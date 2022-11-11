From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 10 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill; running backs Jonathan Taylor, Ezekiel Elliott and D'Andre Swift; receivers Adam Thielen, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Mike Evans; tight ends Darren Waller and David Njoku; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Seahawks

Buccaneers

The Seahawks are relatively healthy, facing a Tampa Bay defense that is has been inconsistent but is healthy heading into Sunday's game. Tampa Bay will be without Gage again, and the most significant news for the Bucs is the potential return of Cameron Brate. In Brate's absence, Cade Otton has been a low-end TE1. The Seahawks are an excellent matchup for tight ends and Otton is a solid streaming option if Brate is out.

DFS impact

There are no huge injury impacts in DFS for this early game. However, Otton is an excellent value play if Brate misses Week 10.

Notable injuries

Vikings

WR Adam Thielen (ankle) - Cleared

C Garrett Bradbury (ankle) - Cleared

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) - Out



CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) - Out

Bills

After logging a limited practice on Friday, Josh Allen is questionable. Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend and should add a backup option at quarterback, given the high number of quarterback injuries this week. Minnesota is a good matchup for the Buffalo pass game, but Fantasy managers should be wary of starting Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie if Allen is out or plays through injury. Stefon Diggs is still a must-start in all formats. While the potential absence of Allen could boost opportunities for Devin Singletary, Minnesota has been strong against the run. Singletary is a flex option at best.

DFS impact

Case Keenum would get the start if Allen is out and Dawson Knox is someone who could see an increase in opportunities with Keenum at quarterback. Minnesota has given up the 11th most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Knox is only $3,300 on DraftKings.

Notable injuries

Lions

Bears

G Teven Jenkins (hip) - Questionable

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) - Doubtful



CB Jaylon Johnson (oblique) - Questionable

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) - Out

Notable injuries

Jaguars

TE Evan Engram (back) - Cleared

SS Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) - Questionable

Chiefs

WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) - Out

RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder, knee, hamstring) - Questionable

We are still waiting on more information on Engram's status. Engram has been a low-end TE1 on the season and Kansas City is an excellent matchup if he's active.

Hardman is out for Week 10 and his absence will have an interesting effect on the remaining receivers as he has averaged over 20 Fantasy points in PPR over the past three weeks. Hardman's absence could boost opportunities for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, making Valdes-Scantling a low-end flex option. While Fantasy managers may be tempted to start Kadarius Toney, Toney's snaps were very limited in his first game with the Chiefs, and he would be an extremely risky play.

McKinnon was a late addition to the injury report on Friday. The Chiefs' backfield has been poor from a Fantasy perspective but McKinnon has been the most productive back with his pass-catching upside. If McKinnon is absent, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco could be deep league flex options.

DFS impact

Hardman has had three touchdowns in the past three weeks, and increased red-zone opportunities for Valdes-Scanting makes him a very appealing option at just $4,100 on DraftKings. While Pacheco would likely continue to lead the way on the ground for Kansas City, Fantasy value comes through receptions in the Chiefs backfield. If McKinnon is out, CEH would be a risky but interesting option at $5,800 on DraftKings.

Notable injuries

Browns

Dolphins

Njoku hoped to return but is officially inactive for Week 10. Harrison Bryant has underperformed in relief of Njoku and -- although the matchup against Miami is good -- Fantasy managers should find streaming options elsewhere.

DFS impact

The Browns' secondary has dealt with injuries all week but all CBs have been cleared for Week 10. Any limitations would benefit Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While the Miami triple-stack would be expensive, Cleveland has struggled on defense all season and this game should be a strong offensive play for Miami.

For the Browns offense, despite the absence of Njoku, Bryant is a low-upside option and should be avoided.

Notable injuries

Texans

Giants

WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - Questionable

WR Richie James (concussion) - Cleared

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) - Out

OT Evan Neal (knee) - Out

OLB Oshane Ximines (quad) - Questionable

FS Xavier McKinney (hand) - NFI

Notable injuries

Saints

Steelers

Notable injuries

Broncos

Titans

Notable injuries

Colts

Raiders

WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) - IR

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - IR



LB Divine Deablo (back) - TBD



MLB Denzel Perryman (hip) - TBD

Notable injuries

Cowboys

Packers

Notable injuries

Cardinals

Rams

Notable injuries

Chargers

49ers

Notable injuries

Commanders

Eagles

CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) - TBD

