The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Gardner Minshew 5.8 Mac Jones 4.3 Jonathan Taylor 9.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 8.6 Zack Moss 5.1 Ezekiel Elliott 4.1 Michael Pittman 7.9 Demario Douglas 5.2 Colts DST 4.4 JuJu Smith-Schuster 4.6



Hunter Henry 5.3



Patriots DST 5.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Deshaun Watson 4.5 Lamar Jackson 8.6 Jerome Ford 6.4 Gus Edwards 6.0 Kareem Hunt 5.6 Keaton Mitchell 4.4 Amari Cooper 6.4 Justice Hill 4.3 Elijah Moore 3.4 Zay Flowers 5.6 David Njoku 6.2 Odell Beckham Jr. 4.4 Browns DST 6.6 Mark Andrews 8.9



Ravens DST 9.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Jordan Love 4.9 Kenny Pickett 3.2 Aaron Jones 7.5 Najee Harris 7.1 A.J. Dillon 4.0 Jaylen Warren 6.1 Christian Watson 5.1 Diontae Johnson 8.6 Romeo Doubs 5.0 George Pickens 5.8 Jayden Reed 4.5 Steelers DST 8.6 Luke Musgrave 5.2



Packers DST 7.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Stroud 7.5 Joe Burrow 9.3 Devin Singletary 4.9 Joe Mixon 9.0 Nico Collins 7.4 Ja'Marr Chase 9.5 Nathaniel Dell 6.8 Tee Higgins 8.8 Noah Brown 4.8 Tyler Boyd 5.4 Dalton Schultz 8.8 Bengals DST 5.6 Texans DST 3.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 6.2 Joshua Dobbs 7.2 Alvin Kamara 9.4 Alexander Mattison 7.0 Chris Olave 9.3 Jordan Addison 6.5 Michael Thomas 4.9 Brandon Powell 4.1 Rashid Shaheed 4.7 T.J. Hockenson 7.8 Taysom Hill 7.1 Vikings DST 6.0 Juwan Johnson 4.2



Saints DST 6.4





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Brock Purdy 7.4 Trevor Lawrence 6.9 Christian McCaffrey 9.9 Travis Etienne 9.1 Brandon Aiyuk 8.4 Christian Kirk 7.3 Deebo Samuel 8.1 Calvin Ridley 7.1 George Kittle 7.0 Evan Engram 7.3 49ers DST 7.5 Jaguars DST 4.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Will Levis 6.0 Baker Mayfield 7.1 Derrick Henry 8.3 Rachaad White 8.9 Tyjae Spears 4.5 Mike Evans 8.5 DeAndre Hopkins 7.6 Chris Godwin 6.3 Kyle Philips 3.7 Cade Otton 5.6 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2.9 Buccaneers DST 4.2 Chigoziem Okonkwo 3.9



Titans DST 3.6





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Taylor Heinicke 5.3 Kyler Murray 6.5 Bijan Robinson 7.8 James Conner 7.9 Tyler Allgeier 4.8 Marquise Brown 7.7 Drake London 6.7 Rondale Moore 3.2 Kyle Pitts 6.1 Trey McBride 6.5 Jonnu Smith 5.9 Cardinals DST 3.0 Falcons DST 5.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.6 Justin Herbert 7.7 Jahmyr Gibbs 7.7 Austin Ekeler 9.7 David Montgomery 7.6 Keenan Allen 9.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.7 Quentin Johnston 4.0 Jameson Williams 3.6 Gerald Everett 4.4 Josh Reynolds 3.3 Chargers DST 5.8 Sam LaPorta 8.1



Lions DST 6.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Tommy DeVito 1.6 Dak Prescott 9.2 Saquon Barkley 8.1 Tony Pollard 8.8 Wan'Dale Robinson 4.3 CeeDee Lamb 9.8 Darius Slayton 3.5 Brandin Cooks 4.2 Daniel Bellinger 3.3 Michael Gallup 3.1 Giants DST 4.0 Jake Ferguson 6.9



Cowboys DST 9.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Sam Howell 7.3 Geno Smith 7.0 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.9 Kenneth Walker III 8.2 Antonio Gibson 5.0 Zach Charbonnet 5.8 Terry McLaurin 9.0 DK Metcalf 7.8 Jahan Dotson 7.2 Tyler Lockett 6.9 Logan Thomas 6.4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5.7 Commanders DST 3.4 Seahawks DST 7.1

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Zach Wilson 4.0 Aidan O'Connell 2.8 Breece Hall 9.5 Josh Jacobs 9.3 Garrett Wilson 8.9 Davante Adams 7.0 Allen Lazard 3.0 Jakobi Meyers 6.1 Tyler Conklin 4.0 Raiders DST 7.3 Jets DST 7.9





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em