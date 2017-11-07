Fantasy Football Week 10 Quarterback Rankings: Can you trust Tom Brady against the Broncos?

You aren't benching Tom Brady, obviously. But should you lower expectations for a tough matchup against Denver?

Here are the rankings from our trio of experts at the start of Week 10. These rankings will be updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. Check out our breakdown of the rankings for the week as well. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 10 QB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Dak Prescott DAL (at ATL) Dak Prescott DAL (at ATL) Russell Wilson SEA (at ARI)
2Russell Wilson SEA (at ARI) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CLE) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CLE)
3Matthew Stafford DET (vs CLE) Russell Wilson SEA (at ARI) Dak Prescott DAL (at ATL)
4Jared Goff LAR (vs HOU) Jared Goff LAR (vs HOU) Tom Brady NE (at DEN)
5Drew Brees NO (at BUF) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs NO) Jared Goff LAR (vs HOU)
6Tom Brady NE (at DEN) Tom Brady NE (at DEN) Drew Brees NO (at BUF)
7Matt Ryan ATL (vs DAL) Drew Brees NO (at BUF) Cam Newton CAR (vs MIA)
8Cam Newton CAR (vs MIA) Josh McCown NYJ (at TB) Matt Ryan ATL (vs DAL)
9Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs NO) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at IND) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs NO)
10Josh McCown NYJ (at TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs MIA) Eli Manning NYG (at SF)
11Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at IND) Matt Ryan ATL (vs DAL) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at IND)
12Marcus Mariota TEN (vs CIN) Eli Manning NYG (at SF) Marcus Mariota TEN (vs CIN)
13Andy Dalton CIN (at TEN) Philip Rivers LAC (at JAC) Josh McCown NYJ (at TB)
14Eli Manning NYG (at SF) Marcus Mariota TEN (vs CIN) Andy Dalton CIN (at TEN)
15Ryan Fitzpatrick TB (vs NYJ) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs MIN) Ryan Fitzpatrick TB (vs NYJ)
16Case Keenum MIN (at WAS) Jay Cutler MIA (at CAR) C.J. Beathard SF (vs NYG)
17Jay Cutler MIA (at CAR) Ryan Fitzpatrick TB (vs NYJ) Case Keenum MIN (at WAS)
18Kirk Cousins WAS (vs MIN) Blake Bortles JAC (vs LAC) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs MIN)
19Blake Bortles JAC (vs LAC) Case Keenum MIN (at WAS) Jacoby Brissett IND (vs PIT)
20Philip Rivers LAC (at JAC) Brock Osweiler DEN (vs NE) Brock Osweiler DEN (vs NE)
21Jacoby Brissett IND (vs PIT) Jacoby Brissett IND (vs PIT) Blake Bortles JAC (vs LAC)
22Brock Osweiler DEN (vs NE) DeShone Kizer CLE (at DET) Jay Cutler MIA (at CAR)
23Tom Savage HOU (at LAR) Drew Stanton ARI (vs SEA) Philip Rivers LAC (at JAC)
24C.J. Beathard SF (vs NYG)Andy Dalton CIN (at TEN)Drew Stanton ARI (vs SEA)
