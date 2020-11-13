Watch Now: Week 10 Start Of The Week ( 1:29 )

Every week in Fantasy Football is an adventure, but Week 10 of the 2020 season is on another level. I've been ranking players in-season for the past five years and I can't remember a harder week than this one. There are about six or seven different teams using three different running backs, and it seems like teams are distributing targets in the passing game more evenly than ever before -- unless your name is Davante Adams, of course. Nonetheless, it's a tough week.

Somebody I'm not worried about is Jerry Jeudy. Over the past two games, Jeudy has 11 receptions on 24 targets (29% target share) for 198 yards and a touchdown. What's especially interesting about this recent breakout is that Jeudy's role in the offense has changed. In Weeks 1-7, Jeudy ran 74.6% of his routes from the slot. Over the past two weeks, however, Jeudy has run just 13.5% of his routes from the slot. While it's a small sample size, it seems to me that Jeudy has taken on more of an alpha wide receiver role while playing on the outside. We also see that in his air yard share as he's seen a whopping 49% of the Broncos' air yards since Week 8. On top of all that, it's a pretty good matchup. It is worth noting that Jeudy was limited in practice Thursday with a shoulder issue but I expect him to be a go on Sunday. If he's out, just apply everything I said to Tim Patrick.

On to the rest of Week 10!

5-3 SU 6-2 4-4 ATS 3-5 4-4 Over-Under 5-2-1 5.63, 17th OFF YPP 6.00, 7th 4.82, 2nd DEF YPP 5.74, 14th 84, 27th QB Pressures 107, 13th 74, 4th Pressures Allowed 84, 10th 5th Pass D DVOA 24th 2nd Run D DVOA 15th 53 and clear Weather 53 and clear TE Jack Doyle, T Andrew Donnal OUT for Week 10, TE Mo Alie-Cox QUES Injuries CB Adoree' Jackson, WR Adam Humphries, TE MyCole Pruitt OUT for Week 10 Philip Rivers turned back into a pumpkin in Week 9 with just 227 yards, zero TDs and one interception... Has one touchdown or less in six of eight games... On the season he's completing 67.9% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... TEN is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to QBs (95.1 passer rating), have given up multiple TDs in seven straight games QB Ryan Tannehill is currently QB8 in FPPG... Has multiple TDs in every game but one, but has 233 passing yards or fewer in three straight... Completing 65.7% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... IND is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to QBs (78.1 passer rating), have given up just one touchdown pass or less in five of eight games RB snaps have really changed over the last two games for the Colts: Jordan Wilkins 43%, Jonathan Taylor 32%, Nyheim Hines 27%... Week 9 usage: Wilkins 13 touches, 11-39–0 rushing with two targets, Taylor eight touches, 6-27-1 rushing, 2-7-0 receiving on two targets, Hines four touches with three targets... Taylor leads IND with five RZ opportunities over the last two games, Wilkins has two... TEN is allowing 4.5 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, have only allowed one running back over 62 rushing yards over the last five games (Conner) RB Snaps this season: Derrick Henry 65%, Jeremy McNichols 26%, Khari Blasingame 17%... Week 9 usage: Henry 21-68-0 rushing with zero targets... Henry has at least 18 carries in every game this season... Henry leads the entire NFL with 43 RZ opportunities... IND is allowing just 3.1 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs, have not given up more than 72 rushing yards to any running back this season, just held BAL RBs to just 53 rushing yards With no T.Y. Hilton in Week 9, Marcus Johnson led IND with 88% snaps (41 routes), Michael Pittman 87% (39 routes), Zach Pascal 60% (30 routes)... Week 9 usage: Pittman led the team with 4-56-0 receiving on seven targets, Johnson 2-14-0 receiving on seven targets, Pascal 5-55-0 receiving on six targets... Pascal leads IND with nine RZ targets this season... TEN is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 80 yards or a touchdown to a wide receiver in every game but one WR A.J. Brown is currently WR7 in PPR FPPG... Brown leads TEN with a 25% target share, Corey Davis 24%, Adam Humphries 16%... Week 9 usage: Brown led the team with 4-101-1 receiving on nine targets, Davis zero receptions on three targets... Brown leads TEN WRs with seven RZ targets... IND is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, did limit BAL WRs to just 86 yards in Week 9 but gave up 200+ yards in each of the two games before that Jack Doyle will not play. Week 9 usage: Mo Alie-Cox 3-43-0 receiving on three targets, Trey Burton 3-9-0 receiving on four targets... Burton ran 24 routes (12 in the slot), Alie-Cox ran 19 routes (five in the slot), Doyle ran 11 routes on 47 dropbacks... TEN is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to TEs, just gave up a big game to Jimmy Graham TE Week 9 usage: Jonnu Smith 2-32-1 receiving on two targets, Anthony Firkser 3-19-0 receiving on six targets... Smith ran 21 routes on 25 dropbacks, Firkser ran 15 routes (eight in the slot)... IND is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to TEs this season, have not given up a touchdown to the position

