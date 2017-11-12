Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Report Update: Matt Forte ruled out, Dez Bryant hoping to play, and T.Y. Hilton very much a question mark

This week sees Ezekiel Elliott's suspension finally going into effect, but there's another prominent fantasy piece who's also facing league-mandated discipline Sunday. There are several big-name wideouts with uncertain statuses coming into Sunday morning as well, while a prominent quarterback makes a notable return to uniform after a devastating injury. With plenty to discuss, let's dive into who's likely to start or sit across the fantasy landscape heading into Week 10:

Quarterbacks

Buccaneers' QB Jameis Winston (shoulder) will miss the first of what is expected to be at least two games Sunday, with Ryan Fitzpatrick taking over behind center for Tampa. The Bucs will hope Winston can keep his hands to himself on the sideline this week, as he instigated a tussle between Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the Week 9 loss to the Saints that ended up getting Evans suspended for Sunday's contest. Fitzpatrick will thus be short-handed at receiver, but he'll still will have plenty of capable targets in the form of DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate, Adam Humphries and rookie Chris Godwin, the latter of whom will fill in for Evans. The Jets check in allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats (21.67), making Fitzpatrick a viable streaming option against one of his old squads.



The Vikings are seeing a major transition on the quarterback depth chart, as Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater literally and symbolically passed each other like two ships in the night this week. Bradford headed to injured reserve with his problematic knee, while Bridgewater, whose own knee injury in training camp last season ultimately led to Bradford's acquisition, put in full practices all week and will be in uniform as the official backup to Case Keenum on Sunday. Keenum has certainly had his moments after being pressed into action in Bradford's stead early on this season, but Bridgewater is still likely to see the field sooner rather than later. Not only is he more talented than Keenum when at full health, the Vikings also want to ensure his knee is ready for game action before making any decisions on Bradford this offseason.



Running Backs

Ezekiel Elliott was due to see his courtroom winning streak snapped at some point, and that's exactly what transpired earlier this week. Elliot's motion for an emergency injunction was denied by the Second Court of Appeals on Thursday, making it likely he'll miss at least the next four games prior to a Dec. 1 expedited appeal. After several false alarms this season, both Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden will finally gain a measure of fantasy relevance, with Rod Smith also reportedly set to rotate in at times. According to head coach Jason Garrett, Morris will get first crack at the lead-back role, but given McFadden's success as the primary ball carrier in 2015 and his pass-catching prowess, this could be shaping up as a hot-hand situation.



The Jets' Matt Forte (knee) is already declared out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, leaving the running game in the capable hands of Bilal Powell. Powell already ripped off a 163-yard effort this season in Forte's stead, and he also generated multiple explosive efforts at the tail end of last season when the veteran was sidelined. Rookie Elijah McGuire should also rotate in on multiple series Sunday versus Tampa as Powell's primary backup.



The Bengals' Jeremy Hill (ankle) went from not even appearing on the final Week 9 injury report to game day inactive to injured reserve in the span of six days. The team placed Hill on the Reserve/Injured list Saturday, leaving lead-back duties squarely in the hands of Joe Mixon. While the rookie has managed a couple of splash plays, he's averaging just 2.9 yards per tote. Giovani Bernard should also see a bump in workload going forward, with more carries than usual in addition to his usual pass-catching duties.



The Dolphins' Damien Williams (illness) is officially questionable for Monday night's contest against the Panthers after not practicing this week until Saturday. He appears to be trending in the right direction, but Kenyan Drake would see an even bigger share of the rushing work should Williams miss, while Senorise Perry would likely see some action as well.



Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

The Bills' Charles Clay (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints after a trio of limited practices this week. Head coach Sean McDermott has hinted that he expects Clay to play for the first time since Week 5, although if he does suit up, he'll face a Saints defense that's limited tight ends to 5.75 fantasy points per game in standard scoring formats.



The Texans swapped out tight ends this week, as Ryan Griffin (concussion) went on Injured Reserve, and C. J. Fiedorowicz, the starter to open the season, makes a return Sunday against the Rams after going down with his own head injury in the opener. In the words of head coach Bill O'Brien, Fiedorowicz will play "a lot" against Los Angeles in Week 10.



The Bears' Dion Sims (illness) is questionable against the Packers after a trio of limited practices this week, potentially leaving rookie Adam Shaheen and Daniel Brown to helm the tight end spot if he's unable to suit up.



The Patriots' Martellus Bennett (shoulder) changed uniforms this week and his nagging shoulder injury made the trip back to New England with him. He's listed as questionable for Sunday night versus the Broncos, and even if he suits up, he's likely to have a minor role in his first game back with the Patriots.



The Niners' George Kittle (leg) is already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants. Garett Celek projects at San Francisco's top tight end in Week 10 in a great matchup against the Giants.



The Titans' Delanie Walker (ankle) is questionable versus the Bengals after managing just a sole limited practice for the second straight week. Walker played through the injury last week, posting five catches for 71 yards on 32 snaps versus the Ravens, and he's expected to play in Week 10 as per early Sunday morning reports.



The Redskins' Jordan Reed (hamstring) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, however early Sunday morning reports indicate he's not expected to play. With position mate Niles Paul (concussion) also questionable, Vernon Davis appears poised for a second straight week of garnering the majority of tight end snaps.



Kickers

The Cowboys' Dan Bailey (groin) remains out in Week 10 against the Falcons, affording Mike Nugent another week as Dallas' kicker. He could be in prime position to pile up points Sunday against a Falcons team that's allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to kickers (8.75) in standard scoring formats.



Meanwhile, Matt Bryant (calf) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Cowboys.



The Bengals' Randy Bullock (back) is officially questionable for Week 10 versus the Titans, but the release of Marshall Koehn on Saturday indicates that Bullock will be ready to go Sunday, as per early Sunday morning reports.



Key Defensive Players