Last week in this space, I told you what a great week it looked like for the quarterbacks. They did not disappoint. Caleb Williams led a pack of nine quarterbacks that scored at least 30 Fantasy points. Seven more QBs topped 20 Fantasy points. While there were certainly some disappointments, it was a remarkable week for the position. Do not expect the same in Week 10.

Part of the problem is that Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Joe Flacco are all on bye. Another part of the problem is that the Cowboys and Bengals defenses are on bye, and they have been our go-to options for streaming against. That means only 11 QBs have a projected score of 20 or more Fantasy points in my early Week 10 projections. What is worse is that there isn't a QB 9in my top 12 that is rostered in less than 89% of leagues. I'll give you streaming options below, but they aren't guys I am very excited to start. If you have a guy you have been starting who isn't on bye, they are probably the right answer in Week 10, even if they aren't projected to score very many Fantasy points.

In a typical week, we might be concerned about Jared Goff outdoors or Baker Mayfield coming off back-to-back down weeks. They are both in my top 10 this week. Goff faces a Washington defense that has given up at least 28 Fantasy points to each of the last three QBs they have faced. Mayfield has a more difficult matchup against the Patriots, but he also has a two-point edge in the projections over anyone available on the waiver wire.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

29.4 -- Joe Flacco is averaging 29.4 FPPG since joining the Bengals. I am doing everything I can to hold him through his bye week.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 1832 RUYDS 61 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.2 It is a week of maybes on the waiver wire at QB this week. Maybe Mac Jones starts, maybe Brock Purdy starts. If it's Jones, he's the top projected streamer against the Rams. In Week 5, he threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns against this defense, scoring 26.2 Fantasy points. He has scored at least 19.8 points in four of his seven starts and each of his last two. The 49ers offense is just a little healthier with George Kittle back and Jauan Jennings getting healthier. If Ricky Pearsall returns, the 49ers starting QB could be a top-12 option. Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NYJ -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 1089 RUYDS 288 TD 8 INT 0 FPTS/G 18 Like Mac Jones, we don't know for sure if Justin Fields will start in Week 10. Like Jones, if Fields does start, he projects as a high-end QB2 if he does. That is about as good as it gets on the QB waiver wire this week. Fields has four games with at least 22.9 Fantasy points this year and three games below five Fantasy points. The Browns present a bad matchup, but they haven't been quite as tough on QBs lately, giving up 21 or more to two of the last three QBs they have faced.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Geno Smith QB LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 1701 RUYDS 81 TD 11 INT 11 FPTS/G 15.3 Geno Smith looked much better with Brock Bowers healthy, go figure. Now that wasn't encouraging enough for us to start him against the Denver Broncos, but in Week 11, he gets the Cowboys. They are giving up 28.44 FPPG to QBs, and we just watched Jacoby Brissett score 28 Fantasy points against them on Monday night. There is no better QB stash for Week 11.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF LAR -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2147 RUYDS -6 TD 21 INT 2 FPTS/G 25.5 Last week, Caleb Williams was the top play in this space and finished as QB1 with more than 40 Fantasy points. Let's hope Stafford can match that. He actually projects as my number one QB in Week 10 thanks to a gaudy touchdown projection. He's thrown nine touchdowns in his past two games and at least three in four of his last five games. The Rams have gone pass-heavy in the red zone, which makes sense when you have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. I don't believe the 49ers defense will slow him down; they've had too many injuries.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Mariota already has two games with more than 20 Fantasy points this season and should be chasing the score as an 8.5-point underdog to the Lions. The Lions gave up 22 points to J.J. McCarthy last week and have given up at least that many to a QB in three of their last four games.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 10 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 10. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.