2-6 SU 5-3 1-7 ATS 3-5 5-3 Over-Under 5-3 6.20, 5th OFF YPP 5.72, 15th 6.11, 27th DEF YPP 5.45, 13th 91, 24th QB Pressures 93, 23rd 113, 19th Pressures Allowed 71, 2nd 23rd Pass D DVOA 20th 28th Run D DVOA 18th 58 with rain, 22 MPH winds Weather 58 with rain, 22 MPH winds RB David Johnson, LB Dylan Cole, OG Senio Kelemete, DE Charles Omenihu QUES Injuries C JC Tretter, T Jack Conklin, G Joel Bitonio, G Wyatt Teller, LB Jacob Phillips QUES... RB Nick Chubb eligible to return in Week 10 Deshaun Watson is currently the QB6 in FPPG... Watson is on pace for 34 passing TDs, which would be a career-high, but he's running a bit less than he normally does... He's completing 68.3% of his passes at 8.8 yards per attempt... CLE allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to QBs (96.9 passer rating), have been inconsistent... Before the wind game vs. Oakland, gave up 406 yards, four total TDs to Burrow QB Outside of his five touchdown game, Baker Mayfield has been quite boring this season... He has 15 TDs with seven INTs... Completing 61.4% of his passes at 6.8 yards per attempt... HOU is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to QBs (111.2 passer rating) and just gave up 304 yards with two total TDs to Jake Luton, of all people With David Johnson getting hurt in Week 9, Duke Johnson played 81% of the snaps... In Weeks 1-7 with him healthy, David Johnson played 79% snaps, Duke just 30%... Week 9 usage: Duke 20 touches, 16-41-1 rushing, 4-32-0 receiving on four targets... David leads HOU with 19 RZ opportunities on the season but Duke had three in Week 9 alone... CLE is allowing just 3.9 YPC and 5.0 receptions to RBs this season, Conner and Jacobs each ran over over 100 yards in two of the last three games against the Browns RB Weeks 1-3 with Nick Chubb healthy: Chubb 54% snaps, Kareem Hunt 44%... During this time, Chubb averaged 18 touches per game, Hunt averaged 15.7... From Weeks 1-3, Hunt led the team with 13 RZ opportunities, Chubb had 11... HOU is allowing 5.4 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 11 total TDs to RBs in just eight games, have also given up some very big games to Henry, Cook, Conner Brandin Cooks leads HOU with a 23% target share (that goes up to 28% since Week 5), Will Fuller 20%, Randall Cobb 16%... Week 9 usage: Cooks 3-83-1 receiving on nine targets, Fuller 5-100-1 receiving on five targets... Fuller leads HOU with eight RZ targets, Cooks has five... CLE is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up multiple TDs to the position in four of eight games WR Target share over the last two games without Odell Beckham: Jarvis Landry 32%, Rashard Higgins 17%, Harrison Bryant 15%... Week 8 usage (wind game): Landry led the team in targets (11) and receiving, 4-52-0, Higgins 1-14-0 receiving on three targets... Landry is tied for the team lead with six RZ targets... HOU is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 13 TDs to the position in eight games Week 9 usage: Darren Fells 2-26-0 receiving on three targets, Jordan Akins 2-19-0 receiving on four targets... Akins ran 16 routes (13 in the slot), Fells ran 13 routes on 41 dropbacks... CLE is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have not given up a TD to the position since Week 4 TE The last time we saw Austin Hooper was in Week 6, where he played 70% of the snaps, ran 23 routes on 36 dropbacks, and saw six targets... Harrison Bryant and David Njoku could still be a factor... HOU is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but have given up a touchdown to the position in two of their last three games

1-70000001 SU 6-2 3-5 ATS 6-2 5-3 Over-Under 5-3 5.33, 20th OFF YPP 6.19, 6th 6.40, 31st DEF YPP 5.98, 22nd 86, 26th QB Pressures 66, 32nd 120, 22nd Pressures Allowed 73, 3rd 32nd Pass D DVOA 22nd 21st Run D DVOA 20th 37 with light rain, 22 MPH winds Weather 37 with light rain, 22 MPH winds G Andrew Norwell, OLB Kamalei Correa, S Josh Jones, CB Chris Claybrooks, DT Carl Davis, RB Devin Ozigbo, LB Dakota Allen, WR Laviska Shenault QUES Injuries WR Darrius Shepherd, WR Equanimeous St.Brown, TE Marcedes Lewis, CB Kevin King, DB Vernon Scott, S Will Redmond, T Rick Wagner, CB Jaire Alexander QUES... WR Allen Lazard, LB Christian Kirksey eligible to return this week It was quite the debut for the rookie Jake Luton, who completed 26-38 passes for 304 yards, two total TDs, and one interception... He averaged 8.0 yards per attempt in this game... GB is allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (106.5 passer rating, third highest), have allowed multiple touchdown passes in five of eight games QB Aaron Rodgers is currently the QB6 in FPPG... He's on pace for 48 passing TDs, which would be a career-high (has three or more TDs in six of eight games)... Completing 67.5% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt... JAC is allowing the third most Fantasy points to QBs (107.7 passer rating), have given up multiple TDs in five of eight games James Robinson is currently RB6 in FPPG... Snaps this season: James Robinson 66%, Chris Thompson 34%... Week 9 usage: Robinson 25-99-1 rushing, zero receptions on two targets (career-high 25 carries)... Robinson leads JAX with 24 RZ opportunities... GB is allowing 4.6 YPC and 6.4 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 15 total TDs to the position this season, gave up 226 total yards and four TDs to Cook in Week 8 RB In his first game back, Aaron Jones played 61% of the snaps (57% for the season), Tyler Ervin played 31%... Week 9 usage: Jones 20 touches, 15-58-0 rushing, 5-21-0 receiving on five targets, Ervin 12 touches, 8-24-0 rushing, 4-48-0 receiving on five targets... Jones leads GB with 27 RZ opportunities this season... JAC is allowing 4.1 YPC and 6.4 receptions per game to RBs... they've given up some big games to RBs but have been better over their last two, allowing just 2.9 YPC Target share in Week 9 with Luton as the QB: D.J. Chark 32%, Chris Conley 21%, Tyler Eifert 13%... Week 9 usage: Chark led the Jaguars with 7-146-1 on 12 targets, Conley 7-52-0 receiving on eight targets... Chark leads JAC with eight RZ targets... GB is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to WRs but star CB Jaire Alexander is in concussion protocol, just gave up 9-184-1 to Richie James WR Davante Adams is currently the WR1 in FPPG, averaging 28.1 PPR points and it's not close (Metcalf has 21 FPPG)... Adams leads the NFL with a 34% target share, has double digit targets in 15 of his last 17 games, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 15% target share... Week 9 usage: Adams led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 10-173-1, MVS 2-53-2 receiving on four targets... Adams leads GB with 13 RZ targets... JAC is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 200+ yards to WRs in three of the last four games Week 9 usage: Tyler Eifert 4-48-0 receiving on five targets... Eifert ran 22 routes (14 in the slot), James O'Shaughnessy ran 13 routes on 43 dropbacks... GB is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have only given up one touchdown to the position all season TE Week 9 usage: Robert Tonyan 1-5-0 receiving on one target... Tonyan ran 19 routes, Marcedes Lewis ran ine routes, Jace Sternberger ran eight on 35 dropbacks... JAC is allowing the third most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up four TDs in the last four games

