Thursday's game between the Titans and Colts wasn't a great one for Fantasy. Michael Pittman (1% started) and Nyheim Hines (15%) were the biggest performers, and Derrick Henry and Corey Davis were the only other players to reach double figures in Fantasy points, and neither even reached 12 points. So, you might have some ground to make up, and I'm here to help you with that.

I've got a preview of each Week 10 game remaining right here for you, with the latest injury updates plus the toughest lineup decisions and what you should be watching for in each game, along with some analysis on the betting implications from Dave Richard. And, as always, if you want to send in a question — about your lineup, about trade offers, about life — hit me up at Chris.Towers@CBSInteractive.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" and you may find an answer in Sunday morning's newsletter.

TNF Recap: Colts 34, Titans 17

Nyheim Hines had a career day on his 24th birthday, three days after Jakobi Meyers' career day on his 24th birthday. JuJu Smith-Schuster's 24th birthday is the Sunday of Week 11. Just saying …

Winner: Michael Pittman -- Pittman got worked in slowly in his return to the lineup in Week 8, but he's looked like the Colts top receiver the last two weeks. He led the team in targets with seven in Week 9 and then had a breakout game Thursday, catching seven passes for 101 yards on eight targets and adding a 21-yard carry. That gives him a team-high 15 targets over the past two games while playing a full-time snap share. This isn't a huge upside passing game with Phillip Rivers at QB, but Pittman should be one of the top wide receiver targets on waivers heading into Week 11.

The FFT crew shares Colts-Titans analysis and Week 10 lineup tips on the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

Week 10 Game Previews

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook. For more game-by-game Fantasy advice, check out Dave Richard's Week 10 preview and Frank Stampfl's matchup notes column. "The line wants us to believe" analysis from Dave.

On bye: Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jets

Eagles at Giants, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

Line: NYG +3.0, 44.5

NYG +3.0, 44.5 Implied totals: PHI 23.75, NYG 20.75

PHI 23.75, NYG 20.75 The line wants us to believe: The Giants are in for another nail-biter. New York has played five straight where they've either lost by three or fewer or won. So it makes sense that this is the line. It's fair. Philadelphia coming off a bye with several players returning from injury certainly seems like an advantage.

New York has played five straight where they've either lost by three or fewer or won. So it makes sense that this is the line. It's fair. Philadelphia coming off a bye with several players returning from injury certainly seems like an advantage. Toughest lineup decision: Dallas Goedert -- Start. Don't be scared off by Goedert's poor performance in Week 8 prior to the bye. Goedert was returning from an ankle injury, and you should give guys a grace period for their first game back. The Eagles have used their tight ends as much as anyone over the past few years, so expect plenty of targets for Goedert. He's a potential top-three tight end for Week 10.

-- Start. Don't be scared off by Goedert's poor performance in Week 8 prior to the bye. Goedert was returning from an ankle injury, and you should give guys a grace period for their first game back. The Eagles have used their tight ends as much as anyone over the past few years, so expect plenty of targets for Goedert. He's a potential top-three tight end for Week 10. What we're watching: This is the first time the Eagles passing game will be at something close to full strength, with Miles Sanders and Alshon Jeffrey expected back from their injuries. Travis Fulgham has been a revelation over the past month-plus, but he was doing that mostly with an incomplete roster. I still view Fulgham as a must-start option given how he has played, but I would be lying if I said there wasn't some trepidation there. So, we'll want to see him remain the No. 1 option.

This is the first time the Eagles passing game will be at something close to full strength, with and expected back from their injuries. has been a revelation over the past month-plus, but he was doing that mostly with an incomplete roster. I still view Fulgham as a must-start option given how he has played, but I would be lying if I said there wasn't some trepidation there. So, we'll want to see him remain the No. 1 option. Injuries: Miles Sanders (knee) -- Full participant in practice Thursday after making his return Wednesday. He's slated to make his return this week, and while it's possible Sanders doesn't return to his full role immediately, he's someone you have to start when he's active … Devonta Freeman (ankle) -- Freeman was officially a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but he actually exited practice early after aggravating his ankle injury. That makes him a long shot to play in Week 10, so expect another healthy dose of Wayne Gallman as the lead back. He's viable No. 2 Fantasy back … Alshon Jeffery (calf) -- Full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Barring an unforeseen setback, Jeffery is going to make his return to action in Week 10.

