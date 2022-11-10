The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Marcus Mariota 6.0 P.J. Walker 4.5 Cordarrelle Patterson 8.0 D'Onta Foreman 7.8 Tyler Allgeier 6.3 Chuba Hubbard 6.5 Drake London 4.2 D.J. Moore 7.2 Olamide Zaccheaus 4.0 Terrace Marshall Jr. 5.7 Kyle Pitts 6.7 Panthers DST 5.5 Falcons DST 6.5





Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 7.7 Tom Brady 7.3 Kenneth Walker III 9.1 Leonard Fournette 7.5 Tyler Lockett 8.5 Rachaad White 6.1 DK Metcalf 7.8 Mike Evans 8.2 Noah Fant 4.2 Chris Godwin 6.5 Seahawks DST 7.0 Julio Jones 3.6



Cade Otton 5.6



Buccaneers DST 4.1

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 7.2 Josh Allen 8.8 Dalvin Cook 8.7 Devin Singletary 6.9 Alexander Mattison 3.7 Nyheim Hines 3.9 Justin Jefferson 9.5 Stefon Diggs 9.4 Adam Thielen 6.0 Gabe Davis 6.8 K.J. Osborn 3.1 Isaiah McKenzie 3.3 T.J. Hockenson 6.9 Dawson Knox 4.9 Vikings DST 5.1 Bills DST 6.9

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.4 Justin Fields 7.8 Jamaal Williams 7.6 David Montgomery 7.4 D'Andre Swift 6.4 Khalil Herbert 6.8 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.1 Darnell Mooney 6.9 Kalif Raymond 5.4 Chase Claypool 4.1 Lions DST 4.9 Cole Kmet 5.9



Bears DST 5.3

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 6.9 Patrick Mahomes 9.6 Travis Etienne 9.4 Jerick McKinnon 5.5 Christian Kirk 7.9 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 5.3 Zay Jones 5.6 Isiah Pacheco 5.0 Marvin Jones 5.3 JuJu Smith-Schuster 7.7 Evan Engram 5.5 Mecole Hardman 6.6 Jaguars DST 3.0 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5.0



Kadarius Toney 2.8



Travis Kelce 9.2



Chiefs DST 6.3

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Jacoby Brissett 5.4 Tua Tagovailoa 8.5 Nick Chubb 9.6 Raheem Mostert 7.1 Kareem Hunt 7.2 Jeff Wilson 7.0 Amari Cooper 8.6 Tyreek Hill 9.7 Donovan Peoples-Jones 6.2 Jaylen Waddle 9.0 David Njoku 6.8 Trent Sherfield 3.0 Browns DST 4.3 Mike Gesicki 5.8



Dolphins DST 5.9

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Davis Mills 3.7 Daniel Jones 5.6 Dameon Pierce 8.8 Saquon Barkley 9.3 Brandin Cooks 4.9 Darius Slayton 6.3 Phillip Dorsett 3.8 Wan'Dale Robinson 4.3 Chris Moore 3.4 Tanner Hudson 2.5 Texans DST 4.5 Giants DST 7.8

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Andy Dalton 4.9 Kenny Pickett 4.0 Alvin Kamara 8.5 Najee Harris 7.3 Chris Olave 7.6 Jaylen Warren 5.8 Tre'Quan Smith 2.9 George Pickens 6.1 Taysom Hill 5.3 Diontae Johnson 5.9 Juwan Johnson 4.0 Pat Freiermuth 7.2 Saints DST 5.7 Steelers DST 7.1

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Russell Wilson 6.7 Malik Willis 2.0 Latavius Murray 6.2 Derrick Henry 9.7 Melvin Gordon 5.1 Austin Hooper 3.3 Chase Edmonds 2.9 Titans DST 7.2 Jerry Jeudy 7.5



Courtland Sutton 6.4



K.J. Hamler 3.2



Greg Dulcich 7.1



Broncos DST 7.5





Colts RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Sam Ehlinger 2.1 Derek Carr 6.6 Jordan Wilkins 5.7 Josh Jacobs 8.4 Michael Pittman 5.8 Davante Adams 9.3 Alec Pierce 4.5 Mack Hollins 4.8 Parris Campbell 2.7 Hunter Renfrow 3.9 Colts DST 6.1 Foster Moreau 3.5



Raiders DST 6.7

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 7.6 Aaron Rodgers 6.4 Tony Pollard 8.6 Aaron Jones 8.1 CeeDee Lamb 8.2 A.J. Dillon 5.6 Michael Gallup 4.6 Allen Lazard 8.3 Dalton Schultz 6.6 Christian Watson 3.7 Cowboys DST 8.4 Sammy Watkins 2.6



Robert Tonyan 3.9



Packers DST 3.6

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Kyler Murray 7.0 Matthew Stafford 5.8 James Conner 6.7 Darrell Henderson Jr. 6.0 Eno Benjamin 2.7 Cooper Kupp 9.6 DeAndre Hopkins 9.1 Allen Robinson 4.7 Rondale Moore 6.7 Tyler Higbee 3.7 Zach Ertz 7.3 Rams DST 7.6 Cardinals DST 7.9





Chargers RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 7.5 Jimmy Garoppolo 7.1 Austin Ekeler 9.5 Christian McCaffrey 10.0 Josh Palmer 7.1 Deebo Samuel 8.0 DeAndre Carter 4.4 Brandon Aiyuk 7.4 Michael Bandy 3.5 George Kittle 7.9 Gerald Everett 6.5 49ers DST 7.7 Chargers DST 3.4





