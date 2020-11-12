Watch Now: Kenyan Drake (Ankle) Returns to Practice ( 1:03 )

There are a ton of injuries to keep track of heading into Fantasy Football Week 10. And, since it's Thursday, we've got our first batch of updates for this week's games. I've got updates on everything you need to know about in today's edition of the Fantasy Football Today Newsletter and it is quite a lot, yet again. That's the situation we're dealing with every week, and I want to make sure you've got everything you need to prepare. That includes a preview of Thursday's game between the Colts and Titans, and Dave Richard's Start and Sit calls for every game on the Week 10 schedule.

Week 10 Injury Updates

Keeping up with injuries has been a key part of playing Fantasy football this season, but it's a lot easier when someone does it for you. Here are the injury updates you need to know about after the first day of practice for Week 10 around the league. Ready?

QB Injuries

Ben Roethlisberger (knee/Reserve/COVID-19) -- We may not necessarily get any updates on Roethlisberger's knee since he's not expected to practice while on the COVID list. He'll receive treatment throughout the week, but has to be cleared from the injuries in his knees as well as his close-contact case. It sounds like he'll play, but we may not know for sure until Friday or Saturday.

RB Injuries

The FFT team is debating Week 10 rankings as they go through each game, making start and sit calls for this week's games. Check it out below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts:

WR Injuries

Kenny Golladay (hip) -- Did not practice. Golladay is not expected to play in Week 10, and it may not be Week 11 when he returns either. He seems like he's week-to-week at this point.

(oblique) -- Limited at practice. Sean McVay told reporters it was a wrist injury, but the official practice report listed it as an oblique. Either way, it doesn't sound like it's too big a concern at this point, but we'll monitor it. Allen Lazard (abdomen) -- Because Lazard is still on IR, there's no official practice report, but it sounds like he was a full participant, and should be making his return in Week 10. Lazard looked like he was emerging as the Packers No. 2 option before his injury, as he had 13 catches on 17 targets in three games for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has No. 2 Fantasy WR potential if he's right.

(illness) -- It's not entirely clear what is going on with Bourne, who tested positive for coronavirus last week before being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list following two days of negative tests Thursday and Friday -- before being placed back on it following another positive test Monday. Laviska Shenault (hamstring) -- Limited at practice. This is a good sign that Shenault will be able to play in Week 10.

TE Injuries

Noah Fant (ankle) -- Limited at practice. Fant is expected to be able to play through this injury, first suffered several weeks ago and then aggravated in Week 9. He was able to mostly play his usual role Sunday, so I would expect the same this week.

(appendix) -- Full participant at practice. Hooper is back after missing a few weeks recovering from an appendectomy. He figures to have a larger role down the stretch than he did early on with out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) -- Injured reserve. Okwuegbunam is done for the season, ending his rookie campaign with 11 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. He could have a bright future, though Fant's presence is a blocker. We'll see him in 2021, hopefully in time for training camp.

TNF Preview: Colts at Titans

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

Line: PICK; o/u 48.5

PICK; o/u 48.5 Implied totals: Colts 24.25, Titans 24.25

If these two teams had their druthers, neither would throw more than 25 times, which could lead to an incredibly slow-paced, low-scoring duel. You don't want much of the passing game on either side in most weeks anyway, though A.J. Brown is a must-start guy and Jonnu Smith, Corey Davis and Trey Burton are all varying flavors of "start-worthy."

Key injuries

T.Y. Hilton (groin) — Hilton ended up missing one game as a result of his injury, and was able to get through a full week of practice without limitations, so he'll be good to go. Unfortunately, he has a lot to do to prove he's even worth rostering, let alone starting, at this point.

What to watch for

There really isn't much left to learn about either of these offenses, so the key thing to watch will be Jonathan Taylor's usage. He was in line for a pretty significant role in Week 9 after his Week 8 benching, and then an early fumble basically sidelined him. It seems like the Colts are in the same place with him the Buccaneers are with Ronald Jones -- they'll start him and use him until he gives them a reason not to. It's a very slim margin for error, it seems. He's probably still worth starting, but Taylor carries a lot of risk with him at this point.

seem like the best bets now that they are healthy. Not that either is a particularly great bet on an offense that relies so much on the running backs and tight ends, but there is room for someone to step up as the No. 1 WR. Let's see if anyone does it. It'll be worth watching Corey Davis' role after he let us down with a catch-less Week 9 against the Bears. He had 128 yards on eight catches the previous game, but has more than 36 yards in just three of six games. Another bad game might knock him out of the starter conversation entirely.

Notable player props

Phillip Rivers , 265.5 total passing yards — Under. When Rivers goes over this number, it's been in a situation where the Colts have been chasing points -- it took him 46 attempts to do it in Week 1 and 44 in Week 6, and he hasn't done it otherwise this season. In a game that is likely to feature relatively few possessions between two run-first offenses, don't expect Rivers to have to air it out. That's for the best for the Colts.

, 23.5 total receiving yards — Over. On average, the Colts target their tight ends 9.5 times per week. Usually, that's split three ways, which is why none of them have particularly great numbers. However, with Doyle out, Burton is going to play a larger role than normal, and 23.5 yards is just too low a number for him not to top if he gets, say, five targets. A.J. Brown, 5.5 total receptions — Under. To be clear, I don't think Brown is going to have a bad game. He's a must-start Fantasy receiver, and he proved that with a big game against a very tough Bears defense in Week 9. However, he's not someone who racks up a ton of catches, as evidenced by the fact that he has just two games out of six with more than five catches this season and only four in 25 career games, including the playoffs. Brown is a must-start player because of his big play potential, not because he's likely to do a Jarvis Landry impersonation in any given game.

Three guys Dave likes for Week 10

Dallas Goedert -- When someone is coming back from IR, I always like to allow for one game for players to get their legs under them. Goedert got that in Week 8, but it was very promising to see him play a full snap share in his first game back. They'll get him involved in the passing game this week, and he has No. 1 tight end upside.



-- The first week of the era worked out very well for Chark, who hit on multiple big plays en route to his first 100-yard game of the season. Luton should keep looking for him deep, and a matchup against a Packers defense that may be missing (concussion) could make for another big game. DeVante Parker -- Circumstances have conspired against Parker more often than not this season, but things are looking up -- for him, at least. With Preston Williams on IR, Parker should have little competition for targets. He had 859 yards and six touchdowns in eight games without Williams in 2019, compared to 400 and four in the first eight.



