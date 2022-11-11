The Broncos got a gift Friday when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel ruled out Jeffery Simmons, Amani Hooker, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham and Josh Thompson for Sunday's game. That should bode well for Russell Wilson, the passing game and the Broncos backfield, which makes the Fantasy outlook better for all of Denver's players.

Let's start with Wilson, who hasn't played well this season, scoring more than 19 Fantasy points just once, but hopefully he'll perform better coming off his bye in Week 9. And now he gets to face a depleted defense for Tennessee, which makes Wilson worth starting in deeper leagues.

It was already a good matchup before the injuries. Tennessee allows an average of 22 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and only Matt Ryan in Week 7 and Davis Mills in Week 8 failed to score at least 19 Fantasy points against this defense.

Jerry Jeudy was already worth using as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues, and I have him listed as a starter in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em. In his past two games prior to the bye, Jeudy scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against the Jets and Jaguars with a combined 18 targets for 13 catches, 159 yards and a touchdown over that span.

He should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Titans, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 11 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Tennessee this season, and hopefully Jeudy and Courtland Sutton add to that total. Both are worth starting in all leagues this week, with Jeudy's value slightly higher given his recent level of production.

Sutton has combined for 10 PPR points in his past three games, but the matchup, especially now, should be in his favor. And then there's Greg Dulcich, who is another player I like for this week, as you'll read below. He also has must-start appeal against the Titans, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.

The backfield in Denver is a little tricky to figure out given the recent addition of Chase Edmonds following his trade from the Dolphins to the Broncos last week. I would lean toward Latavius Murray as the No. 1 Fantasy option in Denver's backfield, but Melvin Gordon could also play well.

Given the injuries for Tennessee, Murray and Gordon are worth using as flex options, and Edmonds is more of a dart throw in deeper leagues. In three games with Denver, Murray has two rushing touchdowns and two games with at least 15 total touches. Gordon scored in the Broncos last game in Week 8, but he's been at 50 total yards or less in three games in a row.

Hopefully, the Broncos can play well in Week 10 with all the players missing for the Titans. It's risky to trust them aside from Jeudy, Sutton and Dulcich, but there's reason for upside given the absences in Tennessee's defense.

Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Week 10 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC SF -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats PAYDS 1691 RUYDS 23 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.5 This matchup against the Chargers isn't a favorable one since only two quarterbacks have scored more than 17 Fantasy points against them this season. Teams have been running all over the Chargers, and that could easily happen again with Christian McCaffrey this week. But I'm counting on Garoppolo to stay hot this week, and he has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row. This will hopefully be a balanced attack for the 49ers, and Garoppolo should use all of his weapons, especially with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) back. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats PAYDS 2075 RUYDS 152 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 18 Lawrence can be used as a starter in deeper leagues this week at the Chiefs. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and Kansas City has allowed all but two quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points. The two who failed to reach that mark were Matt Ryan in Week 3 and Malik Willis last week, and Willis is the lone quarterback who didn't have at least two touchdown passes against the Chiefs. With the Jaguars likely chasing points on the road, look for Lawrence to post a decent stat line with his Fantasy production. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats PAYDS 2041 RUYDS 29 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.3 Goff hasn't topped 19 Fantasy points since Week 4, and he only has one game with multiple touchdowns in four outings since then. But the reason he's listed here is the hope he takes advantage of the matchup with the Bears. Chicago has allowed 59 Fantasy points in the past two games against Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa, and Goff could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. In two games against Chicago last year, Goff had 470 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Sleeper RBs Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE MIA -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 519 REC 13 REYDS 112 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 You should be able to use Wilson and Raheem Mostert as at least flex options this week against the Browns. Wilson played well in his Miami debut in Week 9 at Chicago, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come. Against the Bears, Wilson had nine carries for 51 yards, along with three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He outplayed Mostert (nine carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and no catches on two targets), and Wilson also played one more snap than Mostert, which could be a sign of things to come. The Browns have allowed a running back to score at least 11 PPR points in every game this year. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 81% YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 20 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 With the potential of White taking away more work from Leonard Fournette continuing to gain momentum, White is worth using as a flex option this week against the Seahawks. Tom Spencer, who is the CBS Sports Editorial Consultant in the TV booth with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, told us on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday that the Buccaneers coaches want to give more work to White moving forward to help Fournette. In Week 9 against the Rams, White had a season-high eight carries for 27 yards, along with three catches for 7 yards on three targets. Fournette isn't getting benched -- at least as far as we know -- but if White continues to get more high-level touches then he could be the more valuable Fantasy option. I still like Fournette as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but White is worth using as a flex. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 12 REYDS 88 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 The Steelers haven't said they are benching Najee Harris, but Mike Tomlin indicated Warren could have a bigger role for Pittsburgh after the bye in Week 9. That could make Warren a potential flex option this week against the Saints. In the Steelers last game before their bye in Week 8 at Philadelphia, Warren had six carries for 50 yards, along with three catches for 25 yards on three targets. If he's able to replicate that level of production this week against New Orleans then that would make him a flex play in all leagues. Harris, for now, remains a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but make sure Warren is rostered in case a permanent change happens for the Steelers in their backfield. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 19 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 I wish we had some clarity on the Kansas City backfield because this is a great matchup against the Jaguars. I wouldn't be surprised if Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the team in touches or Isiah Pacheco -- or all of them could struggle with limited work. But I'll mention McKinnon here as a sleeper for two reasons. For starters, he continues to lead the Chiefs in snaps, and Jacksonville is tied with Kansas City for the most receptions allowed to running backs with 60. That's great for Travis Etienne on the other side of the ball, but McKinnon is the most likely to exploit that part of the Jaguars defense. In PPR, consider McKinnon a flex, and he just had a season-high 10 PPR points in Week 9 against the Titans with six catches for 40 yards on eight targets.