6-3 SU 3-6 4-5 ATS 5-4 5-4 Over-Under 4-5 5.52, 21st OFF YPP 5.99, 8th 4.93, 3rd DEF YPP 5.74, 17th 144, 1st QB Pressures 98, 21st 91, 13th Pressures Allowed 109, 18th 2nd Pass D DVOA 21st 3rd Run D DVOA 24th 58, mostly cloudy Weather 58, mostly cloudy OLB Shaquil Barrett, WR Chris Godwin, WR Scott Miller, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, NT Steve McLendon, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, G Ali Marpet, LB Lavonte David QUES Injuries RB Christian McCaffrey OUT in Week 10, DE Marquis Haynes, DE Stephen Weatherly, RB Reggie Bonnafon, T Russell Okung, OLB Jeremy Chinn, LB Jason Ferris QUES Tom Brady dropped to QB14 in FPPG after his dreadful performance in Week 9... In two games against the Saints: two TDs, five INTs... In seven games against everybody else: 18 TDs, two INTs... Completing 65.3% of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt... CAR is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (94.7 passer rating) but just got ripped by Mahomes for 372 yards, four TDs QB Teddy Bridgewater has 13 total TDs with six INTs in nine games this season... Completing 71.9% of his passes at 7.9 yards per attempt... TB is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to QBs (89.4 passer rating), have given up eight touchdown passes over the last three games Snaps in Weeks 7-9 since Leonard Fournette returned: Fournette 65%, Ronald Jones 33%... Week 9 usage: Fournette seven touches: one carry with six targets, Jones six touches: three rushes and four targets... Over these past three games, Fournette leads TB with five RZ opportunities, Jones has four... CAR is allowing 4.6 YPC and 7.0 receptions per game to RBs but have been much stronger over the last four games, allowing just 3.8 YPC during that span RB Week 9 snaps with Christian McCaffrey back: CMC 71%, Mike Davis 31%... In Weeks 3-8 without CMC, Davis played 80% of the snaps, Reggie Bonnafon 18%... Week 9 usage: McCaffrey 28 touches, 18-69-1 rushing, 10-82-1 receiving on 10 targets, Davis six touches, 5-34-0 receiving on six targets... TB is allowing 2.9 YPC (fewest in NFL) and 6.6 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed 60 rushing yards to a running back all season Week 9 usage with AB: Chris Godwin- 94% snaps, ran 43 routes on 44 dropbacks (31 in the slot), 16% target share, Mike Evans- 86% snaps, ran 40 routes (17 in the slot), 16% target share, Antonio Brown- 78% snaps, ran 36 routes (5 in the slot), 14% target share... Evans leads TB WRs with nine RZ targets... CAR is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, but just gave up 195 yards with three TDs to KC WRs, gave up 218 yards to ATL WRs the week before WR Robby Anderson leads CAR with a 27% target share, D.J. Moore 21% (drops to 14% over the last three weeks), Curtis Samuel 16% (up to 21% over the last three weeks)... Week 9 usage: Samuel 9-105-1 receiving on nine targets, Anderson 9-63-0 receiving on 13 targets, Moore 2-18-0 receiving on three targets... Anderson leads CAR WRs with seven RZ targets... TB is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to WRs, give up very few yards but Moore and Anderson both went over 100 yards against TB back in Week 2 Week 9 usage: Rob Gronkowski played a season-low 54% of the snaps but the game was out of hand, Gronkowski just one reception on six targets... Gronk ran 20 routes, Cameron Brate 11 routes on 44 dropbacks... CAR is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up 54 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in five of the last six games TE Week 9 usage: Ian Thomas 1-8-0 receiving on two targets... Thomas ran 49 routes on 58 dropbacks... TB is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 61 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in each of the past three games

2-6 SU 3-5 4-4 ATS 3-5 3-4-1 Over-Under 5-3 4.91, 29th OFF YPP 5.62, 18th 5.05, 5th DEF YPP 5.98, 23rd 97, 22nd QB Pressures 82, 30th 94, 15th Pressures Allowed 93, 14th 1st Pass D DVOA 18th 17th Run D DVOA 25th DOME Weather DOME QB Kyle Allen OUT for the season, WR Jeff Badet, RB Antonio Gibson, K Dustin Hopkins, T Geron Christian, WR Dontrelle Inman QUES Injuries T Tyrell Crosby, NT Danny Shelton, S Jayron Kearse, DE Nick Williams, CB Mike Ford, OLB Christian Jones, WR Jamal Agnew, G Joe Dahl, WR Kenny Golladay (out), DB Tracy Walker, CB Jeff Okudah, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai QUES With Kyle Allen going down, Alex Smith stepped up in Week 9, completing 24-32 passes for 325 yards, one touchdown and three INTs... DET is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to QBs (102.1 passer rating), have given up three TDs in back-to-back games QB Matthew Stafford has thrown multiple TDs just once in his last four games, has 14 TDs with seven INTs on the season... Completing 62.6% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt... WAS is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (86.7 passer rating) and are first in pass defense DVOA Snaps this season: J.D. McKissic 53%, Antonio Gibson 45%... Week 9 usage: Gibson nine touches, 6-20-1 rushing, 3-35-0 receiving on three targets, McKissic 12 touches, 9-65-0 receiving on 14 targets... Gibson leads WAS with 17 RZ opportunities this season... DET is allowing 5.1 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 343 total yards and three TDs to Cook and Mattison RB Snaps this season: D'Andre Swift 39%, Adrian Peterson 34%, Kerryon Johnson 25%... Swift was back down to 40% snaps in Week 9 (62% in Week 8) likely because of the blowout... Week 9 usage: Swift 16 touches, 13-64-0 rushing, 3-33-0 receiving on five targets, Peterson 11 touches, 8-29-0 rushing with five targets, Johnson seven touches with three targets... Peterson leads DET with 19 RZ opportunities... WAS is allowing just 4.0 YPC and 3.4 receptions per game to RBs but did just give up 171 yards and a touchdown to NYG RBs Terry McLaurin leads WAS with 28% target share, McKissic 17%, Logan Thomas 17%... Week 9 usage: McLaurin led the team with 7-115-1 receiving on eight targets, Cam Sims 3-110-0 receiving on four targets... McLaurin leads WAS with eight RZ targets... DET is allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have held WRs under 120 yards in back-to-back games, have only given up one touchdown in the last four games WR Kenny Golladay leads DET with a 20% target share in the games he's played, T.J. Hockenson 18%, Danny Amendola 15%, Marvin Jones 15%... Week 9 usage: Amendola led the team with 7-77-0 receiving on 10 targets, Jones 3-43-1 receiving on four targets... Jones leads DET WRs with nine RZ targets... WAS allows the second fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have only given up three TDs to the postion on the season Week 9 usage: Logan Thomas 3-28-0 receiving on six targets... Ran 41 routes on 43 dropbacks (22 in the slot)... DET is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up three TDs to the position over the last two games TE Week 9 usage: T.J. Hockenson 5-39-1 receiving on eight targets... Ran 33 routes on 49 dropbacks (14 in the slot)... WAS allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to TEs, just gave up 5-48-1 to Engram

