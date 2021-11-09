I hope you didn't drop D'Ernest Johnson from your Fantasy football rosters, because he could be back in the spotlight in Week 10. Nick Chubb was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday following a positive test, and with Kareem Hunt's status unclear as he remains on injured reserve, Johnson could find himself as the lead back for the Browns matchup with the Patriots on Sunday.

Chubb could, of course, be cleared in time for Sunday's game, but that isn't typically how things have worked with the policy this season. He is reportedly vaccinated, but would still need to be asymptomatic and provide two negative COVID-19 tests by Sunday to be cleared. It's possible, but more often than not, we've seen situations like Davante Adams', where he was cleared a few days after the next game. The expectation at this point should be that Chubb won't be able to play this week.

So the question for Johnson is whether Hunt will be able to play. Hunt is eligible to come off IR this week, but we haven't really seen any updates as to his status in recent days. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday he didn't have any update on Hunt's status and was waiting until Wednesday to see if he would be able to return to practice. Given that Hunt seemingly hasn't done much in practice since being carted off the field with his calf injury in Week 6, it seems like a long shot that he'll be able to play this week, but we'll obviously monitor that in the coming days.

But it's all pointing toward Johnson playing a huge role against the Patriots, especially with Demetric Felton also on the COVID-19 list. Johnson started in Week 7 against the Broncos and was a star, rushing for 146 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and adding a pair of catches for 22 yards. He played 69% of the snaps in that game, and with every other member of the Browns RB room on IR or on the reserve list, that could be the floor for Johnson this week.

The Patriots are a great defense, ranking fourth in points allowed per game, but they are more middle-of-the-pack against running backs, ranking 14th in Fantasy points allowed. The Browns will likely make some practice squad additions at running back, but if Chubb and Hunt are both out, the matchup won't matter: Johnson will be a must-start Fantasy running back.

He is 71% rostered in CBS Fantasy leagues right now and should be the top waiver-wire priority at the position in every league where he is still available. I have Johnson ranked pretty much exactly where I had Chubb in my first run of rankings this morning, at RB15. I don't think Johnson is as good as Chubb, obviously, but he's likely locked into something like a 20-touch role unless Chubb or Hunt returns, so he has to be in your lineup.

Get your first look at the running back rankings for Week 10 from yours truly. To see the rankings of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, make sure you head here. We'll be updating this throughout the week with new notes and rankings as we get news and the rankings get tweaked, so make sure you bookmark the page.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 10 RB Rankings

2021 NFL jerseys now available

The new NFL season is here! Win or lose, you can shop jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more to support your favorite team. Shop here and show your colors.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.