Jaguars at Packers, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

Line: GB -13.0, 50.0

GB -13.0, 50.0 Implied totals: JAC 18.5, GB 31.5

JAC 18.5, GB 31.5 The line wants us to believe: The Packers defense isn't so bad that they can't blow out opponents. Four of the Packers last five wins have been by 14-plus points. It's probably not surprising when you think of Aaron Rodgers, but totally surprising when you think about the Packers defense. Public perception is that the Jaguars stink, and it's pretty much true. The oddsmakers might have gotten away with a larger line (Packers minus-16?), but maybe they hesitated because the Jaguars have managed to lose their past two by 10 or fewer points.

Four of the Packers last five wins have been by 14-plus points. It's probably not surprising when you think of Aaron Rodgers, but totally surprising when you think about the Packers defense. Public perception is that the Jaguars stink, and it's pretty much true. The oddsmakers might have gotten away with a larger line (Packers minus-16?), but maybe they hesitated because the Jaguars have managed to lose their past two by 10 or fewer points. Toughest lineup decision: D.J. Chark -- Start. There could be some ugly weather in Green Bay for this one, but unless it's really windy, I'm sticking with Chark. I don't think Jake Luton is some big improvement for Chark's value, but he at least looked competent in his NFL debut. Chark has a valuable downfield role and he's the Jaguars top target, so I have faith in him moving forward -- especially if Jaire Alexander is out for the Packers.

-- Start. There could be some ugly weather in Green Bay for this one, but unless it's really windy, I'm sticking with Chark. I don't think is some big improvement for Chark's value, but he at least looked competent in his NFL debut. Chark has a valuable downfield role and he's the Jaguars top target, so I have faith in him moving forward -- especially if Jaire Alexander is out for the Packers. What we're watching: If Allen Lazard is healthy enough to play, I want to see if he returns to his spot as Rodgers No. 2 option. Otherwise, the biggest thing to keep an eye on will be Luton's play -- he still needs to prove last week wasn't a fluke.

If is healthy enough to play, I want to see if he returns to his spot as Rodgers No. 2 option. Otherwise, the biggest thing to keep an eye on will be Luton's play -- he still needs to prove last week wasn't a fluke. Injuries: Gardner Minshew (thumb) -- Minshew has yet to practice this week and won't make his return in Week 10. The bigger question is whether he'll have a job to return to once he is healthy; Jake Luton's play will determine that ... Allen Lazard (abdomen) -- It seems like Lazard is healthy enough to return, or close to it, but we may not know if he's playing until Saturday. The Packers don't have to activate him from IR this week, so it wouldn't be shocking if they gave him one more game. He has No. 2 Fantasy WR upside if he is healthy down the stretch … Laviska Shenault (hamstring) -- Shenault has been able to practice on a limited basis so far this week, a good sign for his chances of returning. I still love Shenault's upside, but he's nothing more than a bench stash right now.

Washington at Lions, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

Line: DET -3.5

DET -3.5 The line wants us to believe: The Lions can beat a team other than Jacksonville by more than three points. Seriously, two of the Lions' three wins are by three or fewer points. In a matchup of two teams that botch their matchups on a weekly basis, it's probably safer to take points, even if that means counting on Alex Smith. Washington has the top-ranked pass defense in the league and a higher-ranked run defense (23rd) than Detroit (30th).

Seriously, two of the Lions' three wins are by three or fewer points. In a matchup of two teams that botch their matchups on a weekly basis, it's probably safer to take points, even if that means counting on Alex Smith. Washington has the top-ranked pass defense in the league and a higher-ranked run defense (23rd) than Detroit (30th). Toughest lineup decision: Antonio Gibson -- Start. There may be some concern about Gibson's role, especially given how much Smith has leaned on J.D. McKissic in his two appearances so far. However, Gibson is the primary rusher for Washington, and this figures to be one they can run the ball in. This is a bad Lions defense, and I'm starting both Gibson and McKissic.

-- Start. There may be some concern about Gibson's role, especially given how much Smith has leaned on in his two appearances so far. However, Gibson is the primary rusher for Washington, and this figures to be one they can run the ball in. This is a bad Lions defense, and I'm starting both Gibson and McKissic. What we're watching: As always, we want to see how the Lions use their running backs. I could see D'Andre Swift continuing to carve out a bigger role, and his 13 carries in a negative game script in Week 9 bodes well. He's clearly the best option here, and hopefully he continues to see more work.

As always, we want to see how the Lions use their running backs. I could see D'Andre Swift continuing to carve out a bigger role, and his 13 carries in a negative game script in Week 9 bodes well. He's clearly the best option here, and hopefully he continues to see more work. Injuries: Antonio Gibson (shoulder) -- There was some cause for concern when Gibson showed up on the injury report after missing Wednesday's session, but he was a full participant Thursday, so no concerns here … Kenny Golladay (hip) -- Golladay has yet to practice since suffering the hip injury in Week 8, and is unlikely to play this week. I'm not sure there's anyone I want in the Lions passing game; Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are just flex options … T.J. Hockenson (toe) -- The one guy I would want in the Lions passing game was added to the injury report Thursday after sitting out practice. This has been a lingering injury, and it's not clear what his chances of playing in Week 10 are. Friday will be pivotal.

Texans at Browns, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

Line: CLE -3.0, 49.0

CLE -3.0, 49.0 Implied totals: HOU 23.0, CLE 26.0

HOU 23.0, CLE 26.0 The line wants us to believe: The Browns can outscore the Texans. Maybe it was their drubbing at Pittsburgh or their matchup versus the Raiders in a tornado that made me forget that the Browns have actually scored at least 32 points in each of their wins. But the public hasn't forgotten -- they're riding with the Browns -- but have they forgotten that Cleveland's defense gave up 34 points to the Bengals and 38 to the Steelers? Houston could easily cover the three.

Maybe it was their drubbing at Pittsburgh or their matchup versus the Raiders in a tornado that made me forget that the Browns have actually scored at least 32 points in each of their wins. But the public hasn't forgotten -- they're riding with the Browns -- but have they forgotten that Cleveland's defense gave up 34 points to the Bengals and 38 to the Steelers? Houston could easily cover the three. Toughest lineup decision: I'm not sure there is a tough lineup decision in this one. You're starting Deshaun Watson , Brandin Cooks and WIll Fuller ; you're starting Duke Johnson , Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt ; and you're starting Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper . Beyond that, you'd have to be pretty desperate to roll anyone else out here, especially since no Texans tight end played more than 52% of the snaps or had more than four targets in Week 9.

I'm not sure there is a tough lineup decision in this one. You're starting , and ; you're starting , and ; and you're starting and . Beyond that, you'd have to be pretty desperate to roll anyone else out here, especially since no Texans tight end played more than 52% of the snaps or had more than four targets in Week 9. What we're watching: I want to see how the Browns use their running backs with Chubb back in the fold. He has barely been used in the passing game since Hunt joined the team last season, but will the absence of Odell Beckham change that?

I want to see how the Browns use their running backs with Chubb back in the fold. He has barely been used in the passing game since Hunt joined the team last season, but will the absence of change that? Injuries: David Johnson (concussion) -- Johnson has yet to practice this week and all signs point to him being a real long shot to play in Week 10. Duke Johnson will be an RB2 … Nick Chubb (knee) -- Chubb is expected to return from his knee injury in Week 10, though whether he returns in his normal role or is worked back in slowly remains to be seen. Either way, you're starting him … Austin Hooper (appendix) -- Hooper will also make his return to the lineup, and should be viewed as a solid starting tight end option in all leagues.

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

Line: CAR +5.5, 50.5

CAR +5.5, 50.5 Implied totals: TB 28.0, CAR 22.5

TB 28.0, CAR 22.5 The line wants us to believe: that Monday night never happened. Something might be up with the Bucs -- they got caught in a trap game at the Giants in Week 8 and then got caught looking stupid against the Saints. Carolina's defense is nothing like that of the Saints, but its offense has proven to be pesky. My sense is that the public is still overrating the Buccaneers and underrating the Panthers.

