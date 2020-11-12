Watch Now: Kenyan Drake (Ankle) Returns to Practice (1:03)

Backup running backs have run hot and cold this season. In Week 9, Chase Edmonds was the most recent backup to fail to live up to the hype in an expanded role. But Mike Davis has not had that problem. 

Davis was a top-five running back without Christian McCaffrey earlier in the season, and with McCaffrey ruled out for Week 10, that's exactly where I have Davis projected in PPR. The matchup against Tampa Bay doesn't look like a good one, but earlier this year Davis scored 15.5 PPR points despite playing just 24 snaps because McCaffrey played as well. The Buccaneers are hard to run on, but running backs can have success against them in the passing game.

While I don't expect Duke Johnson to be as good as Davis, he does rank as a top-15 back in all formats if David Johnson is unable to go. Like Davis, he should see at least five targets and double-digit rush attempts, but Duke Johnson has the benefit of facing a much better matchup. Running backs are averaging 22.5 PPR points against the Browns, and the only other backs on the roster are C.J. Prosise and Buddy Howell

It's an uncomfortable week at running back, but you should feel good if you have David or Johnson in your lineup. Same goes for Giovani Bernard if Joe Mixon is unable to go.

RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are expected to be out for Week 10:

headshot-image
Christian McCaffrey RB
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Mike Davis again becomes a top-10 back.
headshot-image
David Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -3 O/U 53.5
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
9.3
RB RNK
10th
Duke Johnson could be a solid No. 2 running back.
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's hard to get too excited about Cordarrelle Patterson or Ryan Nall.
headshot-image
Justin Jackson RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Watch for information about the status of Jackson and Troymaine Pope. If they're both out, Kalen Ballage is an add.
Numbers to know
  • 1.1 -- Yards before contact per attempt for David Montgomery this season.
  • 6.1 -- Mike Davis has broken one tackle every 6.1 rush attempts. That's the best mark in the NFL.
  • 16.7% -- J.D. McKissic has been targeted on 16.7% of Washington's passes. That's second on the team behind Terry McLaurin.
  • 8.67 -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has averaged 8.67 touches per game since the team signed Le'Veon Bell.
  • 28 -- Chase Edmonds had 28 touches without Kenyan Drake in Week 9. I don't care what the final numbers were, I'm starting him again if Drake is out.
  • 21.7 -- Giovani Bernard has averaged 21.7 Fantasy points per game in two games without Joe Mixon.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
headshot-image
Antonio Gibson RB
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -4 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.7
RB RNK
14th
headshot-image
Damien Harris RB
NE New England • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ NE -9.5 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
23rd
PROJ PTS
8.7
RB RNK
20th
headshot-image
Latavius Murray RB
NO New Orleans • #28
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF NO -9.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
9th
PROJ PTS
8.2
RB RNK
45th
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 9 Adds
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
WAS Washington • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -4 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
RB RNK
24th
ROSTERED
63%
McKissic has already been Wasington's second-best pass catcher and Alex Smith will only help that. Smith has thrown 49 passes in 2020, and 18 of them have gone to McKissic. His value is much higher in PPR.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE BAL -7 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
29th
ROSTERED
52%
Edwards is bizarro McKissic. He's a fine No. 2 in non-PPR and a mediocre flex in full PPR. If Mark Ingram returns that probably makes Edwards a touchdown-dependent flex in non-PPR only.
headshot-image
Kalen Ballage RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
22nd
RB RNK
30th
ROSTERED
33%
This is one of those situations I'd really rather avoid. Troymaine Pope or Justin Jackson could return and really hurt Ballage's value.. That being said, Ballage is clearly ahead of Joshua Kelley and would be a solid flex if both Pope and Jackson remain out. He did look better on Sunday than he's ever looked in the NFL, whatever that is worth.
headshot-image
Cordarrelle Patterson WR
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
27th
RB RNK
40th
ROSTERED
13%
This is one of those situations I am going to avoid. David Montgomery has had a miserable Fantasy season and he's had to be one of the best in the league at avoiding tacklers to earn the few yards he has. This is a bad situation and an uncertain timeshare. For very deep leagues only.
Stashes
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Maybe Ezekiel Elliott bounces back after the bye, but if he doesn't I wouldn't be surprised to see more Tony Pollard down the stretch.
headshot-image
Jordan Wilkins RB
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -1.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
17th
RB RNK
37th
ROSTERED
29%
One more fumble and the Colts could actually bench Taylor.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Mike Davis RB
CAR Carolina • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -6 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
7.4
RB RNK
46th
FANDUEL
$5,400
DRAFTKINGS
$4,000
In six games without Christian McCaffrey, Davis averaged 19 touches per game and was the No. 4 running back in full PPR scoring. His salary plummeted due to McCaffrey's return, which makes him the free space as a starter again in Week 10.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Chase Edmonds RB
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF ARI -1.5 O/U 55.5
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
14.9
RB RNK
5th
FANDUEL
$7,100
DRAFTKINGS
$6,300
Remember that time earlier in the season when Brandin Cooks flopped despite very high ownership, then the next week he went nuts? If Drake is out again in Week 10, I think we could see a similar situation. If Edmonds is contrarian, all the better.
Heath's Projections

