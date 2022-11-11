The Broncos got a gift Friday when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel ruled out Jeffery Simmons, Amani Hooker, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham and Josh Thompson for Sunday's game. That should bode well for Russell Wilson, the passing game and the Broncos backfield, which makes the Fantasy outlook better for all of Denver's players.
Let's start with Wilson, who hasn't played well this season, scoring more than 19 Fantasy points just once, but hopefully he'll perform better coming off his bye in Week 9. And now he gets to face a depleted defense for Tennessee, which makes Wilson worth starting in deeper leagues.
It was already a good matchup before the injuries. Tennessee allows an average of 22 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and only Matt Ryan in Week 7 and Davis Mills in Week 8 failed to score at least 19 Fantasy points against this defense.
Jerry Jeudy was already worth using as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues, and I have him listed as a starter in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em. In his past two games prior to the bye, Jeudy scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against the Jets and Jaguars with a combined 18 targets for 13 catches, 159 yards and a touchdown over that span.
He should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Titans, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 11 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Tennessee this season, and hopefully Jeudy and Courtland Sutton add to that total. Both are worth starting in all leagues this week, with Jeudy's value slightly higher given his recent level of production.
Sutton has combined for 10 PPR points in his past three games, but the matchup, especially now, should be in his favor. And then there's Greg Dulcich, who is another player I like for this week, as you'll read below. He also has must-start appeal against the Titans, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.
The backfield in Denver is a little tricky to figure out given the recent addition of Chase Edmonds following his trade from the Dolphins to the Broncos last week. I would lean toward Latavius Murray as the No. 1 Fantasy option in Denver's backfield, but Melvin Gordon could also play well.
Given the injuries for Tennessee, Murray and Gordon are worth using as flex options, and Edmonds is more of a dart throw in deeper leagues. In three games with Denver, Murray has two rushing touchdowns and two games with at least 15 total touches. Gordon scored in the Broncos last game in Week 8, but he's been at 50 total yards or less in three games in a row.
Hopefully, the Broncos can play well in Week 10 with all the players missing for the Titans. It's risky to trust them aside from Jeudy, Sutton and Dulcich, but there's reason for upside given the absences in Tennessee's defense.
Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
- More Week 10: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts | PPR Cheat Sheet | Non-PPR Cheat Sheet | Waiver Wire | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | Trade Values
Week 10 Sleepers
Sleepers
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
This matchup against the Chargers isn't a favorable one since only two quarterbacks have scored more than 17 Fantasy points against them this season. Teams have been running all over the Chargers, and that could easily happen again with Christian McCaffrey this week. But I'm counting on Garoppolo to stay hot this week, and he has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row. This will hopefully be a balanced attack for the 49ers, and Garoppolo should use all of his weapons, especially with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) back. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lawrence can be used as a starter in deeper leagues this week at the Chiefs. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and Kansas City has allowed all but two quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points. The two who failed to reach that mark were Matt Ryan in Week 3 and Malik Willis last week, and Willis is the lone quarterback who didn't have at least two touchdown passes against the Chiefs. With the Jaguars likely chasing points on the road, look for Lawrence to post a decent stat line with his Fantasy production.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Goff hasn't topped 19 Fantasy points since Week 4, and he only has one game with multiple touchdowns in four outings since then. But the reason he's listed here is the hope he takes advantage of the matchup with the Bears. Chicago has allowed 59 Fantasy points in the past two games against Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa, and Goff could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. In two games against Chicago last year, Goff had 470 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
You should be able to use Wilson and Raheem Mostert as at least flex options this week against the Browns. Wilson played well in his Miami debut in Week 9 at Chicago, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come. Against the Bears, Wilson had nine carries for 51 yards, along with three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He outplayed Mostert (nine carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and no catches on two targets), and Wilson also played one more snap than Mostert, which could be a sign of things to come. The Browns have allowed a running back to score at least 11 PPR points in every game this year.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
With the potential of White taking away more work from Leonard Fournette continuing to gain momentum, White is worth using as a flex option this week against the Seahawks. Tom Spencer, who is the CBS Sports Editorial Consultant in the TV booth with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, told us on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday that the Buccaneers coaches want to give more work to White moving forward to help Fournette. In Week 9 against the Rams, White had a season-high eight carries for 27 yards, along with three catches for 7 yards on three targets. Fournette isn't getting benched -- at least as far as we know -- but if White continues to get more high-level touches then he could be the more valuable Fantasy option. I still like Fournette as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but White is worth using as a flex.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
The Steelers haven't said they are benching Najee Harris, but Mike Tomlin indicated Warren could have a bigger role for Pittsburgh after the bye in Week 9. That could make Warren a potential flex option this week against the Saints. In the Steelers last game before their bye in Week 8 at Philadelphia, Warren had six carries for 50 yards, along with three catches for 25 yards on three targets. If he's able to replicate that level of production this week against New Orleans then that would make him a flex play in all leagues. Harris, for now, remains a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but make sure Warren is rostered in case a permanent change happens for the Steelers in their backfield.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I wish we had some clarity on the Kansas City backfield because this is a great matchup against the Jaguars. I wouldn't be surprised if Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the team in touches or Isiah Pacheco -- or all of them could struggle with limited work. But I'll mention McKinnon here as a sleeper for two reasons. For starters, he continues to lead the Chiefs in snaps, and Jacksonville is tied with Kansas City for the most receptions allowed to running backs with 60. That's great for Travis Etienne on the other side of the ball, but McKinnon is the most likely to exploit that part of the Jaguars defense. In PPR, consider McKinnon a flex, and he just had a season-high 10 PPR points in Week 9 against the Titans with six catches for 40 yards on eight targets.
