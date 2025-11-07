Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 41 REYDS 253 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Jennings had a solid game in Week 9 at the Giants with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he scored double digits in PPR for the first time since Week 2. He missed the Week 5 game at the Rams, but we all remember Week 3 last year at Los Angeles when he had 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets against the Rams. I'm treating him like a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues, and the Rams have allowed seven receivers this season to score at least 12.6 PPR points. Hopefully, Jennings will be in that range -- or higher -- in this game.

Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 254 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 In his past two games, Slayton has seven catches for 88 yards on 12 targets, but his stat line could have been so much better. He lost a 68-yard touchdown due to a questionable offensive pass interference call in Week 8 at Philadelphia, and he dropped what should have been a 34-yard touchdown in Week 9 against San Francisco. Slayton is due for a big performance against the Bears, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I like Slayton as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

Rashid Shaheed WR SEA Seattle • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 81% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 66 REYDS 499 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 It wouldn't be surprising to see the Seahawks show off their new toy in this game against the Colts, and Shaheed should know this system since he played for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak last year in New Orleans. Look for Sam Darnold to take some shots down the field with Shaheed against the Cardinals, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past four games. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, especially with Tory Horton (groin) not expected to play.

Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 53 REYDS 508 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 Diggs has scored a touchdown in consecutive games but has been held to fewer than 40 yards in each outing against Cleveland and Atlanta. I'm hopeful that will change in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, especially since Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is out. The Buccaneers have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points in their past four games, and Diggs should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I also like Demario Douglas as a sleeper with Boutte out, and Douglas has scored at least 16.1 PPR points in two of his past four games.

Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 49 REYDS 399 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 Shakir only scored 11.3 PPR points in Week 9 against Kansas City, but he had eight targets and finished with seven catches for 43 yards. He now has at least seven targets and six catches in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Josh Allen heading into Week 10 at Miami. Shakir had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Dolphins in Week 3, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four meetings with Miami. Shakir should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

Tez Johnson WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE TB -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 213 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Chris Godwin (leg) won't play in Week 10 against the Patriots, and we know Mike Evans (collarbone) is out. Johnson is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues against the Patriots, and he scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has 15 targets in his past two outings against Detroit and New Orleans, and Johnson should benefit from Emeka Egbuka getting plenty of attention from Christian Gonzalez. Baker Mayfield might lean on Johnson quite a bit in this matchup.