From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 10 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill; running backs Jonathan Taylor, Ezekiel Elliott and D'Andre Swift; receivers Adam Thielen, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Mike Evans; tight ends Darren Waller and David Njoku; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
Notable injuries
- WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) - Questionable
- DE Poona Ford (illness) - Cleared
- NT Al Woods (illness) - Cleared
- S Ryan Neal (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Mike Evans (ribs) - Cleared
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Cleared
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Out
- TE Cameron Brate (neck) - Questionable
- OG Luke Goedeke (foot) - Out
- SS Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) - Cleared
The Seahawks are relatively healthy, facing a Tampa Bay defense that is has been inconsistent but is healthy heading into Sunday's game. Tampa Bay will be without Gage again, and the most significant news for the Bucs is the potential return of Cameron Brate. In Brate's absence, Cade Otton has been a low-end TE1. The Seahawks are an excellent matchup for tight ends and Otton is a solid streaming option if Brate is out.
DFS impact
There are no huge injury impacts in DFS for this early game. However, Otton is an excellent value play if Brate misses Week 10.
Notable injuries
- WR Adam Thielen (ankle) - Cleared
- C Garrett Bradbury (ankle) - Cleared
- DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) - Out
- CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) - Out
- QB Josh Allen (elbow) - Questionable
- OT Spencer Brown (ankle) - Cleared
- DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) - Out
- OLB Matt Milano (oblique) - Cleared
- MLB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) - Questionable
- CB Tre'Davious White (knee) - TBD
- CB Dane Jackson (neck) - Cleared
- CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) - Doubtful
- FS Jordan Poyer (elbow) - Out
After logging a limited practice on Friday, Josh Allen is questionable. Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend and should add a backup option at quarterback, given the high number of quarterback injuries this week. Minnesota is a good matchup for the Buffalo pass game, but Fantasy managers should be wary of starting Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie if Allen is out or plays through injury. Stefon Diggs is still a must-start in all formats. While the potential absence of Allen could boost opportunities for Devin Singletary, Minnesota has been strong against the run. Singletary is a flex option at best.
DFS impact
Case Keenum would get the start if Allen is out and Dawson Knox is someone who could see an increase in opportunities with Keenum at quarterback. Minnesota has given up the 11th most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Knox is only $3,300 on DraftKings.
Notable injuries
- RB D'Andre Swift (ankle) - Cleared
- TB Craig Reynolds (ribs) - IR
- WR Josh Reynolds (back) - Out
- C Frank Ragnow (foot) - Cleared
- OLB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) - Questionable
- S Kerby Joseph (concussion) - Questionable
- G Teven Jenkins (hip) - Questionable
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) - Doubtful
- CB Jaylon Johnson (oblique) - Questionable
- CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) - Out
Notable injuries
- TE Evan Engram (back) - Cleared
- SS Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) - Out
- RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder, knee, hamstring) - Questionable
We are still waiting on more information on Engram's status. Engram has been a low-end TE1 on the season and Kansas City is an excellent matchup if he's active.
Hardman is out for Week 10 and his absence will have an interesting effect on the remaining receivers as he has averaged over 20 Fantasy points in PPR over the past three weeks. Hardman's absence could boost opportunities for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, making Valdes-Scantling a low-end flex option. While Fantasy managers may be tempted to start Kadarius Toney, Toney's snaps were very limited in his first game with the Chiefs, and he would be an extremely risky play.
McKinnon was a late addition to the injury report on Friday. The Chiefs' backfield has been poor from a Fantasy perspective but McKinnon has been the most productive back with his pass-catching upside. If McKinnon is absent, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco could be deep league flex options.
DFS impact
Hardman has had three touchdowns in the past three weeks, and increased red-zone opportunities for Valdes-Scanting makes him a very appealing option at just $4,100 on DraftKings. While Pacheco would likely continue to lead the way on the ground for Kansas City, Fantasy value comes through receptions in the Chiefs backfield. If McKinnon is out, CEH would be a risky but interesting option at $5,800 on DraftKings.
Notable injuries
- TE David Njoku (ankle) - Out
- OT Jack Conklin (foot) - Cleared
- OG Wyatt Teller (calf) - Cleared
- OLB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) - Out
- CB Greg Newsome II (oblique) - Cleared
- CB Martin Emerson (illness) - Cleared
- CB Denzel Ward (concussion) - Cleared
- WR River Cracraft (illness) - Cleared
- TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) - Cleared
- OT Terron Armstead (toe) - Questionable
- OL Austin Jackson (ankle, calf) - Questionable
- DT Raekwon Davis (knee) - Cleared
Njoku hoped to return but is officially inactive for Week 10. Harrison Bryant has underperformed in relief of Njoku and -- although the matchup against Miami is good -- Fantasy managers should find streaming options elsewhere.
