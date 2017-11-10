Fantasy Football Week 10: Eli Manning, Bilal Powell two of Jamey Eisenberg's favorite sleepers for seasonal and DraftKings, FanDuel

There are a lot of fun sleepers to trust this week. A lot of the players listed here could be huge difference-makers in your lineups for Week 10.



Because of injuries, guys like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bilal Powell and Rex Burkhead could be valuable this week. We also have other players in good matchups like Eli Manning, Robert Woods and Mohamed Sanu.



And the tight end streamers all have the potential to be starting options in Week 10, but all of them are risky. Still, Eric Ebron, Garrett Celek and Ed Dickson have great matchups - and plenty of upside.



As usual, there are also a couple of daily lineups for you to consider on DraftKings and FanDuel. You'll see that stacking the Giants and Lions is a good strategy for this week.



We hope these players deliver, especially if you need to use them in your lineups. Good luck in Week 10.



Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Quarterbacks 17.1 projected points Josh McCown New York Jets QB Heading into Week 10 at Tampa Bay, McCown is the No. 8 Fantasy quarterback, and he's been playing well of late. He has at least 17 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including three with at least 22 points. The Buccaneers have allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in three of the past four games, so McCown has the chance for another good performance in Week 10. 17.9 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB Manning has four games in a row with 17 Fantasy points or less, and there's some talk he could get benched at some point in the near future for either Geno Smith or Davis Webb. But that shouldn't happen this week in a game the Giants can win, and Manning should have the chance to play well at San Francisco. The 49ers are allowing an average of 22.6 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and Manning can be a streaming option for you in all formats. He also can be a two-week starter for you with a solid matchup in Week 11 against Kansas City. 15.5 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB In the past six games, Dalton has proven that when he has a good matchup he can post quality Fantasy stats, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three outings over that span against Green Bay, Cleveland and Indianapolis, while scoring fewer than 15 points against Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville. This is a good matchup against the Titans. They are allowing an average of 19.5 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and look for A.J. Green to go off this week after his uncharacteristic fight and ejection against Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey last week. 15.3 projected points Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick is starting this week with Jameis Wintson (shoulder) out. And I would have loved Fitzpatrick this week if Mike Evans was playing, but he's out because of his one-game suspension. Still, Fitzpatrick should have the chance to help Fantasy owners in two-quarterback leagues. It's a revenge game for him since the last team he played for was the Jets in 2015-16. And it's a great matchup since the Jets are allowing an average of 21.7 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, with five quarterbacks in a row scoring at least 19 points. DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate and Adam Humphries have the chance to play well this week, and Fitzpatrick should be around 18 Fantasy points if things go his way.

Running backs 6.8 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB It appears like DeMarco Murray (knee) is going to play this week against the Bengals despite being less than 100 percent. And you should still start Murray over Henry this week. But Henry actually has more carries than Murray over the past three games (40-39), and he's been the better Fantasy option in standard leagues (31 points to 23 points) over that span, while Murray is the better receiver (nine catches to five). The Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 90 total yards in four games in a row, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Henry gets in the end zone here. He's a high-end flex option in standard leagues. 10.1 projected points Bilal Powell New York Jets RB Matt Forte (knee) is out this week, which will give Powell the potential for a heavy workload and make him a borderline No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He's been playing well of late with 32 carries for 150 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and five catches for 68 yards in his past three games while sharing playing time with Forte and Elijah McGuire, and McGuire also benefits with Forte is out. It also helps that Tampa Bay has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored against the Buccaneers in four games in a row, including seven total touchdowns over that span. 6.3 projected points Theo Riddick Detroit Lions RB We'll see if the Lions are going to punish Ameer Abdullah for his two fumbles last week against the Packers, and Riddick would stand to benefit the most if that happens. He just had his second-most carries in a game this season with five. He only ran for 11 yards, but he was again a factor in the passing game with four catches for 62 yards. He now has at least four catches in five of eight games, which makes him valuable in PPR leagues. And the Browns have allowed three running backs to score at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league just on their receiving stats alone this year. 3.8 projected points Rex Burkhead New England Patriots RB Burkhead is one of my favorite sleepers this week in PPR because he could be heavily involved in the passing game at Denver with Chris Hogan (shoulder) expected to be out. In Week 8 against the Chargers when Hogan got hurt, Burkhead was a big part of the passing game with seven catches for 68 yards on seven targets. He also added four carries for 15 yards, but his receiving prowess could be needed this week. I still put him behind James White if you're ranking the New England backfield, but Burkhead is a close second in PPR. 5.1 projected points Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB I'll continue to say that Booker is a great stash candidate, and we saw C.J. Anderson (ankle) get hurt in Week 9 at Philadelphia. Anderson was ultimately fine, but if he does suffer a significant injury then Booker would have the chance for a big role on a weekly basis. He is only a low-end flex option this week against New England, but he could be useful in PPR leagues. He has 12 catches in his past four games, and he has 80 total yards or a touchdown in two of his past four outings. Booker is only owned in 26 percent of CBS Sports leagues, so add him now if you have an open roster spot.

