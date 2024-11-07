chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Baltimore Ravens
Thu, Nov 7 at 8:15 pm ET •
BAL -6, O/U 52.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow9.1Lamar Jackson9.2
Chase Brown7.1Derrick Henry9.8
Ja'Marr Chase9.6Justice Hill3.9
Andrei Iosivas3.3Zay Flowers8.5
Mike Gesicki7.2Diontae Johnson3.7
Bengals DST 2.9Rashod Bateman3.2


Mark Andrews6.5


Ravens DST 4.9
New York Giants
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 10 at 9:30 am ET •
CAR +6.5, O/U 40.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones7.3Bryce Young4.9
Tyrone Tracy Jr.8.4Chuba Hubbard8.3
Malik Nabers9.2Jonathon Brooks2.5
Wan'Dale Robinson4.5Xavier Legette6.5
Theo Johnson4.6Jalen Coker5.1
Giants DST 5.9Ja'Tavion Sanders5.8


Panthers DST 3.5
New England Patriots
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -6.5, O/U 38.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye5.8Caleb Williams5.6
Rhamondre Stevenson7.0D'Andre Swift8.5
Demario Douglas4.6Roschon Johnson3.6
Hunter Henry6.6DJ Moore6.6
Patriots DST 5.1Rome Odunze5.4


Keenan Allen5.2


Cole Kmet5.9


Bears DST 7.5
Buffalo Bills
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +4, O/U 47.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.0Joe Flacco5.5
James Cook8.6Jonathan Taylor8.9
Ray Davis4.9Josh Downs6.9
Khalil Shakir6.4Michael Pittman4.9
Dalton Kincaid6.4Alec Pierce4.7
Bills DST 7.7Ashton Dulin3.0


Adonai Mitchell2.9


Colts DST 4.7
Minnesota Vikings
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +7, O/U 44
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold8.0Mac Jones4.0
Aaron Jones8.2Tank Bigsby5.3
Justin Jefferson9.7Travis Etienne5.0
Jordan Addison5.8Brian Thomas Jr.7.0
Jalen Nailor3.1Parker Washington4.5
T.J. Hockenson5.4Evan Engram6.7
Vikings DST 8.6Jaguars DST 3.3
Denver Broncos
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -7.5, O/U 41.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix6.3Patrick Mahomes6.7
Javonte Williams6.1Kareem Hunt7.4
Courtland Sutton7.1DeAndre Hopkins6.3
Troy Franklin2.7Xavier Worthy5.5
Broncos DST 6.9Travis Kelce7.5


Chiefs DST 8.5
Atlanta Falcons
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +3.5, O/U 46.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins8.2Derek Carr4.7
Bijan Robinson9.6Alvin Kamara9.0
Tyler Allgeier5.9Cedrick Wilson Jr.4.8
Drake London7.6Taysom Hill6.8
Darnell Mooney7.5Juwan Johnson5.1
Kyle Pitts7.0Foster Moreau5.0
Falcons DST 6.3Saints DST 4.1
San Francisco 49ers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB +6, O/U 50.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy7.7Baker Mayfield7.1
Christian McCaffrey8.1Rachaad White6.4
Jordan Mason3.8Bucky Irving6.2
Deebo Samuel8.2Sterling Shepard3.4
Jauan Jennings5.6Trey Palmer2.8
Ricky Pearsall3.8Cade Otton7.4
George Kittle7.6Buccaneers DST 4.5
49ers DST 6.7

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -2.5, O/U 45
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.4Jayden Daniels8.5
Najee Harris7.7Austin Ekeler5.7
Jaylen Warren3.0Jeremy McNichols2.2
George Pickens8.6Terry McLaurin8.7
Mike Williams2.6Noah Brown3.9
Pat Freiermuth4.1Zach Ertz5.7
Steelers DST 6.2Commanders DST 5.3
Tennessee Titans
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 10 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC -7.5, O/U 39
TitansRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Mason Rudolph3.3Justin Herbert6.8
Tony Pollard7.5J.K. Dobbins8.8
Calvin Ridley6.2Quentin Johnston6.7
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine5.0Ladd McConkey6.1
Titans DST 3.9Josh Palmer3.5


Chargers DST 9.0
New York Jets
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +1.5, O/U 46.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers6.5Kyler Murray6.2
Breece Hall7.9James Conner8.0
Braelon Allen2.9Marvin Harrison Jr.6.8
Garrett Wilson9.1Michael Wilson3.6
Davante Adams8.0Trey McBride7.1
Tyler Conklin5.2Cardinals DST 5.5
Jets DST 7.0

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Nov 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL +7, O/U 43.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.3Cooper Rush2.9
Saquon Barkley9.7Rico Dowdle6.6
A.J. Brown9.0CeeDee Lamb7.4
DeVonta Smith7.7Jalen Tolbert5.3
Dallas Goedert5.75Jake Ferguson6.9
Eagles DST 9.1Cowboys DST 3.7
Detroit Lions
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 10 at 8:20 pm ET •
HOU +3.5, O/U 48.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.5C.J. Stroud6.6
Jahmyr Gibbs8.7Joe Mixon9.4
David Montgomery7.8Nico Collins9.3
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.3Tank Dell7.3
Jameson Williams6.0Texans DST 4.3
Sam LaPorta6.2

Lions DST 7.9

Miami Dolphins
@
Los Angeles Rams
Mon, Nov 11 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAR -1, O/U 50
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.9Matthew Stafford8.3
De'Von Achane9.3Kyren Williams9.2
Raheem Mostert6.0Puka Nacua8.8
Tyreek Hill8.1Cooper Kupp7.9
Jaylen Waddle5.7Demarcus Robinson5.9
Jonnu Smith5.6Davis Allen3.9
Dolphins DST 3.1Rams DST 5.7