It's another week of uncertainty at running back in Fantasy football. David Johnson and David Montgomery are in the concussion protocol, Christian McCaffrey and Kenyan Drake are day-to-day and a handful of running backs are trying to come back from extended absences.

As of Tuesday, we expect Nick Chubb and Miles Sanders back, but we're still uncertain about Joe Mixon and Raheem Mostert. We don't know about Mark Ingram or Devonta Freeman either, I'm just not sure how much you care.

That leaves us in a place where I'm only sure of about 12 starting running backs early in the week. That means that no matter how frustrating Jonathan Taylor has been, I'm sticking with him yet another week. Coach Frank Reich has offered the dreaded vote of confidence this week while also extolling the virtues of a committee approach. While that's obviously awful for Taylor's ceiling, it does make it likely he's still a big part of the game plan on a short week against a mediocre run defense. I still believe he's a better runner than Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines, and frankly there aren't enough backs to feel good enough about to start over Taylor. Certainly Mike Davis and Giovani Bernard, but you may not know if either is starting when Taylor's game kicks off. Same goes for Jerrick McKinnon and Duke Johnson.

As frustrating as Taylor has been the past month, he has still managed to give you a flex-worthy finish in all but one week. You can stomach his floor with the upside of him eventually figuring it out against this matchup.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players could be out for Week 10:

Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22
Mike Davis would once again be a top-10 back.

David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31
Duke Johnson could be a solid No. 2 running back.

David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32
It's hard to get too excited about Cordarrelle Patterson or Ryan Nall.

Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Watch for information about the status of Jackson and Troymaine Pope. If they're both out, Kalen Ballage is an add.

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Watch for information about the status of Jackson and Troymaine Pope. If they're both out, Kalen Ballage is an add.

RB Preview Numbers to know

1.1 -- Yards before contact per attempt for David Montgomery this season.

-- Yards before contact per attempt for David Montgomery this season. 6.1 -- Mike Davis has broken one tackle avery 6.1 rush attempts. That's the best mark in the NFL.

-- Mike Davis has broken one tackle avery 6.1 rush attempts. That's the best mark in the NFL. 16.7% -- J.D. McKissic has been targeted on 16.7% of Washington's passes. That's second on the team behind Terry McLaurin.

-- J.D. McKissic has been targeted on 16.7% of Washington's passes. That's second on the team behind Terry McLaurin. 8.67 -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has averaged 8.67 touches per game since the team signed Le'Veon Bell.

-- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has averaged 8.67 touches per game since the team signed Le'Veon Bell. 28 -- Chase Edmonds had 28 touches without Kenyan Drake in Week 9. I don't care what the final numbers were, I'm starting him again if Drake is out.

-- Chase Edmonds had 28 touches without Kenyan Drake in Week 9. I don't care what the final numbers were, I'm starting him again if Drake is out. 21.7 -- Giovani Bernard has averaged 21.7 Fantasy points per game in two games without Joe Mixon.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NO -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 45th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41
McKissic has already been Wasington's second-best pass catcher and Alex Smith will only help that. Smith has thrown 49 passes in 2020, and 18 of them have gone to McKissic. His value is much higher in PPR.

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35
Edwards is bizarro McKissic. He's a fine No. 2 in non-PPR and a mediocre flex in full PPR. If Mark Ingram returns that probably makes Edwards a touchdown-dependent flex in non-PPR only.

Kalen Ballage RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #31
This is one of those situations I'd really rather avoid. Troymaine Pope or Justin Jackson could return and really hurt Ballage's value.. That being said, Ballage is clearly ahead of Joshua Kelley and would be a solid flex if both Pope and Jackson remain out. He did look better on Sunday than he's ever looked in the NFL, whatever that is worth.

Cordarrelle Patterson WR CHI Chicago • #84
This is one of those situations I am going to avoid. David Montgomery has had a miserable Fantasy season and he's had to be one of the best in the league at avoiding tacklers to earn the few yards he has. This is a bad situation and an uncertain timeshare. For very deep leagues only.

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 27th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 6% This is one of those situations I am going to avoid. David Montgomery has had a miserable Fantasy season and he's had to be one of the best in the league at avoiding tacklers to earn the few yards he has. This is a bad situation and an uncertain timeshare. For very deep leagues only.

Stashes Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20
One more fumble and the Colts could actually bench Taylor.

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 29% One more fumble and the Colts could actually bench Taylor.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 46th FANDUEL $5,400 DRAFTKINGS $4,000 In six games without Christian McCaffrey, Davis averaged 19 touches per game and was the No. 4 running back in full PPR scoring. His salary plummeted due to McCaffrey's return, which makes him the free space if he's the starter again in Week 10.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF ARI -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 5th FANDUEL $7,100 DRAFTKINGS $6,300 Remember that time earlier in the season when Brandin Cooks flopped despite very high ownership, then the next week he went nuts? If Drake is out again in Week 10, I think we could see a similar situation. If Edmonds is contrarian, all the better.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

