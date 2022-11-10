The schedule makers might be doing you a favor in Week 10 because you won't have to make any tough decisions on Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow this week. They're on byes this week -- as are Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, though the decision to avoid them in Fantasy every week is a pretty easy one -- and that means you don't have to figure out if you want to trust the two high-upside, but recently-high-risk quarterbacks.
To make matters worse, Josh Allen (elbow), Kyler Murray (hamstring), and Matthew Stafford (concussion) are all dealing with injuries and very well could be out of action this week. That's no guarantee as of Thursday afternoon, but you'll have to make sure you have alternatives ready to go. The problem? The waiver wire doesn't have much to offer, unfortunately.
Here are my Week 10 rankings for quarterback, with notes on some of the most interesting decisions you'll have to make.
Fantasy Football Draft Kit
Your ultimate football draft guide
Dominate your Fantasy Football draft with our free printable Draft Kit, which gives you must-have top-200 rankings for PPR, half-PPR and non-PPR leagues, plus see the top ranked players at every position. Get average draft position data for every ranked player to help strategize before Draft Day, and keep track of your roster with our lineup builder for both snake and salary cap formats.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
- Patrick Mahomes vs. JAX -- Despite already having his bye, Mahomes lead the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. Yeah, he's pretty awesome.
- Jalen Hurts vs. WAS
- Josh Allen vs. MIN -- Allen suffered an elbow injury late in Week 9's loss to the Jets, and it's something to keep an eye on as we head into Week 10. At this point, it isn't expected to cost him any time, but there's some risk of lowered production to keep in mind. Not that you're sitting him, of course.
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. CLE -- I don't want to downplay what Tagovailoa has done so far this season, because he's playing exceptional football right now. But man, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle -- and an offensive system playing to their numerous strengths -- are really making life rather pleasant for Tagovailoa right now. To be clear, Tagovailoa is also playing very well right now, and at this point, he's looking like an absolute must-start Fantasy option.
- Justin Fields vs. DET -- The Bears have figured out how to get the most out of Fields as a runner, but it's worth noting, most of the damage he did against Miami last week came as a scrambler. You can't expect that kind of showing every week, but against the Lions this week, he should once again be a top-12 QB.
- Kyler Murray @LAR -- DeAndre Hopkins' return has helped Kyler Murray, but it hasn't fixed everything wrong with this offense or with Murray's passing. In three games with Hopkins, Murray does have six touchdowns -- as many as he had in the first six games -- but is still averaging just 6.53 yards per attempt, which would be the lowest mark of his career. Again, there's been improvement -- and 42 rushing yards on seven attempts per game definitely helps -- but there's room for more. I'm just not sure I necessarily trust this offense to figure it out at this point, especially if he's limited as a runner this week.
- Tom Brady vs. SEA -- This Buccaneers offense just looks broken right now, and I'm not sure there's any kind of easy adjustment they can make to fix it. That doesn't mean things are hopeless, necessarily; on the contrary, I think things almost have to be better than they have been so far. It just means I can't necessarily point to one thing they can tweak to fix things. Brady has to play better, and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have to turn their targets into big plays in a way they haven't been. I'm pretty sure they will before long, but I'm obviously concerned that it may not happen in Week 10, exactly.
- Dak Prescott @GB
- Geno Smith @TB -- Smith has multiple touchdowns in three straight games and seven of nine overall, and we probably just have to accept that this is who he is. He's basically been a carbon copy of Russell Wilson's last few years in Seattle, and you should probably be starting him against a pretty middle-of-the-road Buccaneers pass defense.
- Kirk Cousins @BUF -- Cousins' Y/A is down almost a full yard from last season, he has his lowest touchdown rate since 2016, and the Vikings are 7-1. The Bills are one of the toughest matchups in the league, so it might be tough for him to put up big numbers -- especially if the Bills offense is missing Josh Allen.
- Justin Herbert @SF -- Herbert basically hasn't had a healthy receiving corps all season, and it doesn't seem likely he's going to get Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back this week either. The volume -- 43 or more passes in three straight games -- is enough to make Herbert worth starting, but he's not the obvious elite option we thought he would be until Allen and Williams are healthy.
- Derek Carr vs. IND -- I still think there's room for Carr to play better than he has been so far, but he probably needs to either spread the ball around more or figure out a way to connect on better than 57% of his attempts to Davante Adams. The connection between the two of them has been surprisingly erratic in their first half-season together, and a matchup against the woeful Colts might mean a run-heavy game script this week, so Carr is just a fringe starting option at this point in a dissapointing season.
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LAC
- Trevor Lawrence @KC
- Russell Wilson @TEN -- Wilson is averaging 7.4 yards per attempt, a pretty solid mark that ranks 12th among qualifiers this season. The problem? His 2.6% touchdown rate is the sixth-lowest in the league, and it should come as no surprise to anyone who has watched that Wilson has the lowest passer rating in the league on plays in the red zone, where he is 14 of 32 overall. If you are inclined to be optimistic, his play between the 20s suggests there is plenty of room for growth, but it's hard to trust Wilson even against a Titans defense allowing the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
- Andy Dalton @PIT
- Aaron Rodgers vs. DAL -- We've seen basically no upside from Rodgers this season -- Week 8 was his first game with more than 255 passing yards and he has yet to have more than two touchdowns in a game. That's pretty shocking from a guy who had four 300-yard games and nine with at least three touchdowns a year ago. He's a fringe starter in the best of circumstances, and a matchup against Dallas isn't that.
- Jared Goff @CHI
- Daniel Jones vs. HOU -- With his rushing, Jones was starting to look like an interesting Fantasy option, but then he rushed for just 20 yards with no touchdowns in Week 8, a reminder that there's still a very low floor here. He's a decent streamer if you're desperate, especially against a pretty bad defense, but he's not a high priority add.
- Matthew Stafford vs. ARI
- Sam Ehlinger @LV
- Taylor Heinicke @PHI
- Marcus Mariota @CAR
- Kenny Pickett vs. NO -- Pickett has a 15.9 passer rating on attempts at least 15 yards down the field -- if he dropped back and threw the ball directly into the back of his offensive line for an incomplete pass, he'd be at 39.6. It's not unreasonable to still have hope for Pickett, but he has a lot to prove between now and the end of the season or the Steelers are going to have a tough choice to make at the top of the draft.
- Jacoby Brissett @MIA
- Davis Mills @NYG
- Ryan Tannehill vs. DEN
- P.J. Walker vs. ATL -- Walker will remain the starter for this week, though Steve Wilks wouldn't commit to him beyond Week 9. He's not the problem with this offense, but he's not the long-term solution either.