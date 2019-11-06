Fantasy Football Week 10 News & Notes: Cam, DeSean to IR, Le'Veon misses practice

Two injured reserve moves this week have significant implications on Fantasy Football the rest of the way with Cam Newton and DeSean Jackson done for the season after struggling to recover from early season injuries.

It's a disappointing end to two long processes where each player appeared close to return for several weeks, only for news to get worse in the past week. In Newton's case, we learned his injury appeared to not be getting better, and after seeking a second opinion from a specialist, he's been shut down.

Dave Richard covered the impact, and we do have several weeks of data on what the Panthers look like without Cam, with an offense that centers around Christian McCaffrey but is at least concentrated behind him. There's potential for that to change a bit with the addition of Donte Moncrief last week, but in all likelihood D.J. Moore will continue to be the most-targeted downfield option with Curtis Samuel the boom-or-bust downfield threat with solid air yards and Greg Olsen also involved as the third option.

If those three can continue to dominate the majority of the targets sent toward wide receivers and tight ends, there can still be value with Kyle Allen under center and McCaffrey dominating so much of the offense overall. But if the targets start to get split around more, that could become problematic.

Jackson made his way back on the field this past week but logged just four snaps, and he's also done. In his absence, the Eagles have run a high rate of two-TE sets, using Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz in tandem. Goedert's value is most directly impacted by the news because Jackson's return likely would have led to more three-wide sets with Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. But with Jackson out, all signs point to Jeffery and Agholor being the only consistently-utilized wide receivers, while Goedert has a good shot to maintain his elevated playing time. He's run routes on over 60% of dropbacks each of the past two weeks, while Ertz has stayed steady at route shares over 80% each of the past five weeks and in seven of the nine games overall.

Another beneficiary is Miles Sanders, who has been split out and utilized on downfield passes as another passing-game weapon in Jackson's absence. We saw similar from the Packers in their usage of Aaron Jones while Davante Adams was out, and Jones didn't get the same usage this past week with Adams back. For Sanders, those high-value downfield targets could stick the rest of the way.

Here's more from around the league: