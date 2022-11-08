We've become comfortable with the idea of running back committees by now. But even in a league full of committees, the Lion's situation has become unique.
For one thing, D'Andre Swift has had a terrible time staying healthy and the only thing that has saved his Fantasy managers was some insane efficiency early in the year. Swift has the ability to go 80 yards on any play, but he's certainly not the type of back who is ever going to play 80% of the snaps. In fact, we'd be pretty content with 50% at this time.
The second wild card is Jamaal Williams' red-zone usage. Williams ranks sixth in carries inside the 20 (24) and second in carries inside the 10 (19) and third on carries inside the 5 (11). Even if Swift were to get or stay 100% healthy, this looks like a role Williams will hold on to. Which gives Williams a higher theoretical floor and caps Swift's ceiling unless he starts breaking off long runs again.
- Week 10 Previews: QB
Just about the time we'd all come around to ranking Williams ahead of Swift, Dan Campbell said he's hoping to get Swift more involved in Week 10. Considering he only had five touches last week, that seems like a goal that is doable. And considering the Lions are facing a Bears defense that has allowed seven different backs to top 16 PPR Fantasy points, you can consider both Lions' backs as No. 2 options. Just know you'll be holding your breath every time Swift gets tackled.
Now let's get to the rest of the Week 10 RB Preview:
Week 10 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:
Deon Jackson RB
IND Indianapolis • #35
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We currently project Jordan Wilkins as the lead running back in Indianapolis for Week 10.
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Antonio Gibson should continue to see a big role in the passing game
Numbers to know
- 2 -- Joe Mixon (3.0) and Jamaal Williams (2.38) are the only players in the league averaging over two touches inside the 10-yard line per game.
- 27 -- Jeff Wilson saw 27 snaps in Week 9 to Raheem Mostert's 24. He also out-touched Mostert 12 to 9.
- 92 -- A.J. Dillon played 92% of the snaps after Aaron Jones left.
- 465 -- Rushing yards for Travis Etienne since Week 6, tops in the league. He also leads the NFL in missed tackles during that span and ranks second with 6.1 yards per carry.
- 17% -- Snap share for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 9. Jerick McKinnon played 62% of the snaps while Isiah Pacheco played 22% of the snaps.
- 24 -- Leonard Fournette has not topped 24 rushing yards since Week 6. Rachaad White continues to eat into his workload as well.
Matchups that matter
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
DET Detroit • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Murray has scored a touchdown in three of four games with the Broncos, and I don't believe Chase Edmonds is a threat to that role. There isn't a running back on the waiver wire that I want to start this week, but Murray is the closest.
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
If Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson remain out, we projected 15 touches for Wilkins, which could put him in the high-end flex range. It wouldn't be surprised if Wilkins split the work with Zack Moss in that situation.
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Once Hubbard is fully recovered from his ankle injury we would expect him to split early downs with D'Onta Foreman and handle most third downs as well. He could be a high-end flex or better in full PPR in the Fantasy playoffs.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
McKinnon is my favorite back in Kansas City, and I expect the Chiefs to turn to him more as the season goes on. They are not good at running the ball right now, so the best bet is to replace running plays with throws to McKinnon and Mecole Hardman.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
This run offense is too bad to start two running backs for Tampa, but White is slowly taking more and more work and there's some speculation the lead role could be his sooner rather than later.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Spiller was the No. 2 back behind Ekeler in Week 9. If he's the handcuff to Ekeler now, he needs to be rostered in close to half of leagues, if not more.
DFS Plays
SF San Francisco • #23
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It's arguably the best running back in football in arguably the best running system in football against inarguably the worst run defense in the NFL. Pay up for McCaffrey this week and find value somewhere else.
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We still aren't projecting Elliott to play, and you should definitely have a backup plan in redraft just in case. But Jerry Jones said he expects him, so we'll speculate early in the week in this space. The questionable tag and Tony Pollard's recent performance should hold down Elliott's roster rate and his overall play this season means he isn't expensive. This is a fantastic matchup; the Packers have been bad against the run and they're banged up as well. Elliott has 100-yard, two-touchdown upside if he's 100% by Sunday.