3-4-1 SU 2-7 3-5 ATS 6-3 4-4 Over-Under 3-5-1 4.96, 28th OFF YPP 4.91, 30th 4.99, 4th DEF YPP 5.60, 15th 128, 4th QB Pressures 104, 15th 128, 26th Pressures Allowed 151, 32nd 16th Pass D DVOA 28th 10th Run D DVOA 11th 53 mostly cloudy, 10 MPH winds Weather 53 mostly cloudy, 10 MPH winds RB Miles Sanders, G Nate Herbig, T Jack Driscoll, T Lane Johnson, DT Malik Jackson QUES Injuries RB Devonta Freeman, WR Sterling Shepard, TE Kaden Smith QUES Carson Wentz currently QB17 in FPPG, has 17 total TDs (five rushing) but also 12 INTs on the season... Completing just 58.4% of his passes at 6.2 yards per attempt... NYG allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, have given up multiple TD passes in three of their last four games QB Daniel Jones has just eight TDs with 13 turnovers in nine games this season... Completing 62.4% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt... PHI allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (96.6 passer rating), have held QBs under 200 passing yards in three staight games In games with Miles Sanders healthy from Weeks 2-5: Sanders played 79% of the snaps, Boston Scott 15%, Corey Clement 6%... During that- span, Sanders averaged 17.1 PPR points per game... Scott now leads PHI with 13 RZ opportunities, Sanders has 11... NYG allowing 3.9 YPC and 6.6 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 52 rushing yards in each of the past four games but they have given up the second most receptions to the position (59) RB Snaps with Devonta Freeman hurt in Weeks 7-9: Wayne Gallman 51%, Dion Lewis 25%, Alfred Morris 25%... Snaps in Weeks 4-6 with Freeman healthy: Freeman 59%, Lewis 27%, Gallman 14%... Week 9 usage: Gallman 15 touches, 14-68-1 rushing with two targets, Morris 9-67-0 rushing... Gallman leads NYG with seven RZ opportunities over the last three games... PHI is allowing 3.4 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, have now allowed a running back over 63 rushing yards in six straight games Since Travis Fulgham became a full-time player back in Week 5, he leads the team with a 29% target share, Greg Ward 13%... Week 8 usage: Fulgham led the team with 6-78-1 receiving on seven targets, Jalen Reagor 3-16-1 receiving on six targets (Reagor played 73% of the snaps in his first game back)... Fulgham leads the team eight RZ targets... NYG allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to WRs, just allowed two WAS WRs over 100 yards WR Target share over the last three games since Sterling Shepard returned: Evan Engram 28%, Shepard 25%, Darius Slayton 14%... Week 9 usage: Shepard 6-39-0 receiving on eight targets... Shepard is tied for the team lead with five RZ targets over the last three games... PHI is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have only given up seven TDs to the position but two came against the Giants back in Week 7 Week 8 usage: Dallas Goedert 1-15-0 receiving on one target... Ran 29 routes on 39 dropbacks... NYG allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, allowed Richard Rodgers to go for 6-85-0 last time they faced off TE Week 9 usage: Evan Engram 5-48-1 receiving on 10 targets (nine or more targets in three straight games)... PHI allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to TEs, have only given up one touchdown to the position over the last four games

7-2 SU 5-3 4-5 ATS 5-3 7-2 Over-Under 2-6 5.97, 9th OFF YPP 6.23, 4th 5.76, 19th DEF YPP 5.47, 14th 124, 5th QB Pressures 99, 18th 138, 29th Pressures Allowed 76, 5th 15th Pass D DVOA 11th 22nd Run D DVOA 16th DOME Weather DOME WR John Brown, LB Del'Shawn Phillps, DE Jerry Hughes, G Jon Feliciano, G Brian Winters, CB Josh Norman, RB Taiwan Jones, G Cody Ford, CB Tre'Davious White, NT Niles Scott QUES Injuries S Budda Baker, TE Maxx Williams, T Justin Murray, DE Jordan Phillips, S Deionte Thompson, DT Leki Fotu, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, RB Kenyan Drake, T Rees Odhiambo QUES Josh Allen is the QB5 in FPPG following his massive game with 415 yards and four total TDs... Completing 68.9% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt... ARI is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (92.2 passer rating), have given up five TD passes over the last two games and 20+ rushing yards to QBs in four of the last five games QB Kyler Murray is now the QB1 in FPPG... He has 24 total TDs (eight rushing) with seven INTs on the season... Murray has rushed for 67+ yards in six of eight games... BUF allows the 15th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, have given up multiple touchdown passes in six of nine games Snaps in Weeks 7-9 with Zack Moss healthy: Moss 52%, Devin Singletary 50%... Week 9 usage: Moss 11 touches, 9-18-1 rushing, 2-30-0 receiving on two targets, Singletary five touches, 3-33-0 receiving on three targets... Moss has eight RZ opportunities over the last three weeks, Singletary has six... ARI is allowing 4.3 YPC and 4.8 receptions per game to RBs, have given up just four rushing TDs to the position all season RB First game without Kenyan Drake this season and Chase Edmonds played 96% of the snaps... Week 9 usage: Edmonds 28 touches, 25-70-0 rushing, 3-18-0 receiving on three targets... Edmonds had three RZ opportunities in Week 9... BUF is allowing 4.5 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, has given up nine rushing TDs to the position in nine games Stefon Diggs leads BUF with a 29% target share, John Brown 18%, Cole Beasley 17%... Week 9 usage: Diggs led the team with 9-118-0 receiving on 12 targets, Brown 8-99-0 receiving on 11 targets, Gabriel Davis 4-70-1 receiving on five targets... Browns leads BUF with seven RZ targets this season, Diggs and Beasley have six each... ARI is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to WRs this season, have given up five TDs to the position over the last two games WR Since Week 5, DeAndre Hopkins is down to a 24% target share, Christian Kirk is up to 20%, Larry Fitzgerald 19% ... Week 9 usage: Kirk led the team with eight targets and 5-123-1 receiving, Hopkins 3-30-0 on three targets, Fitzgerald 4-54-0 on five targets... Hopkins leads BUF with seven RZ targets, Kirk has six... BUF is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to WRs but did just give up 219 yards and two TDs to the Seahawks Tyler Kroft had a one-yard receiving touchdown in Week 9 and that was it... Kroft ran 13 routes, Dawson Knox ran nine on 52 dropbacks... ARI is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to TEs this season, have not given up a touchdown to the position since Week 4 TE Week 9 usage: Darrell Daniels 1-21-1 receiving on one target, Max Williams 1-4-1 on one target... Dan Arnold ran 14 routes, Maxx Williams ran 10, Daniels ran five on 37 dropbacks... BUF is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to TEs but good luck

