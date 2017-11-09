Fantasy Football Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet: Start or sit calls on Robert Woods, Emmanuel Sanders, Ben Roethlisberger and other on-the-fence guys

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Seahawks at Cardinals

Seahawks

Cardinals

Russell Wilson (8.9) Drew Stanton (3.9) Thomas Rawls (5.8) Adrian Peterson (7.6) Doug Baldwin (9.2) Larry Fitzgerald (5.5) Tyler Lockett (3.2) John Brown (4.6) Paul Richardson (3.1) Jaron Brown (2.0) Jimmy Graham (8.0) Cardinals DST (5.9) Seahawks DST (7.8)





Risky Starter

Thomas Rawls RB / Seahawks (2017 stats) ATT: 39 YDS: 98 TD: 0 TAR: 8 REC: 5 REC YDS: 62 REC TD: 0

The concerns here are three-fold: First, is Rawls really as good as the season-high 4.3 rushing average he had last week suggests? Second, is the Seattle offensive line good enough to keep popping open holes for him? Third, will offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell dial up Rawls' number enough times to give him a chance at a big game? Only once all season has a Seattle running back had more than 12 carries in a game, and Rawls specifically has exceeded 12 carries four times in his last 17 games (past two seasons). He'll lose playing time on passing downs and will almost certainly need a touchdown to amass at least 10 Fantasy points. Arizona has allowed just four of those to running backs all year.

Packers at Bears

Packers

Bears

Brett Hundley (3.1) Mitchell Trubisky (2.7) Ty Montgomery (4.4) Jordan Howard (9.3) Aaron Jones (4.1) Tarik Cohen (4.5) Davante Adams (5.6) Dion Sims (3.8) Jordy Nelson (4.4) Bears DST (7.5) Randall Cobb (4.0)



Packers DST (5.7)





Sit Them

Jordy Nelson WR / Packers (2017 stats with Hundley) TAR: 20 REC: 10 YDS: 98 TD: 0

Davante Adams WR / Packers (2017 stats with Hundley) TAR: 25 REC: 14 YDS: 119 TD: 1

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Brett Hundley "is not our issue," but he's a huge issue when it comes to the numbers of Nelson and Adams. Each averaged at least 12.0 yards per catch with Rodgers and is each below 10.0 yards per catch with Hundley. It doesn't help that both of their catch rates are way down with Hundley. Between this and the Packers' conservative approach offensively, both receivers' expectations are capped. The Bears defense is rested, playing at home, and excellent against opposing receivers over its past four games.

Browns at Lions

Browns

Lions

DeShone Kizer (4.1) Matthew Stafford (9.2) Isaiah Crowell (5.7) Ameer Abdullah (5.2) Duke Johnson (5.3) Theo Riddick (3.6) Browns DST (2.0) Marvin Jones (9.0)



Golden Tate (8.7)



Eric Ebron (4.4)



Lions DST (8.1)

Sit Them

Isaiah Crowell RB / Browns (2017 stats) ATT: 102 YDS: 351 TD: 1 TAR: 25 REC: 17 REC YDS: 162 REC TD: 0

There is legit temptation to go with Crowell -- the Lions have allowed a touchdown to a running back in all but one game this season. Plus Crowell scored and totaled over 100 yards in his last game. But he has over a dozen carries in just three games out of eight, a by-product of Cleveland being forced to play from behind. That figures to be the case this week at Detroit. Half of Crow's Week 8 catches came after Duke Johnson left with injury, so chances are he won't get those opportunities with Johnson returning. Add it up and Crowell's going to have to score to help your Fantasy team. It's a lot to ask for considering his limited workload and the Browns' overall inefficiencies on offense.

Ameer Abdullah RB / Lions (2017 stats) ATT: 122 YDS: 417 TD: 2 TAR: 18 REC: 14 REC YDS: 88 REC TD: 0

Abdullah got 21 carries and scored and STILL didn't come up with 10 Fantasy points in a standard format last week. Fumbling twice (and turning it over once) hurts his cause to ever get those kinds of opportunities again. The Lions figure to revert to a multi-back system when it comes to running the ball, limiting Abdullah's handoffs and likely keeping him from playing near the goal line. This is all before noticing that the Browns are allowing 3.0 yards per carry to running backs even though they've seen the eighth-most rush attempts per game (29.0). It should mean more single-digit numbers for Abdullah's Fantasy owners.

