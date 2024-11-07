chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Baltimore Ravens
Thu, Nov 7 at 8:15 pm ET •
BAL -6, O/U 52.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow9.1Lamar Jackson9.2
Chase Brown7.3Derrick Henry9.6
Ja'Marr Chase9.7Justice Hill4.7
Andrei Iosivas3.3Zay Flowers8.8
Mike Gesicki7.4Diontae Johnson3.7
Bengals DST 2.9Rashod Bateman3.2


Mark Andrews6.6


Ravens DST 4.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 10 at 9:30 am ET •
CAR +6.5, O/U 40.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones7.3Bryce Young4.9
Tyrone Tracy Jr.8.4Chuba Hubbard8.3
Malik Nabers9.5Jonathon Brooks2.8
Wan'Dale Robinson5.1Xavier Legette6.5
Theo Johnson4.8Jalen Coker5.3
Giants DST 5.9Ja'Tavion Sanders6.2


Panthers DST 3.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -6.5, O/U 38.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye5.8Caleb Williams5.6
Rhamondre Stevenson7.1D'Andre Swift8.6
Demario Douglas4.9Roschon Johnson3.7
Hunter Henry6.9DJ Moore6.8
Patriots DST 5.1Rome Odunze5.6


Keenan Allen5.5


Cole Kmet6.1


Bears DST 7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +4, O/U 47.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.0Joe Flacco5.5
James Cook8.7Jonathan Taylor8.8
Ray Davis5.0Josh Downs7.1
Khalil Shakir6.9Michael Pittman5.0
Dalton Kincaid6.5Alec Pierce4.5
Bills DST 7.7Ashton Dulin3.0


Adonai Mitchell2.9


Colts DST 4.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +7, O/U 44
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold8.0Mac Jones4.0
Aaron Jones8.2Tank Bigsby5.3
Justin Jefferson9.9Travis Etienne5.2
Jordan Addison5.7D'Ernest Johnson3.6
Jalen Nailor3.1Brian Thomas Jr.7.0
T.J. Hockenson5.6Parker Washington4.7
Vikings DST 8.6Evan Engram6.8


Jaguars DST 3.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -7.5, O/U 41.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix6.3Patrick Mahomes6.7
Javonte Williams6.3Kareem Hunt7.5
Jaleel McLaughlin3.0DeAndre Hopkins6.7
Courtland Sutton7.2Xavier Worthy5.4
Troy Franklin2.7Travis Kelce7.8
Broncos DST 6.9Chiefs DST 8.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +3.5, O/U 46.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins8.2Derek Carr4.7
Bijan Robinson9.7Alvin Kamara9.5
Tyler Allgeier5.9Cedrick Wilson Jr.4.6
Drake London7.7Mason Tipton2.3
Darnell Mooney7.5Taysom Hill6.7
Ray-Ray McCloud2.4Juwan Johnson5.3
Kyle Pitts7.1Foster Moreau5.0
Falcons DST 6.3Saints DST 4.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB +6, O/U 50.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy7.7Baker Mayfield7.1
Christian McCaffrey8.5Rachaad White6.6
Jordan Mason3.8Bucky Irving6.4
Deebo Samuel8.2Sterling Shepard3.6
Jauan Jennings6.1Trey Palmer2.8
Ricky Pearsall3.8Cade Otton7.6
George Kittle7.9Buccaneers DST 4.5
49ers DST 6.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -2.5, O/U 45
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.4Jayden Daniels8.5
Najee Harris7.9Austin Ekeler5.8
Jaylen Warren3.5Jeremy McNichols2.2
George Pickens8.9Terry McLaurin8.7
Mike Williams2.6Noah Brown4.0
Pat Freiermuth4.1Zach Ertz6.0
Steelers DST 6.2Commanders DST 5.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 10 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC -7.5, O/U 39
TitansRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Mason Rudolph3.3Justin Herbert6.8
Tony Pollard7.6J.K. Dobbins9.0
Calvin Ridley6.2Quentin Johnston6.4
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.8Ladd McConkey6.3
Titans DST 3.9Josh Palmer3.5


Chargers DST 9.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +1.5, O/U 46.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers6.5Kyler Murray6.2
Breece Hall8.1James Conner8.0
Braelon Allen2.9Marvin Harrison Jr.6.6
Garrett Wilson9.2Michael Wilson3.9
Davante Adams8.0Trey McBride7.5
Tyler Conklin5.2Cardinals DST 5.5
Jets DST 7.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Nov 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL +7, O/U 43.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.3Cooper Rush2.9
Saquon Barkley9.8Rico Dowdle6.8
A.J. Brown9.0CeeDee Lamb7.8
DeVonta Smith7.9Jalen Tolbert5.2
Dallas Goedert5.65Jake Ferguson7.2
Eagles DST 9.1Cowboys DST 3.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 10 at 8:20 pm ET •
HOU +3.5, O/U 48.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.5C.J. Stroud6.6
Jahmyr Gibbs8.9Joe Mixon9.3
David Montgomery7.8Nico Collins9.4
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.6Tank Dell7.4
Jameson Williams5.8Dalton Schultz3.3
Sam LaPorta6.3Texans DST 4.3
Lions DST 7.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Los Angeles Rams
Mon, Nov 11 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAR -1, O/U 50
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.9Matthew Stafford8.3
De'Von Achane9.4Kyren Williams9.2
Raheem Mostert6.0Puka Nacua9.1
Tyreek Hill8.1Cooper Kupp8.4
Jaylen Waddle6.0Demarcus Robinson5.9
Jonnu Smith5.9Tutu Atwell2.5
Dolphins DST 3.1Davis Allen3.9


Rams DST 5.7