Sleeper WRs Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 43 REYDS 320 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 Moore led the Cardinals in targets in Week 9 against Seattle with 10 and finished with eight catches for 69 yards. He now has consecutive games with at least eight targets, seven catches, 69 yards and 14 PPR points. He's doing a great job as the running mate for DeAndre Hopkins and should be started in all three-receiver leagues in Week 10 at the Rams. Moore missed the first game against the Rams in Week 3 with a hamstring injury, but Greg Dortch had nine catches for 80 yards on 10 targets in his place. Hopefully, Moore can do something similar in the rematch. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 83% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 52 REYDS 407 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 As Justin Fields continues to improve, so does Mooney, who is worth using as a starter in all three-receiver leagues for Week 10 against Detroit. Mooney just scored his first touchdown in Week 9 against Miami, and he finished with seven catches for 43 yards on eight targets for 17 PPR points. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past six games, and Fields is starting to improve as a passer. He has great matchups this week against the Lions, who have allowed 11 receivers to score at least 15 PPR points this year. In two games against Detroit in 2021, Mooney had 10 catches for 148 yards on 15 targets, scoring at least 17 PPR points in each meeting. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 43 REYDS 338 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Pickens had no catches in Week 8 at Philadelphia, but now Chase Claypool is gone following his trade from Pittsburgh to Chicago, which should open up targets. Since Week 4, Pickens has three games in five outings with at least 14 PPR points, and hopefully that production comes back after the bye. The Saints could again be without Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) for the fifth game in a row, and 11 receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against New Orleans this year. I like Pickens and Diontae Johnson as high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues in Week 10. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 46 REYDS 417 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Peoples-Jones has the chance to be a viable No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week at Miami in the majority of leagues. The Dolphins have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year, and Peoples-Jones has a nice streak of three games in a row with at least 11 PPR points heading into Week 10. He's also done that in four of his past five outings, and he has at least 71 receiving yards in four of his past five games. Hopefully this is the week he'll find the end zone for the first time this year, and he should continue to work well in tandem with Amari Cooper, who is a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU NYG -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 232 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Slayton is the most reliable receiver for Daniel Jones right now, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. He only has one touchdown on the season, and the Giants are likely going to be running the ball a lot against the Texans. But Slayton can be a low-end No. 3 receiver in this home game against Houston. The Texans have allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, and Slayton has the best chance to reach that total compared to Wan'Dale Robinson or potentially Kenny Golladay this week.