3-5 SU 5-3 5-3 ATS 5-3 5-3 Over-Under 7-1 5.16, 26th OFF YPP 5.80, 14th 5.33, 10th DEF YPP 6.08, 26th 104, 15th QB Pressures 83, 28th 132, 28th Pressures Allowed 82, 7th 12th Pass D DVOA 26th 13th Run D DVOA 32nd DOME Weather DOME TE Albert Okwuegbunam OUT for the season, T Jake Rodgers, G Austin Schlottmann, LB Joe Jones, WR Tim Patrick, WR Jerry Jeudy, Te Noah Fant, CB Bryce Callahan, WR Diontae Spencer, CB A.J. Bouye, T Demar Dotson QUES Injuries COVID: T Trent Brown... CB Keisean Nixon, S Johnathan Abram, T Sam Young, DE Arden Key, T Kolton Miller, DT Maurice Hurst, CB Trayvon Mullen, FB Alec Ingold QUES Drew Lock has performed better chasing points over the last two games with six total TDs and two INTs... On the season he's completing 56.5% of his passes at 6.5 yards per attempt... LV is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to QBs (97.4 passer rating), have given up multiple touchdown passes in four of the last five games QB Derek Carr is having a very solid season with 16 TDs and just two INTs... Completing 69.8% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... DEN is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to QBs (93.8 passer rating), have given up six touchdown passes over the last two games Snaps over the last two games with both backs healthy: Melvin Gordon 58%, Phillip Lindsay 41%... Week 9 usage: Lindsay 8-23-0 rushing with three targets, Gordon 6-18-0 rushing with one target... Gordon leads DEN with 12 RZ opportunities, Lindsay has five... LV allowing 4.7 YPC and 6.5 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 84 total yards and a touchdown to Kalen Ballage of all people RB Snaps this season: Josh Jacobs 64%, Jalen Richard 21%, Devontae Booker 15%... Week 9 usage: Jacobs 15 touches, 14-65-1 rushing with one target Booker 8-68-1 rushing... Jacobs leads LV with 35 RZ opportunities, Booker has just five... DEN allowing 4.1 YPC and 5.0 receptions per game to RBs, LAC RBs just had 264 total yards with one touchdown against DEN in Week 8 Jerry Jeudy leads DEN with a 22% target share, Noah Fant 18%, Tim Patrick 17%... Week 9 usage: Jeudy led the team with 7-125-1 on 14 targets (career-highs across the board, 24 targets over last two games), K.J. Hamler 6-75-0 receiving on 10 targets, Patrick 4-29-1 receiving on nine targets... Jeudy and Patrick each have five RZ targets... LV is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 243 yards and one touchdown to LAC WRs WR Darren Waller leads LV with 29% target share, Hunter Renfrow 15%, Henry Ruggs 12%, Nelson Agholor 10%... Week 9 usage: Renfrow 2-60-0 receiving on three targets, Agholor 2-55-1 on three targets, Ruggs zero receptions on three targets... Ruggs actually ran 14 of his 21 routes from the slot in Week 9, the most of any LV WR... DEN is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up five TDs to WRs over the last two games Week 9 usage: Noah Fant 3-45-0 receiving three targets... Ran 37 routes on 57 dropbacks... LV is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to TEs this season, have held TEs under 50 yards in six of eight games TE Darren Waller is currently the TE3 in FPPG and leads LV with a 29% target share... Week 9 usage: Waller led the team with 10 targets, 5-22-1 receiving... Ran 23 routes on 26 dropbacks... DEN is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have not given up a touchdown since Week 1

2-6 SU 5-3 5-3 ATS 6-2 5-3 Over-Under 3-5 5.80, 13th OFF YPP 5.40, 23rd 5.69, 16th DEF YPP 5.79, 21st 121, 6th QB Pressures 121, 6th 116, 20th Pressures Allowed 86, 11th 14th Pass D DVOA 8th 23rd Run D DVOA 29th 82 and cloudy Weather 82 and cloudy RB Justin Jackson, DE Joey Bosa, G Trai Turner, T Bryan Bulaga QUES Injuries WR Preston Williams placed on Injured Reserve... CB Jamal Perry, RB Matt Breida, TE Durham Smythe QUES Justin Herbert is currently QB4 in FPPG... He has multiple TDs in five straight games, completing 67.3% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt... MIA is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (88.0 passer rating), have given up some big games to Murray, Wilson, Allen but have feasted on lesser QBs QB Tua Tagavailoa was much better in his second game than in his first, completing 20-28 passes for 248 yards and two TDs with 35 rushing yards... LAC is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to QBs (95.7 passer rating), have given up mutliple touchdown passes in three straight games Snaps in Week 9 with Justin Jackson getting hurt: Joshua Kelley 54%, Kalen Ballage 39%... Snaps in Week 8 with Jackson healthy: Jackson 47%, Troymaine Pope 29%, Kelley 24%... Week 9 usage: Ballage 17 touches, 15-69-1 rushing with three targets, Kelley 14 touches, 9-28-0 rushing, 5-31-0 receiving on five targets... Kelley leads LAC with 18 RZ opportunities... MIA is allowing 4.6 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, have struggled for most of this season but shut Edmonds down last week, limiting him to just 25-70-0 rushing RB Snaps in Week 9 without Myles Gaskin: Salvon Ahmed 46%, Jordan Howard 34%, Patrick Laird 20%... Week 9 usage: Howard 10-19-1 rushing with zero targets, Ahmed 7-38-0 rushing with zero targets... Howard led MIA with two RZ opportunities last week... LAC is allowing 4.9 YPC and 6.6 receptions per game to RBs, have given up over 100 rushing yards to RBs three games in a row, have allowed five total TDs during that span Keenan Allen leads LAC with a 29% target share, Hunter Henry 18%, Mike Williams 15%... Week 9 usage: Allen led the team with 11 targets, 9-103-1 receiving, Williams 5-81-0 on seven targets... Allen leads LAC with six RZ targets... MIA is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs, Xavien Howard just shut down Hopkins but Allen runs about half his routes in the slot WR Target share with Tagavailoa as the quarterback: Preston Williams 21%, DeVante Parker 19%, Jakeem Grant 15%... Week 9 usage: Parker led the team with seven targets, 6-64-0 receiving, Williams 4-60-1 but left with injury... Six different pass catchers have exactly one red zone target with Tagavailoa at the helm... LAC allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, don't give up many yards but have allowed four TDs to the position over the last three games Week 9 usage: Hunter Henry 4-33-0 receiving on seven targets... Ran 45 routes on 50 dropbacks (22 in the slot)... MIA is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, just gave up their first two TDs to TEs last week TE Week 9 usage: Mike Gesicki 3-42-0 receiving on four targets... Ran 31 routes on 39 dropbacks (12 in the slot)... LAC is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up five TDs to the position over the last five games

