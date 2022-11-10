The bye-week teams in Week 10 don't feature a ton of Fantasy superstars, but you'll surely miss Rhamondre Stevenson and Joe Mixon, both of whom look like top 10 running backs right now (at least!). Michael Carter, James Robinson, Kenyan Drake and the rest of the backs on the Patriots, Bengals, Ravens, and Jets are easier to stomach losing, though that doesn't mean there's an overwhelming number of great choices here. In fact, once you hit RB18 or so this week, you start to run out of running backs I feel great about starting.
Jonathan Taylor is inside that group of guys I trust, assuming he remains on track to play. The Colts seem like a disaster around him, and the lingering ankle injury adds plenty of risk. But I get the feeling Jeff Saturday is going to want to establish the run, and Taylor is still arguably the most skilled running back in the league when healthy. There's risk, sure, but if Taylor is active, I'm probably starting him.
Here are my rankings for Week 10 at running back, with my thoughts on some of the key names at the position:
- Christian McCaffrey vs. LAC -- In Week 8, McCaffrey's usage looked a lot like it did in Carolina -- he played 81% of the snaps, had 18 carries and nine targets, and ended up with three touchdowns. It's good to know he still has that kind of upside here. There are some questions about how much passing game usage you can expect on a weekly basis -- or, at least, how consistent the usage will be -- but he still looks like one of the best players in Fantasy. Maybe the best.
- Austin Ekeler @SF
- Saquon Barkley vs. HOU
- Derrick Henry vs. DEN -- Henry has managed to rush for 336 yards and four touchdowns over the past two games with Malik Willis doing very little in the passing game. Defenses have known what is coming, and they couldn't stop Henry. The return of Ryan Tannehill from his ankle injury is only going to help his chances. He's still an outlier physically, despite some early-season concerns, as long as he's healthy. He is right now.
- Alvin Kamara @PIT
- Travis Etienne @KC
- Josh Jacobs vs. IND
- Nick Chubb @MIA -- Chubb's share of the Browns' carries is pretty much unchanged from last season -- 56% from 55.1% last season -- but they've given him 10 of their 15 rushing touchdowns, after being at 8 of 20 and 12 of 21 the previous two seasons. There's a bit of positive variance at play there -- he has less than half their carries from within the 10-yard line -- but Chubb's big-play ability means he doesn't necessarily need to dominate in-close touches to have a good chance of scoring in any given game.
- Kenneth Walker @TB
- Jonathan Taylor @LV -- The Colts fired coach Frank Reich Monday, replacing him with former Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday, who has never coached above the high school level. The Colts apparently don't have anyone on staff with offensive playcalling experience right now. Which is all to say that, this might be an offense you are better off avoiding if you can. It's a bad situation, seemingly, but assuming Taylor is able to play this week, it's going to be hard to go away from him given his likely workload, though there is certainly plenty of risk.
- Aaron Jones vs. DAL -- According to reports from Monday, Jones "should be able to play this week" despite leaving Sunday's game with an ankle injury. We'll rank him that way for now, but we'll also need to keep a close eye on his practice status over the coming days. Jones will be worth starting if he's able to play, but it's a tough matchup and the Packers offense hasn't been nearly as good as hoped this season, so there's some risk he continues to disappoint.
- Dalvin Cook @BUF
- Dameon Pierce @NYG -- I feel pretty confident saying Pierce is a very good running back at this point -- potentially a great one. He's a bulldog who gets the most out of pretty much every run, and he's played 78% of the snaps for the Texcans over the past two games, so you can't even complain about his usage anymore. The only thing holding him back is, well, everything around him. He's got top-five upside in a good offense; in the offense he's actually stuck in, he's more like an RB2.
- Leonard Fournette vs. SEA -- The case for Fournette as an elite Fantasy option since the start of last season was his status as the clear lead back in an elite offense, but both of those aspects have been called into question of late. Fournette is still the No. 1 option for the Bucs, but he's not dominating work like he did at his best, playing 62% of the snaps or fewer in four of his past six games. The bigger issue, though, is that this Bucs offense just isn't particularly good right now. He has five touchdowns in nine games, after scoring 10 in 14 a year ago. He's a solid Fantasy RB, still, but not the top-six guy he's looked like at his best.
- Miles Sanders vs. WAS -- Sanders has at least 15 carries in all but one game so far this season and is getting a ton of opportunities near the goal line, so it doesn't matter much that he isn't used in the passing game as part of Philadelphia's multi-back rotation. It does make him pretty touchdown dependent, so there is a relatively low floor here, but in this offense, it isn't that much of a concern.
- Ezekiel Elliott @GB -- We'll see if the bye week was enough for Elliott to get past his knee injury. Assuming it was, I think he'll be right back to being the Cowboys lead back, much to the chagrin of those of us who would rather see Tony Pollard serve as the lead back. Whether we agree with it or not, they view running Elliott into the back of their offensive linemen to be a key part of their offense, and that makes Elliott a viable RB2, mostly for the touchdown upside.
- Cordarrelle Patterson @CAR -- The Falcons eased Patterson back in his first game back from IR, but he still got 13 carries and two touchdowns while playing 39% of the snaps. I'm still a bit worried this is going to be a three-back offense, but Patterson should be the lead option as long as he can stay healthy. There's a little bit of workload risk with the Falcons playing on a short week, but you should probnably still be starting Patterson.
- James Conner @LAR -- Conner wasn't great in his return from a three-game absence in Week 9, but the usage was there -- he played 71% of the snaps and got five targets. This offense hasn't been nearly as good for Fantasy as in recent years, but I'm going to have a hard time going away from Conner basedon his usage.