Sleeper TEs Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DAL -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 6th ROSTERED 81% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 203 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.4 Schultz had his best outing since Week 1 in Week 8 against Chicago with six catches for 74 yards on seven targets. Hopefully, Schultz is over the knee injury that plagued him earlier in the year, and he now has Dak Prescott back at 100 percent. The Packers have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past two games, so hopefully Schultz gets his first touchdown of the season in this matchup. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 4th ROSTERED 86% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 48 REYDS 367 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Freiermuth will hopefully see a bump in targets and production now that Chase Claypool was traded to Chicago. In his past two games, Freiermuth had 16 targets for 12 catches and 132 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, but he does have at least 12 PPR points in four of seven games this year. The Saints just allowed Isaiah Likely to score against them in Week 9, so hopefully Freiermuth can follow suit and find the end zone this week as well. Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 5th ROSTERED 79% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Let's hope that Dulcich stays hot in Week 10, and he's worth starting as a No. 1 option in all leagues. He went into Denver's bye in Week 9 on a nice roll with at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He has one touchdown over that span, and he had four catches for 87 yards on five targets against the Jaguars in Week 8. He faces the Titans in Week 10, and Tennessee is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.

Week 10 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.

Jacksonville at Kansas City (Dave Richard)

Cleveland at Miami (Adam Aizer)

Houston at New York Giants (Jamey Eisenberg)

Denver at Tennessee (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

Start or Sit: Start Greg Dulcich

DFS play: Jerry Jeudy (DraftKings $5,700/FanDuel $6,400)

Prop to play: Russell Wilson under 0.5 interceptions (-121)

Minnesota at Buffalo (Adam Aizer)

Detroit at Chicago (Jamey Eisenberg)

New Orleans at Pittsburgh (Dave Richard)

Indianapolis at Las Vegas (Adam Aizer)

Dallas at Green Bay (Jamey Eisenberg)

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: Matthew Stafford (concussion), Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Start or Sit: Sit all Rams except Cooper Kupp

DFS play: Cardinals DST (DraftKings $2,700/FanDuel $4,000)

Prop to play: No TDs scored in game (+3500)

DFS Lineups

DraftKings

QB: Trevor Lawrence (at KC) $5,400

RB: Tony Pollard (at GB) $6,500

RB: Jeff Wilson (vs. CLE) $5,500

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (at CHI) $6,900

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster (vs. JAC) $6,000

WR: Christian Kirk (at KC) $5,900

TE: Greg Dulcich (at TEN) $3,400

FLEX: Jaylen Waddle (vs. CLE) $7,600

DST: Steelers $2,800

I'm excited about the Jaguars this week with the potential of them chasing points, which should bode well for Lawrence and Kirk. Both have upside given their price.

I'm trusting Pollard this week even if Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is active, and I'll play Wilson at his cost as well. You see how much I like the Broncos this week, and Dulcich could be amazing against a depleted Titans defense.

The strength of this team is at receiver with St. Brown, Smith-Schuster, Kirk and Waddle. All of them have top-10 upside this week, and hopefully they deliver to make this lineup a huge success.

FanDuel

QB: Justin Fields (vs. DET) $8,300

RB: Travis Etienne (at KC) $8,000

RB: Tony Pollard (at GB) $7,000

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (at CHI) $6,900

WR: Jerry Jeudy (at TEN) $6,400

WR: Darnell Mooney (vs. DET) $6,200

TE: Cole Kmet (vs. DET) $5,300

FLEX: Dalvin Cook (at BUF) $7,500

DEF: Steelers (vs. NO) $3,600

I'll stack the Bears here against the Lions, which is a fantastic matchup. Fields should stay hot against Detroit, and hopefully he continues to lean on Mooney and Kmet, who combined for three touchdowns in Week 9.

I'm going to play Pollard and St. Brown in this lineup also, and I love the idea of using Etienne and Cook. Both should go off, and Cook will likely be undervalued given the matchup with the Bills, which might not be as bad as advertised.

And, to tie this whole column together, let's use Jeudy in this lineup also. He should have a big game against the Titans in Week 10.