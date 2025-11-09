The injury bug has returned with vengeance in Week 10, with the quarterback and receiver positions particularly hit hard. However, there are also a couple of notable returns on tap, as well as more good news than bad on players with questionable designations. Without further ado, let's look at the latest impact to fantasy lineups as of Sunday morning:

Week 10 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (foot) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Jacoby Brissett, who's already made three starts in Murray's stead and completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 860 yards with a 6:1 TD:INT while adding 49 rushing yards and another score on the ground, will continue leading Arizona's offense for at least the next four games beginning with Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Seahawks. Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB The Commanders' Jayden Daniels (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow in a Week 9 loss to the Seahawks, and although tests showed no ligament damage, the second-year signal-caller is expected to miss at least one additional game before being reevaluated during Washington's Week 12 bye. Marcus Mariota, who's completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 576 yards with a 4:3 TD:INT while adding a 16-88-1 rushing line in his three starts to date, will lead Washington's offense versus Detroit. C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB The Texans' C.J. Stroud (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. Veteran backup Davis Mills, who last logged a start in the 2022 season, will lead Houston's offense against Jacksonville, while Stroud will set his sights on a Week 11 return versus the Titans. Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB The 49ers' Brock Purdy (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams despite once again practicing in limited fashion all week. Mac Jones has already been confirmed for a sixth straight start versus Los Angeles, but Purdy has a chance to serve as the No. 2 quarterback depending on how he's feeling as kickoff approaches. Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns QB The Browns' Shedeur Sanders is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 8 absence due to a back injury. The rookie fifth-round pick will slot back into the No. 2 role behind fellow first-year signal-caller Dillon Gabriel.

Running Backs Bucky Irving Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) remains out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after once again missing practice all week. In his continued absence, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will continue helm Tampa Bay's ground attack, although neither back has found much success in recent games and now face a Patriots defense ranked No. 1 in rushing defense with just 75.4 yards per game allowed. D'Andre Swift Chicago Bears RB The Bears' D'Andre Swift (groin/personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing Friday's practice. Swift appeared to be all set to return from a one-absence after a full session Thursday before Friday's unexpected developments introduced some doubts into the equation. However, as per early Sunday reports, Swift is expected to play. If there were to be any unexpected developments to the contrary, rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai, who posted 176 rushing yards in a starting role in Week 9 against the Bengals, would once again lead Chicago's ground attack. Rhamondre Stevenson New England Patriots RB The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after once again missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings, who combined for 25 carries, 90 rushing yards and a rushing TD (Jennings) in Stevenson's stead during Week 9 versus the Falcons, will once again work in tandem against a tough Tampa Bay run defense. Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Kamara is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, rookie Devin Neal would be in line to handle the bulk of New Orleans' backfield duties. Aaron Jones Minnesota Vikings RB The Vikings' Aaron Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after finishing the week with two limited practices following a limited Wednesday session. As per Saturday reports, Jones is expected to play. If he were to reverse course, Jordan Mason would step into a clear-cut No. 1 role versus a Baltimore defense that's allowed only 85.7 rushing yards per contest in the last three games after a poor start to the season. Roschon Johnson Chicago Bears RB The Bears' Roschon Johnson is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Giants after putting in a pair of limited practices followed by a full practice Friday following a two-game absence due to a back injury. In his return, Johnson is expected to serve as the No. 3 back behind D'Andre Swift (questionable, expected to play) and Kyle Monangai. Ollie Gordon II Miami Dolphins RB The Dolphins' Ollie Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after putting in a trio of limited practices during Week 10 prep. If Gordon were unable to play, Jaylen Wright would serve as De'Von Achane's primary backup.

Wide Receivers Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR The Jets' Garrett Wilson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but was able to put in a pair of limited practices to start the week followed by a full session Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Wilson is expected to play. In his return, Wilson will slot back into the No. 1 receiver role, although whether he'll be catching passes from Tyrod Taylor or Justin Fields remains to be seen since head coach Aaron Glenn has declined to publicly name a starter. A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles WR The Eagles' A.J. Brown is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Packers after practicing in full all week following a Week 8 absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Brown will slot back into his customary No. 1 receiver role against a talented Green Bay defense. Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (fibula) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence and that of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion), Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson should serve as Baker Mayfield's top two wideouts, with veteran Sterling Shepard operating as the No. 3 option. Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars WR The Jaguars' Brian Thomas (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In the second-year signal-caller's absence, trade acquisition Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Dyami Brown will serve as Trevor Lawrence's top three wideouts versus Houston, while Travis Etienne could also see an uptick in pass-catching work. Tetairoa McMillan Carolina Panthers WR The Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after putting in a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, McMillan is expected to play. If he were to have any setbacks, Xavier Legette would bump up to the role of No. 1 receiver versus New Orleans. Matthew Golden Green Bay Packers WR The Packers' Matthew Golden (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles but finished the week with two missed practices after a limited session Thursday. If Golden were to sit out, more downfield work might be available for Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR The Commanders' Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. In McLaurin's ongoing absence, Deebo Samuel and rookie Jaylin Lane will continue to operate as the top two wideouts for Marcus Mariota, who'll be drawing the start for Jayden Daniels (elbow). Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers WR The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (knee) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Rams after once again missing practice all week. In Pearsall's sixth consecutive absence, Kendrick Bourne will continue to serve as San Francisco's No. 2 receiver. Cooper Kupp Seattle Seahawks WR The Seahawks' Cooper Kupp (heel/hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but worked from a missed Wednesday session to limited participation Thursday to a full practice Friday. As per Saturday night reports, Kupp has a better chance to play than he did at this point last week, although his availability is still firmly up in the air. If Kupp sits out, Cody White, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, would likely serve as the No. 3 receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and new trade acquisition Rashid Shaheed. Tory Horton Seattle Seahawks WR The Seahawks' Tory Horton (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with consecutive missed practices. In Horton's likely absence, Cody White is likely to work as Seattle's No. 3 receiver. Luther Burden III Chicago Bears WR The Bears' Luther Burden is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a concussion. In his return, Olamide Zaccheaus and Burden could share No. 3 receiver snaps. Kayshon Boutte New England Patriots WR The Patriots' Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In Boutte's absence, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas will be in line for bigger roles behind Stefon Diggs. Cedric Tillman Cleveland Browns WR The Browns' Cedric Tillman (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in full all week. As per early Sunday reports, Tillman is expected to play and likely to slot back into his No. 2 role while getting his first regular-season opportunity to work with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers WR The Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wicks is unable to play, Malik Heath will be in line for an increase in opportunity.

Tight Ends Tucker Kraft Green Bay Packers TE The Packers' Tucker Kraft (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season. In his absence the rest of the way, Luke Musgrave, a 2023 second-round pick who was once considered the future at the position for Green Bay before injuries and Kraft's emergence, will move into the top role at tight end, while John FitzPatrick and Josh Whyle will rotate in for snaps behind him. Harold Fannin Jr. Cleveland Browns TE The Browns' Harold Fannin (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session. As per early Sunday reports, Fannin is expected to play. If there were to be any change for the worse, David Njoku would be in line to see even more targets than usual as the clear-cut top option at the position. AJ Barner Seattle Seahawks TE The Seahawks' AJ Barner (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but managed to finish the week with a full practice after a pair of limited sessions. As per Friday beat writer reports, Barner is expected to play, but if there were to be a setback, rookie Elijah Arroyo would move into the top tight-end role versus Arizona. Daniel Bellinger New York Giants TE The Giants' Daniel Bellinger is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a neck injury. In his return, Bellinger is expected to slide back into his No. 2 role behind Theo Johnson.

Kickers

The Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. Matthew Wright, who was signed to the active roster Saturday and has already gone 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on PATs for the Titans and Commanders this season, will serve as Houston's placekicker versus Jacksonville.

The Giants' Graham Gano (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In his absence, Younghoe Koo, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, will have a chance to attempt his first kick in the NFL for a team other than the Falcons while serving as New York's placekicker versus Chicago.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Giants' Paulson Adebo (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Dolphins' Rasul Douglas (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Seahawks' Josh Jobe (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Bills' Taron Johnson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Cardinals' Will Johnson (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Texans' Jalen Pitre (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Chargers' Tarheeb Still (knee) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

Safeties

The Dolphins' Ashtyn Davis (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Commanders' Quan Martin (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Steelers' Chuck Clark is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after a one-game absence due to an illness.

The Giants' Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Defensive Linemen

The Bills' A.J. Epenesa (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The 49ers' Mykel Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him the rest of the season.

The Colts' DeForest Buckner (neck) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him the next four games at minimum.

The Seahawks' Jarran Reed (wrist/thumb) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him the next four games at minimum.

The 49ers' Bryce Huff is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Linebackers

The 49ers' Tatum Bethune (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Bears' T.J. Edwards (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Patriots' Christian Elliss (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Seahawks' Ernest Jones (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Jets' Francisco Mauigoa (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Buccaneers' Haason Reddick (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Browns' Carson Schwesinger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Bills' Shaq Thompson (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Cardinals' Mack Wilson (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The 49ers' Dee Winters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.