Steelers at Colts

Steelers

Colts

Ben Roethlisberger (8.5) Jacoby Brissett (4.5) Le'Veon Bell (9.6) Frank Gore (5.0) Antonio Brown (9.9) Marlon Mack (4.2) JuJu Smith-Schuster (6.9) T.Y. Hilton (8.9) Martavis Bryant (2.6) Jack Doyle (6.8) Jesse James (4.0) Colts DST (2.1) Steelers DST (7.9)





Start Him

Ben Roethlisberger QB / Steelers (2017 stats) CMP%: 61.1 YDS: 2,062 TD: 10 INT: 9

Roethlisberger's track record away from Pittsburgh isn't great, but his recent success against the Colts is better than great. He's thrown at least three scores with no interceptions in each of three matchups against Chuck Pagano's Colts in 2014, 2015 and 2016, including a 221-yard, three-touchdown game at Indy last Thanksgiving. On the season Indianapolis is allowing 279.7 pass yards per game, second-worst in football with 15 total touchdowns to quarterbacks. With the Colts secondary a mess and the pass rush a work-in-progress, Roethlisberger should have a solid game.

Chargers at Jaguars

Chargers

Jaguars

Philip Rivers (5.5) Blake Bortles (4.9) Melvin Gordon (8.7) Leonard Fournette (9.4) Keenan Allen (5.8) Marqise Lee (4.7) Travis Benjamin (4.3) Allen Hurns (4.1) Hunter Henry (6.4) Jaguars DST (9.2) Chargers DST (5.1)





Sit Him

Keenan Allen WR / Chargers (2017 stats) TAR: 73 REC: 40 YDS: 548 TD: 1

The Jaguars pass defense has turned out to be incredibly good and Allen has been incredibly disappointing. He's fallen to 10 Fantasy points or fewer in PPR leagues for four straight weeks. More concerning is his decrease in targets since Week 6 and a drop in catch rate from 68.6 percent of his targets to a wimpy 54.8 percent. At some point this season he figures to break out of his slump, but not on the road against Jacksonville's tough pass defense.

Saints at Bills

Saints

Bills

Drew Brees (7.7) Tyrod Taylor (7.5) Mark Ingram (8.5) LeSean McCoy (8.4) Alvin Kamara (8.2) Kelvin Benjamin (5.9) Michael Thomas (9.1) Deonte Thompson (4.2) Ted Ginn (7.2) Jordan Matthews (3.0) Brandon Coleman (2.2) Charles Clay (7.3) Saints DST (6.5) Bills DST (6.1)

Sit Him

Kelvin Benjamin WR / Bills (2017 stats with CAR) TAR: 51 REC: 32 YDS: 475 TD: 2

Benjamin's first game with his new team is a familiar opponent that has shut him down. In effectively four career games against the Saints, Benjamin has zero with 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR settings (one over 10 in PPR). New Orleans boasts a good pass defense complete with emerging shutdown cornerback Marshon Lattimore. He figures to match up the most with Benjamin and keep him under wraps. Don't lose sight of the fact that Benjamin is still working on understanding the Bills playbook and developing chemistry with quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Expectations shouldn't be too high.

Start Him

Charles Clay TE / Bills (2017 stats) TAR: 28 REC: 20 YDS: 258 TD: 2

It's always a risk to start a player in his first game coming back from injury, but starting pretty much any non-obvious tight end is a risk anyway. At least Clay has established rapport with Taylor and shouldn't keep getting covered like a No. 1 receiver now that Buffalo has added some help at receiver. The Saints have been solid against non-obvious tight ends, but they also haven't been tested and don't quite cover them with the same tenacity as they do receivers. It would be stunning if Clay didn't come up with at least five catches.

Jets at Buccaneers

Jets

Buccaneers

Josh McCown (7.3) Ryan Fitzpatrick (5.1) Matt Forte (7.4) Doug Martin (4.7) Bilal Powell (6.0) Peyton Barber (3.5) Robby Anderson (7.5) DeSean Jackson (6.0) Jermaine Kearse (3.7) Adam Humphries (3.3) Austin Seferian-Jenkins (6.2) Cameron Brate (7.0) Jets DST (7.4) O.J. Howard (5.6)



Buccaneers DST (3.7)

Risky Starter

DeSean Jackson WR / Buccaneers (2017 stats) TAR: 55 REC: 27 YDS: 422 TD: 2

Jackson will work as the Bucs' No. 1 receiver with Mike Evans suspended, but it also means he'll draw coverage like a No. 1 receiver against a pretty good Jets secondary. It won't help that he'll catch passes from Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has targeted D-Jax less than Evans, Cameron Brate and Adam Humphries so far this season (the two did connect for a touchdown in Week 6). In five games with a minimum of seven targets, Jackson's hit 10-plus Fantasy points just twice.

Sit Him

Doug Martin RB / Buccaneers (2017 stats) ATT: 73 YDS: 254 TD: 2 TAR: 10 REC: 5 REC YDS: 54 REC TD: 0

In consecutive weeks the Jets have held each of Jay Ajayi, Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy to seven Fantasy points or less. Meanwhile, Martin has averaged below 4.0 yards per carry for four straight games and his role could be in flux after going nowhere on eight carries last week at New Orleans. Tack on an O-line that's gone backward since the season started and Martin is high-risk, low-reward choice for Week 10.

Start Him

Matt Forte RB / Jets (2017 stats) ATT: 57 YDS: 241 TD: 2 TAR: 32 REC: 29 REC YDS: 222 REC TD: 0

Not only has the Buccaneers run defense faded over the past four weeks (six rushing touchdowns, 4.5 yards per carry), but over the past two weeks we've seen running backs succeed as pass-catchers against them, too. Forte's had more opportunities as a receiver than Bilal Powell thanks to playing on third downs, and he also seems to be favored in the red zone over Powell. Ride him while he's hot!

Vikings at Redskins

Vikings

Redskins

Case Keenum (4.7) Kirk Cousins (5.3) Jerick McKinnon (8.6) Chris Thompson (6.3) Latavius Murray (4.0) Rob Kelley (4.3) Adam Thielen (8.0) Josh Doctson (3.8) Stefon Diggs (6.6) Vernon Davis (5.8) Kyle Rudolph (7.2) Redskins DST (5.3) Vikings DST (8.0)





Start Him

Adam Thielen WR / Vikings (2017 stats) TAR: 75 REC: 48 YDS: 627 TD: 1

The Redskins' track record suggests that outside receivers struggle while slot wideouts thrive. No one plays in the slot for Minnesota more than Thielen, and no one gets more targets per game from Case Keenum than Thielen (8.6 to Stefon Diggs' 6.2 and Kyle Rudolph's 6.1). With Diggs expected to see more of Josh Norman, check out Thielen working the middle of the field on both short and deep routes. Touchdowns have been hard for him to come by, but this matchup should offer a good shot at a 100-yard game, something he's been close to three times this season and twice in his past three outings.

Bengals at Titans

Bengals

Titans

Andy Dalton (5.7) Marcus Mariota (6.2) Joe Mixon (6.1) DeMarco Murray (5.5) A.J. Green (9.7) Derrick Henry (4.9) Brandon LaFell (2.1) Rishard Matthews (4.8) Tyler Kroft (6.0) Corey Davis (4.5) Bengals DST (4.9) Eric Decker (2.4)



Delanie Walker (6.6)



Titans DST (6.3)

Risky Starter

Joe Mixon RB / Bengals (2017 stats) ATT: 98 YDS: 284 TD: 2 TAR: 21 REC: 20 REC YDS: 204 REC TD: 0

Tennessee's run defense has been among the best in the league, holding running backs to 3.4 yards per carry and two rushing scores through eight games. Between his own play and poor run blocking, Mixon himself has scored twice in eight games with a 2.9 rushing average. Where Mixon can pad his stats is through the air, where he's averaging 10.2 yards per catch and has three grabs in each of his last three games. It's that little bonus that keeps his floor of about 80 total yards intact. Expecting a lot more than that, however, is a mistake.

Texans at Rams

Texans

Rams

Tom Savage (2.9) Jared Goff (8.7) Lamar Miller (6.7) Todd Gurley (9.7) DeAndre Hopkins (9.4) Sammy Watkins (7.1) Will Fuller (3.6) Robert Woods (6.1) Texans DST (4.5) Cooper Kupp (4.9)



Tyler Higbee (5.2)



Rams DST (9.1)

Start Them

Sammy Watkins WR / Rams (2017 stats) TAR: 31 REC: 19 YDS: 331 TD: 3

Robert Woods WR / Rams (2017 stats) TAR: 49 REC: 31 YDS: 451 TD: 2

In the last two weeks the Texans have allowed a ridiculous six pass plays of 40-plus yards along with four passing touchdowns from 18 yards or longer. They've accumulated a modest five sacks in those games while the receivers they've faced have averaged an insane 269.0 yards per game. It's the perfect opponent for the improving Rams pass game to feast on. Watkins' lone catch last week was a 67-yard bomb and Woods scored from four yards out after an unlikely 52-yard catch-and run touchdown. It's crystal clear that the Rams have evolved into a dynamic offense that is willing to take some deep shots, and they're sure to again this Sunday.