6-2 SU 5-3 5-3 ATS 4-4 6-2 Over-Under 2-6 6.46, 2nd OFF YPP 5.82, 11th 6.19, 28th DEF YPP 4.74, 1st 111, 12th QB Pressures 105, 14th 123, 24th Pressures Allowed 83, 9th 29th Pass D DVOA 10th 9th Run D DVOA 14th DOME Weather DOME C Ethan Pocic, T Duane Bron, TE Greg Olsen, CB Shaquill Griffin, S Ugo Amadi, RB Chris Carson, G Mike Iupati, RB Carlos Hyde, DE Benson Mayowa, CB Quinton Dunbar, OLB K.J. Wright QUES Injuries WR Cooper Kupp, G David Edwards, RB Darrell Henderson QUES Russell Wilson is currently the QB2 in FPPG... He's still on pace for 56 passing TDs and over 5,000 passing yards this season... Completing 71% of his passes at 8.6 yards per attempt... LAR allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to QBs (84.2 passer rating), have held teams to one passing touchdown or less in six of their eight games QB Jared Goff is coming off a dreadful game in Week 8 where he threw one touchdown with four turnovers... On the season he's completing 65.5% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... SEA is allowing the second most Fantasy points to QBs (138.5 passer rating), have given up 21 total TDs to QBs in eight games Week 9 snaps without Chris Carson: Travis Homer 48%, DeeJay Dallas 31%, Alex Collins 20%... Snaps in Weeks 1-5 with Carson healthy: Carson 56%, Carlos Hyde 26%, Homer 24%... Week 9 usage: Dallas nine touches, 7-31-1 rushing, 2-8-0 receiving on two targets, Homer nine touches, 6-16-0 rushing, 3-64-0 receiving on three targets... LAR allowing 4.0 YPC and 5.6 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 65 rushing yards in any of the past five games RB In Weeks 2-7 with Darrell Henderson healthy, Malcolm Brown led the team with 48% snaps, Henderson 47%, Cam Akers 7%... Week 8 usage with Henderson getting banged up: Brown 12 touches, 10-40-0 rushing, 2-17-0 receiving on two targets, Henderson nine touches, 8-47-0 rushing, Akers 10 touches, 9-35-0 rushing... Henderson leads LAR with 33 RZ opportunities this season... SEA is allowing just 3.6 YPC and 6.8 receptions per game to RBs, outside of Mattison, SEA has held every running back under 70 rushing yards DK Metcalf is currently WR2 in FPPG while Tyler Lockett is WR3... Lockett leads the team with a 25% target share, Metcalf 24%, David Moore 9%... Week 9 usage: Metcalf led the team in receiving, 7-108-1 on nine targets, Lockett 4-40-0 receiving on seven targets, Moore 4-71-1 receiving on six targets... Lockett leads SEA with 10 RZ targets, Metcalf has nine... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to WRs this season, have only given up four TDs in eight games WR Cooper Kupp leads LAR with a 24% target share, Robert Woods 22%, Josh Reynolds 14%... Week 9 usage: Kupp led LAR with in targets (21) and receiving 11-110-0, Woods 7-85-1 on eight targets, added a rushing TD, Reynolds 4-44-0 receiving on nine targets... Woods leads LAR with eight RZ targets, Kupp has five... SEA is allowing the most Fantasy points to WRs, giving up 279.5 yards per game to WRs (also the most), and 13 TDs in eight games Week 9 usage: Jacob Hollister 5-60-0 receiving on seven targets... Greg Olsen ran 21 routes, Hollister ran 18, Will Dissly ran nine on 48 dropbacks LAR allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have only given up one touchdown to the position over the last five games TE Week 9 usage: Gerald Everett 5-32-0 receiving on nine targets, Tyler Higbee 2-14-0 receiving on four targets... Everett ran 29 routes, Higbee ran 24 on 66 dropbacks... SEA is allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up a touchdown to the position in back-to-back games

