Backup running backs have run hot and cold this season. In Week 9, Chase Edmonds was the most recent backup to fail to live up to the hype in an expanded role. But Mike Davis has not had that problem.

Davis was a top-five running back without Christian McCaffrey earlier in the season, and with McCaffrey ruled out for Week 10, that's exactly where I have Davis projected in PPR. The matchup against Tampa Bay doesn't look like a good one, but earlier this year Davis scored 15.5 PPR points despite playing just 24 snaps because McCaffrey played as well. The Buccaneers are hard to run on, but running backs can have success against them in the passing game.

While I don't expect Duke Johnson to be as good as Davis, he does rank as a top-15 back in all formats if David Johnson is unable to go. Like Davis, he should see at least five targets and double-digit rush attempts, but Duke Johnson has the benefit of facing a much better matchup. Running backs are averaging 22.5 PPR points against the Browns, and the only other backs on the roster are C.J. Prosise and Buddy Howell.

It's an uncomfortable week at running back, but you should feel good if you have David or Johnson in your lineup. Same goes for Giovani Bernard if Joe Mixon is unable to go.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are expected to be out for Week 10:

Who's Out Projections powered by Sportsline Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Mike Davis again becomes a top-10 back. David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 10th Duke Johnson could be a solid No. 2 running back. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. It's hard to get too excited about Cordarrelle Patterson or Ryan Nall. Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Watch for information about the status of Jackson and Troymaine Pope. If they're both out, Kalen Ballage is an add.

RB Preview Numbers to know

1.1 -- Yards before contact per attempt for David Montgomery this season.

-- Yards before contact per attempt for David Montgomery this season. 6.1 -- Mike Davis has broken one tackle every 6.1 rush attempts. That's the best mark in the NFL.

-- Mike Davis has broken one tackle every 6.1 rush attempts. That's the best mark in the NFL. 16.7% -- J.D. McKissic has been targeted on 16.7% of Washington's passes. That's second on the team behind Terry McLaurin.

-- J.D. McKissic has been targeted on 16.7% of Washington's passes. That's second on the team behind Terry McLaurin. 8.67 -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has averaged 8.67 touches per game since the team signed Le'Veon Bell.

-- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has averaged 8.67 touches per game since the team signed Le'Veon Bell. 28 -- Chase Edmonds had 28 touches without Kenyan Drake in Week 9. I don't care what the final numbers were, I'm starting him again if Drake is out.

-- Chase Edmonds had 28 touches without Kenyan Drake in Week 9. I don't care what the final numbers were, I'm starting him again if Drake is out. 21.7 -- Giovani Bernard has averaged 21.7 Fantasy points per game in two games without Joe Mixon.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 14th Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -9.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 20th Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NO -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 45th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 63% McKissic has already been Wasington's second-best pass catcher and Alex Smith will only help that. Smith has thrown 49 passes in 2020, and 18 of them have gone to McKissic. His value is much higher in PPR. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BAL -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 52% Edwards is bizarro McKissic. He's a fine No. 2 in non-PPR and a mediocre flex in full PPR. If Mark Ingram returns that probably makes Edwards a touchdown-dependent flex in non-PPR only. Kalen Ballage RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 33% This is one of those situations I'd really rather avoid. Troymaine Pope or Justin Jackson could return and really hurt Ballage's value.. That being said, Ballage is clearly ahead of Joshua Kelley and would be a solid flex if both Pope and Jackson remain out. He did look better on Sunday than he's ever looked in the NFL, whatever that is worth. Cordarrelle Patterson WR CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 27th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 13% This is one of those situations I am going to avoid. David Montgomery has had a miserable Fantasy season and he's had to be one of the best in the league at avoiding tacklers to earn the few yards he has. This is a bad situation and an uncertain timeshare. For very deep leagues only.

Stashes Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Maybe Ezekiel Elliott bounces back after the bye, but if he doesn't I wouldn't be surprised to see more Tony Pollard down the stretch. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 29% One more fumble and the Colts could actually bench Taylor.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 46th FANDUEL $5,400 DRAFTKINGS $4,000 In six games without Christian McCaffrey, Davis averaged 19 touches per game and was the No. 4 running back in full PPR scoring. His salary plummeted due to McCaffrey's return, which makes him the free space as a starter again in Week 10.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF ARI -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 5th FANDUEL $7,100 DRAFTKINGS $6,300 Remember that time earlier in the season when Brandin Cooks flopped despite very high ownership, then the next week he went nuts? If Drake is out again in Week 10, I think we could see a similar situation. If Edmonds is contrarian, all the better.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

