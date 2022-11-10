The bye-week teams in Week 10 don't feature a ton of Fantasy superstars, but you'll surely miss Rhamondre Stevenson and Joe Mixon, both of whom look like top 10 running backs right now (at least!). Michael Carter, James Robinson, Kenyan Drake and the rest of the backs on the Patriots, Bengals, Ravens, and Jets are easier to stomach losing, though that doesn't mean there's an overwhelming number of great choices here. In fact, once you hit RB18 or so this week, you start to run out of running backs I feel great about starting.

Jonathan Taylor is inside that group of guys I trust, assuming he remains on track to play. The Colts seem like a disaster around him, and the lingering ankle injury adds plenty of risk. But I get the feeling Jeff Saturday is going to want to establish the run, and Taylor is still arguably the most skilled running back in the league when healthy. There's risk, sure, but if Taylor is active, I'm probably starting him.

Here are my rankings for Week 10 at running back, with my thoughts on some of the key names at the position:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.