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore led the Cardinals in targets in Week 9 against Seattle with 10 and finished with eight catches for 69 yards. He now has consecutive games with at least eight targets, seven catches, 69 yards and 14 PPR points. He's doing a great job as the running mate for DeAndre Hopkins and should be started in all three-receiver leagues in Week 10 at the Rams. Moore missed the first game against the Rams in Week 3 with a hamstring injury, but Greg Dortch had nine catches for 80 yards on 10 targets in his place. Hopefully, Moore can do something similar in the rematch.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
As Justin Fields continues to improve, so does Mooney, who is worth using as a starter in all three-receiver leagues for Week 10 against Detroit. Mooney just scored his first touchdown in Week 9 against Miami, and he finished with seven catches for 43 yards on eight targets for 17 PPR points. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past six games, and Fields is starting to improve as a passer. He has great matchups this week against the Lions, who have allowed 11 receivers to score at least 15 PPR points this year. In two games against Detroit in 2021, Mooney had 10 catches for 148 yards on 15 targets, scoring at least 17 PPR points in each meeting.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Pickens had no catches in Week 8 at Philadelphia, but now Chase Claypool is gone following his trade from Pittsburgh to Chicago, which should open up targets. Since Week 4, Pickens has three games in five outings with at least 14 PPR points, and hopefully that production comes back after the bye. The Saints could again be without Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) for the fifth game in a row, and 11 receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against New Orleans this year. I like Pickens and Diontae Johnson as high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues in Week 10.
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Peoples-Jones has the chance to be a viable No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week at Miami in the majority of leagues. The Dolphins have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year, and Peoples-Jones has a nice streak of three games in a row with at least 11 PPR points heading into Week 10. He's also done that in four of his past five outings, and he has at least 71 receiving yards in four of his past five games. Hopefully this is the week he'll find the end zone for the first time this year, and he should continue to work well in tandem with Amari Cooper, who is a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Slayton is the most reliable receiver for Daniel Jones right now, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. He only has one touchdown on the season, and the Giants are likely going to be running the ball a lot against the Texans. But Slayton can be a low-end No. 3 receiver in this home game against Houston. The Texans have allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, and Slayton has the best chance to reach that total compared to Wan'Dale Robinson or potentially Kenny Golladay this week.
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Schultz had his best outing since Week 1 in Week 8 against Chicago with six catches for 74 yards on seven targets. Hopefully, Schultz is over the knee injury that plagued him earlier in the year, and he now has Dak Prescott back at 100 percent. The Packers have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past two games, so hopefully Schultz gets his first touchdown of the season in this matchup.
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Freiermuth will hopefully see a bump in targets and production now that Chase Claypool was traded to Chicago. In his past two games, Freiermuth had 16 targets for 12 catches and 132 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, but he does have at least 12 PPR points in four of seven games this year. The Saints just allowed Isaiah Likely to score against them in Week 9, so hopefully Freiermuth can follow suit and find the end zone this week as well.
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Let's hope that Dulcich stays hot in Week 10, and he's worth starting as a No. 1 option in all leagues. He went into Denver's bye in Week 9 on a nice roll with at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He has one touchdown over that span, and he had four catches for 87 yards on five targets against the Jaguars in Week 8. He faces the Titans in Week 10, and Tennessee is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.
DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS
These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.
