The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 12 at 9:30 am ET •
NE +1.5, O/U 43
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew5.8Mac Jones4.3
Jonathan Taylor9.6Rhamondre Stevenson8.6
Zack Moss5.1Ezekiel Elliott4.1
Michael Pittman7.9Demario Douglas5.2
Colts DST 4.4JuJu Smith-Schuster4.6


Hunter Henry5.3


Patriots DST 5.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Nov 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -6, O/U 38
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Deshaun Watson4.5Lamar Jackson8.6
Jerome Ford6.4Gus Edwards6.0
Kareem Hunt5.6Keaton Mitchell4.4
Amari Cooper6.4Justice Hill4.3
Elijah Moore3.4Zay Flowers5.6
David Njoku6.2Odell Beckham Jr.4.4
Browns DST 6.6Mark Andrews8.9


Ravens DST 9.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -3, O/U 39
PackersRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love4.9Kenny Pickett3.2
Aaron Jones7.5Najee Harris7.1
A.J. Dillon4.0Jaylen Warren6.1
Christian Watson5.1Diontae Johnson8.6
Romeo Doubs5.0George Pickens5.8
Jayden Reed4.5Steelers DST 8.6
Luke Musgrave5.2

Packers DST 7.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -6.5, O/U 47.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud7.5Joe Burrow9.3
Devin Singletary4.9Joe Mixon9.0
Nico Collins7.4Ja'Marr Chase9.5
Nathaniel Dell6.8Tee Higgins8.8
Noah Brown4.8Tyler Boyd5.4
Dalton Schultz8.8Bengals DST 5.6
Texans DST 3.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Nov 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN +2.5, O/U 41
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr6.2Joshua Dobbs7.2
Alvin Kamara9.4Alexander Mattison7.0
Chris Olave9.3Jordan Addison6.5
Michael Thomas4.9Brandon Powell4.1
Rashid Shaheed4.7T.J. Hockenson7.8
Taysom Hill7.1Vikings DST 6.0
Juwan Johnson4.2

Saints DST 6.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Nov 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +3, O/U 45
49ersRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy7.4Trevor Lawrence6.9
Christian McCaffrey9.9Travis Etienne9.1
Brandon Aiyuk8.4Christian Kirk7.3
Deebo Samuel8.1Calvin Ridley7.1
George Kittle7.0Evan Engram7.3
49ers DST 7.5Jaguars DST 4.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -1, O/U 38.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Will Levis6.0Baker Mayfield7.1
Derrick Henry8.3Rachaad White8.9
Tyjae Spears4.5Mike Evans8.5
DeAndre Hopkins7.6Chris Godwin6.3
Kyle Philips3.7Cade Otton5.6
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine2.9Buccaneers DST 4.2
Chigoziem Okonkwo3.9

Titans DST 3.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 12 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +1.5, O/U 43
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke5.3Kyler Murray6.5
Bijan Robinson7.8James Conner7.9
Tyler Allgeier4.8Marquise Brown7.7
Drake London6.7Rondale Moore3.2
Kyle Pitts6.1Trey McBride6.5
Jonnu Smith5.9Cardinals DST 3.0
Falcons DST 5.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 12 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC +3, O/U 48.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.6Justin Herbert7.7
Jahmyr Gibbs7.7Austin Ekeler9.7
David Montgomery7.6Keenan Allen9.6
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.7Quentin Johnston4.0
Jameson Williams3.6Gerald Everett4.4
Josh Reynolds3.3Chargers DST 5.8
Sam LaPorta8.1

Lions DST 6.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Nov 12 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL -16.5, O/U 38.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Tommy DeVito1.6Dak Prescott9.2
Saquon Barkley8.1Tony Pollard8.8
Wan'Dale Robinson4.3CeeDee Lamb9.8
Darius Slayton3.5Brandin Cooks4.2
Daniel Bellinger3.3Michael Gallup3.1
Giants DST 4.0Jake Ferguson6.9


Cowboys DST 9.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Nov 12 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -6, O/U 45
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell7.3Geno Smith7.0
Brian Robinson Jr.6.9Kenneth Walker III8.2
Antonio Gibson5.0Zach Charbonnet5.8
Terry McLaurin9.0DK Metcalf7.8
Jahan Dotson7.2Tyler Lockett6.9
Logan Thomas6.4Jaxon Smith-Njigba5.7
Commanders DST 3.4Seahawks DST 7.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 12 at 8:20 pm ET •
LV +1, O/U 36
JetsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson4.0Aidan O'Connell2.8
Breece Hall9.5Josh Jacobs9.3
Garrett Wilson8.9Davante Adams7.0
Allen Lazard3.0Jakobi Meyers6.1
Tyler Conklin4.0Raiders DST 7.3
Jets DST 7.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Buffalo Bills
Mon, Nov 13 at 8:15 pm ET •
BUF -7.5, O/U 47
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.7Josh Allen9.4
Javonte Williams7.4James Cook6.8
Jaleel McLaughlin4.7Stefon Diggs9.9
Samaje Perine4.2Gabe Davis6.0
Courtland Sutton6.2Khalil Shakir5.3
Jerry Jeudy5.5Dalton Kincaid8.4
Broncos DST 3.2Bills DST 6.8