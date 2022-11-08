The schedule makers might be doing you a favor in Week 10 because you won't have to make any tough decisions on Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow this week. They're on byes this week -- as are Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, though the decision to avoid them in Fantasy every week is a pretty easy one -- and that means you don't have to figure out if you want to trust the two high-upside, but recently-high-risk quarterbacks. You'll have to find replacements for them for this week at least, and the waiver wire doesn't have much to offer, unfortunately.

Here are my Week 10 rankings for quarterback, with notes on some of the most interesting decisions you'll have to make.