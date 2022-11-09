Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Justin Jefferson). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 46 REYDS 285 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Pitts' utilization near the end-zone is really what keeps his Fantasy stock afloat. No one should expect the Falcons to take many deep shots with him after he couldn't connect on five such tries last week. No one should expect the Falcons to throw 28 times as they did in their OT win over the Panthers in Week 8, either. Pitts remains a starter in Fantasy but is more of a touchdown-or-bust TE, just as he's pretty much been all year. I'd rather start Pat Freiermuth, Greg Dulcich and Gerald Everett.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Pitts had the makings of a dynamite Fantasy outing with a 30.4% target share and five targets of 20-plus Air Yards. He had a 29.7 ADOT (average depth of target), highest in 2022 by just over 9.0 yards. The results, as you may already know, were awful as Pitts dropped one throw, had another fall in front of his hands and three more thrown over his head.

PITTS: The deeper targets were something new for Pitts, but if you consider that he's seen five end-zone targets including two that were negated by penalties in his past three games, he's definitely seeing an uptick in the kind of looks from Marcus Mariota that we should embrace.

WEEK 8: Pitts had his best game of the year versus Carolina, catching 5-of-9 targets for 80 yards including a two-yard touchdown. It's his only game in his past five with more than 10 PPR points. He dominated their zone coverage, save for when he beat a defender on a short route for his score.

PANTHERS: Have been among the league's more zone-heavy defenses, though it's worth noting they played their lowest rate of zone coverage last week against the Bengals and got ripped on the scoreboard. Between that and Mariota's inferior QB rating versus zone coverage (over 30 points lower compared to man), they should be expected to revert back to zone, which would in theory be good for Pitts.

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 423 REC 6 REYDS 95 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Allgeier isn't expected to lead the Falcons in rushing, but he is coming off a game where he split snaps pretty evenly with Cordarrelle Patterson and was stunningly efficient. I always like to use running backs on Thursday nights, especially against tired defenses that got stomped four days prior. Allgeier is a good flex I'd use in non-PPR over Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Robinson, Taysom Hill and Brian Robinson.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Displayed excellent power, balance and sneaky good speed against a terrible Chargers run defense. Allgeier averaged 9.9 yards over his 10 carries, including 6.0 yards per rush against eight-man boxes and 6.7 yards after contact per rush.

ALLGEIER: Week 9 was his first game with more than 3.5 yards per rush since Week 4. He also has at least 10 carries in six straight games.

WEEK 8: Allgeier scored on a 25-yard catch-and-run from Mariota, a random play that boosted his overall totals to 85 total yards on 17 touches. Cordarrelle Patterson (who is a must-start) didn't play in the game.

PANTHERS: Officially have allowed the third-most Fantasy points to rival RBs this season after Joe Mixon went bonkers last Sunday. Before Week 9, the Panthers allowed 4.4 yards per rush, allowed 22 runs of 10-plus yards and missed 35 tackles. None of those numbers are particularly good.

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 23 REYDS 201 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 I'm rolling the dice for a second-straight game on Marshall as a flex play, albeit not with a high ceiling. His end-zone targets are a huge selling point, plus he's a lock to never see double coverage. The list of names I'd sit for Marshall isn't jaw-dropping -- guys like Allen Robinson, Michael Gallup and Robert Tonyan -- but Marshall is widely available and not bad if you're in a pinch.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Marshall had a 20% target share and two more end-zone targets (both from Baker Mayfield). He caught one of those end-zone balls to salvage his stat line (3-53-1). This was in an especially favorable matchup against a depleted Bengals secondary.

PAST THREE WEEKS: Marshall is up to five end-zone targets and a 20.7 target share. Most of that is from P.J. Walker, who is starting this week.

WEEK 8: Marshall's 4-87-0 stat line against the Falcons was flex-worthy, but disappointing considering he had nine targets from Walker.

FALCONS: Gave up 106 yards and an 80% catch rate to Josh Palmer last week. Palmer is the closest thing the Chargers have to an outside receiver like Marshall (D.J. Moore tends to play more in the slot than Marshall). Atlanta's secondary is missing several starters, just as they were two games ago.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2199 RUYDS 196 TD 16 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.5 It feels like Smith has a great shot for a stat line close to what he had against the Giants -- just over 200 yards passing with a couple of scores and some rushing yards. Given how quarterbacks are in 2022, that's enough to call him a top-10 passer, even if the Seahawks are unapologetically a run-first offense (bottom-12 in pass rate). Smith is a start ahead of Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray, both of whom are in tough matchups, but not ahead of high-upside passers Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Cardinals pressured Smith on 42.1% of his dropbacks and allowed one completion of 16-plus Air Yards (on a double-pass, no less), and Smith still smashed for 275-2-1 with 38 rush yards. It's the first time this season that Smith had multiple touchdowns while also being pressured at least 37% of the time, and his second straight game with over 200 yards and multiple touchdowns despite one completion of 16-plus Air Yards. He only attempted two passes of 16-plus Air Yards. It was also his first game with two touchdown passes from inside the 10.

SMITH: Handled pass rush pressure better and practically didn't even bother to throw downfield. It's a stark change from how he got numbers earlier in the year. Smith is on a roll.

BUCCANEERS: Are among the top 10 in the league in blitz rate but haven't gotten even a 30% pressure rate in three of their past four games. There is a curious wrinkle: The Bucs blitzed at the lowest rate of the year against the Rams last week and still pressured Matthew Stafford nearly 40% of the time, a high mark for them. That may have had more to do with the Rams offensive line than anything else.

BUCCANEERS: Have let up multiple passing touchdowns in three of their past four but have kept all but one quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) to under 250 yards. That includes their recent spell where their secondary was missing key players.

Possible Bust (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2547 RUYDS -5 TD 10 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.5 It's hard to get excited for Brady when he's been underperforming for five straight games. The silver lining remains the same, though: The Bucs throw more than any team in football and Brady is far from washed as far as accuracy and arm strength go. He just wants to get the ball out ASAP, ruining his chances at making big plays. He's startable but not with optimism. Use him over Matthew Stafford or Russell Wilson, but definitely go with Kirk Cousins or Dak Prescott over him.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: There were no almost-touchdowns we can lament -- the Scotty Miller end-zone drop was effectively replaced by the Cade Otton touchdown minutes later. Nothing else came close as the Bucs offense ran three red-zone plays in the first 57 minutes of the game.

BRADY: Had his lowest ADOT of the season (4.67 yards) and continued to get rid of the ball quickly to negate any pass rush. This has become commonplace for Brady, but it hasn't stopped him from ranking third in pass attempts of 16-plus Air Yards this season (and 20th in completion rate on those throws). He only tried four such throws in Week 9.

SEAHAWKS: Rank just below league-average in pass rush pressure rate and third-lowest in blitz rate. Not that this matters against the Bucs -- Brady gets rid of the ball so quickly to avoid getting hit (just 14 sacks on him this year). But it probably means the Bucs will see a lot of zone defenses with four-man pressures.

BRADY: Against this specific coverage and lack of blitzing, Brady ranks outside the top-12 among qualifying quarterbacks in completion rate, TD rate, QB rating and ADOT. He still averages under 2.5 seconds per throw.

SEAHAWKS: Gave up 21-plus Fantasy points to Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray over the past two weeks. Both threw two touchdowns, had at least 20 rushing yards and lost a fumble. The only other quarterback to fare as well or better against Seattle was Jared Goff in a Week 4 shootout.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 65 REYDS 404 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 If you're cool with Godwin hitting 14 PPR points as Rondale Moore did against Seattle last week, start him. Hey, that's flex territory after all. But no one should expect a breakout game given how ineffective Godwin's been, especially near the end zone. I'd rather start DeVonta Smith, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Rondale Moore.

Dave's Notebook:

GODWIN: You don't need these stats to know Godwin hasn't been right this season, but here goes: Despite a solid 24.3% target per route run rate, Godwin has averaged 9.6 yards per catch, an ADOT of 5.54 yards, 1.51 yards per route run and 4.90 YAC/reception. Each of these four stats ranks outside of the top 65 among qualifying receivers. The lack of end-zone targets, much fewer touchdowns, is a further frustration.

SEAHAWKS: Rank fourth in lowest catch rate allowed to opposing slot receivers and have yielded three touchdowns to slot guys this season (none since Week 5). The Seahawks have let up 12.36 yards per catch and 5.82 YAC/reception (yards after catch per reception, a stat that measures how many yards a receiver gets on average post-reception before getting tackled) to slots. They're actually far more proficient against outside receivers.

LAST WEEK: The Seahawks held Arizona slot receiver Rondale more to an 8-68-0 stat line on 10 targets. Moore is more explosive than Godwin, yet the Hawks only registered one missed tackle against him and kept him from getting a lot of positive yards after the catch. They were even better against Wan'Dale Robinson two weeks ago.

