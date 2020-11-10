Watch Now: Christian McCaffrey (Shoulder) Is Day-To-Day (1:29)

It's another week of uncertainty at running back in Fantasy football. David Johnson and David Montgomery are in the concussion protocol, Christian McCaffrey and Kenyan Drake are day-to-day and a handful of running backs are trying to come back from extended absences.

As of Tuesday, we expect Nick Chubb and Miles Sanders back, but we're still uncertain about Joe Mixon and Raheem Mostert. We don't know about Mark Ingram or Devonta Freeman either, I'm just not sure how much you care.

That leaves us in a place where I'm only sure of about 12 starting running backs early in the week. That means that no matter how frustrating Jonathan Taylor has been, I'm sticking with him yet another week. Coach Frank Reich has offered the dreaded vote of confidence this week while also extolling the virtues of a committee approach. While that's obviously awful for Taylor's ceiling, it does make it likely he's still a big part of the game plan on a short week against a mediocre run defense. I still believe he's a better runner than Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines, and frankly there aren't enough backs to feel good enough about to start over Taylor. Certainly Mike Davis and Giovani Bernard, but you may not know if either is starting when Taylor's game kicks off. Same goes for Jerrick McKinnon and Duke Johnson

As frustrating as Taylor has been the past month, he has still managed to give you a flex-worthy finish in all but one week. You can stomach his floor with the upside of him eventually figuring it out against this matchup.

RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players could be out for Week 10:

headshot-image
Christian McCaffrey RB
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Mike Davis would once again be a top-10 back.
headshot-image
David Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -3 O/U 53.5
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
9.3
RB RNK
10th
Duke Johnson could be a solid No. 2 running back.
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's hard to get too excited about Cordarrelle Patterson or Ryan Nall.
headshot-image
Justin Jackson RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Watch for information about the status of Jackson and Troymaine Pope. If they're both out, Kalen Ballage is an add.
Numbers to know
  • 1.1 -- Yards before contact per attempt for David Montgomery this season.
  • 6.1 -- Mike Davis has broken one tackle avery 6.1 rush attempts. That's the best mark in the NFL.
  • 16.7% -- J.D. McKissic has been targeted on 16.7% of Washington's passes. That's second on the team behind Terry McLaurin.
  • 8.67 -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has averaged 8.67 touches per game since the team signed Le'Veon Bell.
  • 28 -- Chase Edmonds had 28 touches without Kenyan Drake in Week 9. I don't care what the final numbers were, I'm starting him again if Drake is out.
  • 21.7 -- Giovani Bernard has averaged 21.7 Fantasy points per game in two games without Joe Mixon.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
headshot-image
Antonio Gibson RB
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -4 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.7
RB RNK
14th
headshot-image
Damien Harris RB
NE New England • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ NE -9.5 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
23rd
PROJ PTS
8.7
RB RNK
20th
headshot-image
Latavius Murray RB
NO New Orleans • #28
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF NO -9.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
9th
PROJ PTS
8.2
RB RNK
45th
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 9 Adds
headshot-image
Duke Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -3 O/U 53.5
OPP VS RB
11th
RB RNK
15th
ROSTERED
24%
If David Johnson is out, you should expect five-plus catches and double-digit carries. That's enough to project a top-15 finish in a game with an over/under of 53.5. Of course, if David Johnson is active, Duke Johnson is probably droppable. Factor that in to your FAB bids.
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
WAS Washington • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -4 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
RB RNK
24th
ROSTERED
48%
McKissic has already been Wasington's second-best pass catcher and Alex Smith will only help that. Smith has thrown 49 passes in 2020, and 18 of them have gone to McKissic. His value is much higher in PPR.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE BAL -7 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
29th
ROSTERED
55%
Edwards is bizarro McKissic. He's a fine No. 2 in non-PPR and a mediocre flex in full PPR. If Mark Ingram returns that probably makes Edwards a touchdown-dependent flex in non-PPR only.
headshot-image
Kalen Ballage RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
22nd
RB RNK
28th
ROSTERED
0%
This is one of those situations I'd really rather avoid. Troymaine Pope or Justin Jackson could return and really hurt Ballage's value.. That being said, Ballage is clearly ahead of Joshua Kelley and would be a solid flex if both Pope and Jackson remain out. He did look better on Sunday than he's ever looked in the NFL, whatever that is worth.
headshot-image
Cordarrelle Patterson WR
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
27th
RB RNK
40th
ROSTERED
6%
This is one of those situations I am going to avoid. David Montgomery has had a miserable Fantasy season and he's had to be one of the best in the league at avoiding tacklers to earn the few yards he has. This is a bad situation and an uncertain timeshare. For very deep leagues only.
Stashes
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Maybe Ezekiel Elliott bounces back after the bye, but if he doesn't I wouldn't be surprised to see more Tony Pollard down the stretch.
headshot-image
Jordan Wilkins RB
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -1.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
17th
RB RNK
37th
ROSTERED
29%
One more fumble and the Colts could actually bench Taylor.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Mike Davis RB
CAR Carolina • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -6 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
7.4
RB RNK
46th
FANDUEL
$5,400
DRAFTKINGS
$4,000
In six games without Christian McCaffrey, Davis averaged 19 touches per game and was the No. 4 running back in full PPR scoring. His salary plummeted due to McCaffrey's return, which makes him the free space if he's the starter again in Week 10.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Chase Edmonds RB
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF ARI -1.5 O/U 55.5
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
14.9
RB RNK
5th
FANDUEL
$7,100
DRAFTKINGS
$6,300
Remember that time earlier in the season when Brandin Cooks flopped despite very high ownership, then the next week he went nuts? If Drake is out again in Week 10, I think we could see a similar situation. If Edmonds is contrarian, all the better.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections

