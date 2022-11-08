We've become comfortable with the idea of running back committees by now. But even in a league full of committees, the Lion's situation has become unique.

For one thing, D'Andre Swift has had a terrible time staying healthy and the only thing that has saved his Fantasy managers was some insane efficiency early in the year. Swift has the ability to go 80 yards on any play, but he's certainly not the type of back who is ever going to play 80% of the snaps. In fact, we'd be pretty content with 50% at this time.

The second wild card is Jamaal Williams' red-zone usage. Williams ranks sixth in carries inside the 20 (24) and second in carries inside the 10 (19) and third on carries inside the 5 (11). Even if Swift were to get or stay 100% healthy, this looks like a role Williams will hold on to. Which gives Williams a higher theoretical floor and caps Swift's ceiling unless he starts breaking off long runs again.

Just about the time we'd all come around to ranking Williams ahead of Swift, Dan Campbell said he's hoping to get Swift more involved in Week 10. Considering he only had five touches last week, that seems like a goal that is doable. And considering the Lions are facing a Bears defense that has allowed seven different backs to top 16 PPR Fantasy points, you can consider both Lions' backs as No. 2 options. Just know you'll be holding your breath every time Swift gets tackled.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 10 RB Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Deon Jackson RB IND Indianapolis • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. We currently project Jordan Wilkins as the lead running back in Indianapolis for Week 10. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Antonio Gibson should continue to see a big role in the passing game

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 397 REC 14 REYDS 143 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 Jamaal Williams RB DET Detroit • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 545 REC 9 REYDS 57 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.7 Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 15.6 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 506 REC 12 REYDS 121 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 7.2 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 328 REC 31 REYDS 239 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4

Week 10 Adds (RB Preview) Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 5 REYDS 18 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 Murray has scored a touchdown in three of four games with the Broncos, and I don't believe Chase Edmonds is a threat to that role. There isn't a running back on the waiver wire that I want to start this week, but Murray is the closest. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 13 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 If Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson remain out, we projected 15 touches for Wilkins, which could put him in the high-end flex range. It wouldn't be surprised if Wilkins split the work with Zack Moss in that situation. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.5 Once Hubbard is fully recovered from his ankle injury we would expect him to split early downs with D'Onta Foreman and handle most third downs as well. He could be a high-end flex or better in full PPR in the Fantasy playoffs. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 19 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 McKinnon is my favorite back in Kansas City, and I expect the Chiefs to turn to him more as the season goes on. They are not good at running the ball right now, so the best bet is to replace running plays with throws to McKinnon and Mecole Hardman.

Stashes (RB Preview) Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 20 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 This run offense is too bad to start two running backs for Tampa, but White is slowly taking more and more work and there's some speculation the lead role could be his sooner rather than later. Isaiah Spiller RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Spiller was the No. 2 back behind Ekeler in Week 9. If he's the handcuff to Ekeler now, he needs to be rostered in close to half of leagues, if not more.

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Christian McCaffrey RB SF San Francisco • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC SF -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 23.1 RB RNK 1st YTD Stats RUYDS 525 REC 43 REYDS 356 TD 6 FPTS/G 21.1 It's arguably the best running back in football in arguably the best running system in football against inarguably the worst run defense in the NFL. Pay up for McCaffrey this week and find value somewhere else.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 443 REC 6 REYDS 32 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.2 We still aren't projecting Elliott to play, and you should definitely have a backup plan in redraft just in case. But Jerry Jones said he expects him, so we'll speculate early in the week in this space. The questionable tag and Tony Pollard's recent performance should hold down Elliott's roster rate and his overall play this season means he isn't expensive. This is a fantastic matchup; the Packers have been bad against the run and they're banged up as well. Elliott has 100-yard, two-touchdown upside if he's 100% by Sunday.