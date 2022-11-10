USATSI
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game
here. What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.
If you're still unsure, just
send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.
Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet
. here
Marcus Mariota 6.0 P.J. Walker 4.5 Cordarrelle Patterson 8.0 D'Onta Foreman 7.8 Tyler Allgeier 6.1 Chuba Hubbard 6.3 Drake London 4.8 D.J. Moore 7.3 Olamide Zaccheaus 4.0 Terrace Marshall Jr. 5.5 Kyle Pitts 6.2 Panthers DST 5.5 Falcons DST 6.5
Geno Smith 7.7 Tom Brady 7.3 Kenneth Walker III 9.0 Leonard Fournette 7.4 Tyler Lockett 8.5 Rachaad White 5.8 DK Metcalf 8.0 Mike Evans 8.9 Noah Fant 4.3 Chris Godwin 6.8 Seahawks DST 7.0 Julio Jones 3.8 Cade Otton 6.1 Buccaneers DST 4.1
Kirk Cousins 7.2 Josh Allen 8.8 Dalvin Cook 8.7 Devin Singletary 6.4 Alexander Mattison 3.8 Nyheim Hines 4.3 Justin Jefferson 9.6 Stefon Diggs 9.5 Adam Thielen 6.3 Gabe Davis 6.4 K.J. Osborn 3.7 Isaiah McKenzie 3.1 T.J. Hockenson 7.5 Dawson Knox 5.5 Vikings DST 5.1 Bills DST 6.9
Jared Goff 7.4 Justin Fields 7.8 Jamaal Williams 7.5 David Montgomery 7.2 D'Andre Swift 6.5 Khalil Herbert 6.0 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.8 Darnell Mooney 7.1 Kalif Raymond 5.3 Chase Claypool 4.4 Lions DST 4.9 Cole Kmet 5.9 Bears DST 5.3
Trevor Lawrence 6.9 Patrick Mahomes 9.6 Travis Etienne 9.4 Jerick McKinnon 5.5 Christian Kirk 8.2 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 5.2 Zay Jones 5.8 Isiah Pacheco 3.6 Marvin Jones 5.4 JuJu Smith-Schuster 8.4 Evan Engram 6.6 Mecole Hardman 6.5 Jaguars DST 3.0 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5.0 Kadarius Toney 3.6 Travis Kelce 9.6 Chiefs DST 6.3
Jacoby Brissett 5.4 Tua Tagovailoa 8.5 Nick Chubb 9.2 Raheem Mostert 6.7 Kareem Hunt 7.0 Jeff Wilson 6.6 Amari Cooper 8.7 Tyreek Hill 9.9 Donovan Peoples-Jones 6.7 Jaylen Waddle 9.1 David Njoku 6.8 Trent Sherfield 3.3 Browns DST 4.3 Mike Gesicki 6.0 Dolphins DST 5.9
Davis Mills 3.7 Daniel Jones 5.6 Dameon Pierce 9.1 Saquon Barkley 9.6 Rex Burkhead 3.4 Darius Slayton 6.1 Brandin Cooks 5.6 Wan'Dale Robinson 4.9 Phillip Dorsett 3.9 Tanner Hudson 2.9 Chris Moore 3.0 Giants DST 7.8 Texans DST 4.5
Andy Dalton 4.9 Kenny Pickett 4.0 Alvin Kamara 9.5 Najee Harris 7.1 Chris Olave 7.6 Jaylen Warren 5.4 Tre'Quan Smith 3.5 George Pickens 5.9 Taysom Hill 5.4 Diontae Johnson 5.7 Juwan Johnson 4.2 Pat Freiermuth 7.3 Saints DST 5.7 Steelers DST 7.1
Russell Wilson 6.7 Malik Willis 2.0 Latavius Murray 5.9 Derrick Henry 9.7 Melvin Gordon 5.3 Austin Hooper 4.1 Chase Edmonds 5.1 Titans DST 7.2 Jerry Jeudy 7.5 Courtland Sutton 6.2 K.J. Hamler 3.4 Greg Dulcich 7.2 Broncos DST 7.5
Sam Ehlinger 2.1 Derek Carr 6.6 Jordan Wilkins 5.6 Josh Jacobs 8.8 Michael Pittman 6.6 Davante Adams 9.4 Alec Pierce 4.3 Mack Hollins 4.5 Parris Campbell 2.9 Hunter Renfrow 4.2 Colts DST 6.1 Foster Moreau 3.8 Raiders DST 6.7
Dak Prescott 7.6 Aaron Rodgers 6.4 Tony Pollard 8.6 Aaron Jones 8.3 CeeDee Lamb 8.6 A.J. Dillon 5.7 Michael Gallup 4.7 Allen Lazard 7.8 Dalton Schultz 6.9 Christian Watson 4.1 Cowboys DST 8.4 Sammy Watkins 3.2 Robert Tonyan 5.3 Packers DST 3.6
Kyler Murray 7.0 Matthew Stafford 5.8 James Conner 6.8 Darrell Henderson Jr. 6.2 Eno Benjamin 3.7 Cooper Kupp 9.8 DeAndre Hopkins 9.3 Allen Robinson 5.1 Rondale Moore 6.9 Van Jefferson 2.8 Zach Ertz 7.0 Tyler Higbee 5.0 Cardinals DST 7.9 Rams DST 7.6
Justin Herbert 7.5 Jimmy Garoppolo 7.1 Austin Ekeler 9.8 Christian McCaffrey 10.0 Josh Palmer 8.3 Deebo Samuel 8.1 DeAndre Carter 5.2 Brandon Aiyuk 7.5 Michael Bandy 4.6 George Kittle 8.2 Gerald Everett 6.7 49ers DST 7.7 Chargers DST 3.4
Taylor Heinicke 6.2 Jalen Hurts 8.6 Antonio Gibson 6.9 Miles Sanders 8.4 Brian Robinson Jr. 5.0 Kenneth Gainwell 4.1 Terry McLaurin 7.7 A.J. Brown 9.2 Curtis Samuel 6.0 DeVonta Smith 7.0 Commanders DST 4.7 Dallas Goedert 7.8 Eagles DST 8.2