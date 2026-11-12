Every lineup decision matters as the Fantasy football season approaches its midpoint, and Week 10 presents another challenging slate for managers trying to separate dependable starters from potential disappointments. With several teams on bye, injuries continuing to shake up depth charts and several big-name players facing difficult matchups, knowing who to trust could be the difference between securing a much-needed victory and watching valuable Fantasy points pile up on your bench.

That's where Dave Richard's Week 10 PPR cheat sheet comes in.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
New York Giants
Thu, Nov 12 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYG -2, O/U 41
Commanders
Giants
Jayden Daniels6.1J.J. McCarthy4.4
Rachaad White5.26Cam Skattebo6.65
Austin Ekeler2.92Devin Singletary2.88
Stefon Diggs5.4Malik Nabers8.4
Antonio Williams4.72Malachi Fields3.48
Treylon Burks4.35Darnell Mooney2.0
Chigoziem Okonkwo5.04Isaiah Likely6.5
Commanders DST5.4Giants DST7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 15 at 9:30 am ET •
DET -3, O/U 51
Patriots
Lions
Drake Maye8.2Jared Goff7.4
Corey Kiner5.22Jahmyr Gibbs9.8
Lan Larison2.4Amon-Ra St. Brown8.2
Demario Douglas6.55Jameson Williams7.1
Mack Hollins5.1Sam LaPorta5.14
Efton Chism III3.98Lions DST6.1
Hunter Henry5.42

Eli Raridon3.24

Patriots DST4.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Nov 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +3.5, O/U 47.5
Chiefs
Falcons
Patrick Mahomes7.1Michael Penix Jr.5.6
Kenneth Walker III9.85Bijan Robinson9.6
Emmett Johnson2.98Drake London7.38
Rashee Rice6.95Jahan Dotson3.72
Josh Downs4.46Kyle Pitts5.02
Xavier Worthy3.12Falcons DST2.8
Travis Kelce5.58

Chiefs DST7.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Nov 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +4.5, O/U 40.5
Texans
Browns
C.J. Stroud7.3Deshaun Watson4.2
Woody Marks5.24Quinshon Judkins5.0
Nico Collins6.9Dylan Sampson4.66
Tank Dell5.38Denzel Boston5.6
Xavier Hutchinson5.36KC Concepcion5.34
Kayshon Boutte3.62Harold Fannin Jr.5.45
Marvin Harrison Jr.3.1Browns DST5.6
Dalton Schultz3.68

Texans DST8.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -3, O/U 42
Vikings
Packers
Kirk Cousins6.1Jordan Love7.6
Aaron Jones4.42Kaleb Johnson3.55
Jordan Mason4.18Pierre Strong Jr.3.32
Justin Jefferson7.22MarShawn Lloyd2.9
Jordan Addison4.64Christian Watson8.3
T.J. Hockenson6.62Matthew Golden8.12
Vikings DST7.4Savion Williams3.6


Tucker Kraft5.48


Packers DST7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -3.5, O/U 37.5
Dolphins
Colts
Kyle McCord3.4Daniel Jones4.7
Ollie Gordon6.28Jonathan Taylor8.7
Caleb Douglas5.28Seth McGowan3.34
Malik Washington4.58Ashton Dulin3.85
Greg Dulcich3.7Deion Burks2.02
Dolphins DST5.3Tyler Warren6.68


Colts DST6.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -2.5, O/U 49
Panthers
Saints
Bryce Young7.0Tyler Shough6.9
Chuba Hubbard8.65Audric Estime6.1
Tetairoa McMillan7.02Alvin Kamara3.44
Jalen Coker6.22Chris Olave7.9
Darren Waller5.06Jordyn Tyson5.12
Tommy Tremble3.58Devaughn Vele4.08
Panthers DST4.8Juwan Johnson4.52


Saints DST4.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
New York Jets
Sun, Nov 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +7.5, O/U 51
Bills
Jets
Josh Allen8.9Geno Smith6.0
James Cook9.1Breece Hall6.85
Ty Johnson2.16Braelon Allen4.82
Ray Davis1.8Garrett Wilson6.92
DJ Moore6.7Adonai Mitchell5.48
Khalil Shakir4.05Omar Cooper Jr.5.18
Keon Coleman3.26Mason Taylor3.38
Dalton Kincaid5.2Kenyon Sadiq2.52
Bills DST7.7Jets DST2.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +10.5, O/U 46.5
Jaguars
Titans
Trevor Lawrence8.0Cam Ward5.7
Bhayshul Tuten7.3Tony Pollard6.15
Chris Rodriguez Jr.4.3Michael Carter2.12
Parker Washington7.15Carnell Tate6.82
Jakobi Meyers4.95Wan'Dale Robinson4.98
Brian Thomas Jr.2.64Elic Ayomanor3.8
Brenton Strange4.7Chimere Dike2.55
Jaguars DST9.1Gunnar Helm3.42


Titans DST3.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 15 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +9.5, O/U 39.5
Rams
Cardinals
Matthew Stafford5.5Carson Beck2.2
Kyren Williams7.5Tyler Allgeier4.78
Blake Corum6.4Devin Duvernay2.38
Tutu Atwell4.68Trey McBride6.88
Konata Mumpfield4.6Cardinals DST4.3
Tyler Higbee4.5

Colby Parkinson3.74

Rams DST9.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 15 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +6.5, O/U 40.5
Seahawks
Raiders
Drew Lock3.7Fernando Mendoza4.3
Zach Charbonnet6.75Ashton Jeanty5.62
Jadarian Price5.16Mike Washington Jr.2.44
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.3Tre Tucker5.08
Cooper Kupp3.28Brock Bowers8.1
AJ Barner2.3Michael Mayer4.74
Seahawks DST9.2Raiders DST3.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Nov 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL +4, O/U 55.5
49ers
Cowboys
Brock Purdy8.1Dak Prescott7.5
Christian McCaffrey9.7Javonte Williams8.0
Kaelon Black3.36CeeDee Lamb9.25
Keenan Allen4.8Ryan Flournoy5.52
Jordan Watkins4.62Brevyn Spann-Ford2.5
Demarcus Robinson3.88Cowboys DST2.9
George Kittle7.12

49ers DST7.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 15 at 8:20 pm ET •
CIN -3.5, O/U 49.5
Steelers
Bengals
Aaron Rodgers6.1Joe Burrow9.3
Jaylen Warren8.6Chase Brown7.0
Rico Dowdle4.85Samaje Perine2.28
Germie Bernard5.55Ja'Marr Chase9.4
DK Metcalf5.5Tee Higgins9.0
Darnell Washington4.32Dohnte Meyers3.52
Pat Freiermuth3.76Mike Gesicki4.02
Steelers DST5.2Bengals DST5.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Mon, Nov 16 at 8:15 pm ET •
BAL -4.5, O/U 38.5
Chargers
Ravens
Justin Herbert4.0Jacoby Brissett5.8
Omarion Hampton4.55Derrick Henry7.45
Keaton Mitchell2.95Justice Hill3.5
Quentin Johnston3.78Zay Flowers7.25
Oronde Gadsden II3.65Rashod Bateman3.15
Chargers DST4.0Mark Andrews4.1


Josh Cuevas2.38


Ravens DST8.0