- Antonio Gibson @PHI -- Week 9 was a major disappointment for Gibson, who was targted just three times despite J.D. McKissic's absence. He did play 58% of the snaps and saw a similar role in the running game as ostensible lead back Brian Robinson, so I think Gibson is probably still a viable starting option, but he'll need to be used more in the passing game to be much more than a fringe starter.
- David Montgomery vs. DET -- Montgomery is a very boring, low-ceiling running back at this point -- he'll get his 14-15 carries and a few targets, but he'll rarely break a big play, leaving him highly dependent on finding the end zone to be much more than a low-end RB2. The matchup against the Lions is a little more enticing than normal, but Montogmery belongs in that boring, low-end RB2 range
- Devin Singletary vs. MIN -- The first game of the Nyheim Hines era looked a lot like the rest of the season for Singletary, whose snap share fell from 75% all the way to 74% from Week 8 to Week 9. I do expect Hines' role to grow as the season moves forward, but Singletary's Fantasy appeal doesn't look quite as dead as I worried it might be. At least not yet.
- Kareem Hunt @MIA
- Jamaal Williams @CHI -- Ironically, Williams is probably a better Fantasy option when D'Andre Swift plays a bigger role in the offense, because that means the Lions offense as a whole is going to be better. Williams isn't a big-play creator and he has just nine catches all season, so he needs goal-line opportunities to have a chance at double digit Fantasy points most weeks. He's a TD-dependent fringe RB2 with a good matchup this week.
- Raheem Mostert vs. CLE -- I was genuinely surprised to see Jeff Wilson play a few more snaps than Mostert in their first game together, and it seems like this is, at best, a full-blown committee -- and it could lead to Wilson being the lead back before long. I'm not ready to assume that just yet, but Mostert gets a clear downgrade from where he was last week, especially since Tua Tagovailoa has thrown just 14% of his passes to running backs this season. There probably isn't room here for both of them to be viable starters.
- Khalil Herbert vs. DET -- Herbert might be the best back in Chicago, but since the team went with a "hot hand" approach at running back, he's played 41% of the snaps once and 28% twice -- right around where he was before that declaration. To be worth starting Herbert pretty much needs to hit on a big play touchdown. You can't count on that every week.
- Najee Harris vs. NO -- Maybe the bye week gave Harris an opportunity to get off his feet and we'll find him with some renewed vigor, but there isn't much to like about how he's played so far this season. He played 69% of the snaps or more in each of the past three games before the bye, so I don't think Jaylen Warren is coming for his job, so you just have to hope Harris can turn things around. I'm not optimistic.
- D'Andre Swift @CHI -- The Lions haven't played coy about Swift's usage since his return -- coach Dan Campbell told us he used Swift too much in Week 8, and then he played just 10 snaps and had five touches in Week 9. At this point, Swift looks like a fringe starter until they can trust him for a bigger role.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. JAX
- Jeff Wilson vs. CLE
- Tony Pollard @GB -- Even with Elliott out in Week 8 and Pollard playing well, he played just 53% of the snaps against the Lions. The Cowboys prefer to keep Pollard fresh, and it's hard to argue with the results -- unless you want Pollard to live up to his top-12 RB upside. He's got that in any given week, but he'll need to break a couple of big plays to get there. If he doesn't, you'll probably find him pretty underwhelming.
- D'Onta Foreman vs. ATL -- If we saw the best-case scenario for Foreman in Week 8, Week 9 probably represented something closer to the worst-case scenario. The problem is, the worst-case scenario is probably a lot more likely for Foreman playing on this team. The Panthers are gonna lose a lot more than they win, and Foreman's lack of involvement in the passing game is naturally going to limit his role in those situations. That's not to say he doesn't have value for Fantasy, but he's certainly not a must-start option, especially if Chuba Hubbard is able to return this week.
- Chuba Hubbard vs. ATL
- A.J. Dillon vs. DAL -- Dillon was pretty involved in the passing game early in the season, but he has just 11 targets over the past five games, with as many with zero targets as with more than one. He's just a fringe starting Fantasy option in what has been a pretty terrible offense so far.
- Brian Robinson Jr. @PHI
- Darrell Henderson vs. ARI -- Henderson is the lead back in a three-RB split, in an offense that has produced fewer PPR points per game for running backs than any other in the league. You have to be desperate to view him as a starting option when 56 yards on 12 carries counts as a good outcome for him.
- Nyheim Hines vs. MIN
- Melvin Gordon @TEN -- The Broncos gave Melvin Gordon a vote of confidence after trading for Chase Edmonds, with GM George Paton telling reporters last week that Gordon would remain the starter. However, even as the starter, Gordon has had fewer carries than Latavius Murray over the past three games. This feels like a three-way committee, and this offense hasn't been good enough to trust anyone in that kind of split.
- Latavius Murray @TEN
- Jaylen Warren vs. NO
- Rachaad White vs. SEA
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. DEN
- Rex Burkhead @NYG
- Isiah Pacheco vs. JAX
- Eno Benjamin @LAR
- Sony Michel @SF
- Alexander Mattison @BUF
- Jamycal Hasty @KC
- Tyler Allgeier @CAR
- Jordan Wilkins @LV
- Deon Jackson @LV
- Dwayne Washington @PIT
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. WAS
- Matt Breida vs. HOU
- Caleb Huntley @CAR
- Cam Akers vs. ARI