4-5 SU 6-2 4-5 ATS 3-5 5-4 Over-Under 7-1 5.86, 10th OFF YPP 5.81, 12th 5.34, 11th DEF YPP 5.16, 9th 99, 18th QB Pressures 119, 9th 106, 17th Pressures Allowed 82, 7th 19th Pass D DVOA 9th 6th Run D DVOA 5th DOME Weather DOME CB K'Waun Williams OUT in Week 10, RB Tevin Coleman DOUBTFUL, WR Trent Taylor, WR River Cracraft, WR Deebo Samuel, DB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles QUES... CB Richard Sherman eligible to return this week Injuries QB Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, OL Erik McCoy, T Ryan Ramczyk, DE Anthony Lanier QUES Nick Mullens was quite pedestrian without most of his weapons in Week 9: 22-35, 291 yards with one touchdown and two turnovers... Completing 68.4% of his passes at 8.6 yards per attempt this season... NO is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to QBs (99.1 passer rating) but just demolished Brady and the Bucs QB Drew Brees is currently the QB12 in FPPG following his 222 yards and four TDs against the Bucs... Leads the NFL with a 74% completion percentage at 7.4 yards per attempt... SF is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to QBs (92.8 passer rating), have given up eight touchdown passes over the last two games Snaps in Weeks 8-9 without Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson: Jerick McKinnon 61%, JaMycal Hasty 35%... Week 9 usage: McKinnon 15 touches, 12-52-1 rushing, 3-16-0 receiving on four targets, Hasty six touches, 4-3-0 rushing, 2-10-0 receiving on two targets... Hasty and McKinnon each have five RZ opportunities over the last two weeks... NO allowing just 3.6 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, have given up just five total TDs in eight games RB Snaps this season: Alvin Kamara 68%, Latavius Murray 33%... Week 9 usage: Kamara 14 touches, 9-40-1 rushing, 5-9-0 receiving on six targets, Murray 12 touches, 10-39-0 rushing with two targets... Kamara leads NO with 33 RZ opportunities, Murray has 18... Kamara also leads all RBs with 72 targets (Zeke is next closest with 50)... SF is allowing just 3.4 YPC and 4.8 receptions per game to RBs, have held all RBs under 60 rushing yards in each of the past three games Brandon Aiyuk leads SF with an 18% target share, Deebo Samuel 17%, Kendrick Bourne 15%... Week 9 usage without all of their starters: Richie James led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 9-184-1, Trent Taylor 1-9-0 receiving on four targets... Aiyuk leads SF with nine RZ targets this season... NO is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to WRs but something clicked in Week 9, holding TB WRs to just 12-157-0 receiving WR Target share in Week 9 with everybody back healthy: Kamara 18%, Michael Thomas 18%, Emmanuel Sanders 15%... Week 9 usage: Thomas led the team with 5-51-0 receiving on six targets, Sanders 4-38-1 on five targets... Sanders is tied for the team lead with 10 RZ targets this season... SF is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have given up six TDs to WRs over the last two games but Richard Sherman could be back Wee 9 usage without George Kittle: Ross Dwelley 3-52-0 receiving on three targets, Jordan Reed 1-3-0 receiving on two targets... Dwelley ran 26 routes, Reed ran 10 routes on 38 dropbacks... NO is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to TEs but have not allowed a touchdown to the position since Week 5 TE Week 9 usage: Jared Cook 2-30-0 receiving on three targets, Adam Trautman 3-39-1 on three targets... Cook ran 20 routes, Trautman ran 11 routes on 37 dropbacks... SF is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have held TEs under 50 yards in seven of nine games

2-5-1 SU 8-0 6-2 ATS 6-2 5-3 Over-Under 4-3-1 5.03, 27th OFF YPP 5.25, 25th 6.28, 30th DEF YPP 5.08, 7th 83, 28th QB Pressures 143, 2nd 124, 25th Pressures Allowed 64, 1st 25th Pass D DVOA 3rd 25th Run D DVOA 4th 53 with rain, 16 MPH winds Weather 53 with rain, 16 MPH winds COVID: Margus Hunt, CB Trae Waynes, G Fred Johnson... T Bobby Hart, RB Joe Mixon, T Jonah Williams, CB Darius Phillips QUES Injuries COVID: TE Vance McDonald, ILB Vince Williams, RB Jaylen Samuels, T Jerald Hawkins, QB Ben Roethlisberger... WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, DE Isaiah Buggs, DE Tyson Alualu QUES Joe Burrow currently has 14 total TDs (three rushing) with five INTs... He's on pace for 4,544 passing yards as a rookie... Completing 67% of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt... PIT is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (80.0 passer rating) but have given up multiple touchdown passes in six of eight games QB Ben Roethlisberger is eligible to come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday but also has knee issues, which ailed him in Week 9... The Steelers are saying they're optimistic Roethlisberger will be ready to go but if he can't, Mason Rudolph is the next man up... CIN is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to QBs (94.1 passer rating), have given up 10 touchdown passes in their last three games Snaps in Weeks 1-6 with Joe Mixon healthy: Mixon 65%, Giovani Bernard 32%... Snaps in Weeks 7-8 with Mixon out: Bernard 70%, Samaje Perine 29%... Week 8 usage: Bernard 18 touches, 15-62-1 rushing, 3-16-1 receiving on four targets... Mixon lead CIN with 21 RZ opportunities, Bernard has 16... PIT is allowing just 4.0 YPC and 2.3 receptions per game to RBs, have looked a little more vulnerable to the run over the last two games, giving up an average of 154 rushing yards per game to RBs RB Snaps this season: James Conner 61% (was down to 46% in Week 9), Benny Snell 17%, Jaylen Samuels 10%... Week 9 usage: Conner 11 touches, 9-22-0 rushing with two targets... Conner leads PIT with 28 RZ opportunities this season, Snell has just eight... CIN is allowing 5.4 YPC and 3.4 receptions per game to RBs, gave up 27-198-1 rushing to TEN RBs back in Week 8 Tyler Boyd leads CIN with a 21% target share, A.J. Green 20%, Tee Higgins 16%... Week 8 usage: Higgins led the team with 6-78-0 receiving on nine targets, Boyd 6-67-1 on seven targets, Green 2-19-0 on five targets... Boyd is tied for the team lead with nine RZ. targets... PIT is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 12 TDs to the position in nine games and have struggled with slot WRs Lamb and Snead recently WR Diontae Johnson leads PIT with a 20% target share in the games he's played this season, JuJu Smith-Schuster 20%, Chase Claypool 16%... Week 9 usage: Claypool led the team with 13 targets, 8-69-0 receiving, Smith-Schuster 6-93-1 on seven targets, Johnson 6-77-0 on 10 targets... Smith-Schuster is tied for the team lead with eight RZ targets... CIN is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but are 25th in pass defense DVOA Week 8 usage: Drew Sample zero receptions on one target... Ran 27 routes on 42 dropbacks... PIT is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have not given up a touchdown to the position since Week 2 TE Week 9 usage: Eric Ebron 3-22-1 receiving on six targets... Ran 47 routes on 52 dropbacks (25 in the slot)... CIN s allowing the second most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up six TDs to TEs over the last four games