Something might be up with the Bucs -- they got caught in a trap game at the Giants in Week 8 and then got caught looking stupid against the Saints. Carolina's defense is nothing like that of the Saints, but its offense has proven to be pesky. My sense is that the public is still overrating the Buccaneers and underrating the Panthers. Toughest lineup decision: D.J. Moore -- Start. I know everyone is starting to panic about Moore, especially with Curtis Samuel seeing significantly more targets in Week 9, so I'll just point out a few things. One, Moore still led the Panthers in routes run last week; Two, Week 9 was just the second time Samuel had more targets than Moore all season; and three, Samuel hasn't had a single game with more air yards than Moore. I like Samuel plenty, but I don't think he's just taken Moore's role. Moore has been a frustrating player to roster, but I'm not giving up on him yet.

-- Start. I know everyone is starting to panic about Moore, especially with seeing significantly more targets in Week 9, so I'll just point out a few things. One, Moore still led the Panthers in routes run last week; Two, Week 9 was just the second time Samuel had more targets than Moore all season; and three, Samuel hasn't had a single game with more air yards than Moore. I like Samuel plenty, but I don't think he's just taken Moore's role. Moore has been a frustrating player to roster, but I'm not giving up on him yet. What we're watching: The Buccaneers offense. Right now, it looks like a pretty big mess, with too many players for too few touches. That's true in the backfield, but it's especially true in the passing game. Week 9 told us very little about how things are likely to work moving forward, just because that game was such a mess so early for the Bucs on both sides of the ball. So, what do they look like when they don't have to abandon their game plan almost immediately?

The Buccaneers offense. Right now, it looks like a pretty big mess, with too many players for too few touches. That's true in the backfield, but it's especially true in the passing game. Week 9 told us very little about how things are likely to work moving forward, just because that game was such a mess so early for the Bucs on both sides of the ball. So, what do they look like when they don't have to abandon their game plan almost immediately? Injuries: Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) -- McCaffrey is out for Week 10, but it sounds like it may be just a one-week absence. Mike Davis is a must-start option for Week 10 in my eyes.

Chargers at Dolphins, 4:05 p.m., Sunday

Line: MIA -2.5, 48.5

MIA -2.5, 48.5 Implied totals: LAC 23.0, MIA 25.5

LAC 23.0, MIA 25.5 The line wants us to believe: The Chargers will find another heartbreaking way to lose. I mean, you can't beat the narrative, right? But couldn't the oddsmakers have gotten away with giving the Bolts more than 2.5 points? With the Dolphins winning two straight, they could have easily gotten a minus-4 point line. I'm still not sure Tua Tagovailoa is playing his best football, and if the Chargers pass rush is at full strength, Miami will have a hard time. I feel foolish saying it, but I'm riding with the Bolts and the points.

I mean, you can't beat the narrative, right? But couldn't the oddsmakers have gotten away with giving the Bolts more than 2.5 points? With the Dolphins winning two straight, they could have easily gotten a minus-4 point line. I'm still not sure Tua Tagovailoa is playing his best football, and if the Chargers pass rush is at full strength, Miami will have a hard time. I feel foolish saying it, but I'm riding with the Bolts and the points. Toughest lineup decision: The toughest decisions here are going to come down the backfields on both sides. If Matt Breida is healthy enough to play, he should be the lead back for the Dolphins and will be a viable No. 3 RB; if not, it'll be hard to trust anyone, since we don't know what kind of role, if any, DeAndre Washington will have. On the Chargers side, Justin Jackson's injury figures to create another opportunity for Kalen Ballage , though the return of Troymaine Pope raises some questions about how the split will work. Just remember, in each of the past two weeks, Ballage and Pope ran ahead of Joshua Kelley , making him a real desperation play.

The toughest decisions here are going to come down the backfields on both sides. If is healthy enough to play, he should be the lead back for the Dolphins and will be a viable No. 3 RB; if not, it'll be hard to trust anyone, since we don't know what kind of role, if any, will have. On the Chargers side, injury figures to create another opportunity for , though the return of Troymaine Pope raises some questions about how the split will work. Just remember, in each of the past two weeks, Ballage and Pope ran ahead of , making him a real desperation play. What we're watching: On both sides, I want to see the rookies continue their success. Justin Herbert's track record is quite a bit longer, but he's also operating in uncharted territory -- by nearly every measure, he's having one of the best rookie seasons for a QB of all time, and it's always tough to bet on an outlier. The Dolphins have been a pretty stout defense who have caused problems for Jared Goff and Kyler Murray in the past few weeks, so it wouldn't be a total shock if we saw a letdown game from Herbert finally. Tua Tagovailoa has a much easier test, but he's playing without his top running back and his No. 2 wide receiver. I'm expecting big things from DeVante Parker, who was dominant after Preston Williams' ACL injury in 2019, but Tagovailoa will need someone else to step up.

On both sides, I want to see the rookies continue their success. track record is quite a bit longer, but he's also operating in uncharted territory -- by nearly every measure, he's having one of the best rookie seasons for a QB of all time, and it's always tough to bet on an outlier. The Dolphins have been a pretty stout defense who have caused problems for Jared Goff and Kyler Murray in the past few weeks, so it wouldn't be a total shock if we saw a letdown game from Herbert finally. has a much easier test, but he's playing without his top running back and his No. 2 wide receiver. I'm expecting big things from DeVante Parker, who was dominant after ACL injury in 2019, but Tagovailoa will need someone else to step up. Injuries: Justin Jackson (knee) -- … Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters they are "probably gonna rest [Jackson] this week" after he left last week's game early with the injury. Lynn wouldn't commit to anyone as the primary replacement for Jackson, but it will be some combination of Ballage, Kelley and Pope -- who is out of the concussion protocol and will return in Week 10. Matt Breida (hamstring) -- Has been a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, so if he gets in a full practice Friday you can bet on him getting back out there. Breida would be the likely starter with Myles Gaskin out, but if not, DeAndre Washington is an interesting "beat the waiver wire" option to consider adding … Preston Williams (foot) -- Williams is out at least three games due to a foot sprain, the second time in two years he has landed on IR. He may return this season, but it won't be until Week 13 at the earliest, which makes it awfully tough to stash him if you're fighting for a playoff spot. It's not like he's guaranteed to make an impact when healthy.

Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Sunday

Line: LV -4.5, 50.0

LV -4.5, 50.0 Implied totals: DEN 22.75, LV 27.25

DEN 22.75, LV 27.25 The line wants us to believe: Las Vegas isn't that much better than the Broncos. The Raiders barely hung on against the Chargers last week, and now they're modest favorites over a Broncos team that's furiously come back in each of its past two games. The truth is, Denver's offense is kind of fun, and its defense was missing several starters who should return in the secondary this week. Meanwhile, Las Vegas' defense has been brutal, allowing at least 24 points to everyone except the Browns in a wind-aided victory two weeks ago. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Broncos give the Raiders a game.

The Raiders barely hung on against the Chargers last week, and now they're modest favorites over a Broncos team that's furiously come back in each of its past two games. The truth is, Denver's offense is kind of fun, and its defense was missing several starters who should return in the secondary this week. Meanwhile, Las Vegas' defense has been brutal, allowing at least 24 points to everyone except the Browns in a wind-aided victory two weeks ago. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Broncos give the Raiders a game. Toughest lineup decision: Melvin Gordon / Phillip Lindsay -- Start … if you don't have better options. I'm not excited about either, though Gordon's passing game work makes him the guy to go with if you can only have one. This isn't a matchup to avoid, but the time share here in what is still a pretty mediocre offense makes them hard to trust.

/ -- Start … if you don't have better options. I'm not excited about either, though Gordon's passing game work makes him the guy to go with if you can only have one. This isn't a matchup to avoid, but the time share here in what is still a pretty mediocre offense makes them hard to trust. What we're watching: Drew Lock has been quite aggressive lately, and it's led to great things for Jerry Jeudy while also creating room for Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler to be relevant. I want to see that continue even in a game where the Broncos probably won't be chasing points.

has been quite aggressive lately, and it's led to great things for while also creating room for and to be relevant. I want to see that continue even in a game where the Broncos probably won't be chasing points. Injuries: Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) -- Jeudy was upgraded to a limited participant in practice Thursday, so he's trending toward playing. Let's just hope he can get through Friday without incident, because he's looking like a potential star down the stretch … Noah Fant (ankle) -- He was removed from the injury report Thursday, so this isn't an injury to be worried about. He's a top-10 TE when healthy.

