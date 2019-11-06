Fantasy Football Week 10: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

Make sure you're setting the right lineup in Week 10 with Dave Richard's weekly preview. Dave previews every game, picking out starts, sits, sleepers, and busts for each team, and then provides start and sit ratings for each player with the Lineup Cheat Sheet, which combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Use #AskFFT to get your question prioritized.

L.A. Chargers (4-5) at Oakland (4-4)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Chargers -1

Philip Rivers (8.3) Derek Carr (6.4) Melvin Gordon (9.0) Josh Jacobs (9.4) Austin Ekeler (7.2) Tyrell Williams (6.8) Keenan Allen (8.6) Hunter Renfrow (5.9) Mike Williams (7.5) Darren Waller (8.4) Hunter Henry (8.7) Raiders DST (4.3) Chargers DST (5.7)





Baltimore (6-2) at Cincinnati (0-8)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -10

Lamar Jackson (9.1) Ryan Finley (3.8) Mark Ingram (8.4) Joe Mixon (6.5) Gus Edwards (5.6) Giovani Bernard (5.2) Marquise Brown (6.0) Tyler Boyd (6.3) Willie Snead (3.6) Auden Tate (5.1) Mark Andrews (7.8) Alex Erickson (3.3) Ravens DST (9.2) Bengals DST (2.1)

Buffalo (6-2) at Cleveland (2-6)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns -3

Josh Allen (7.4) Baker Mayfield (4.8) Devin Singletary (7.6) Nick Chubb (8.7) Frank Gore (5.5) Kareem Hunt (6.2) John Brown (7.9) Odell Beckham (6.7) Cole Beasley (5.7) Jarvis Landry (6.4) Bills DST (7.0) Browns DST (4.6)









Detroit (3-4-1) at Chicago (3-5)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bears -2.5

Matthew Stafford (8.6) Mitchell Trubisky (4.2) J.D. McKissic (6.6) David Montgomery (7.5) Ty Johnson (5.1) Tarik Cohen (6.7) Kenny Golladay (9.2) Allen Robinson (8.1) Marvin Jones (5.4) Taylor Gabriel (4.8) Danny Amendola (4.6) Anthony Miller (3.5) Lions DST (6.7) Bears DST (5.3)

N.Y. Giants (2-7) at N.Y. Jets (1-7)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Giants -2.5

Daniel Jones (5.6) Sam Darnold (3.9) Saquon Barkley (9.6) Le'Veon Bell (8.9) Golden Tate (7.8) Jamison Crowder (6.5) Darius Slayton (3.7) Robby Anderson (5.2) Rhett Ellison (5.2) Demaryius Thomas (3.9) Giants DST (7.1) Ryan Griffin (6.9)



Jets DST (3.5)

Kansas City (6-3) at Tennessee (4-5)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Matt Moore (5.7) Ryan Tannehill (7.1) Damien Williams (7.1) Derrick Henry (7.7) Tyreek Hill (9.8) A.J. Brown (6.6) Sammy Watkins (6.2) Adam Humphries (4.9) Mecole Hardman (4.3) Corey Davis (4.0) Travis Kelce (9.1) Tajae Sharpe (3.0) Chiefs DST (6.9) Jonnu Smith (6.3)



Titans DST (3.9)

Arizona (3-5-1) at Tampa Bay (2-6)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Buccaneers -4.5

Kyler Murray (8.7) Jameis Winston (8.8) David Johnson (8.6) Ronald Jones (6.8) Kenyan Drake (6.9) Peyton Barber (5.3) Christian Kirk (7.2) Mike Evans (9.7) Larry Fitzgerald (5.5) Chris Godwin (9.3) Damiere Byrd (3.4) O.J. Howard (5.5) KeeSean Johnson (3.2) Buccaneers DST (5.0) Cardinals DST (4.5)





Atlanta (1-7) at New Orleans (7-1)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Saints -13

Matt Ryan (8.2) Drew Brees (9.6) Devonta Freeman (7.4) Alvin Kamara (9.3) Julio Jones (9.5) Latavius Murray (6.4) Calvin Ridley (7.3) Michael Thomas (10.0) Russell Gage (4.7) Ted Ginn (6.1) Austin Hooper (9.3) Josh Hill (5.9) Falcons DST (2.5) Saints DST (7.5)

Miami (1-7) at Indianapolis (5-3)



4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -10.5

Ryan Fitzpatrick (6.8) Brian Hoyer (5.9) Kalen Ballage (5.4) Marlon Mack (8.8) DeVante Parker (7.6) Nyheim Hines (5.0) Albert Wilson (2.9) Zach Pascal (7.4) Mike Gesicki (7.1) Chester Rogers (4.5) Dolphins DST (4.1) Jack Doyle (6.7)



Eric Ebron (5.8)



Colts DST (7.4)

L.A. Rams (5-3) at Pittsburgh (4-4)



4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Jared Goff (6.9) Mason Rudolph (4.9) Todd Gurley (7.3) Jaylen Samuels (8.5) Cooper Kupp (9.0) JuJu Smith-Schuster (7.0) Robert Woods (6.9) Diontae Johnson (5.6) Josh Reynolds (4.1) James Washington (3.1) Gerald Everett (7.5) Vance McDonald (6.2) Rams DST (6.5) Steelers DST (6.1)

Carolina (5-3) at Green Bay (7-2)



4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Packers -5



Kyle Allen (5.5) Aaron Rodgers (7.8) Christian McCaffrey (9.9) Aaron Jones (9.1) D.J. Moore (8.0) Jamaal Williams (7.0) Curtis Samuel (5.8) Davante Adams (8.3) Greg Olsen (6.8) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5.3) Panthers DST (5.4) Allen Lazard (5.0)



Jimmy Graham (5.3)



Packers DST (5.6)

Minnesota (6-3) at Dallas (5-3)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Kirk Cousins (5.4) Dak Prescott (8.5) Dalvin Cook (9.8) Ezekiel Elliott (9.5) Alexander Mattison (4.9) Amari Cooper (9.6) Stefon Diggs (8.2) Michael Gallup (7.7) Bisi Johnson (4.4) Randall Cobb (3.8) Irv Smith (6.0) Jason Witten (5.4) Kyle Rudolph (5.6) Cowboys DST (7.3) Vikings DST (5.8)





Seattle (7-2) at San Francisco (8-0)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: 49ers -6