The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Carolina Panthers
Thu, Nov 10 at 8:15 pm ET •
CAR +2.5, O/U 42
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota6.0P.J. Walker4.5
Cordarrelle Patterson8.0D'Onta Foreman7.8
Tyler Allgeier6.3Chuba Hubbard6.5
Drake London4.2D.J. Moore7.2
Olamide Zaccheaus4.0Terrace Marshall Jr.5.7
Kyle Pitts6.7Panthers DST5.5
Falcons DST6.5

Seattle Seahawks
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 13 at 9:30 am ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 44.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith7.7Tom Brady7.3
Kenneth Walker III9.1Leonard Fournette7.5
Tyler Lockett8.5Rachaad White6.1
DK Metcalf7.8Mike Evans8.2
Noah Fant4.2Chris Godwin6.5
Seahawks DST7.0Julio Jones3.6


Cade Otton5.6


Buccaneers DST4.1
Minnesota Vikings
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -3.5, O/U 43.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.2Josh Allen8.8
Dalvin Cook8.7Devin Singletary6.9
Alexander Mattison3.7Nyheim Hines3.9
Justin Jefferson9.5Stefon Diggs9.4
Adam Thielen6.0Gabe Davis6.8
K.J. Osborn3.1Isaiah McKenzie3.3
T.J. Hockenson6.9Dawson Knox4.9
Vikings DST5.1Bills DST6.9
Detroit Lions
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -3, O/U 48.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.4Justin Fields7.8
Jamaal Williams7.6David Montgomery7.4
D'Andre Swift6.4Khalil Herbert6.8
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.1Darnell Mooney6.9
Kalif Raymond5.4Chase Claypool4.1
Lions DST4.9Cole Kmet5.9


Bears DST5.3
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -9.5, O/U 50.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.9Patrick Mahomes9.6
Travis Etienne9.4Jerick McKinnon5.5
Christian Kirk7.9Clyde Edwards-Helaire5.3
Zay Jones5.6Isiah Pacheco5.0
Marvin Jones5.3JuJu Smith-Schuster7.7
Evan Engram5.5Mecole Hardman6.6
Jaguars DST3.0Marquez Valdes-Scantling5.0


Kadarius Toney2.8


Travis Kelce9.2


Chiefs DST6.3
Cleveland Browns
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -3.5, O/U 48.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett5.4Tua Tagovailoa8.5
Nick Chubb9.6Raheem Mostert7.1
Kareem Hunt7.2Jeff Wilson7.0
Amari Cooper8.6Tyreek Hill9.7
Donovan Peoples-Jones6.2Jaylen Waddle9.0
David Njoku6.8Trent Sherfield3.0
Browns DST4.3Mike Gesicki5.8


Dolphins DST5.9
Houston Texans
@
New York Giants
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -4.5, O/U 40.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills3.7Daniel Jones5.6
Dameon Pierce8.8Saquon Barkley9.3
Brandin Cooks4.9Darius Slayton6.3
Phillip Dorsett3.8Wan'Dale Robinson4.3
Chris Moore3.4Tanner Hudson2.5
Texans DST4.5Giants DST7.8
New Orleans Saints
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +1.5, O/U 40
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Andy Dalton4.9Kenny Pickett4.0
Alvin Kamara8.5Najee Harris7.3
Chris Olave7.6Jaylen Warren5.8
Tre'Quan Smith2.9George Pickens6.1
Taysom Hill5.3Diontae Johnson5.9
Juwan Johnson4.0Pat Freiermuth7.2
Saints DST5.7Steelers DST7.1
Denver Broncos
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -2.5, O/U 36.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.7Malik Willis2.0
Latavius Murray6.2Derrick Henry9.7
Melvin Gordon5.1Austin Hooper3.3
Chase Edmonds2.9Titans DST7.2
Jerry Jeudy7.5

Courtland Sutton6.4

K.J. Hamler3.2

Greg Dulcich7.1

Broncos DST7.5

Indianapolis Colts
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 13 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV -6, O/U 42.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Ehlinger2.1Derek Carr6.6
Jordan Wilkins5.7Josh Jacobs8.4
Michael Pittman5.8Davante Adams9.3
Alec Pierce4.5Mack Hollins4.8
Parris Campbell2.7Hunter Renfrow3.9
Colts DST6.1Foster Moreau3.5


Raiders DST6.7
Dallas Cowboys
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB +5, O/U 43
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.6Aaron Rodgers6.4
Tony Pollard8.6Aaron Jones8.1
CeeDee Lamb8.2A.J. Dillon5.6
Michael Gallup4.6Allen Lazard8.3
Dalton Schultz6.6Christian Watson3.7
Cowboys DST8.4Sammy Watkins2.6


Robert Tonyan3.9


Packers DST3.6
Arizona Cardinals
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -1.5, O/U 41.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray7.0Matthew Stafford5.8
James Conner6.7Darrell Henderson Jr.6.0
Eno Benjamin2.7Cooper Kupp9.6
DeAndre Hopkins9.1Allen Robinson4.7
Rondale Moore6.7Tyler Higbee3.7
Zach Ertz7.3Rams DST7.6
Cardinals DST7.9

Los Angeles Chargers
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Nov 13 at 8:20 pm ET •
SF -7, O/U 45.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.5Jimmy Garoppolo7.1
Austin Ekeler9.5Christian McCaffrey10.0
Josh Palmer7.1Deebo Samuel8.0
DeAndre Carter4.4Brandon Aiyuk7.4
Michael Bandy3.5George Kittle7.9
Gerald Everett6.549ers DST7.7
Chargers DST3.4

Washington Commanders
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Mon, Nov 14 at 8:15 pm ET •
PHI -11, O/U 44
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke6.2Jalen Hurts8.6
Antonio Gibson6.6Miles Sanders8.3
Brian Robinson Jr.5.4Kenneth Gainwell3.8
Terry McLaurin7.3A.J. Brown9.2
Curtis Samuel5.5DeVonta Smith7.0
Commanders DST4.7Dallas Goedert7.5


Eagles DST8.2