Wide receivers 5.7 projected points Robert Woods Los Angeles Rams WR All of the Rams receivers are in play this week against Houston, and I have them ranked Sammy Watkins, Woods and Cooper Kupp. Woods just had his best game of the season in Week 9 at the Giants with four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and he continues to be a reliable weapon for Goff with 19 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns in his past four games. The Texans have allowed three receivers to gain more than 100 yards in the past two games, with four touchdowns to the position over that span. Look for Watkins, Woods and Kupp to all play well this week. 6.4 projected points Mohamed Sanu Atlanta Falcons WR This is a great week to trust Sanu given his matchup against Dallas. Slot receivers have done well against the Cowboys this year (see Larry Fitzgerald in Week 3, Kupp in Week 4 and Jamison Crowder in Week 8, among others). And Sanu has played well of late with 15 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets in his past three games against New England, the Jets and Carolina. Julio Jones should continue to be the focal point of the passing game, but Sanu is clearly the No. 2 target for Matt Ryan. He's a must-start receiver in PPR and a decent starter in standard formats as well. 9.0 projected points JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers WR We hope the return of Martavis Bryant this week doesn't slow down the momentum for Smith-Schuster, who was playing well prior to Pittsburgh's bye in Week 9. He had nine catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in the two games prior to Week 9, and he has developed a solid rapport with Roethlisberger. Even with Bryant back in action, I still consider Smith-Schuster a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week. It also helps that the Colts have allowed 10 receivers to either score or gain 90 receiving yards this year. 5.8 projected points Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR In the first game for the 49ers without Pierre Garcon (neck), Goodwin got eight targets in Week 9 against Arizona. He only had two catches for 68 yards, but it appears that Goodwin will be a focal point of the passing game moving forward. And he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Giants. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins returns for the Giants this week, but their secondary has allowed five touchdowns to receivers in the past two games against Seattle and the Rams. In deeper leagues, you can also consider Aldrick Robinson a sleeper, and he had eight targets in Week 9 as well, finishing with just two catches for 18 yards. 4.4 projected points Adam Humphries Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Humphries and Chris Godwin will get a bump in playing time and targets with Evans out, and hopefully this is the week Humphries scores his first touchdown of the season. He's been a decent option in PPR with at least 11 Fantasy points in three of his past seven games, and he played well with Fitzpatrick when he took over for Winston in Week 6 at Arizona with six catches for 51 yards on seven targets. Godwin is also a sleeper in deeper leagues, but I like Humphries as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats this week.

Tight ends 4.7 projected points Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE We always love taking chances on players with good matchups, and that's the case for Ebron this week at Cleveland. And Ebron has looked competent of late, with five catches for 93 yards on 10 targets over his past two games. He could have the chance for a sneaky good game this week given the matchup with the Browns. They allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Ebron is a decent streaming option this week. 3.1 projected points Garrett Celek San Francisco 49ers TE Speaking of good matchups, Celek gets the dream scenario this week against the Giants, who have allowed a tight end to score in every game this season. Last week, Tyler Higbee had one catch for 8 yards and a touchdown for the Rams against the Giants, and he kept the streak alive. It's risky to trust Celek, but the matchup suggests it could be worth it. Celek is starting with George Kittle (leg) out, and Celek only has seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown this season. But good things happen to tight ends vs. the Giants, and Celek has the chance for a strong performance this week. 6.1 projected points Ed Dickson Carolina Panthers TE Dickson hasn't scored yet this season, but he also has a great matchup this week against the Dolphins, which makes him a streaming option. Miami has allowed a tight end to score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in three games in a row. Like Celek, it's risky to trust Dickson, but he could be worth it. And for what it's worth, he does have at least five targets in four of his past five games, so Cam Newton should continue to keep him involved this week.

Week 10 DFS advice

Here's one of my DraftKings lineups for Week 10

QB: Eli Manning ($5,100) at SF

RB: Le'Veon Bell ($9,800) at IND

RB: Bilal Powell ($4,000) at TB

WR: A.J. Green ($7,700) at TEN

WR: Sterling Shepard ($5,500) at SF

WR: Robby Anderson ($5,200) at TB

TE: Cameron Brate ($4,100) vs. NYJ

FLEX: DeSean Jackson ($4,900) vs. NYJ

DST: Rams ($3,600) vs. HOU



I'm going with a Giants stack here of Manning and Shepard, and I expect both to play well. The 49ers have struggled with quarterbacks and No. 1 receivers all season, and this should be a breakout game for Manning and Shepard.



Bell should be a dominant force as always against the Colts, and Powell is in line for a huge game against the Buccaneers. I'll be watching that game closely since I also have high expectations for Anderson, Brate and Jackson.



And look for Green to come out swinging - with his production, not his fists - against the Titans after he was ejected for fighting in Week 9 against Jacksonville. Green is due for a big game this week.



Here's one of my FanDuel lineups for Week 10

I'm going to stack the Lions here against the Browns, and I recommend getting someone out of Stafford, Tate or Jones in your lineup this week. Detroit can't run the ball, and Stafford and his receivers should have a field day throwing the ball this week at home.



I stuck with Powell again in this lineup based on his price, and I also like Darkwa given his salary. I'll repeat my favorite stat from this week, which is the 49ers have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in 24 consecutive games going back to last year.

I paid up for Brown and Gronkowski this week because they should be exceptional in their respective matchups. I'm counting on both to deliver at least four times their value, which should lead to huge production.