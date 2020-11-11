Watch Now: FFT Answers Your Questions, #ASKFFT ( 3:48 )

Tuesday was a remarkably slow news day around the NFL. We learned that Ben Roethlisberger is on the COVID-19 list because of close contacts with positive tests, but at this point neither is expected to miss their Week 10 game. We'll obviously learn much more about injuries around the league when practices open Wednesday, and we'll have updates on all that for you tomorrow.

Beyond that, there were just a few news items to cover, which is fine by me, because there's a lot else I wanted to write about in today's Fantasy Football Today Newsletter. Specifically: Trades. I told you yesterday if you were in good position for the playoffs, it was time to start looking to make trades to bolster your roster, and now we're going to talk about how you should go about that. I've taken a bunch of your questions from email -- write to me at Chris.Towers@CBSInteractive.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" to get your email answered -- and Twitter, and I'm looking at which trades are winners, which are losers, and how to go about improving on them. Make sure you check out Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart here if you want some more help.

Plus, Heath Cummings' previews for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end are ready to help walk you through each position. He has breakdowns of the top matchups, key numbers to know, DFS plays, and projections, plus consensus rankings for each position from our trio of experts.

First, here's the latest news you need to know:

Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) will not play in Week 10 -- More than that, McCaffrey is set to receive a second opinion on his injured shoulder, and this is starting to sound pretty ominous. Matt Rhule declared him "day to day" earlier in the week, but this clearly has the potential to be a multi-week absence. A tough break for the No. 1 overall pick. Mike Davis figures to be a must-start back for as long as McCaffrey is out.

(shoulder) will not play in Week 10 -- More than that, McCaffrey is set to receive a second opinion on his injured shoulder, and this is starting to sound pretty ominous. Matt Rhule declared him "day to day" earlier in the week, but this clearly has the potential to be a multi-week absence. A tough break for the No. 1 overall pick. figures to be a must-start back for as long as McCaffrey is out. Mark Ingram (ankle) could return in Week 10 -- What this means for the Ravens backfield remains to be seen, but it probably won't be good news for anyone. That'll make it a three-way split between Ingram, J.K. Dobbins , and Gus Edwards .

(ankle) could return in Week 10 -- What this means for the Ravens backfield remains to be seen, but it probably won't be good news for anyone. That'll make it a three-way split between Ingram, , and . Nick Chubb (knee) is making progress -- Chubb is expected to return in Week 10 against the Texans, but he'll have to make it through this week in practice without issue. He practiced for the first time Wednesday.

(knee) is making progress -- Chubb is expected to return in Week 10 against the Texans, but he'll have to make it through this week in practice without issue. He practiced for the first time Wednesday. Preston Williams (foot) was placed on injured reserve -- He'll miss at least Weeks 10, 11, and 12, if not more while recovering, though it doesn't sound like this is a season-ending injury yet. DeVante Parker will see a bigger role, and Antonio Callaway could be moved to the active roster this week.

(foot) was placed on injured reserve -- He'll miss at least Weeks 10, 11, and 12, if not more while recovering, though it doesn't sound like this is a season-ending injury yet. will see a bigger role, and could be moved to the active roster this week. T.Y. Hilton (groin) is practicing in full -- Hilton told reporters Tuesday he'll be ready to play Thursday against the Titans, so take him at his word. Of course, you're probably not starting him. Hilton has a lot to prove before he's worth trusting again.

#GradeTheTrade Mailbag

I reached out to our readers via Twitter and email for trade questions yesterday, and one thing stood out to me: Lamar Jackson is on the move! It makes sense: If you have Jackson, you probably invested quite a bit for the privilege, except … it hasn't been a particularly rewarding experience. I'm not surprised people are fed up with his lack of production; he's had 20-plus points in just one of his past four games, and only three times all season in six-point-per-TD leagues. That production isn't hard to replace.

Of course, if you're trying to trade for him, you're making a bet that the remaining production is going to eclipse what has come before. It's a reasonable bet, with a pretty favorable rest-of-season schedule and Jackon's historic 2019 still fresh enough in our memories. Plus, Jackson's best production last season came from Week 10 on, as he averaged 36.2 Fantasy points per game in his final seven. Why can't he go on a similar run now?

With so many Jackson-centric questions, I thought it would be helpful to present a sampling of them so you can see for yourself what you can get for him in trade -- or what you might want to give up if you're trying to acquire him. I'll go through a few non-Jackson trades after these few, but first, here's my expectation for Jackson rest of season:

Somewhere between 2019 and 2020. He hasn't been quite as effective or quite as active as a runner as last season, and it would be unrealistic to expect him to get back to averaging 80 rushing yards per game. But you know he'll be an elite rusher, so there's always that floor for him, and I think there's room to grow in the passing game, where Jackson just hasn't had the connection with Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown yet. That trio is too talented not to get things going, which makes Jackson a buy for me.

Let's grade some trades, and here's how this works: A "C" means a fair trade, and "A" means a big win for you, and an "F" means you made a mistake. We'll start with one from our Fantasy Football Today league that went official just as I was writing this:

Ben Schragger receives: Cooper Kupp

Jack Capotorto receives Lamar Jackson.

I really like this one for Ben. That doesn't mean I hate it for Jack, but I think this is a perfect time to buy on Kupp. He's been a disappointment, sure, but when you crack under the hood, not much has really changed about his usage from last season. Kupp is on pace for nearly the same number of targets as 2019 with an identical average depth of target of 7.2 yards down field. The problem is he's had a few extra drops and he and Jared Goff haven't been able to get on the same page on their downfield attempts. Given Kupp's track record and the fact he's been used in nearly identical ways as last season, I'll bet on him figuring it out. Grade: B+

Matt: Gave up Tyler Boyd, got Jackson. I was starting Cam Newton, and I still have Jamison Crowder and Davante Adams as my top WR.

You've got a top-three (at worst) WR and another guy who I think should remain at least a top-20 option moving forward, so this is a case of dealing from a strength. I don't typically love giving up an RB or WR for a QB -- you have more spots to fill in the former than the latter -- but in this case, I think it's fine. Not a huge win, but a pretty good gamble on Jackons's upside. Boyd doesn't have the same ceiling. Grade: B-

Malcolm: QB has been killing me all year. I'm currently starting Derek Carr and was gonna drop him for Jared Goff. Would you do that and just chill, or trade James Robinson to get Jackson? Jackson's schedule looks amazing outside of the Steelers in Week 12. I have Derrick Henry and Miles Sanders as my other 2 RBs.

And here's one I really don't like. Robinson doesn't look like he's going to stop being a must-start running back any time soon, and while I think Henry and Sanders are probably a little bit better than him, that doesn't mean you should trade one of the most valuable commodities in the game -- a must-start RB -- for a QB. If you want to trade for Jackson, either offer a lesser player or try to get a high-upside stash thrown in. Otherwise ... Grade: D

@PanthersDynasty: Would you trade Russell Wilson and David Montgomery for Lamar Jackson and Keenan Allen?

So, you're basically downgrading at QB for an upgrade at your flex spot. I tend to think the difference between Wilson and Jackson is likely to be smaller, relatively speaking, than the difference between Montgomery and Allen, though that hasn't been the case so far this season. I'm usually going to side with the upgrade at the non-QB spot, but this one is really close. I wonder if Wilson's recent struggles with turnovers (seven in the past three games) with Chris Carson injured might not lead the traditionally conservative Seahawks to take Russ off the burner just a bit moving forward -- after all, this is the coaching staff that publicly admitted it was taken off guard because the Bills decided to … pass the ball a lot. In 2020. Like, last week. Wilson is due for some regression, and if the Seahawks opt to play it a bit more conservatively, he could slide back to the pack just a bit. Grade: C

Adam: Give up Ezekiel Elliott and Jackson for Nick Chubb.

I get the idea behind this one, but I don't love the execution of it. For one thing, if you had tried to trade for Chubb two weeks ago, he'd have been even cheaper. You always have to keep in mind relative value when looking to make a trade, and acquiring someone when they are ready to return from injury means you're assuming the risk they'll suffer a setback while paying something close to face value. However, the bigger issue is that you're selling at what is likely to be the bottom of the market for Jackson and Elliott, and that's never the way you want to play it. Maybe you think things are just going to get worse for both of them, which is reasonable, but seems unlikely to me. Chubb should be better than Elliott the rest of the season, but he is coming off an injury, so there's always some risk. Plus, he had just one target in each of the first three games of the season and two or fewer in nine of 13 games since the Browns added Kareem Hunt. With that kind of involvement in the passing game, it's awfully hard for Chubb to be a truly elite Fantasy option, so you may be giving up Jackson for what might be just a marginal upgrade at RB. Grade: C-

Now, some non-Lamar-centric trades:

Wyatt: Ezekiel Elliott for Miles Sanders. Full PPR.