Cowboys at Falcons

Cowboys

Falcons

Dak Prescott (9.3) Matt Ryan (7.1) Ezekiel Elliott (9.5) Devonta Freeman (7.1) Dez Bryant (7.0) Tevin Coleman (5.9) Terrance Williams (3.5) Julio Jones (9.3) Cole Beasley (3.4) Mohamed Sanu (5.7) Jason Witten (4.8) Taylor Gabriel (2.7) Cowboys DST (5.5) Austin Hooper (4.6)



Falcons DST (3.6)

Risky Starter

Tevin Coleman RB / Falcons (2017 stats) ATT: 63 YDS: 316 TD: 1 TAR: 24 REC: 16 REC YDS: 198 REC TD: 2

No kidding, Coleman's been a risky starter pretty much every game this season. But it's the lack of touches, including a season-low five carries last week, that will make Fantasy owners really nervous. Atlanta's run game hasn't been as good as before and Coleman specifically has been held to under 4.0 yards per carry in three of his past four. Touchdowns have saved him from some really ugly stat lines in half of those games. Dallas' run defense has held the likes of Carlos Hyde and Kareem Hunt to under 10 Fantasy points over their last three games -- it's hard to put faith in Coleman knowing he's down to about eight carries and one catch per contest given Dallas' improvements.

Giants at 49ers

Giants

49ers

Eli Manning (6.5) C.J. Beathard (3.4) Orleans Darkwa (7.5) Carlos Hyde (8.3) Wayne Gallman (3.8) Marquise Goodwin (5.0) Sterling Shepard (6.7) Garrett Celek (5.4) Tavarres King (2.8) 49ers DST (3.8) Evan Engram (9.0)



Giants DST (7.0)





Start Him

Orleans Darkwa RB / Giants (2017 stats) ATT: 67 YDS: 345 TD: 1 TAR: 13 REC: 10 REC YDS: 50 REC TD: 0

Finally, the Giants have found a running back to stick with. Darkwa has led the Giants in carries over their past three games, amassing at least 15 carries in two of them. He's also picked up five catches in his last two games. The 49ers run defense is the worst in the league and the accompanying offense doesn't put up enough points to force an opponent to abandon the run. Darkwa should post his best stats of the season.

Patriots at Broncos

Patriots

Broncos

Tom Brady (7.9) Brock Osweiler (4.3) James White (6.2) C.J. Anderson (5.6) Dion Lewis (5.4) Devontae Booker (3.7) Rex Burkhead (4.6) Demaryius Thomas (7.3) Brandin Cooks (8.8) Emmanuel Sanders (6.2) Danny Amendola (2.9) A.J. Derby (3.6) Phillip Dorsett (2.3) Broncos DST (6.6) Rob Gronkowski (9.5)



Patriots DST (7.7)





Risky Starter

Emmanuel Sanders WR / Broncos (2017 stats) TAR: 47 REC: 26 YDS: 296 TD: 2

The hunch here is that the Patriots will scheme their pass defense to tilt coverage toward Sanders instead of Demaryius Thomas simply because Sanders has beaten the Patriots with his speed in the past. A similar approach helped New England in its past two overall with Denver, holding Sanders to 62 yards or less in both games. Having Brock Osweiler under center doesn't help Sanders' cause much either.

Dolphins at Panthers

Dolphins

Panthers

Jay Cutler (5.9) Cam Newton (6.9) Damien Williams (5.1) Christian McCaffrey (7.3) Kenyan Drake (4.8) Jonathan Stewart (3.9) Jarvis Landry (7.4) Devin Funchess (6.5) DeVante Parker (6.4) Curtis Samuel (3.9) Kenny Stills (2.5) Panthers DST (7.3) Julius Thomas (4.2)



Dolphins DST (4.7)





Sit Them

Kenyan Drake RB / Dolphins (Week 9 stats) ATT: 9 YDS: 69 TD: 0 TAR: 6 REC: 6 REC YDS: 35 REC TD: 0

Damien Williams RB / Dolphins (Week 9 stats) ATT: 7 YDS: 14 TD: 0 TAR: 6 REC: 6 REC YDS: 47 REC TD: 1

Expected to play behind a further depleted offensive line, Drake and Williams will split work against a Carolina run defense that has been tough on opposing run games, especially recently. Not only are the Panthers holding opponents to 3.6 yards per carry on the season, but they're also covering passes to running backs well, allowing 7.3 yards per catch. And only four touchdowns by running backs have been scored all season. Williams gets a slight edge since he's the Dolphins passing downs/short-yardage back, but neither guy is worth getting excited about in standard leagues.