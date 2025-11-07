Fantasy Football Week 10 Sleepers: Jameson Williams likely to breakout vs. struggling Commanders secondary
Jameson Williams has been a frustrating Fantasy receiver so far this year, but hopefully, he can finish the season strong. He's worth taking a chance on in Week 10 as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside given his matchup at Washington.
The Commanders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers for the season, but they are No. 2 in the past three weeks. In Washington's past three games against Dallas, Kansas City, and Seattle, those receivers combined for 40 catches for 637 yards and five touchdowns on 51 targets, with George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Rashee Rice, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton, and Cody White all scoring at least 12.2 PPR points.
Williams only has three games this season with double digits in PPR, but two of them have happened in his past three games. He had six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 6 at Kansas City, and he scored 18.6 PPR points. And he scored 16.6 PPR points in Week 9 against Minnesota with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on six targets.
The problem is the game in between those two outings in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, when he had no catches on two targets. And the inconsistent performances for Williams have been consistently frustrating, which is the problem for Fantasy managers.
But given the matchup at Washington, I'm willing to take a chance on Williams as a starter in three-receiver leagues or as a flex in two-receiver formats. He will hopefully deliver another solid stat line against the Commanders and start to play on a consistently high level heading into the Fantasy playoffs.
Week 10 Sleepers
Daniel Jones QB
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jones snapped a four-game streak with at least 20.7 Fantasy points in Week 9 at Pittsburgh when he turned the ball over five times and scored just 16.1 Fantasy points. I'm expecting him to get back on track in Week 10 against Atlanta in Berlin, and the Falcons have allowed at least 20.4 Fantasy points in the past two games against Tua Tagovailoa and Drake Maye, who combined for six passing touchdowns. I don't think Jones will have one of his best games in this matchup, but he should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Mariota will start for the injured Jayden Daniels (elbow) in Week 10 against Detroit, and he should be considered a low-end starting quarterback in deeper leagues. Mariota has scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in two of three starts for Washington this season, and this is a favorable matchup. The Lions have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.9 Fantasy points, and two of those guys (Patrick Mahomes in Week 6 and J.J. McCarthy in Week 9) each scored at least 7.2 Fantasy points with just their rushing totals alone. Mariota has rushed for 88 yards in his three starts this season, and his legs will definitely be needed to help his Fantasy outlook this week.
ATL Atlanta • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Penix is worth using if you need a quarterback in deeper leagues in Week 10 against the Colts in Berlin, and hopefully, he'll stay hot coming off his performance in Week 9 at New England when he scored 28.7 Fantasy points. That's only his third game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, but Indianapolis has allowed four quarterbacks this season to score at least 24.7 points. I love what Penix did against the Patriots by leaning on Drake London, who caught three touchdowns, and that's something Penix should continue to do on a weekly basis.
Davis Mills QB
HOU Houston • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
This is for Fantasy managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but Mills might end up as a nice surprise in Week 10 since he is starting in place of the injured C.J. Stroud (concussion). Mills replaced Stroud in Week 9 against Denver and was 17-of-30 passing for 137 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. And the last time he had a positive Fantasy outing was in Week 16 of 2023 against Cleveland when he passed for just 149 yards but scored two touchdowns. This week, he's facing a Jaguars defense that has allowed nine passing touchdowns in their past two games against Matthew Stafford and Geno Smith. Let's hope Mills follows suit, and he could be worth the risk given the matchup.
Aaron Jones RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Jones (shoulder) said Friday he thinks he'll "be in a good spot" for Sunday's game against the Ravens. And if he plays as expected, then he's worth using as a flex option in all leagues. He was injured in Week 9 at Detroit, but he had nine carries for 78 yards and two catches for 20 yards on two targets before leaving early in the third quarter. He should be a factor in the passing game and now has five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on five targets in two games with J.J. McCarthy. Jones will continue to share touches with Jordan Mason, but Jones has more upside if he plays in Week 10.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Charbonnet scored a touchdown in Week 4 at Arizona in the first meeting with the Cardinals and finished the game with 12 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 5 yards. He has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past five games prior to Week 10, with four touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a flex in this matchup. Arizona has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in four of the past five games, and Charbonnet is the most likely Seattle running back to find the end zone ahead of Kenneth Walker III. Hopefully, Charbonnet can score again in Week 10.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #26
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We'll see how the Giants use their running backs in Week 10 at Chicago, but Singletary appears to have the edge over Tyrone Tracy Jr. based on what happened in Week 9 against San Francisco, which was the first game without Cam Skattebo (ankle). Singletary played more snaps (32-25) and was more productive with eight carries for 43 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets compared to five carries for 18 yards and three catches for 19 yards on four targets for Tracy. I would only consider Singletary a flex option in the majority of leagues, but the Bears have allowed a running back to score at least 19.1 PPR points in each of the past two games.