Jacksonville at Kansas City (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: Mecole Hardman (abdomen)
- Start or Sit: Start Evan Engram
- DFS play: Zay Jones (DraftKings $4,400/FanDuel $5,500)
- Prop to play: Patrick Mahomes under 21.5 rushing yards (-115)
Cleveland at Miami (Adam Aizer)
- Injury of note: David Njoku (ankle)
- Start or Sit: Sit Jeff Wilson
- DFS play: Donovan Peoples-Jones (DraftKings $4,300/FanDuel $5,700)
- Prop to play: Jaylen Waddle over 67.5 receiving yards (-119)
Houston at New York Giants (Jamey Eisenberg)
- Injury of note: Dameon Pierce (chest), Brandin Cooks (wrist), Nico Collins (groin), Kenny Golladay (knee)
- Start or Sit: Start Darius Slayton
- DFS play: Darius Slayton (DraftKings $4,600/FanDuel $5,800)
- Prop to play: Daniel Jones over 34.5 rushing yards (-119)
Denver at Tennessee (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: Ryan Tannehill (ankle)
- Start or Sit: Start Greg Dulcich
- DFS play: Jerry Jeudy (DraftKings $5,700/FanDuel $6,400)
- Prop to play: Russell Wilson under 0.5 interceptions (-121)
Minnesota at Buffalo (Adam Aizer)
- Injury of note: Josh Allen (elbow)
- Start or Sit: Sit Adam Thielen
- DFS play: Justin Jefferson (DraftKings $8,800/FanDuel $8,600)
Detroit at Chicago (Jamey Eisenberg)
- Injury of note: D'Andre Swift (ankle), Josh Reynolds (back)
- Start or Sit: Start David Montgomery
- DFS play: Darnell Mooney (DraftKings $5,500/FanDuel $6,200)
- Prop to play: Justin Fields over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+165)
New Orleans at Pittsburgh (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: Jarvis Landry (ankle)
- Start or Sit: Sit Diontae Johnson
- DFS play: Steven Sims (DraftKings $3,200/FanDuel $5,100)
- Prop to play: Kenny Pickett under 0.5 interceptions (+133)
Indianapolis at Las Vegas (Adam Aizer)
- Injury of note: Deon Jackson (knee), Darren Waller (hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (oblique)
- Start or Sit: Sit Michael Pittman
- DFS play: Mack Hollins (DraftKings $4,200/FanDuel $5,500)
- Prop to play: Josh Jacobs over 20.5 receiving yards (-121)
Dallas at Green Bay (Jamey Eisenberg)
- Injury of note: Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Noah Brown (foot), Aaron Rodgers (thumb), Aaron Jones (ankle), Romeo Doubs (ankle), Allen Lazard (shoulder), Sammy Watkins (knee)
- Start or Sit: Sit Aaron Rodgers
- DFS play: Tony Pollard (DraftKings $6,500/FanDuel $7,000)
- Prop to play: Aaron Rodgers over 0.5 interception (+133)
Arizona at Los Angeles Rams (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: Matthew Stafford (concussion), Kyler Murray (hamstring)
- Start or Sit: Sit all Rams except Cooper Kupp
- DFS play: Cardinals DST (DraftKings $2,700/FanDuel $4,000)
- Prop to play: No TDs scored in game (+3500)
DFS Lineups
DraftKings
QB: Trevor Lawrence (at KC) $5,400
RB: Tony Pollard (at GB) $6,500
RB: Jeff Wilson (vs. CLE) $5,500
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (at CHI) $6,900
WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster (vs. JAC) $6,000
WR: Christian Kirk (at KC) $5,900
TE: Greg Dulcich (at TEN) $3,400
FLEX: Jaylen Waddle (vs. CLE) $7,600
DST: Steelers $2,800
I'm excited about the Jaguars this week with the potential of them chasing points, which should bode well for Lawrence and Kirk. Both have upside given their price.
I'm trusting Pollard this week even if Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is active, and I'll play Wilson at his cost as well. You see how much I like the Broncos this week, and Dulcich could be amazing against a depleted Titans defense.
The strength of this team is at receiver with St. Brown, Smith-Schuster, Kirk and Waddle. All of them have top-10 upside this week, and hopefully they deliver to make this lineup a huge success.
FanDuel
QB: Justin Fields (vs. DET) $8,300
RB: Travis Etienne (at KC) $8,000
RB: Tony Pollard (at GB) $7,000
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (at CHI) $6,900
WR: Jerry Jeudy (at TEN) $6,400
WR: Darnell Mooney (vs. DET) $6,200
TE: Cole Kmet (vs. DET) $5,300
FLEX: Dalvin Cook (at BUF) $7,500
DEF: Steelers (vs. NO) $3,600
I'll stack the Bears here against the Lions, which is a fantastic matchup. Fields should stay hot against Detroit, and hopefully he continues to lean on Mooney and Kmet, who combined for three touchdowns in Week 9.
I'm going to play Pollard and St. Brown in this lineup also, and I love the idea of using Etienne and Cook. Both should go off, and Cook will likely be undervalued given the matchup with the Bills, which might not be as bad as advertised.
And, to tie this whole column together, let's use Jeudy in this lineup also. He should have a big game against the Titans in Week 10.