I love this for the side receiving Sanders. I understand he's been a bit of a disappointment, but it's not like Elliott is living up to expectations either, and I much prefer Sanders' situation moving forward. Elliott will get many more touches, but Sanders' touches are going to be a lot more valuable playing in a better offense with a much more downfield-oriented passing role. Sanders has one of the highest ADoT for any RB since making his debut last season, which creates the potential for big plays every game, while Elliott is just a very talented accumulator at this point. Grade: B+

Steven: I'm thinking about trading James Robinson for Tyler Lockett based on playoff/championship matchups. Do you think that is a good plan or should I keep rolling with one of the most consistent backs in Fantasy?

As I said in yesterday's newsletter, I don't factor playoff schedules into my decision making at this point at all. I think trying to trade for Lockett right now makes some sense, because there's some mounting frustration about his performance, but Robinson isn't selling nearly low enough. It's not just that Robinson has been consistent: He's also been the sixth-best RB on a per-game basis overall. Grade: D

Paul: Will Fuller and Miles Sanders for Michael Thomas? I always have either Fuller or Sanders on my bench so I figured turn both of them into Thomas?

I think the logic here is sound: With the playoffs approaching, turning depth into a higher-upside starting lineup is the way to go, and I mentioned Fuller as a sell-high candidate in Tuesday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast -- he won't keep scoring touchdowns at his current pace and won't keep averaging north of 11 yards per target. That being said, I think it's probably too much to give up for Thomas. I still view Thomas as one of the three best WRs for Fantasy moving forward, but I also had Sanders just behind him in my preseason rankings, and nothing has really changed there. Sanders for Thomas straight up would make sense; adding Fuller is overkill. Grade: D.

Even if you are mostly matchup-agnostic, like Heath is, there are still situations where you should question your lack of faith. Take the situations of Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins this week. Cousins has been the better Fantasy QB this season, but he's got a matchup that looks incredibly tough right now against a Bears defense allowing 16 Fantasy points per game; Goff gets the Seahawks, who are on pace to allow nearly 6,000 passing yards. Which one would you rather start? That's what I thought.

Injuries: Ben Roethlisberger (knee/Reserve/COVID-19), Baker Mayfield (Reserve/COVID-19 ), Gardner Minshew (thumb), Kyle Allen (ankle)

(knee/Reserve/COVID-19), (Reserve/COVID-19 ), (thumb), (ankle) Number to know: 3.1 -- Ben Roethlisberger's completed air yards per pass attempt, dead last among qualifiers. The matchup against the Bengals looks great, but with Roethlsiberger unlikely to practice this week while dealing with knee issues, it might be a good week to fade him.

-- completed air yards per pass attempt, dead last among qualifiers. The matchup against the Bengals looks great, but with Roethlsiberger unlikely to practice this week while dealing with knee issues, it might be a good week to fade him. Matchup that matters: Ryan Tannehill vs. IND -- Tannehill is flat out underrated as a Fantasy QB, but the combination of his usual low volume and the tough matchup against the Colts (second-fewest points allowed to QB) makes him probably a lower-upside play this week.

Consensus Top 24

Kyler Murray, ARI Josh Allen, BUF Aaron Rodgers, GB Russell Wilson, SEA Deshaun Watson, HOU Justin Herbert, LAC Tom Brady, TB Lamar Jackson, BAL Drew Brees, NO Jared Goff, LAR Carson Wentz, PHI Ben Roethlisberger, PIT Drew Lock, DEN Derek Carr, LV Ryan Tannehill, TEN Tua Tagovailoa, MIA Matthew Stafford, DET Nick Foles, CHI Teddy Bridgewater, CAR Baker Mayfield, CLE Joe Burrow, CIN Jake Luton, JAC Philip Rivers, IND Cam Newton, NE

You have to sit Jonathan Taylor, right? That's two games in a row where he was effectively benched by the Colts, so how could you trust him? However, with questions about the availability of David Montgomery and David Johnson (concussion protocol), Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), and Kenyan Drake (ankle) unlikely to be answered by Thursday and the returns of Joe Mixon, Raheem Mostert, Mark Ingram and Devonta Freeman in question, plus the Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs and Jets on bye, you may not have a better option. Here's what Heath has to say:

Consensus Top 48

Alvin Kamara, NO Dalvin Cook, MIN Aaron Jones, GB James Robinson, JAC Miles Sanders, PHI Mike Davis, CAR Derrick Henry, TEN Chase Edmonds, ARI Josh Jacobs, LV James Conner, PIT Kareem Hunt, CLE Giovani Bernard, CIN Nick Chubb, CLE Duke Johnson, HOU D'Andre Swift, DET Antonio Gibson, WAS Jerick McKinnon, SF Leonard Fournette, TB J.K. Dobbins, BAL Darrell Henderson, LAR Jonathan Taylor, IND J.D. McKissic, WAS Wayne Gallman, NYG Gus Edwards, BAL Melvin Gordon, DEN Ronald Jones, TB Zack Moss, BUF DeeJay Dallas, SEA Phillip Lindsay, DEN Rex Burkhead, NE Kalen Ballage, LAC Adrian Peterson, DET Devin Singletary, BUF Jamaal Williams, GB Nyheim Hines, IND James White, NE Malcolm Brown, LAR JaMycal Hasty, SF Travis Homer, SEA Jordan Wilkins, IND Latavius Murray, NO Salvon Ahmed, MIA Joshua Kelley, LAC Cordarrelle Patterson, CHI Alexander Mattison, MIN Cam Akers, LAR Devontae Booker, LV Boston Scott, PHI

We can't perfectly predict the future, but it's a lot easier to at least get in the ballpark when there aren't question marks about how a team will use their players. Unfortunately, the Eagles seem to have a lot of questions. Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert got their feet wet before the bye in their returns from injury, and now it looks like Alshon Jeffery will finally make his long-awaited return. Travis Fulgham has been dominant since joining the Eagles, but will that continue? It's harder to answer that definitively right now.

Consensus Top 48

Davante Adams, GB Keenan Allen, LAC Stefon Diggs, BUF DeAndre Hopkins, ARI DK Metcalf, SEA A.J. Brown, TEN Allen Robinson, CHI Terry McLaurin, WAS Tyler Lockett, SEA Will Fuller, HOU Cooper Kupp, LAR Travis Fulgham, PHI Michael Thomas, NO Brandin Cooks, HOU Tyler Boyd, CIN Robert Woods, LAR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT Robby Anderson, CAR Chris Godwin, TB D.J. Chark, JAC Adam Thielen, MIN Christian Kirk, ARI Brandon Aiyuk, SF Mike Evans, TB Jerry Jeudy, DEN DeVante Parker, MIA Chase Claypool, PIT D.J. Moore, CAR Sterling Shepard, NYG Tee Higgins, CIN Curtis Samuel, CAR Diontae Johnson, PIT Corey Davis, TEN Jarvis Landry, CLE John Brown, BUF Marquise Brown, BAL Tim Patrick, DEN Jakobi Meyers, NE Justin Jefferson, MIN A.J. Green, CIN Richie James, SF Antonio Brown, TB Marvin Jones, DET Emmanuel Sanders, NO Mike Williams, LAC Rashard Higgins, CLE Danny Amendola, DET Cole Beasley, BUF

At one point, it looked like Jonnu Smith was going to join the ranks of the elite at tight end. He's an elite playmaker with the ball in his hands and was finally getting more than a few token targets. He has just eight targets in three games since his ankle injury, however, and you have to wonder how healthy he is. The matchup against a Colts defense that has shut down tight ends this season only makes his outlook cloudier.

Consensus Top 24

Darren Waller, LV T.J. Hockenson, DET Evan Engram, NYG Rob Gronkowski, TB Noah Fant, DEN Eric Ebron, PIT Dallas Goedert, PHI Mark Andrews, BAL Jimmy Graham, CHI Hunter Henry, LAC Jared Cook, NO Robert Tonyan, GB Jonnu Smith, TEN Mike Gesicki, MIA Austin Hooper, CLE Logan Thomas, WAS Trey Burton, IND Jordan Reed, SF Mo Alie-Cox, IND Gerald Everett, LAR Tyler Higbee, LAR Irv Smith, MIN Ross Dwelley, SF Jordan Akins, HOU

