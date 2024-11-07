The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 9.1 Lamar Jackson 9.2 Chase Brown 7.1 Derrick Henry 9.8 Ja'Marr Chase 9.6 Justice Hill 3.9 Andrei Iosivas 3.3 Zay Flowers 8.5 Mike Gesicki 7.2 Diontae Johnson 3.7 Bengals DST 2.9 Rashod Bateman 3.2



Mark Andrews 6.5



Ravens DST 4.9

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 7.3 Bryce Young 4.9 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 8.4 Chuba Hubbard 8.3 Malik Nabers 9.2 Jonathon Brooks 2.5 Wan'Dale Robinson 4.5 Xavier Legette 6.5 Theo Johnson 4.6 Jalen Coker 5.1 Giants DST 5.9 Ja'Tavion Sanders 5.8



Panthers DST 3.5

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Drake Maye 5.8 Caleb Williams 5.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.0 D'Andre Swift 8.5 Demario Douglas 4.6 Roschon Johnson 3.6 Hunter Henry 6.6 DJ Moore 6.6 Patriots DST 5.1 Rome Odunze 5.4



Keenan Allen 5.2



Cole Kmet 5.9



Bears DST 7.5

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 9.0 Joe Flacco 5.5 James Cook 8.6 Jonathan Taylor 8.9 Ray Davis 4.9 Josh Downs 6.9 Khalil Shakir 6.4 Michael Pittman 4.9 Dalton Kincaid 6.4 Alec Pierce 4.7 Bills DST 7.7 Ashton Dulin 3.0



Adonai Mitchell 2.9



Colts DST 4.7

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Sam Darnold 8.0 Mac Jones 4.0 Aaron Jones 8.2 Tank Bigsby 5.3 Justin Jefferson 9.7 Travis Etienne 5.0 Jordan Addison 5.8 Brian Thomas Jr. 7.0 Jalen Nailor 3.1 Parker Washington 4.5 T.J. Hockenson 5.4 Evan Engram 6.7 Vikings DST 8.6 Jaguars DST 3.3

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Bo Nix 6.3 Patrick Mahomes 6.7 Javonte Williams 6.1 Kareem Hunt 7.4 Courtland Sutton 7.1 DeAndre Hopkins 6.3 Troy Franklin 2.7 Xavier Worthy 5.5 Broncos DST 6.9 Travis Kelce 7.5



Chiefs DST 8.5

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 8.2 Derek Carr 4.7 Bijan Robinson 9.6 Alvin Kamara 9.0 Tyler Allgeier 5.9 Cedrick Wilson Jr. 4.8 Drake London 7.6 Taysom Hill 6.8 Darnell Mooney 7.5 Juwan Johnson 5.1 Kyle Pitts 7.0 Foster Moreau 5.0 Falcons DST 6.3 Saints DST 4.1

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Brock Purdy 7.7 Baker Mayfield 7.1 Christian McCaffrey 8.1 Rachaad White 6.4 Jordan Mason 3.8 Bucky Irving 6.2 Deebo Samuel 8.2 Sterling Shepard 3.4 Jauan Jennings 5.6 Trey Palmer 2.8 Ricky Pearsall 3.8 Cade Otton 7.4 George Kittle 7.6 Buccaneers DST 4.5 49ers DST 6.7





Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Russell Wilson 6.4 Jayden Daniels 8.5 Najee Harris 7.7 Austin Ekeler 5.7 Jaylen Warren 3.0 Jeremy McNichols 2.2 George Pickens 8.6 Terry McLaurin 8.7 Mike Williams 2.6 Noah Brown 3.9 Pat Freiermuth 4.1 Zach Ertz 5.7 Steelers DST 6.2 Commanders DST 5.3

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Mason Rudolph 3.3 Justin Herbert 6.8 Tony Pollard 7.5 J.K. Dobbins 8.8 Calvin Ridley 6.2 Quentin Johnston 6.7 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 5.0 Ladd McConkey 6.1 Titans DST 3.9 Josh Palmer 3.5



Chargers DST 9.0

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers 6.5 Kyler Murray 6.2 Breece Hall 7.9 James Conner 8.0 Braelon Allen 2.9 Marvin Harrison Jr. 6.8 Garrett Wilson 9.1 Michael Wilson 3.6 Davante Adams 8.0 Trey McBride 7.1 Tyler Conklin 5.2 Cardinals DST 5.5 Jets DST 7.0





Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 9.3 Cooper Rush 2.9 Saquon Barkley 9.7 Rico Dowdle 6.6 A.J. Brown 9.0 CeeDee Lamb 7.4 DeVonta Smith 7.7 Jalen Tolbert 5.3 Dallas Goedert 5.75 Jake Ferguson 6.9 Eagles DST 9.1 Cowboys DST 3.7

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.5 C.J. Stroud 6.6 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.7 Joe Mixon 9.4 David Montgomery 7.8 Nico Collins 9.3 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.3 Tank Dell 7.3 Jameson Williams 6.0 Texans DST 4.3 Sam LaPorta 6.2



Lions DST 7.9





