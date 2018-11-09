Fantasy Football Week 10 Sleepers: Consider Blake Bortles, Eli Manning - no, really

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Week 10 started off with fireworks, at least for the home team, when the Steelers blasted the Panthers 52-21 on Thursday night. All of Pittsburgh's stars played well, and at least Christian McCaffrey showed up for Carolina.

You're smiling today if you own Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner, Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Vance McDonald and McCaffrey. And if you're facing those players, you might need some extra points this week on Sunday and Monday.

And we're here to help.

Here are some sleepers you can lean on. They might not produce like the Steelers, but they could be sneaky options if you have questionable players on your roster this week.

Quarterbacks 17.6 projected points Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB Mayfield has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he's averaging 20.6 points over that span. In the first game for interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens against Kansas City, Mayfield had 297 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he's worth using as a streaming option in Week 10 against Atlanta. The Falcons allow an average of 27.3 Fantasy points a game to quarterbacks, and they have allowed at least 18 points to every opposing passer since Week 2. 17.8 projected points Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Bortles has been bad this season and could be benched at any moment. But he has still scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. And he's facing a Colts defense that allows an average of 21.3 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Also, in his past five games against the Colts, Bortles is averaging 279 passing yards a game with nine touchdowns and no interceptions, plus 21 carries for 112 yards, two touchdowns — and five interceptions. 18.6 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB Manning has not been a good Fantasy quarterback this year, but he has played his best on the road. In his past three road games at Houston in Week 3, at Carolina in Week 5 and at Atlanta in Week 7, Manning has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in each outing. This week, he's facing a 49ers defense that allows an average of 22.8 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks. Manning is also averaging 20.5 Fantasy points in his past four games coming off a bye.

Running backs 7.8 projected points Elijah McGuire New York Jets RB McGuire played 13 more snaps than Isaiah Crowell (36-23) in Week 9 at Miami, and he did nice job in his 2018 debut after being out to start the season with a foot injury. He had seven carries for 30 yards, as well as three catches for 37 yards on five targets. McGuire stepped right into Bilal Powell's role since Powell is out with a neck injury, and he can be a useful flex in Week 10 against the Bills, who have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row. 4.0 projected points Josh Adams Philadelphia Eagles RB The Eagles could come off their bye week with Adams as their lead running back after the way he played in Week 8 against Jacksonville in London. He led the team in carries (nine) and rushing yards (61) against the Jaguars, while also adding one catch for 6 yards on seven targets. Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement aren't going away, but Adams is worth using as a flex in deeper leagues. Also, the Cowboys are without run stopper Sean Lee (hamstring) this week. 10.6 projected points T.J. Yeldon Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is expected to play this week for the first time since Week 4, and Carlos Hyde will also get touches. But Yeldon is still expected to play on passing downs, and he has at least five catches in four of his past six games. He also has four receiving touchdowns on the season. Yeldon is still worth using as a flex option in PPR, and the Colts allow the third-most receptions to running backs on the season. 9.8 projected points Jalen Richard Oakland Raiders RB Like most of the Raiders, Richard had a bad game in Week 9 at San Francisco. He managed just four catches for 45 yards on four targets and scored only eight PPR points, after he had at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He should get back on track this week with Oakland expected to be chasing points against the Chargers. And the Chargers have allowed a running back to score at least 11 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone in four games in a row, including Week 5 when Richard had six catches for 53 yards. He's a solid flex in PPR. 8.1 projected points Ito Smith Atlanta Falcons RB Smith scored a touchdown in Week 9 at Washington for the fourth time in his past five outings, and he also added 10 carries for 60 yards, as well as one catch for 4 yards. He's playing well in tandem with Coleman, and you can use Smith as a flex option in Week 10 at Cleveland. The Browns allow an average of more than 170 total yards to running backs on the season, so there's enough production to go around for Coleman and Smith this week.

Wide receivers 7.9 projected points Anthony Miller Chicago Bears WR Even with Allen Robinson (groin) and Taylor Gabriel (leg) expected to play, Miller should get plenty of targets this week. He's scored at least nine PPR points in three of his past four games and could be a flex option in PPR this week. The Lions have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in their past four games. 12.3 projected points Tyrell Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR Williams has scored in three games in a row, with four touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a flex in most leagues. His touchdown streak started after facing the Raiders in Week 5, but he still managed three catches for 66 yards on three targets in that matchup. Williams isn't going to catch a lot of passes — his season high in receptions is four — but he does have the chance for a big play. And based on his recent track record, he's worth trusting at Oakland. 10.7 projected points Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR Lockett didn't score in Week 9 against the Chargers, but that's only the second game where he failed to find the end zone this year. He scored against the Rams in their first meeting with three catches for 98 yards on five targets, and the Rams have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. 10.8 projected points Christian Kirk Arizona Cardinals WR Prior to Arizona's bye in Week 9, Kirk had scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his previous six games. He has two touchdowns in his past four outings, and he should continue to build on his rapport with Josh Rosen, even as the No. 2 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald. We hope the bye week helped the Cardinals offense with Byron Leftwich now calling plays, and Kirk could find some production in garbage time with the Cardinals likely chasing points this week against the Chiefs. 8.4 projected points Maurice Harris Washington Redskins WR Harris should be locked in to a key role with Washington now that Paul Richardson (shoulder) is out for the season, as well as Jamison Crowder (ankle) being banged up. And Harris is coming off a strong game in Week 9 against Atlanta. He had 10 catches for 124 yards on 12 targets, and that could be a sign of things to come. He has a great matchup in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 15 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards against Tampa Bay this year.

Tight ends 10.0 projected points Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE Watson has now scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games, and hopefully this is the start of a strong second half for him. It might be hard to trust him in games where the Saints aren't throwing much, and he fell victim to that scenario in Week 8 at Minnesota when Drew Brees only attempted 23 passes. That could happen in Week 10 at the Bengals, but Cincinnati has been awful against tight ends all year, so I suggest using him as a streaming option. The Bengals have allowed three tight ends to score or gain at least 95 receiving yards in their past two games against Kansas City (Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris) and Tampa Bay (Howard). 9.2 projected points Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE Hooper has scored at least seven PPR points in four games in a row, which gives him a respectable floor, especially in a favorable matchup. And that's the case here with the Browns dealing with injuries in their secondary. Last week, Travis Kelce had seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns on nine targets, and Hooper could have a strong outing this week on the road. 7.9 projected points C.J. Uzomah Cincinnati Bengals TE Uzomah could be in line for a big workload with A.J. Green (toe) out, and he's worth a look in deeper leagues. He's struggled of late with just two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown on six targets in his past two games, but that was with Green on the field. This week, he has a tough matchup against the Saints, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, but the hope is his targets rise with Green out — along with his production.