DFS impact
The Browns' secondary has dealt with injuries all week but all CBs have been cleared for Week 10. Any limitations would benefit Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While the Miami triple-stack would be expensive, Cleveland has struggled on defense all season and this game should be a strong offensive play for Miami.
For the Browns offense, despite the absence of Njoku, Bryant is a low-upside option and should be avoided.
Notable injuries
- RB Dameon Pierce (chest) - Cleared
- WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) - Questionable
- WR Nico Collins (groin) - Questionable
- DT Maliek Collins (chest) - Questionable
- WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - Questionable
- WR Richie James (concussion) - Cleared
- TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) - Out
- OT Evan Neal (knee) - Out
- OLB Oshane Ximines (quad) - Questionable
- FS Xavier McKinney (hand) - NFI
Notable injuries
- RB Mark Ingram (knee) - Out
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - Cleared
- C Erik McCoy (shoulder) - Out
- OG Andrus Peat (triceps) - Out
- DE Marcus Davenport (calf) - Questionable
- LB Pete Werner (ankle) - Out
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) - Out
- S Marcus Maye (abdomen) - Questionable
- S P.J. Williams (illness) - Questionable
- K Chris Boswell (groin) - IR
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) - Cleared
- OLB T.J. Watt (knee) - TBD
- ILB Myles Jack (knee) - Cleared
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) - Out
- CB William Jackson (back) - Out
Notable injuries
- WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) - TBD
- OT Cameron Fleming (quadriceps) - TBD
- OLB Baron Browning (hip) - TBD
- FS Justin Simmons (knee) - TBD
- QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) - TBD
- RB Dontrell Hilliard (groin) - TBD
- WR Treylon Burks (toe) - TBD
- OG Aaron Brewer (toe) - TBD
- DT Teair Tart (illness) - TBD
- ILB David Long (knee) - TBD
- ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow) - Out
- OLB Bud Dupree (hip) - Out
- SS Amani Hooker (shoulder) - Out
- CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) - TBD
Notable injuries
- QB Matt Ryan (shoulder) - TBD
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) - Cleared
- RB Deon Jackson (knee) - Out
- TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) - TBD
- TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) - Out
- OLB Shaquille Leonard (back) - IR
- WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) - IR
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - IR
- LB Divine Deablo (back) - TBD
- MLB Denzel Perryman (hip) - TBD
Notable injuries
- RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) - Questionable
- WR Noah Brown (foot) - Cleared
- TE Jake Ferguson (illness) - Cleared
- FS Donovan Wilson (teeth) - Cleared
- OLB Anthony Barr (hamstring) - Out
- QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) - Cleared
- RB Aaron Jones (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) - Cleared
- WR Sammy Watkins (knee) - Cleared
- WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) - Out
- WR Amari Rodgers (quad) - Questionable
- OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Questionable
- K Mason Crosby (back) - Cleared
- OLB Preston Smith (shoulder) - Cleared
- ILB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) - Out
- OLB Rashan Gary (knee) - IR
- CB Eric Stokes (ankle) - Out
- CB Rasul Douglas (calf) - Cleared
Notable injuries
- QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR Greg Dortch (groin) - Questionable
- OT Cody Ford (illness) - Questionable
- OT Kelvin Beachum (illness) - Cleared
- OT D.J. Humphries (back) - Questionable
- C Rodney Hudson (knee) - Out
- OG Max Garcia (shoulder) - Out
- K Matt Prater (hip) - Questionable
- DE J.J. Watt (knee) - Cleared
- LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle) - Questionable
- S Budda Baker (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Byron Murphy (back) - Questionable
- QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) - Questionable
- RB Malcolm Brown (hamstring) - Out
- RB Kyren Williams (ankle) - TBD
- C Brian Allen (knee) - Questionable
- NT Greg Gaines (elbow) - Doubtful
- OG Alaric Jackson (knee) - Doubtful
Notable injuries
- WR Mike Williams (ankle) - Out
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - Out
- TE Tre' McKitty (hamstring) - Cleared
- K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) - Out
- OT Trey Pipkins (knee) - Questionable
- WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) - Cleared
- DE Samson Ebukam (quadriceps) - TBD
- DT Arik Armstead (foot) - TBD
- LB Dre Greenlaw (calf) - TBD
Notable injuries
- RB J.D. McKissic (neck) - TBD
- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) - TBD
- C Tyler Larsen (back) - TBD
- LB Cole Holcomb (foot) - TBD
- DE Chase Young (knee) - TBD
- CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) - TBD
