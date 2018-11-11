Fantasy Football Week 10: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Panthers at Steelers

Cam Newton (8.9) Ben Roethlisberger (9.0) Christian McCaffrey (8.7) James Conner (9.1) Devin Funchess (6.4) Antonio Brown (9.3) DJ Moore (5.0) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.7) Curtis Samuel (3.6) Vance McDonald (6.8) Greg Olsen (8.3) Jesse James (3.9) Panthers DST (4.1) Steelers DST (4.2)

Saints at Bengals

Drew Brees (8.0) Andy Dalton (5.8) Alvin Kamara (9.8) Joe Mixon (8.9) Mark Ingram (6.5) Giovani Bernard (5.8) Michael Thomas (9.6) Tyler Boyd (8.4) Tre'Quan Smith (5.1) John Ross (4.3) Benjamin Watson (5.5) C.J. Uzomah (5.0) Saints DST (6.0) Bengals DST (4.3)

Falcons at Browns

Matt Ryan (9.1) Baker Mayfield (6.8) Tevin Coleman (7.0) Nick Chubb (7.8) Ito Smith (5.9) Duke Johnson (7.3) Julio Jones (9.7) Jarvis Landry (7.6) Calvin Ridley (6.8) Antonio Callaway (4.2) Mohamed Sanu (5.5) Rashard Higgins (2.8) Austin Hooper (5.1) David Njoku (7.3) Falcons DST (6.1) Browns DST (4.0)

Lions at Bears

Matthew Stafford (6.0) Mitchell Trubisky (7.8) Kerryon Johnson (6.2) Tarik Cohen (8.1) Theo Riddick (5.7) Jordan Howard (7.2) Marvin Jones (7.3) Anthony Miller (5.8) Kenny Golladay (6.9) Allen Robinson (5.2) Lions DST (3.5) Taylor Gabriel (3.7)



Trey Burton (6.9)



Bears DST (9.0)

Cardinals at Chiefs

Josh Rosen (4.4) Patrick Mahomes (9.5) David Johnson (8.2) Kareem Hunt (9.4) Larry Fitzgerald (8.2) Tyreek Hill (8.5) Christian Kirk (6.7) Sammy Watkins (5.9) Ricky Seals-Jones (4.0) Travis Kelce (9.6) Cardinals DST (1.9) Chiefs DST (7.9)

Patriots at Titans

Tom Brady (7.9) Marcus Mariota (5.9) James White (8.8) Dion Lewis (8.3) Sony Michel (7.7) Corey Davis (6.6) Josh Gordon (7.8) Titans DST (3.9) Julian Edelman (7.7)



Cordarrelle Patterson (3.5)



Patriots DST (7.2)





Redskins at Buccaneers

Alex Smith (6.1) Ryan Fitzpatrick (8.7) Adrian Peterson (6.9) Peyton Barber (5.5) Maurice Harris (5.6) Mike Evans (9.1) Josh Doctson (4.5) DeSean Jackson (7.1) Jordan Reed (7.2) Adam Humphries (6.1) Vernon Davis (4.9) Chris Godwin (4.1) Redskins DST (5.4) O.J. Howard (7.9)



Buccaneers DST (2.9)

Bills at Jets

Nathan Peterman (1.0) Josh McCown (5.1) LeSean McCoy (6.3) Isaiah Crowell (6.1) Kelvin Benjamin (3.9) Elijah McGuire (5.2) Bills DST (6.7) Robby Anderson (4.7)



Quincy Enunwa (3.8)



Chris Herndon (5.3)



Jets DST (7.3)

Jaguars at Colts

Blake Bortles (4.8) Andrew Luck (8.5) Leonard Fournette (6.6) Marlon Mack (7.1) T.J. Yeldon (4.9) T.Y. Hilton (7.25) Dede Westbrook (5.3) Chester Rogers (3.2) Donte Moncrief (4.8) Jack Doyle (7.5) Keelan Cole (3.1) Eric Ebron (6.4) D.J. Chark (2.7) Colts DST (5.9) Jaguars DST (6.2)





Chargers at Raiders

Philip Rivers (9.4) Derek Carr (4.6) Melvin Gordon (9.2) Jalen Richard (6.4) Austin Ekeler (6.0) Doug Martin (5.4) Keenan Allen (8.6) Jordy Nelson (4.0) Tyrell Williams (6.2) Jared Cook (6.0) Mike Williams (2.9) Raiders DST (1.3) Chargers DST (9.4)





Seahawks at Rams

Russell Wilson (8.4) Jared Goff (8.2) Mike Davis (6.7) Todd Gurley (9.7) Tyler Lockett (7.4) Brandin Cooks (9.2) Doug Baldwin (6.3) Cooper Kupp (8.8) David Moore (5.7) Robert Woods (8.3) Nick Vannett (3.8) Rams DST (5.8) Seahawks DST (3.7)





Dolphins at Packers

Brock Osweiler (5.4) Aaron Rodgers (9.2) Kenyan Drake (6.8) Aaron Jones (7.6) Frank Gore (5.1) Jamaal Williams (5.3) Danny Amendola (6.0) Davante Adams (9.4) DeVante Parker (5.4) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (7.2) Kenny Stills (3.3) Randall Cobb (4.4) Dolphins DST (2.4) Jimmy Graham (7.6)



Packers DST (5.7)

Cowboys at Eagles

Dak Prescott (5.5) Carson Wentz (8.3) Ezekiel Elliott (8.4) Wendell Smallwood (5.0) Amari Cooper (7.9) Golden Tate (8.0) Cole Beasley (4.9) Alshon Jeffery (7.5) Michael Gallup (3.4) Zach Ertz (9.5) Cowboys DST (4.4) Eagles DST (6.8)

Giants at 49ers