Woody Marks RB
HOU Houston • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Marks had a down game in Week 9 against Denver with 10 carries for 27 yards and no catches on three targets, but I'll go back to him as a flex option in Week 10 against Jacksonville. Prior to Week 9, Marks had scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should be a factor in the passing game against the Jaguars. Ashton Jeanty just had five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Jacksonville in Week 9, and Marks should be a weapon out of the backfield in this matchup.
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jennings had a solid game in Week 9 at the Giants with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he scored double digits in PPR for the first time since Week 2. He missed the Week 5 game at the Rams, but we all remember Week 3 last year at Los Angeles when he had 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets against the Rams. I'm treating him like a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues, and the Rams have allowed seven receivers this season to score at least 12.6 PPR points. Hopefully, Jennings will be in that range -- or higher -- in this game.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
In his past two games, Slayton has seven catches for 88 yards on 12 targets, but his stat line could have been so much better. He lost a 68-yard touchdown due to a questionable offensive pass interference call in Week 8 at Philadelphia, and he dropped what should have been a 34-yard touchdown in Week 9 against San Francisco. Slayton is due for a big performance against the Bears, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I like Slayton as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
SEA Seattle • #22
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Seahawks show off their new toy in this game against the Colts, and Shaheed should know this system since he played for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak last year in New Orleans. Look for Sam Darnold to take some shots down the field with Shaheed against the Cardinals, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past four games. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, especially with Tory Horton (groin) not expected to play.
Stefon Diggs WR
NE New England • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Diggs has scored a touchdown in consecutive games but has been held to fewer than 40 yards in each outing against Cleveland and Atlanta. I'm hopeful that will change in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, especially since Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is out. The Buccaneers have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points in their past four games, and Diggs should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I also like Demario Douglas as a sleeper with Boutte out, and Douglas has scored at least 16.1 PPR points in two of his past four games.
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Shakir only scored 11.3 PPR points in Week 9 against Kansas City, but he had eight targets and finished with seven catches for 43 yards. He now has at least seven targets and six catches in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Josh Allen heading into Week 10 at Miami. Shakir had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Dolphins in Week 3, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four meetings with Miami. Shakir should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
Tez Johnson WR
TB Tampa Bay • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Chris Godwin (leg) won't play in Week 10 against the Patriots, and we know Mike Evans (collarbone) is out. Johnson is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues against the Patriots, and he scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has 15 targets in his past two outings against Detroit and New Orleans, and Johnson should benefit from Emeka Egbuka getting plenty of attention from Christian Gonzalez. Baker Mayfield might lean on Johnson quite a bit in this matchup.
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Downs has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in each game over that span. He's doing a nice job playing off Michael Pittman, Tyler Warren, and Alec Pierce, and Daniel Jones should continue to look for Downs in this matchup. He has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and the Falcons have allowed four receivers to score at least 12.8 PPR points in their past two games against Miami and New England. Downs should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues in this game in Berlin.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Chris Godwin (leg) is out for the Buccaneers in Week 10, and Mike Evans (collarbone) is still on injured reserve. That's a boost for Otton, who scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games prior to Tampa Bay's bye in Week 9. New England is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and three tight ends have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against the Patriots in the past five games. I like Otton as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Rashid Shaheed was traded to Seattle on Tuesday, and that should help Johnson continue to perform at a high level. He's scored at least 10.3 PPR points in three games in a row and six times this season, and Johnson should be a go-to option for Tyler Shough, who connected with Johnson on a touchdown last week at the Rams. The Panthers have allowed four tight ends to score at least 11.9 PPR points this season, and Johnson should be considered a low-end starter in the majority of leagues.
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Schultz comes into Week 10 having scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he had six catches for 77 yards on eight targets against Denver in Week 9. C.J. Stroud (concussion) is out this week against Jacksonville, but Schultz should do fine with Davis Mills against the Jaguars. Schultz had five catches for 39 yards on six targets at Jacksonville in Week 3, and the Jaguars are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. A tight end has scored at least 10.1 PPR points against Jacksonville in five games in a row, and Schultz will hopefully follow suit in this matchup.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Lamar Jackson returned from a three-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 9 at Miami, and Andrews scored two touchdowns. He only had two catches for 22 yards on three targets, but Andrews is a candidate to score on a weekly basis when Jackson is healthy. This week, Andrews gets to face a Vikings defense that has allowed four touchdowns to opposing tight ends in the past four games, including David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Oronde Gadsden II, and Sam LaPorta. Andrews will hopefully score another touchdown in this matchup on the road.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Harold Fannin Jr. (hamstring) popped up on the injury report Thursday, but he returned to practice Friday and should be fine Sunday. We'll see if Fannin is playing at less than 100 percent, but I like Njoku as a low-end starter in all leagues, even if Fannin is fine. Njoku has scored at least 13.7 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has 20 targets over that span. The Jets defense just lost two key players via trade in Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, and Njoku and Fannin both have the chance to go off in this matchup.
