The QB position has been a problem all season, and not just for Fantasy. We're in a weird time in the NFL, where there's been a ton of turnover at the position over the past few years, with Hall of Famers (or fringe HOFers) like Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers and others retiring but not necessarily being replaced by young, can't miss guys. Carson Wentz, Kyler Murray, Sam Darnold, and other top prospects from the last five years or so haven't even played this season, while other like Zach Wilson, Baker Mayfield, and even Bryce Young, this year's No. 1 pick, just haven't been able to elevate their offenses. It's led to something of a QB crisis across the NFL, and that's been exacerbated by just a ton of injuries at the position.

We're feeling that especially in Week 10 of the NFL season, where we've got, by my count, nine teams expected to start someone other than their expected QB1 from Week 1; add in Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Matthew Stafford being on bye, and the landscape at QB is especially bleak.

There is some help coming in the form of Kyler Murray's expected return from a torn ACL, we hope, and before we get to my rankings for Week 10, I've got some thoughts about Murray:

What should we expect if Kyler Murray returns?

It's worth noting that Murray isn't guaranteed to return in Week 10, though Jonathan Gannon did tell reporters Monday that Murray will return "if all goes well" during practice. It's possible the Cardinals continue to play it safe and give him a bit more time to get back to full strength, though at this point, I'm projecting him to come back.

And he's kind of an unknown right now. He'll be playing in a new offense for the first time, so we don't exactly know how much of his tendencies will carry over. Plus, there's a big difference between being cleared to play and being yourself, and we don't know how long it's going to take for Murray to bridge that gap.

My assumption is that Murray will be an improvement on what the Cardinals have gotten from the QB position so far, but it's also worth noting that he isn't exactly landing in a great situation. The Cardinals offense doesn't have a ton of weapons, and Clayton Tune was just sacked seven times by the Ravens in Week 9. This is a team in rebuilding mode, and while they want to see what they have in Murray the rest of the way, they aren't necessarily super invested in him as the long-term answer.

On the other hand, Murray has averaged 20.2, 24.7, and 26.9 Fantasy points over the past three seasons, so we know how high the upside is when he's right. He's a no-doubt starter in Fantasy if he's right, but the problem is, a lot of that has historically been dependent on his rushing ability; Murray has averaged 6.3 points per game from his rushing in his career, and it's probably going to be hard for him to reach those levels as a runner coming back from the torn ACL.

Which is all to say, expectations for Murray's return should be lower than his previously established baseline. How much lower? Well, that's part of the unknown. Maybe they're more willing to let him run than expected and it's a small dropoff; or, maybe getting in a different offensive system that doesn't rely quite as much on short-area throws can unlock some of the upside Murray was supposed to have as a passer. There are paths to upside here, in other words.

For Week 10, I'm ranking Murray as my QB17. I'd rather go pick up Will Levis and start him against the Buccaneers, or even Joshua Dobbs against the Saints – I expect similar passing production but more running from Dobbs than Murray in his first game back. Murray is a decent QB2 for this week, but I also expect him to get better as he gets more reps, especially as a runner.

Which is to say, while I'm not terribly excited about the prospect of starting Murray this week, I definitely want him on my roster, and I'm excited to see what he looks like. I'll be rooting for him to beat my expectations and look like the must-start QB we've seen in the past. If he does that, it might be all systems go in Week 11 against the Texans and through the rest of the season.

But a slow start wouldn't surprise me at all. I'm expecting it.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 9:

Week 9 QB Rankings