GODWIN: Does not have more than 15 PPR points, or more than nine non-PPR points, in a game this season. He's had or topped 13 PPR points twice.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 57 REYDS 418 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 The matchup really isn't that bad for Thielen. The worry is that he'll be deployed similarly to last week and may have to deal with more volatility. Losing middle-field targets to T.J. Hockenson all but shrinks his Fantasy baseline for a decent game. I don't mind starting Thielen as a flex, especially in PPR, but I'm nervous he'll need to come through on deep plays, which this defense is good at not allowing.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut made for some unforeseen circumstances for Thielen. He set season-highs in yards per catch, ADOT and YAC/reception despite catching just three passes. He was targeted downfield a heck of a lot more than usual and even came up with a 2022-best 36-yard gain on a deep over route. He got open versus zone coverage, rarely against man coverage, and he was bypassed for Hockenson on a slew of plays because Hockenson was getting open faster at a farther distance downfield. This included in the red zone, where Thielen had one target to Hockenson's three.

THIELEN: Has at least seven targets in each of his past seven games, which is nice. He does not have more than 72 yards in any of those games and has scored in two of them.

BILLS: Have fallen closer to the middle of the NFL in Fantasy points allowed per game to wide receivers. Each of six enemy receivers with at least seven targets against them has at least 10 PPR points; four have 14-plus.

BILLS: Known as one of the league's zone-heaviest defenses on the year but played way less zone (under 60% of snaps) against the Chiefs and Jets in Weeks 6 and 9 respectively. They might opt to play more zone this week figuring it's safer for their cornerbacks to not allow the big play while they can still get pressure on Kirk Cousins without blitzing.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2041 RUYDS 29 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.3 Matchups like this one are too few and far between for Goff, which is why you should try and take advantage. Chicago's defense is in trouble not only without Robert Quinn, but also linebacker Roquan Smith dropping into coverage. I expect Goff to not only throw well in the game but potentially throw a good amount because the Bears offense should put points on the board. He's in my rankings ahead of Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

Dave's Notebook:

BEARS: Have let up at least 29 Fantasy points to a quarterback in each of their past two and 20-plus to a quarterback in 5 of their past 8 games.

BEARS: In two games since the Robert Quinn trade, the Bears have maxed out with a 25.8% pass rush pressure rate. That's low. They also have exactly one sack in two games. Last week Tua Tagovailoa averaged 2.73 seconds per pass attempt.

GOFF: When he hasn't been pressured this season, he's completed 69% of his throws for 7.78 yards per attempt, a 5.6% TD rate and a 104.3 QB rating. His three touchdowns in his past two games all came when he wasn't pressured. He had 7.86 yards per attempt, too.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 52 REYDS 407 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 It's too good of a matchup for Mooney for Fantasy folks to ignore. Their pass rush may be starting to get going, but quarterbacks have been putting up nice numbers against Detroit (when they haven't been throwing sloppy interceptions). There should be solid opportunities for Mooney to have a good game, if not a great one. I'd take the chance on Mooney over DeVonta Smith, Diontae Johnson and Chris Godwin.

Dave's Notebook:

MOONEY: Since the Bears' mini-bye (past three games), Mooney has seen a 26.8% target share, 11.07 yards per catch, 1.89 yards per route run, an 8.63 ADOT, 5.0 YAC/reception, two red-zone targets, three end-zone targets and a 30% explosive play rate (16-plus yards). The only numbers that are down from his time with Justin Fields in 2021 are his yards per catch (was 14.9) and his ADOT (was 13.5).

MOONEY: Has 12-plus PPR points in three of his past four (17 last week).

LAST WEEK: In his first game with Chase Claypool on the field, Mooney saw a ton of short throws but did come through on a fade from 16 yards out for a touchdown.

LIONS: Rank in the bottom-10 in catch rate (66.5%), yards per catch (14.01), missed tackles (eight) and completions of 20-plus yards (22) to wide receivers. They allowed "only" 172 yards and a touchdown to Packers receivers in Week 9 after two Green Bay wideouts left early with injuries and another receiver had a score called short of the end zone. The week before they let up 336 yards and two touchdowns to the speedy Dolphins wide receivers.

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 200 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.4 Kmet isn't quite a must-start tight end, but he warrants attention as the Bears have slyly added him into their passing game over the past couple of weeks. Think of him as a low-volume touchdown-or-bust option who should start ahead of Tyler Higbee, Noah Fant or Dawson Knox, but not ahead of Kyle Pitts or Mike Gesicki.

Dave's Notebook:

FIRST SEVEN GAMES: Kmet's target share was 13.6% with 2.6 targets per game, two red-zone targets, no end-zone targets and obviously no touchdowns.

PAST TWO GAMES: Kmet's target share was 16% with 4.0 targets per game, four red-zone targets, two end-zone targets and three touchdowns (all in the red zone).

LIONS: A tight end has at least nine PPR points in each of their past five games.

LIONS: On the season, tight ends have caught 77.6% of their targets against Detroit for 11.16 yards per catch and 5.67 YAC/reception. All three are in the bottom-10 (the catch rate is bottom-three). All five of the touchdowns tight ends have scored on the Lions have come from 20 yards or closer.