6-2 SU 3-5 4-4 ATS 3-5 3-5 Over-Under 4-4 5.52, 22nd OFF YPP 5.60, 19th 5.08, 6th DEF YPP 6.19, 29th 113, 10th QB Pressures 77, 31st 97, 16th Pressures Allowed 81, 6th 7th Pass D DVOA 30th 1st Run D DVOA 31st 55 light rain, 14 MPH winds Weather 55 light rain, 14 MPH winds DE Calais Campbell DOUBTFUL, OLB Matt Judon, CB Jimmy Smith, RB Mark Ingram, LB L.J. Fort QUES Injuries TE Ryan izzo, LB Shilique Calhoun, DE Deatrich Wise, DB Cody Davis, G Shaq Mason, DB J.C. Jackson, S Kyle Dugger, G Joe Thuney, DE John Simon, K Nick Folk, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, QB Cam Newton, T Isaiah Wynn, RB Damien Harris, WR N'Kea lHarry, DT Lawrence Guy QUES Lamar Jackson is currently the QB12 in FPPG... He has 15 total TDs (three rushing) with four INTs on the season... He's averaging 58.6 rushing yards per game in 2020 vs. 80.4 in 2019... Completing 62.9% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt... NE is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to QBs but are 30th in pass defense DVOA and just gave up three passing TDs to Flacco QB Cam Newton is currently QB15 in FPPG... He doesn't have a passing touchdown since Week 3 but has eight rushing TDs on the season... Completing 68.1% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt... BAL is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (86.9 passer rating), have given up three rushing TDs to QBs on the season Snaps with Mark Ingram healthy in Weeks 1-5: J.K. Dobbins 35%, Mark Ingram 33%, Gus Edwards 32%... In those games, Ingram saw 45% of the rushing attempts, Edwards saw 36%, and Dobbins saw 15%... Ingram leads BAL with 12 RZ opportunities this season, Edwards has 10, and Dobbins has seven... NE allowing 4.7 YPC and 3.9 receptions per game to RBs, before the Jets game, NE gave up six rushing TDs to RBs against the Bills and 49ers in Weeks 7 and 8 RB Snaps this season: Rex Burkhead 44%, James White 39%, Damien Harris 32%... Week 9 usage: Burkhead 15 touches, 12-56-1 rushing with three targets, Harris 14-71-0 rushing with zero targets, James White 4-24-0 receiving on five targets... Burkhead leads NE with 16 RZ opportunities, Harris has five, White has five... BAL is allowing 4.2 YPC and 5.6 receptions per game to RBs, have held all RBs under 50 rushing yards in each of the past two games Marquise Brown leads BAL with a 24% target share, Mark Andrews 21%, Willie Snead 13%, Miles Boykin 11%... Week 9 usage: Brown 3-38-0 receiving on five targets, Snead 4-37-0 receiving on four targets... Snead, Boykin, and Brown each have three RZ targets... NE is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but just gave up 202 yards and three TDs to the Jets of all teams WR Target share over the last two weeks without Julian Edelman: Jakobi Meyers 42%, Damiere Byrd 23%, James White 16%... Week 9 usage: Meyers led the team with 12-169-0 receiving on 14 targets (24 targets over his last two games), Byrd 5-65-0 on nine targets... Meyers has run 44% of his routes out of the slot over the last two weeks... BAL is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have only given up four TDs to WRs all season Week 9 usage: Nick Boyle 4-46-0 receiving on four targets, Mark Andrews 3-22-0 receiving on five targets... Boyle ran 18 routes, Andrews ran 17 routes (10 in the slot) on 30 dropbacks... Boyle has outperformed Andrews in two of the last three games... NE is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have not given up a touchdown to a tight end since Week 3 TE Ryan Izzo played 94% of the snaps, ran 30 routes on 39 dropbacks and was not targeted a single time in Week 9. Don't do it.

3-5 SU 5-4 5-3 ATS 5-4 6-2 Over-Under 3-6 6.64, 1st OFF YPP 4.81, 31st 6.02, 24th DEF YPP 5.13, 8th 88, 25th QB Pressures 112, 11th 88, 12th Pressures Allowed 130, 27th 13th Pass D DVOA 4th 19th Run D DVOA 7th 38 clear, 11 MPH winds Weather 38 clear, 11 MPH winds CB Cameron Dantzler, LB Quentin Poling QUES Injuries DE Roy Robertson-Harris OUT for Week 10, QB Mitchell Trubisky DOUBTFUL, RB David Montgomery, DT John Jenkins, C Sam Mustipher, DB Sherrick McManis QUES While Kirk Cousins does have 15 touchdown passes on the season (with 10 INTs), his 209 pass attempts rank just 26th among all QBs... He's completing 65.6% of his passes at a league-best 8.9 yards per attempt... CHI is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to QBs (84.0 passer rating), they aren't giving up many yards but have allowed multiple touchdown passes in three straight QB On the season Nick Foles has 11 total TDs (one rushing) with seven INTs... He's completing 65.6% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt... MIN is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to QBs (105.1 passer rating) and have given up multiple touchdown passes in five straight Dalvin Cook leads MIN with 67% of the snaps, Alexander Mattison 31%... Week 9 usage: Cook 24 touches, 252 total yards with two TDs, Mattison 12-69-0 rushing with the game out of reach... Cook leads the team with 28 RZ opportunities, Mattison has 18... CHI is allowing 4.2 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs but have held each of Henry and Kamara under 70 rushing yards in back-to-back games RB Snaps this season: David Montgomery 70%, Cordarrelle Patterson 18%, Ryan Nall 5%... However, Montgomery is questionable with a concussion, which means we might get Lamar Miller from the practice squad... Week 9 uasge: Montgomery 17 touches, 14-30-0 rushing, 3-12-0 receiving on three targets (left with injury)... Montgomery leads CHI with 25 RZ opportunities... MIN is allowing 4.3 YPC and 6.3 receptions per game to RBs, have not given up a touchdown to a running back in three straight Adam Thielen leads MIN with a 29% target share, Justin Jefferson 22%, Cook 13%, Irv Smith Jr. 10%... Week 9 usage: Jefferson 3-64-0 receiving on four targets, Thielen 2-38-0 on five targets (has just 14 targets over his last three games)... Thielen leads the team with nine RZ targets... CHI is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has only given up three TDs to the position all season WR Allen Robinson leads CHI with a 24% target share, Jimmy Graham 15%, Darnell Mooney 15%, Anthony Miller 14%... Week 9 usage: Robinson led the team with 7-81-0 receiving on nine targets, Miller 5-59-0 on eight targets, Mooney led the team with 11 targets, 5-43-0 receiving... Robinson leads CHI WRs with seven RZ targets... MIN is allowing the second most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 16 TDs to the position, which is tied for the most Week 9 usage: Rudolph 3-40-0 receiving on four targets, Smith Jr. 2-10-2 receiving on four targets... Rudolph ran 14 routes, Smith ran nine on 22 dropbacks... CHI is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up a touchdown in six of nine games TE Week 9 usage: Jimmy Graham 6-55-1 receiving on six targets... Ran 39 routes on 59 dropbacks, Cole Kmet ran 16... Graham's 13 RZ targets are tied for second most in the NFL... MIN is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up a touchdown in three of the last four games















































