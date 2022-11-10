chubahubbardcbs.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Carolina Panthers
Thu, Nov 10 at 8:15 pm ET •
CAR +2.5, O/U 42
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota6.0P.J. Walker4.5
Cordarrelle Patterson8.0D'Onta Foreman7.8
Tyler Allgeier6.1Chuba Hubbard6.3
Drake London4.8D.J. Moore7.3
Olamide Zaccheaus4.0Terrace Marshall Jr.5.5
Kyle Pitts6.2Panthers DST5.5
Falcons DST6.5

Seattle Seahawks
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 13 at 9:30 am ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 44.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith7.7Tom Brady7.3
Kenneth Walker III9.0Leonard Fournette7.4
Tyler Lockett8.5Rachaad White5.8
DK Metcalf8.0Mike Evans8.9
Noah Fant4.3Chris Godwin6.8
Seahawks DST7.0Julio Jones3.8


Cade Otton6.1


Buccaneers DST4.1
Minnesota Vikings
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -3.5, O/U 43.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.2Josh Allen8.8
Dalvin Cook8.7Devin Singletary6.4
Alexander Mattison3.8Nyheim Hines4.3
Justin Jefferson9.6Stefon Diggs9.5
Adam Thielen6.3Gabe Davis6.4
K.J. Osborn3.7Isaiah McKenzie3.1
T.J. Hockenson7.5Dawson Knox5.5
Vikings DST5.1Bills DST6.9
Detroit Lions
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -3, O/U 48.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.4Justin Fields7.8
Jamaal Williams7.5David Montgomery7.2
D'Andre Swift6.5Khalil Herbert6.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.8Darnell Mooney7.1
Kalif Raymond5.3Chase Claypool4.4
Lions DST4.9Cole Kmet5.9


Bears DST5.3
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -9.5, O/U 50.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.9Patrick Mahomes9.6
Travis Etienne9.4Jerick McKinnon5.5
Christian Kirk8.2Clyde Edwards-Helaire5.2
Zay Jones5.8Isiah Pacheco3.6
Marvin Jones5.4JuJu Smith-Schuster8.4
Evan Engram6.6Mecole Hardman6.5
Jaguars DST3.0Marquez Valdes-Scantling5.0


Kadarius Toney3.6


Travis Kelce9.6


Chiefs DST6.3
Cleveland Browns
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -3.5, O/U 48.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett5.4Tua Tagovailoa8.5
Nick Chubb9.2Raheem Mostert6.7
Kareem Hunt7.0Jeff Wilson6.6
Amari Cooper8.7Tyreek Hill9.9
Donovan Peoples-Jones6.7Jaylen Waddle9.1
David Njoku6.8Trent Sherfield3.3
Browns DST4.3Mike Gesicki6.0


Dolphins DST5.9
Houston Texans
@
New York Giants
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -4.5, O/U 40.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills3.7Daniel Jones5.6
Dameon Pierce9.1Saquon Barkley9.6
Rex Burkhead3.4Darius Slayton6.1
Brandin Cooks5.6Wan'Dale Robinson4.9
Phillip Dorsett3.9Tanner Hudson2.9
Chris Moore3.0Giants DST7.8
Texans DST4.5

New Orleans Saints
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +1.5, O/U 40
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Andy Dalton4.9Kenny Pickett4.0
Alvin Kamara9.5Najee Harris7.1
Chris Olave7.6Jaylen Warren5.4
Tre'Quan Smith3.5George Pickens5.9
Taysom Hill5.4Diontae Johnson5.7
Juwan Johnson4.2Pat Freiermuth7.3
Saints DST5.7Steelers DST7.1
Denver Broncos
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -2.5, O/U 36.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.7Malik Willis2.0
Latavius Murray5.9Derrick Henry9.7
Melvin Gordon5.3Austin Hooper4.1
Chase Edmonds5.1Titans DST7.2
Jerry Jeudy7.5

Courtland Sutton6.2

K.J. Hamler3.4

Greg Dulcich7.2

Broncos DST7.5

Indianapolis Colts
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 13 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV -6, O/U 42.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Ehlinger2.1Derek Carr6.6
Jordan Wilkins5.6Josh Jacobs8.8
Michael Pittman6.6Davante Adams9.4
Alec Pierce4.3Mack Hollins4.5
Parris Campbell2.9Hunter Renfrow4.2
Colts DST6.1Foster Moreau3.8


Raiders DST6.7
Dallas Cowboys
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB +5, O/U 43
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.6Aaron Rodgers6.4
Tony Pollard8.6Aaron Jones8.3
CeeDee Lamb8.6A.J. Dillon5.7
Michael Gallup4.7Allen Lazard7.8
Dalton Schultz6.9Christian Watson4.1
Cowboys DST8.4Sammy Watkins3.2


Robert Tonyan5.3


Packers DST3.6
Arizona Cardinals
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -1.5, O/U 41.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray7.0Matthew Stafford5.8
James Conner6.8Darrell Henderson Jr.6.2
Eno Benjamin3.7Cooper Kupp9.8
DeAndre Hopkins9.3Allen Robinson5.1
Rondale Moore6.9Van Jefferson2.8
Zach Ertz7.0Tyler Higbee5.0
Cardinals DST7.9Rams DST7.6
Los Angeles Chargers
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Nov 13 at 8:20 pm ET •
SF -7, O/U 45.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.5Jimmy Garoppolo7.1
Austin Ekeler9.8Christian McCaffrey10.0
Josh Palmer8.3Deebo Samuel8.1
DeAndre Carter5.2Brandon Aiyuk7.5
Michael Bandy4.6George Kittle8.2
Gerald Everett6.749ers DST7.7
Chargers DST3.4

Washington Commanders
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Mon, Nov 14 at 8:15 pm ET •
PHI -11, O/U 44
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke6.2Jalen Hurts8.6
Antonio Gibson6.9Miles Sanders8.4
Brian Robinson Jr.5.0Kenneth Gainwell4.1
Terry McLaurin7.7A.J. Brown9.2
Curtis Samuel6.0DeVonta Smith7.0
Commanders DST4.7Dallas Goedert7.8


Eagles DST8.2