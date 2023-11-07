david-montgomery.jpg
We're expecting David Montgomery will return in Week 10 and we're ranking both him and Jahmyr Gibbs as starters against the Chargers. That's not because of how bad the Chargers' run defense has been (they're actually much improved), it's because of how heavily the Lions have leaned on their running backs. 

Detroit is averaging 30.5 rush attempts per game which ranks fourth in the NFL behind only the Ravens, Eagles, and Browns. Of course, Jared Goff doesn't run near as often as Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, or Deshaun Watson. The Lions are also one of only nine teams that has more rushing touchdowns than games played and their 17% running target share ranks right around league average. 

It's not hard to see why the Lions project so well for running back usage. What is more difficult is projecting the share for Montgomery and Gibbs. Week 2 is the only week this season that they both played more than 40% of the snaps. In that game Montgomery saw 17 touches and totaled 74 yards and 14.4 PPR Fantasy points while Gibbs saw 14 touches for 56 yards and 12.6 PPR Fantasy points. Of course, that was befoe Gibbs exploded in Week 8 without Montgomery.

My early Week 10 projection has Montgomery at RB13 with 18 carries and one catch while Gibbs sits at RB15 with 10 carries and four grabs. I'm comfortably starting both and eagerly anticipating more information about how Dan Campbell will deploy this duo in the second half of the season. 

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 10 RB Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Cam Akers RB
MIN Minnesota • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Alexander is still the lead back, but Ty Chandler should get involved again.
Numbers to know
  • 74% -- Jonathan Taylor played a season-high 74% of the snaps in Week 9. He's a top-five running back rest of season.
  • 3.51 -- James Conner ranks top five in both yards befor contact per rush (1.84) and yards after contact per rush (3.51). If he's back in Week 10 he's a top-12 running back as long as he's healthy.
  • 77.8% -- Nearly 80% of Keaton Mitchell's rushes have gone for five yards or more.
  • 12.5% -- 12.5% of Jaylen Warren's rushes have gone for at least 12 yards. That leads all running backs with at least 40 rushes.
  • 31.4% -- Khalil Herbert ranks second behind only Warren with a 31.4% avoid rate. We expect him back this week.
  • 30 -- Javonte Williams had 30 touches in the Broncos' last game before the bye. We should expect him to be fully unleashed in the second half of the season as a top-20 running back with top 12 upside.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Khalil Herbert RB
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR CHI -3.5 O/U 39
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
7.9
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
272
REC
10
REYDS
83
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.3
player headshot
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE BAL -6 O/U 37.5
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
9.5
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
478
REC
6
REYDS
107
TD
7
FPTS/G
12.1
player headshot
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -6 O/U 37.5
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
10.6
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
425
REC
20
REYDS
139
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.6
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
ATL Atlanta • #7
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ATL -1 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
15.5
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
517
REC
28
REYDS
197
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.6
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG DAL -16 O/U 38.5
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
13.8
RB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
474
REC
29
REYDS
190
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 10 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Keaton Mitchell RB
BAL Baltimore • #34
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE BAL -6 O/U 37.5
OPP VS RB
23rd
RB RNK
44th
ROSTERED
10%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
138
REC
2
REYDS
5
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.6
Mitchell is in a committee and facing a great defense in Week 10, so he hasn't jumped into must-start territory, but he flashed enough upside in Week 9 to instantly be must-roster. He averaged 6.9 yards per touch at East Carolina and a handful of running backs have averaged better than five yards per carry next to Lamar Jackson. Mitchell has the upside of a De'Von Achane and you cannot leave that on the waiver wire.
player headshot
Zach Charbonnet RB
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS SEA -6 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
37th
ROSTERED
65%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
170
REC
9
REYDS
52
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.5
Two weeks in a row Charbonnet has played more snaps than Ken Walker. We don't think this trend will continue, and Charbonnet isn't seeing enough touches to be a starter, but he should certainly be rostered in more than 65% of leagues. If he takes over this backfield he will be a top-15 running back on a weekly basis.
player headshot
Antonio Gibson RB
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -6 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
12th
RB RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
39%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
124
REC
25
REYDS
227
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.9
Gibson is the best band aid available on the waiver wire. He has five targets in back-to-back games and just saw a season-high 11 touches. Seattle is giving up four and a half catches per game to running backs. Gibson should have a decent PPR floor in Week 10.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Ty Chandler RB
MIN Minnesota • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
5%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
42
REC
5
REYDS
43
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.5
With the injury to Cam Akers, Chandler should get another crack at the RB2 role in Minnesota. Alexander Mattison has struggled with both inefficiency and fumbles, which makes him one of the more likely backs to get benched for something other than an injury. Chandler would likely be the beneficiary if that happens.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Christian McCaffrey RB
SF San Francisco • #23
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC SF -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
0
RB RNK
1st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
652
REC
32
REYDS
292
TD
13
FPTS/G
25.1
Welcome Christian McCaffrey back this week by anchoring your cash game lineup with him. The superstar back has topped 20 Fantasy points in all but two games this season. There is no safer player in Fantasy on a week-to-week basis.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Kenneth Walker III RB
SEA Seattle • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS SEA -6 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
16th
PROJ PTS
13.9
RB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
532
REC
15
REYDS
111
TD
6
FPTS/G
14.4
I mostly believe that Ken Walker losing snaps the past two weeks is a product of game script, not his play. The script should be far more favorable in Week 10 against the Commanders. Walker's Seahawks are six-point favorites at home which is generally a smash spot for RB1s. But I expect his roster rate to be held down by the last two games. Take advantage of that in tournaments.
Heath's Projections