Bills at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Sunday

Line: ARI -2.0, 56.0

ARI -2.0, 56.0 Implied totals: BUF 29.0, ARI 27.0

BUF 29.0, ARI 27.0 The line wants us to believe: In a high-scoring game, Arizona is better. After losing to the Dolphins last week, the betting public figures to chase Buffalo even if they're on the road. This is where I'm supposed to say, "don't do that" and pick the Cardinals, but Arizona's defense has really only impressed against the Cowboys, their coaching hasn't been quite as savvy as many hoped, Josh Allen hasn't been a train wreck and Kyler Murray has been prone to turnovers. Yeah, it feels suckerific, but I think Buffalo is the right side to be on.

After losing to the Dolphins last week, the betting public figures to chase Buffalo even if they're on the road. This is where I'm supposed to say, "don't do that" and pick the Cardinals, but Arizona's defense has really only impressed against the Cowboys, their coaching hasn't been quite as savvy as many hoped, Josh Allen hasn't been a train wreck and Kyler Murray has been prone to turnovers. Yeah, it feels suckerific, but I think Buffalo is the right side to be on. Toughest lineup decision: Chase Edmonds -- Start (if Kenyan Drake is out). Drake has been limited both Wednesday and Thursday, and he's no guarantee to return. Edmonds didn't look particularly impressive starting for Drake -- maybe it's not Drake's fault he has struggled? -- but the touches he got are impossible to ignore, especially against a Bills defense that figures to be softer than Miami's.

-- Start (if is out). Drake has been limited both Wednesday and Thursday, and he's no guarantee to return. Edmonds didn't look particularly impressive starting for Drake -- maybe it's not Drake's fault he has struggled? -- but the touches he got are impossible to ignore, especially against a Bills defense that figures to be softer than Miami's. What we're watching: It feels like most of the questions have been answered for both teams, but Edmonds still has the chance to push Drake for playing time with a good performance. I don't think he's going to take the starting job without a remarkable performance, but he can force more of a timeshare if he impresses. If he doesn't take advantage of that opportunity -- or if Drake plays -- the dreams of Edmonds emerging as a weekly starter are probably dust.

It feels like most of the questions have been answered for both teams, but Edmonds still has the chance to push Drake for playing time with a good performance. I don't think he's going to take the starting job without a remarkable performance, but he can force more of a timeshare if he impresses. If he doesn't take advantage of that opportunity -- or if Drake plays -- the dreams of Edmonds emerging as a weekly starter are probably dust. Injuries: Kenyan Drake (ankle) -- Limited both Wednesday and Thursday. He can probably play without a full practice, but with Edmonds around, they may not feel the need to force it. This could be a game-time decision.

49ers at Saints, 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Line: NO -9.0, 49.0

NO -9.0, 49.0 Implied totals: SF 20.0, NO 29.0

SF 20.0, NO 29.0 The line wants us to believe: The 49ers won't keep it close, but they won't totally get blown out. I can't believe it's only nine points, but then again, the Saints' blowout win over the Buccaneers last week was only their second win by more than one score (both against Tampa Bay). However, each of the 49ers' past three losses have been by 10-plus points. Each week there are one or two bets where I just know I'm taking the fishy side, but I can't help it. I'll buy into the Saints defense rattling Nick Mullens.

I can't believe it's only nine points, but then again, the Saints' blowout win over the Buccaneers last week was only their second win by more than one score (both against Tampa Bay). However, each of the 49ers' past three losses have been by 10-plus points. Each week there are one or two bets where I just know I'm taking the fishy side, but I can't help it. I'll buy into the Saints defense rattling Nick Mullens. Toughest lineup decision: Jordan Reed -- Start. Reed may not be ready for a significant role even after working back in Week 9, but you may not have the luxury to avoid a potential difference maker at tight end. Reed had 14 targets in the two games George Kittle missed earlier in the season, and could work his way back to that role in a game the 49ers will likely be chasing points.

-- Start. Reed may not be ready for a significant role even after working back in Week 9, but you may not have the luxury to avoid a potential difference maker at tight end. Reed had 14 targets in the two games missed earlier in the season, and could work his way back to that role in a game the 49ers will likely be chasing points. What we're watching: We didn't really get to see what the Saints offense looks like with Michael Thomas back last week, because they turned that game into a laugher so quickly. They had the luxury to limit Thomas to 55% snaps in his first game back, but with a game under his belt, hopefully he's ready for his normal role.

We didn't really get to see what the Saints offense looks like with back last week, because they turned that game into a laugher so quickly. They had the luxury to limit Thomas to 55% snaps in his first game back, but with a game under his belt, hopefully he's ready for his normal role. Injuries: Tevin Coleman (knee) -- Has not practiced this week, and will likely be out at least one more week. The problem? Raheem Mostert could be back in Week 11, which would make it really tough for Coleman to carve out a significant role … Deebo Samuel (hamstring) -- Did not practice, seems unlikely to make his return this week … Kendrick Bourne (illness) -- Could be cleared from the COVID-19 list Friday, which would allow him to play Sunday. Bourne would likely be the No. 2 receiver behind Aiyuk, though Richie James' emergence in Week 9 could push him for playing time. Beyond Aiyuk, none of the WRs are worth starting.

Seahawks at Rams, 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Line: LAR -1.5, 54.5

LAR -1.5, 54.5 Implied totals: SEA 26.5, LAR 28.0

SEA 26.5, LAR 28.0 The line wants us to believe: The Rams are deserving favorites. What? Why? How? Didn't we just see the Rams get their doors blown off by the Dolphins? Well, yeah, and we also saw the Seahawks defense completely blow it against the Bills. There's no doubt that the oddsmakers could have made the Seahawks a favorite, maybe even a three-point favorite. They didn't do it. They want your money on the Seahawks. You might find it hard to do, but you've got to give the rested Rams your confidence.

What? Why? How? Didn't we just see the Rams get their doors blown off by the Dolphins? Well, yeah, and we also saw the Seahawks defense completely blow it against the Bills. There's no doubt that the oddsmakers could have made the Seahawks a favorite, maybe even a three-point favorite. They didn't do it. They want your money on the Seahawks. You might find it hard to do, but you've got to give the rested Rams your confidence. Toughest lineup decision: DeeJay Dallas -- Sit. We'll need to see if Chris Carson is able to play, and we should find out Friday, but even if he doesn't, I'm not sure I want to trust Dallas. After a very promising Week 8, he had just seven carries and two targets last week, while Travis Homer played more snaps than him. In what could be another shootout, Dallas just isn't guaranteed enough touches to be worth trusting.

-- Sit. We'll need to see if is able to play, and we should find out Friday, but even if he doesn't, I'm not sure I want to trust Dallas. After a very promising Week 8, he had just seven carries and two targets last week, while played more snaps than him. In what could be another shootout, Dallas just isn't guaranteed enough touches to be worth trusting. What we're watching: DK Metcalf will probably see more of Jalen Ramsey in Week 10, and that should be one of the must-watch matchups across the league. I don't think Ramsey is going to shut him down, by any means, but it wouldn't surprise me if the Seahawks tilted more targets Tyler Lockett's way -- that's what happened in Week 7 against the Cardinals and Patrick Peterson . Metcalf is still a must start, obviously.

will probably see more of Jalen Ramsey in Week 10, and that should be one of the must-watch matchups across the league. I don't think Ramsey is going to shut him down, by any means, but it wouldn't surprise me if the Seahawks tilted more targets way -- that's what happened in Week 7 against the Cardinals and . Metcalf is still a must start, obviously. Injuries: Chris Carson (foot) -- Will try to practice Friday before any decision on his status is made, but a return is possible … Darrell Henderson (thigh) -- Henderson was held out of practice Wednesday, but returned to a limited session Thursday and will start in Week 10. He's more of a fringe No. 2 back in a game where the Rams may not be able to run the ball as much as they like … Cooper Kupp (oblique) -- Limited again Thursday, but is fully expected to play barring a setback.

Bengals at Steelers, 4:25 p.m., Sunday

No line at this time.

The line wants us to believe: Joe Burrow can't hang with the Steeler gang. Pretty sure Garrett Gilbert just hung with the Steelers last week, and Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill the weeks before that. We're starting to see some cracks in the Steelers foundation -- Ben Roethlisberger is playing hurt, the pass defense is letting up some numbers, the run game hasn't been as stout. Obviously if Roethlisberger winds up not playing, the Bengals side will be popular, but getting the points might be the side to be on anyway.

