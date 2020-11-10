As a rule I'm generally lean agnostic when it comes to matchups in Fantasy Football. I don't want to sit good players because of them and I would rather not start bad players either. Where they matter, when they do, is with the mediocre players, and with the most extreme of defenses. A couple of good examples of that this week are Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins.
Goff faces a Seahawks defense that has surrendered the second-most Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, but that doesn't really give it justice. It has allowed 13.6% more Fantasy points per game than Jacksonville, which ranks third. It has allowed 372.5 passing yards per game, which is the worst in the league by 50 yards per game. Goff hasn't been great this year, but I'm very happy to start him against Seattle.
Kirk Cousins has only scored two fewer Fantasy points per game than Goff, but he doesn't even make my top 24 this week. A big part of that is the matchup, but it's not all the Bears defense. It has been outstanding against quarterbacks, allowing just 16 Fantasy points per game. Only the Colts have been better. The bigger factor may be the Bears offense, which has yet to score 24 points in a game Nick Foles has started and is averaging just 17.3 points per game with Foles. The Vikings have only held three teams under 24 points all season and Cousins has thrown 56 passes in those three games combined. That's enough to make me concerned about Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson as well, but we'll get to them in the wide receiver preview.
Note: Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield are on the Covid-19 list as close contacts, but like Matthew Stafford in Week 9, they will be able to play as long as they continue to test negative.
Week 10 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 2 -- Cam Newton still only has two passing touchdowns this season.
- 8 -- Kyler Murray and Newton each have eight rushing touchdowns.
- 353 -- Carson Wentz leads the league with 353 intended air yards per game.
- 3.1 -- Ben Roethlisberger's 3.1 completed air yards per attempt ranks last among quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts.
- 65.6% -- According to Pro Football Reference, less than two-thirds of Drew Lock's throws have been on target. Only Newton has a worse rating.
- 104 -- Daniel Jones has been pressured on 104 of his drop backs, more than any other quarterback in the league.
- 41.25 -- Joe Burrow leads the NFL with more than 40 pass attempts per game.
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
It's not a particularly great week for streamers, but Mayfield is a fine fill-in for Patrick Mahomes or Matt Ryan if you need him. The Texans defense has allowed 24.75 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. including 23 to Jake Luton last week. More importantly, against the Browns their offense should score enough to keep Mayfield passing.
The Bears couldn't run the ball with David Montgomery, who is second in the NFL in broken tackles. If Montgomery is out we may see 50 pass attempts for Foles against a Vikings defense that has allowed the third-most passing yards per game.
The rookie's second start was much more exciting than his first, and a matchup with Justin Herbert should bring more fireworks. He had seven rush attempts for 35 yards against Arizona, which was a nice surprise. If he keeps that up he'll be a starter, not a streamer.
I don't really trust Luton yet, and I certainly won't start him in Week 11 against Pittsburgh. But then he gets the Browns, Vikings and Titans. If he holds up over the next two weeks, we'll view him as a top-15 quarterback for that three-game stretch.
DFS Plays
Not much has changed from last week. Murray still isn't the most expensive quarterback on FanDuel, and he still profiles to be in a shootout. I'll play Murray in cash games and about 40% of my tournament lineups will feature either Murray or his opponent, Josh Allen.
It could be a stretch to call Watson contrarian. But I expect most eyeballs will go to the Cardinals and Bills game and you count on half the field trying to find a cheap quarterback. That could drop Watson's roster rate down around five percent, which would be amazing. He's scored at least 24 FanDuel points in four straight starts.
Heath's projections
