the start of a game. Jones even ran 18 routes in this one — his previous season-high was just 10, per Pro Football Focus.

The Bucs got 67 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries from Jones, with two catches for 15 yards on two targets, tying the most touches Jones has ever had in a game. It wasn't the most efficient game of Jones' career, but the process is more important than the result here, and the fact that the Buccaneers finally treated him like a starter is significant.

Jones is still available in nearly 40% of CBS Fantasy leagues, and figures to be the top target on waivers heading into Week 10. He'll be a must-add option heading into what could be an incredible matchup in Week 10, against a Cardinals defense allowing more than 100 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs. We've been waiting for Jones to get this chance since last season, and it looks like it's finally here.

Here's who else we'll be chasing on the waiver wire this week:

Week 10 Early Waiver Targets