Pretty sure Garrett Gilbert just hung with the Steelers last week, and Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill the weeks before that. We're starting to see some cracks in the Steelers foundation -- Ben Roethlisberger is playing hurt, the pass defense is letting up some numbers, the run game hasn't been as stout. Obviously if Roethlisberger winds up not playing, the Bengals side will be popular, but getting the points might be the side to be on anyway. Toughest lineup decision: Ben Roethlisberger -- Sit. You can't really ask for a better matchup for Roethlisberger, but the rest of this situation is really tough to buy into. Roethlisberger is dealing with injuries in both knees and is away from the team all week after being a close contact with Vance McDonald after his positive COVID-19 test. It's not like Roethlisberger has been some huge difference maker this season anyway, so I would try to stay away.

-- Sit. You can't really ask for a better matchup for Roethlisberger, but the rest of this situation is really tough to buy into. Roethlisberger is dealing with injuries in both knees and is away from the team all week after being a close contact with after his positive COVID-19 test. It's not like Roethlisberger has been some huge difference maker this season anyway, so I would try to stay away. What we're watching: The Steelers wide receiver corps is always worth watching, because it seems like there's always a new lead option -- and it's never JuJu Smith-Schuster , somehow! However, I really want to see what the Bengals offense looks like after the bye. Joe Burrow has been solid as a rookie, but he has struggled with efficiency. You can see what makes him special, and I'd like to see more of it down the stretch.

The Steelers wide receiver corps is always worth watching, because it seems like there's always a new lead option -- and it's never , somehow! However, I really want to see what the Bengals offense looks like after the bye. has been solid as a rookie, but he has struggled with efficiency. You can see what makes him special, and I'd like to see more of it down the stretch. Injuries: Joe Mixon (foot) -- Seems like he's heading for his third straight game on the sidelines, as Mixon has yet to practice this week. Even against a tough matchup, I think you have to view Giovani Bernard as a must-start option -- he has 174 yards, eight catches and three touchdowns in two starts with Mixon out.

Ravens at Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Sunday

Line: NE +7.0, 43.5

NE +7.0, 43.5 Implied totals: BAL 25.25, NE 18.25

BAL 25.25, NE 18.25 The line wants us to believe: The Patriots are as bad as the Jets made them look. Did the oddsmakers give the Ravens enough points? Couldn't they have gotten away with more? After all, the Ravens spiked Bill Belichick's bunch by 17 points last year. And this time around, it's Baltimore with the much better defense. Am I getting suckered? Maybe, but I just don't see how the Patriots offense contends.

Did the oddsmakers give the Ravens enough points? Couldn't they have gotten away with more? After all, the Ravens spiked Bill Belichick's bunch by 17 points last year. And this time around, it's Baltimore with the much better defense. Am I getting suckered? Maybe, but I just don't see how the Patriots offense contends. Toughest lineup decision: Anyone on the Patriots -- Sit. That's not to say you can't start anyone on the Patriots, but it seems like we're heading for our usual three-headed backfield with Damien Harris expected to play, and this Baltimore defense definitely has the ability to shut this offense down. Cam Newton is a low-end No. 2 QB, while Jakobi Meyers is tough to trust even with his recent success.

Sit. That's not to say you can't start anyone on the Patriots, but it seems like we're heading for our usual three-headed backfield with expected to play, and this Baltimore defense definitely has the ability to shut this offense down. is a low-end No. 2 QB, while is tough to trust even with his recent success. What we're watching: The Ravens offense needs a get-right game and Joe Flacco just lit the Patriots up like the Fourth of July. It sure would be nice to see Lamar Jackson have something similar with Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews , because all three of them are causing quite a panic from Fantasy players. I'm not going to call it, but it definitely wouldn't surprise me if this was the breakout game.

The Ravens offense needs a get-right game and just lit the Patriots up like the Fourth of July. It sure would be nice to see have something similar with and , because all three of them are causing quite a panic from Fantasy players. I'm not going to call it, but it definitely wouldn't surprise me if this was the breakout game. Injuries: Damien Harris (ankle/chest) -- Harris has been limited both Wednesday and Thursday, though the expectation is still that he will play. He's just a low-end starting running back in this matchup, though if he does sit Rex Burkhead becomes a bit more interesting … Mark Ingram (ankle) -- Missed practice Thursday, after returning on a limited basis Wednesday. I wonder if this was planned -- get him out there Wednesday, see how he feels, and then make a final determination Friday. This could have big implications, because J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards would be much tougher to trust if Ingram plays.

Vikings at Bears, 8:15 p.m., Monday